ATP Newport: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

Felix Auger-Aliassime CAN, 08-08-2000
ATP 250 Newport (USA) – 2° Turno, erba
STADIUM – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Alexander Bublik vs Jack Sock
ATP Newport
Alexander Bublik [3]
6
3
6
Jack Sock
3
6
2
Vincitore: Bublik
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Sock
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
A. Bublik
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
df
ace
5-1 → 5-2
J. Sock
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
A. Bublik
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
ace
df
4-0 → 4-1
A. Bublik
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
A. Bublik
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Sock
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
A. Bublik
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
2-5 → 3-5
J. Sock
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
A. Bublik
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-3 → 2-4
J. Sock
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
A. Bublik
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
1-2 → 2-2
J. Sock
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
J. Sock
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bublik
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
5-3 → 6-3
A. Bublik
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
df
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
df
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 5-2
J. Sock
30-40
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
J. Sock
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Bublik
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
1-1 → 2-1
2. [WC] Max Purcell vs [6/WC] Andy Murray
ATP Newport
Max Purcell
0
0
Andy Murray [6]
0
0
3. Peter Gojowczyk vs [2] John Isner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1/WC] Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jason Kubler
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Q] Mitchell Krueger vs [4] Maxime Cressy
ATP Newport
Mitchell Krueger
3
4
Maxime Cressy [4]
6
6
Vincitore: Cressy
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Krueger
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
4-4 → 4-5
M. Cressy
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
4-3 → 4-4
M. Krueger
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
M. Cressy
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
3-2 → 3-3
M. Krueger
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
M. Cressy
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
M. Krueger
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Cressy
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
M. Krueger
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-5 → 3-5
M. Krueger
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
M. Krueger
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-1 → 0-2
2. [7] Jiri Vesely vs Steve Johnson
ATP Newport
Jiri Vesely [7]
0
0
Steve Johnson
0
0
Vincitore: Johnson per walkover
3. [3] Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow vs [WC] Richard Ciamarra / Sam Querrey
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Quentin Halys vs [8] James Duckworth
ATP Newport
Quentin Halys
5
6
2
James Duckworth [8]
7
3
6
Vincitore: Duckworth
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Duckworth
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
Q. Halys
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 2-5
J. Duckworth
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
Q. Halys
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
15-40
df
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Duckworth
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Duckworth
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
Q. Halys
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 5-3
J. Duckworth
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
Q. Halys
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 4-2
J. Duckworth
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Q. Halys
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-6 → 5-7
J. Duckworth
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-5 → 5-6
Q. Halys
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
Q. Halys
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
Q. Halys
30-40
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
J. Duckworth
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
2-2 → 2-3
J. Duckworth
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Q. Halys
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
2. [5] Benjamin Bonzi vs [Q] Christopher Eubanks (non prima ore: 19:00)
ATP Newport
Benjamin Bonzi [5]
0
0
Christopher Eubanks
0
0
3. Max Purcell / Tim van Rijthoven vs Max Schnur / Artem Sitak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
