Challenger Stettino, Rennes, Istanbul, Cary e Quito: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVE)

17/09/2021 10:56 Nessun commento
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune nella foto
TUR CHALLENGER Istanbul 2 (Turchia) – Quarti di Finale, cementoto

Centre court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] James Duckworth AUS vs Hugo Grenier FRA
CH CH Istanbul II
Duckworth J.
6
6
Grenier H.
3
3
Vincitore: Duckworth J.
Mostra dettagli

2. Tung-Lin Wu TPE vs [Q] Aldin Setkic BIH

CH CH Istanbul II
Tung-Lin Wu.
6
6
Setkic A.
3
2
Vincitore: Tung-Lin Wu.
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Antonio Sancic CRO / Artem Sitak NZL vs [4] Ruben Gonzales PHI / Hunter Johnson USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 9 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Yasutaka Uchiyama JPN vs Quentin Halys FRA

CH CH Istanbul II
Uchiyama Y.
5
2
Halys Q.
7
6
Vincitore: Halys Q.
Mostra dettagli

2. [LL] Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA vs Borna Gojo CRO

CH CH Istanbul II
Blancaneaux G.
6
4
Gojo B.
7
6
Vincitore: Gojo B.
Mostra dettagli

3. Radu Albot MDA / Alexander Cozbinov MDA vs [2] Jamie Cerretani USA / Fabian Fallert GER

CH CH Istanbul II
Albot R. / Cozbinov A.
30
7
1
Cerretani J. / Fallert F.
0
6
0
Mostra dettagli




FRA CHALLENGER Rennes (Francia) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)

Court Central Le Liberté – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND / Purav Raja IND vs Bart Stevens NED / Tim Van Rijthoven NED
CH CH Rennes
Nedunchezhiyan J. / Raja P.
6
6
8
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
4
7
10
Vincitore: Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
Mostra dettagli

2. Marek Gengel CZE / Tomas Machac CZE vs Tristan Lamasine FRA / Gilles Simon FRA (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Alt] Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS vs Mats Moraing GER (non prima ore: 14:00)

CH CH Rennes
Gabashvili T.
0
2
Moraing M.
0
5
Mostra dettagli

4. [6] Lucas Pouille FRA vs [2] Arthur Rinderknech FRA (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [1] Richard Gasquet FRA vs Roman Safiullin RUS (non prima ore: 18:45)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Liam Broady GBR vs [3] Benjamin Bonzi FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



POL CHALLENGER Szczecin (Polonia) – Quarti di Finale , terra battuta

CENTRAL COURT – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [LL] Jesper De Jong NED vs Zdenek Kolar CZE
CH CH Szczecin
De Jong J.
2
3
Kolar Z.
6
6
Vincitore: Kolar Z.
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Pawel Cias POL vs Yannick Hanfmann GER (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Kamil Majchrzak POL vs Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune DEN (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Ivan Sabanov CRO / Matej Sabanov CRO vs [2] Andre Goransson SWE / Nathaniel Lammons USA (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [Q] Nicola Kuhn ESP vs Marco Trungelliti ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Santiago Gonzalez MEX / Andres Molteni ARG vs [4] Roman Jebavy CZE / Zdenek Kolar CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare



USA CHALLENGER Cary 2 (USA) – Quarti di Finale, cemento

Stadium – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [6] Mitchell Krueger USA vs Max Purcell AUS
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [7] Michael Mmoh USA vs [2] Denis Kudla USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Stefan Kozlov USA / Peter Polansky CAN vs Jason Jung TPE / Mitchell Krueger USA (non prima ore: 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Ryan Peniston GBR vs [8] Bjorn Fratangelo USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 15 – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. William Blumberg USA / Max Schnur USA vs [4] Christian Harrison USA / Dennis Novikov USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Aleksandar Vukic AUS vs [WC] Zachary Svajda USA (non prima ore: 21:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



ECU CHALLENGER Quito (Ecuador) – Quarti di Finale, terra battuta

Estadio – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Gonzalo Lama CHI vs [7] Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [6] Facundo Mena ARG vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Matthieu Perchicot FRA vs [Q] Alexis Gautier FRA (non prima ore: 21:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 2 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Pol Martin Tiffon ESP vs [5] Juan Pablo Ficovich ARG
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Andrej Martin SVK / Goncalo Oliveira POR vs [2] Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP / Mario Vilella Martinez ESP (non prima ore: 19:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Alejandro Gomez COL / Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG vs Juan Pablo Ficovich ARG / Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG (non prima ore: 21:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare