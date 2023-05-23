Wimbledon 2023 ATP, Copertina, Entry List

WImbledon M: Entry List Md. CInque azzurri al via. Arnaldi al momento fuori di sei posti

23/05/2023 19:19 7 commenti
Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12 - Foto Getty Images
Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12 - Foto Getty Images

WIMBLEDON GBR GSL G 128 ✽

WImbledon (MD) Inizio torneo: 03/07/2023 | Ultimo agg.: 23/05/2023 19:17

Main Draw (cut off: 97 - Data entry list: 23/05/23 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 1. C. Alcaraz
  • 2. D. Medvedev
  • 3. N. Djokovic
  • 4. C. Ruud
  • 5. S. Tsitsipas
  • 6. H. Rune
  • 7. A. Rublev
  • 8. J. Sinner
  • 9. T. Fritz
  • 10. F. Auger-Aliassime
  • 11. K. Khachanov
  • 12. F. Tiafoe
  • 13. H. Hurkacz
  • 14. C. Norrie
  • 15. R. Nadal
  • 16. B. Coric
  • 17. T. Paul
  • 18. L. Musetti
  • 19. A. de Minaur
  • 20. M. Berrettini
  • 21. P. Carreno Busta
  • 22. M. Cilic
  • 23. R. Bautista Agut
  • 24. D. Evans
  • 25. N. Kyrgios
  • 26. J. Struff
  • 27. A. Zverev
  • 28. F. Cerundolo
  • 29. S. Korda
  • 30. B. van de Zandschulp
  • 31. D. Shapovalov
  • 32. Y. Nishioka
  • 33. G. Dimitrov
  • 33. M. Raonic*pr
  • 34. A. Davidovich Fokina
  • 35. B. Shelton
  • 35. G. Monfils*pr
  • 36. M. Kecmanovic
  • 37. B. Zapata Miralles
  • 38. U. Humbert
  • 39. T. Griekspoor
  • 40. J. Lehecka
  • 41. A. Murray
  • 42. M. Cressy
  • 43. E. Ruusuvuori
  • 44. S. Baez
  • 45. L. Sonego
  • 46. T. Martin Etcheverry
  • 47. A. Mannarino
  • 47. L. Harris*pr
  • 48. A. Bublik
  • 49. J. Wolf
  • 50. R. Gasquet
  • 51. D. Lajovic
  • 52. B. Nakashima
  • 53. M. Ymer
  • 54. N. Jarry
  • 55. G. Barrere
  • 56. M. McDonald
  • 57. L. Djere
  • 58. R. Carballes Baena
  • 59. Y. Wu
  • 60. J. Draper
  • 61. C. Moutet
  • 62. A. Karatsev
  • 63. P. Cachin
  • 64. Y. Hanfmann
  • 65. B. Bonzi
  • 66. A. Ramos-Vinolas
  • 67. M. Purcell
  • 68. J. Kubler
  • 69. C. Lestienne
  • 70. Z. Zhang
  • 71. J. Thompson
  • 72. D. Altmaier
  • 73. M. Cecchinato
  • 73. H. Dellien*pr
  • 74. M. Giron
  • 75. C. Eubanks
  • 75. G. Pella*pr
  • 76. N. Borges
  • 77. J. Munar
  • 78. A. Rinderknech
  • 79. L. Van Assche
  • 80. M. Fucsovics
  • 81. M. Huesler
  • 82. A. Popyrin
  • 83. A. Molcan
  • 84. A. Shevchenko
  • 85. C. O'Connell
  • 86. I. Ivashka
  • 87. Q. Halys
  • 88. S. Wawrinka
  • 88. J. Chardy*pr
  • 89. J. Isner
  • 90. D. Elahi Galan
  • 91. D. Thiem
  • 92. F. Krajinovic
  • 93. D. Schwartzman
  • 94. F. Coria
  • 94. J. Vesely*pr
  • 95. A. Vukic
  • 96. T. Monteiro
  • 97. J. Pablo Varillas
Alternates

  • 1. R. Safiullin (98)
  • 2. A. Muller (100)
  • 3. S. Kwon (101)
  • 4. D. Koepfer (102)
  • 5. B. Gojo (103)
  • 6. J. Manuel Cer (104)
  • 7. M. Arnaldi (105)
  • 8. C. Garin (106)
  • 9. T. Kokkinakis (107)
  • 10. H. Gaston (108)
  • 11. J. Duckworth (109)
  • 12. T. Daniel (110)
  • 13. R. Albot (111)
  • 14. A. Fils (112)
  • 15. D. Goffin (113)
  • 16. A. Kovacevic (114)
  • 17. F. Marozsan (115)
  • 18. D. Stricker (116)
  • 19. E. Gomez (117)
  • 20. S. Ofner (118)
  • 21. O. Virtanen (119)
WImbledon (Q) Inizio torneo: 26/06/2023 | Ultimo agg.: 23/05/2023 19:17

Main Draw (cut off: 0 - Data entry list: 14/06/23 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

    Alternates

      7 commenti

      Aio051174 23-05-2023 19:51

      @ Salvo (#3580673)

      Si e’ confuso ,per me,perché solo in Italia si chiama Stoccarda ..Stuttgart in quasi tutto il resto del mondo..
      Comunque anche Stuttgart non e’ impronunciabile..mica e’ :
      ‘s-Hertogenbosch
      Magari ha avuto una svista sul torneo ..

      Lucone (Guest) 23-05-2023 19:44

      Scritto da Salvo

      Scritto da Smerillius
      Fognini??

      Qualificazioni, se vuole.

      Ha già detto che non avrebbe fatto le qualificazioni a Wimbledon, se non fosse entrato in tabellone.

      Salvo (Guest) 23-05-2023 19:35

      Scritto da Taxi Driver
      Inizia il conto alla rovescia per Berretto per restare nell’elitè del tennis….se non difende i punti del Queen e di quell’altro torneo dal nome assurdo, rischia di uscire dai primi 70 al mondo……certo poi ha Londra dove non deve difendere nulla, ma se va male a quelli preparatori, la vedo dura poi sui verdi elisi londinesi

      Nome assurdo. Stoccarda?

      Salvo (Guest) 23-05-2023 19:30

      Scritto da Smerillius
      Fognini??

      Qualificazioni, se vuole.

      Salvo (Guest) 23-05-2023 19:30

      Lo spagnolo Raonic….

      Taxi Driver 23-05-2023 19:29

      Inizia il conto alla rovescia per Berretto per restare nell’elitè del tennis….se non difende i punti del Queen e di quell’altro torneo dal nome assurdo, rischia di uscire dai primi 70 al mondo……certo poi ha Londra dove non deve difendere nulla, ma se va male a quelli preparatori, la vedo dura poi sui verdi elisi londinesi

      Smerillius (Guest) 23-05-2023 19:23

      Fognini??

