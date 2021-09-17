Challenger Stettino, Rennes, Istanbul, Cary e Quito: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVE)

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune nella foto
CHALLENGER Istanbul 2 (Turchia) – Quarti di Finale, cementoto
Centre court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] James Duckworth
vs Hugo Grenier
CH CH Istanbul II
Duckworth J.
6
6
Grenier H.
3
3
Vincitore: Duckworth J.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Duckworth J.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
Grenier H.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
Duckworth J.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
Duckworth J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
Grenier H.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Grenier H.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
Grenier H.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
Duckworth J.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Grenier H.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
2. Tung-Lin Wu vs [Q] Aldin Setkic
CH CH Istanbul II
Tung-Lin Wu.
6
6
Setkic A.
3
2
Vincitore: Tung-Lin Wu.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tung-Lin Wu.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
Setkic A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
Tung-Lin Wu.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
Tung-Lin Wu.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Setkic A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Setkic A.
0-15
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tung-Lin Wu.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
Setkic A.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
Tung-Lin Wu.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
Setkic A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
Tung-Lin Wu.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Tung-Lin Wu.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. [1] Antonio Sancic / Artem Sitak vs [4] Ruben Gonzales / Hunter Johnson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 9 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Yasutaka Uchiyama vs Quentin Halys
CH CH Istanbul II
Uchiyama Y.
5
2
Halys Q.
7
6
Vincitore: Halys Q.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Uchiyama Y.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
Halys Q.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
Uchiyama Y.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
Uchiyama Y.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Halys Q.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Halys Q.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Uchiyama Y.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
Halys Q.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
Uchiyama Y.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
Uchiyama Y.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
Halys Q.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
Uchiyama Y.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Halys Q.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [LL] Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs Borna Gojo
CH CH Istanbul II
Blancaneaux G.
6
4
Gojo B.
7
6
Vincitore: Gojo B.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Blancaneaux G.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
Blancaneaux G.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
Gojo B.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Gojo B.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
5*-4
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
6*-7
6-6 → 6-7
Blancaneaux G.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
Blancaneaux G.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
Gojo B.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Blancaneaux G.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Gojo B.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Blancaneaux G.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
3. Radu Albot / Alexander Cozbinov vs [2] Jamie Cerretani / Fabian Fallert
CH CH Istanbul II
Albot R. / Cozbinov A.
30
7
1
Cerretani J. / Fallert F.•
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Cerretani J. / Fallert F.
Albot R. / Cozbinov A.
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
3-5*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6 → 7-6
Albot R. / Cozbinov A.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
Cerretani J. / Fallert F.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-5 → 5-6
Albot R. / Cozbinov A.
4-5 → 5-5
Cerretani J. / Fallert F.
4-4 → 4-5
Albot R. / Cozbinov A.
3-4 → 4-4
Cerretani J. / Fallert F.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
Albot R. / Cozbinov A.
2-3 → 3-3
Cerretani J. / Fallert F.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Albot R. / Cozbinov A.
1-2 → 2-2
Cerretani J. / Fallert F.
1-1 → 1-2
Albot R. / Cozbinov A.
0-1 → 1-1
Cerretani J. / Fallert F.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
CHALLENGER Rennes (Francia) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)
Court Central Le Liberté – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan
/ Purav Raja
vs Bart Stevens
/ Tim Van Rijthoven
CH CH Rennes
Nedunchezhiyan J. / Raja P.
6
6
8
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
4
7
10
Vincitore: Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
0-1
1-1
2-1
2-2
2-3
3-3
4-3
4-4
4-5
4-6
4-7
5-7
6-7
6-8
7-8
8-8
9-8
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
5-3*
5*-4
6*-4
6-5*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
7-8*
6-6 → 6-7
Nedunchezhiyan J. / Raja P.
5-6 → 6-6
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
5-5 → 5-6
Nedunchezhiyan J. / Raja P.
4-5 → 5-5
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
4-4 → 4-5
Nedunchezhiyan J. / Raja P.
3-4 → 4-4
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
3-3 → 3-4
Nedunchezhiyan J. / Raja P.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Nedunchezhiyan J. / Raja P.
1-2 → 2-2
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
1-1 → 1-2
Nedunchezhiyan J. / Raja P.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Nedunchezhiyan J. / Raja P.
5-4 → 6-4
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
5-3 → 5-4
Nedunchezhiyan J. / Raja P.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
Nedunchezhiyan J. / Raja P.
2-3 → 3-3
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
2-2 → 2-3
Nedunchezhiyan J. / Raja P.
1-2 → 2-2
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
1-1 → 1-2
Nedunchezhiyan J. / Raja P.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. Marek Gengel / Tomas Machac vs Tristan Lamasine / Gilles Simon (non prima ore: 12:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Alt] Teymuraz Gabashvili vs Mats Moraing (non prima ore: 14:00)
CH CH Rennes
Gabashvili T.
0
2
Moraing M.
0
5
4. [6] Lucas Pouille vs [2] Arthur Rinderknech (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [1] Richard Gasquet vs Roman Safiullin (non prima ore: 18:45)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Liam Broady vs [3] Benjamin Bonzi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Szczecin (Polonia) – Quarti di Finale , terra battuta
CENTRAL COURT – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [LL] Jesper De Jong
vs Zdenek Kolar
CH CH Szczecin
De Jong J.
2
3
Kolar Z.
6
6
Vincitore: Kolar Z.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
De Jong J.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
Kolar Z.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
De Jong J.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
De Jong J.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Kolar Z.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Kolar Z.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
De Jong J.
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
Kolar Z.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
De Jong J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [WC] Pawel Cias vs Yannick Hanfmann (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Kamil Majchrzak vs Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [3] Ivan Sabanov / Matej Sabanov vs [2] Andre Goransson / Nathaniel Lammons (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [Q] Nicola Kuhn vs Marco Trungelliti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [1] Santiago Gonzalez / Andres Molteni vs [4] Roman Jebavy / Zdenek Kolar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Cary 2 (USA) – Quarti di Finale, cemento
Stadium – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [6] Mitchell Krueger
vs Max Purcell
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [7] Michael Mmoh vs [2] Denis Kudla
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Stefan Kozlov / Peter Polansky vs Jason Jung / Mitchell Krueger (non prima ore: 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Ryan Peniston vs [8] Bjorn Fratangelo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 15 – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. William Blumberg / Max Schnur vs [4] Christian Harrison / Dennis Novikov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Aleksandar Vukic vs [WC] Zachary Svajda (non prima ore: 21:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Quito (Ecuador) – Quarti di Finale, terra battuta
Estadio – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Gonzalo Lama
vs [7] Thiago Agustin Tirante
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [6] Facundo Mena vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Matthieu Perchicot vs [Q] Alexis Gautier (non prima ore: 21:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 2 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Pol Martin Tiffon
vs [5] Juan Pablo Ficovich
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Andrej Martin / Goncalo Oliveira vs [2] Adrian Menendez-Maceiras / Mario Vilella Martinez (non prima ore: 19:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Alejandro Gomez / Thiago Agustin Tirante vs Juan Pablo Ficovich / Genaro Alberto Olivieri (non prima ore: 21:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit