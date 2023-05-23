Roland Garros GS | Clay | e43256800 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Wimbledon 2023 ATP, Copertina, Entry List
WImbledon M: Entry List Md. CInque azzurri al via. Arnaldi al momento fuori di sei posti
23/05/2023 19:19 7 commenti
WIMBLEDON GSL G 128 ✽
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)WImbledon (MD) Inizio torneo: 03/07/2023 | Ultimo agg.: 23/05/2023 19:17
Main Draw (cut off: 97 - Data entry list: 23/05/23 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 1. C. Alcaraz
- 2. D. Medvedev
- 3. N. Djokovic
- 4. C. Ruud
- 5. S. Tsitsipas
- 6. H. Rune
- 7. A. Rublev
- 8. J. Sinner
- 9. T. Fritz
- 10. F. Auger-Aliassime
- 11. K. Khachanov
- 12. F. Tiafoe
- 13. H. Hurkacz
- 14. C. Norrie
- 15. R. Nadal
- 16. B. Coric
- 17. T. Paul
- 18. L. Musetti
- 19. A. de Minaur
- 20. M. Berrettini
- 21. P. Carreno Busta
- 22. M. Cilic
- 23. R. Bautista Agut
- 24. D. Evans
- 25. N. Kyrgios
- 26. J. Struff
- 27. A. Zverev
- 28. F. Cerundolo
- 29. S. Korda
- 30. B. van de Zandschulp
- 31. D. Shapovalov
- 32. Y. Nishioka
- 33. G. Dimitrov
- 33. M. Raonic*pr
- 34. A. Davidovich Fokina
- 35. B. Shelton
- 35. G. Monfils*pr
- 36. M. Kecmanovic
- 37. B. Zapata Miralles
- 38. U. Humbert
- 39. T. Griekspoor
- 40. J. Lehecka
- 41. A. Murray
- 42. M. Cressy
- 43. E. Ruusuvuori
- 44. S. Baez
- 45. L. Sonego
- 46. T. Martin Etcheverry
- 47. A. Mannarino
- 47. L. Harris*pr
- 48. A. Bublik
- 49. J. Wolf
- 50. R. Gasquet
- 51. D. Lajovic
- 52. B. Nakashima
- 53. M. Ymer
- 54. N. Jarry
- 55. G. Barrere
- 56. M. McDonald
- 57. L. Djere
- 58. R. Carballes Baena
- 59. Y. Wu
- 60. J. Draper
- 61. C. Moutet
- 62. A. Karatsev
- 63. P. Cachin
- 64. Y. Hanfmann
- 65. B. Bonzi
- 66. A. Ramos-Vinolas
- 67. M. Purcell
- 68. J. Kubler
- 69. C. Lestienne
- 70. Z. Zhang
- 71. J. Thompson
- 72. D. Altmaier
- 73. M. Cecchinato
- 73. H. Dellien*pr
- 74. M. Giron
- 75. C. Eubanks
- 75. G. Pella*pr
- 76. N. Borges
- 77. J. Munar
- 78. A. Rinderknech
- 79. L. Van Assche
- 80. M. Fucsovics
- 81. M. Huesler
- 82. A. Popyrin
- 83. A. Molcan
- 84. A. Shevchenko
- 85. C. O'Connell
- 86. I. Ivashka
- 87. Q. Halys
- 88. S. Wawrinka
- 88. J. Chardy*pr
- 89. J. Isner
- 90. D. Elahi Galan
- 91. D. Thiem
- 92. F. Krajinovic
- 93. D. Schwartzman
- 94. F. Coria
- 94. J. Vesely*pr
- 95. A. Vukic
- 96. T. Monteiro
- 97. J. Pablo Varillas
-
Alternates
- 1. R. Safiullin (98)
- 2. A. Muller (100)
- 3. S. Kwon (101)
- 4. D. Koepfer (102)
- 5. B. Gojo (103)
- 6. J. Manuel Cer (104)
- 7. M. Arnaldi (105)
- 8. C. Garin (106)
- 9. T. Kokkinakis (107)
- 10. H. Gaston (108)
- 11. J. Duckworth (109)
- 12. T. Daniel (110)
- 13. R. Albot (111)
- 14. A. Fils (112)
- 15. D. Goffin (113)
- 16. A. Kovacevic (114)
- 17. F. Marozsan (115)
- 18. D. Stricker (116)
- 19. E. Gomez (117)
- 20. S. Ofner (118)
- 21. O. Virtanen (119)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)WImbledon (Q) Inizio torneo: 26/06/2023 | Ultimo agg.: 23/05/2023 19:17
Main Draw (cut off: 0 - Data entry list: 14/06/23 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
Alternates
