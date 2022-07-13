Circuito Challenger ATP, Copertina

ATP Newport: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

13/07/2022 16:42 Nessun commento
Felix Auger-Aliassime CAN, 08-08-2000
USA ATP 250 Newport (USA) – 2° Turno, erba

STADIUM – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Alexander Bublik KAZ vs Jack Sock USA

ATP Newport
Alexander Bublik [3]
6
3
6
Jack Sock
3
6
2
Vincitore: Bublik
2. [WC] Max Purcell AUS vs [6/WC] Andy Murray GBR

ATP Newport
Max Purcell
0
0
Andy Murray [6]
0
0
3. Peter Gojowczyk GER vs [2] John Isner USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1/WC] Felix Auger-Aliassime CAN vs Jason Kubler AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Q] Mitchell Krueger USA vs [4] Maxime Cressy USA

ATP Newport
Mitchell Krueger
3
4
Maxime Cressy [4]
6
6
Vincitore: Cressy
2. [7] Jiri Vesely CZE vs Steve Johnson USA

ATP Newport
Jiri Vesely [7]
0
0
Steve Johnson
0
0
Vincitore: Johnson per walkover
3. [3] Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jackson Withrow USA vs [WC] Richard Ciamarra USA / Sam Querrey USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Quentin Halys FRA vs [8] James Duckworth AUS

ATP Newport
Quentin Halys
5
6
2
James Duckworth [8]
7
3
6
Vincitore: Duckworth
2. [5] Benjamin Bonzi FRA vs [Q] Christopher Eubanks USA (non prima ore: 19:00)

ATP Newport
Benjamin Bonzi [5]
0
0
Christopher Eubanks
0
0
3. Max Purcell AUS / Tim van Rijthoven NED vs Max Schnur USA / Artem Sitak NZL

Il match deve ancora iniziare