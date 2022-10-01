Qualificazioni ATP 500 ATP, Copertina

ATP 500 Astana e Tokyo: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione. In campo Luca Nardi ad Astana (LIVE)

01/10/2022 02:55 Nessun commento
Luca Nardi nella foto
KAZ ATP 500 Astana (Kazakistan) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento (al coperto)

Center Court – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Pavel Kotov vs [WC] Arslanbek Aitkulov KAZ
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] David Goffin BEL vs Denis Yevseyev KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Grigoriy Lomakin KAZ vs [8] Altug Celikbilek TUR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [2] Daniel Elahi Galan COL vs [WC] Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Pavel Kotov / Alexander Shevchenko vs [2] Jonathan Eysseric FRA / Artem Sitak NZL

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Alternate XXX vs [6] Alexander Shevchenko

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [WC] Hamad Medjedovic SRB vs [7] Luca Nardi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [3] Laslo Djere SRB vs Denis Istomin UZB (non prima ore: 10:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Cem Ilkel TUR vs [5] Zhizhen Zhang CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [1] Diego Hidalgo ECU / Cristian Rodriguez COL vs Alternate XXX / XXX

Il match deve ancora iniziare






JPN ATP 500 Tokyo (Giappone) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento

COLOSSEUM – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Go Soeda JPN vs [8] Sho Shimabukuro JPN
ATP Tokyo
Go Soeda
3
4
Sho Shimabukuro
6
6
Vincitore: Shimabukuro
2. [1] Nicolas Jarry CHI vs [WC] Yuta Shimizu JPN

ATP Tokyo
Nicolas Jarry
15
4
Yuta Shimizu
0
5
3. [2] Elias Ymer SWE vs [WC] Renta Tokuda JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [4] Rio Noguchi JPN vs [PR] Tatsuma Ito JPN (non prima ore: 08:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



RAKUTEN MOBILE ARENA – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Shintaro Imai JPN vs [5] Max Purcell AUS

ATP Tokyo
Shintaro Imai
0
6
6
2
Max Purcell
0
4
7
1
2. [3] Hiroki Moriya JPN vs Yuki Mochizuki JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Nick Chappell USA vs [7] Aziz Dougaz TUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Alt] Ryota Tanuma JPN vs [6] Ramkumar Ramanathan IND (non prima ore: 08:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare