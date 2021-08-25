Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List

Challenger Como, Maiorca e St Tropez: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

25/08/2021 23:08 1 commento
Salvatore Caruso nella foto
Salvatore Caruso nella foto

COMO ITA, Italy (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
MALLORCA ESP, Spain (H) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
ST. TROPEZ FRA, France (H) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Como (ATP) Inizio torneo: 30/08/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 25/08/2021 23:04

Main Draw (cut off: 233 - Data entry list: 25/08/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 113. Caruso
  • 118. Martin
  • 124. Altmaier
  • 126. Kovalik
  • 129. Novak
  • 142. Dellien
  • 145. Londero
  • 148. Cerundolo
  • 154. Stebe
  • 155. Gaio
  • 157. Baez
  • 159. Nagal
  • 169. Huesler
  • 170. Giannessi
  • 181. Popko
  • 191. Rune
  • 194. Collarini
  • 219. Clarke
  • 221. Kavcic
  • 228. Kwiatkowski
  • 229. Moroni
  • 233. Menezes
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Giustino (236)
  • 2. Domingues (243)
  • 3. Melzer (246)

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Como Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 29/08/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 25/08/2021 23:04

Main Draw (cut off: 282 - Data entry list: 25/08/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 258. Draper
  • 262. Mena
  • 268. Basic
  • 270. Lenz
  • 271. Krstin
  • 273. Cachin
  • 274. Kuhn
  • 278. Kuznetsov
  • 280. Tirante
  • 282. Borges
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Skatov (291)
  • 2. Zeppieri (293)
  • 3. Ritschard (301)
  • 4. Ugo Carabelli (302)
  • 5. Sels (308)
  • 6. Luz (311)

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
St. Tropez (ATP) Inizio torneo: 30/08/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 25/08/2021 23:06

Main Draw (cut off: 211 - Data entry list: 25/08/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 95. Bonzi
  • 122. OConnell
  • 123. Dzumhur
  • 132. Laaksonen
  • 133. Sugita
  • 135. Barrere
  • 139. Gojowczyk
  • 147. Hoang
  • 158. Gunneswaran
  • 162. Safiullin
  • 166. Ymer
  • 172. Celikbilek
  • 175. Safwat
  • 182. Soeda
  • 183. Kokkinakis
  • 186. Couacaud
  • 195. Bourgue
  • 196. Muller
  • 198. Trungelliti
  • 200. Bergs
  • 208. Istomin
  • 209. Masur
  • 211. Coppejans
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Fabbiano (214)
  • 2. Marcora (216)
  •  

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
St. Tropez Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 29/08/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 25/08/2021 23:07

Main Draw (cut off: 298 - Data entry list: 25/08/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 176. Petrovic
  • 216. Marcora
  • 235. Janvier
  • 242. Grenier
  • 245. Lestienne
  • 266. Guinard
  • 267. Gabashvili
  • 272. Wu
  • 296. Arnaboldi
  • 298. Kicker
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Aragone (307)
  • 2. Blancaneaux (313)
  • 3. Baldi (316)
  • 4. Geerts (317)
  •  
  •  

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Mallorca (ATP) Inizio torneo: 30/08/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 25/08/2021 23:05

Main Draw (cut off: 203 - Data entry list: 25/08/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 114. Daniel
  • 121. Van de Zandschulp
  • 125. Uchiyama
  • 131. Kukushkin
  • 134. Verdasco
  • 141. Machac
  • 143. Otte
  • 146. Broady
  • 149. Sousa
  • 150. Polmans
  • 153. Donskoy
  • 164. Tabilo
  • 165. Gomez
  • 167. Ofner
  • 171. Zuk
  • 174. Rola
  • 179. Ferreira Silva
  • 184. Halys
  • 192. Gulbis
  • 193. Barrios Vera
  • 197. Lacko
  • 199. Diez
  • 203. Ramanathan
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Rosol (213)
  •  
  •  

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Mallorca Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 29/08/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 25/08/2021 23:06

Main Draw (cut off: 299 - Data entry list: 25/08/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 234. Gojo
  • 238. Ito
  • 246. Moraing
  • 259. Tomic
  • 263. Viola
  • 275. Bachinger
  • 283. Moriya
  • 289. Karlovskiy
  • 290. Quiroz
  • 299. Mejia
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Kozlov (309)
  • 2. Blancaneaux (313)
  • 3. Ortega-Olmedo (315)
  • 4. Geerts (317)
  •  
  •  

1 commento

David (Guest) 26-08-2021 00:17

Ma Caruso quanti tornei fa?

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!