ATP 500 Astana e Tokyo: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione. In campo Luca Nardi ad Astana (LIVE)

ATP 500 Astana (Kazakistan) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento (al coperto)
Center Court – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Pavel Kotov vs [WC] Arslanbek Aitkulov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [1] David Goffin vs Denis Yevseyev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Grigoriy Lomakin vs [8] Altug Celikbilek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [2] Daniel Elahi Galan vs [WC] Aleksandr Nedovyesov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Pavel Kotov / Alexander Shevchenko vs [2] Jonathan Eysseric / Artem Sitak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Alternate vs [6] Alexander Shevchenko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [WC] Hamad Medjedovic vs [7] Luca Nardi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3] Laslo Djere vs Denis Istomin (non prima ore: 10:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Cem Ilkel vs [5] Zhizhen Zhang
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [1] Diego Hidalgo / Cristian Rodriguez vs Alternate /
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ATP 500 Tokyo (Giappone) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento
COLOSSEUM – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Go Soeda
vs [8] Sho Shimabukuro
ATP Tokyo
Go Soeda
3
4
Sho Shimabukuro
6
6
Vincitore: Shimabukuro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Soeda
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-5 → 4-5
S. Shimabukuro
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
G. Soeda
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
1-3 → 2-3
S. Shimabukuro
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
1-2 → 1-3
G. Soeda
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Shimabukuro
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
S. Shimabukuro
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
G. Soeda
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
2-3 → 2-4
S. Shimabukuro
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
S. Shimabukuro
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [1] Nicolas Jarry vs [WC] Yuta Shimizu
ATP Tokyo
Nicolas Jarry
15
4
Yuta Shimizu•
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Jarry
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-5 → 4-5
N. Jarry
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
Y. Shimizu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
N. Jarry
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
Y. Shimizu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
Y. Shimizu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
N. Jarry
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
3. [2] Elias Ymer vs [WC] Renta Tokuda
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [4] Rio Noguchi vs [PR] Tatsuma Ito (non prima ore: 08:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
RAKUTEN MOBILE ARENA – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Shintaro Imai vs [5] Max Purcell
ATP Tokyo
Shintaro Imai
0
6
6
2
Max Purcell•
0
4
7
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Imai
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
M. Purcell
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
S. Imai
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
M. Purcell
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
S. Imai
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
M. Purcell
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
M. Purcell
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Imai
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
M. Purcell
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
M. Purcell
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
S. Imai
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
S. Imai
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
0-1 → 1-1
2. [3] Hiroki Moriya vs Yuki Mochizuki
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Nick Chappell vs [7] Aziz Dougaz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Alt] Ryota Tanuma vs [6] Ramkumar Ramanathan (non prima ore: 08:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
