Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List
Challenger Como, Maiorca e St Tropez: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
25/08/2021 23:08 1 commento
COMO , Italy (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
MALLORCA , Spain (H) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
ST. TROPEZ , France (H) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Como (ATP) Inizio torneo: 30/08/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 25/08/2021 23:04
Main Draw (cut off: 233 - Data entry list: 25/08/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 113. Caruso
- 118. Martin
- 124. Altmaier
- 126. Kovalik
- 129. Novak
- 142. Dellien
- 145. Londero
- 148. Cerundolo
- 154. Stebe
- 155. Gaio
- 157. Baez
- 159. Nagal
- 169. Huesler
- 170. Giannessi
- 181. Popko
- 191. Rune
- 194. Collarini
- 219. Clarke
- 221. Kavcic
- 228. Kwiatkowski
- 229. Moroni
- 233. Menezes
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Giustino (236)
- 2. Domingues (243)
- 3. Melzer (246)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Como Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 29/08/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 25/08/2021 23:04
Main Draw (cut off: 282 - Data entry list: 25/08/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 258. Draper
- 262. Mena
- 268. Basic
- 270. Lenz
- 271. Krstin
- 273. Cachin
- 274. Kuhn
- 278. Kuznetsov
- 280. Tirante
- 282. Borges
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Skatov (291)
- 2. Zeppieri (293)
- 3. Ritschard (301)
- 4. Ugo Carabelli (302)
- 5. Sels (308)
- 6. Luz (311)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)St. Tropez (ATP) Inizio torneo: 30/08/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 25/08/2021 23:06
Main Draw (cut off: 211 - Data entry list: 25/08/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 95. Bonzi
- 122. OConnell
- 123. Dzumhur
- 132. Laaksonen
- 133. Sugita
- 135. Barrere
- 139. Gojowczyk
- 147. Hoang
- 158. Gunneswaran
- 162. Safiullin
- 166. Ymer
- 172. Celikbilek
- 175. Safwat
- 182. Soeda
- 183. Kokkinakis
- 186. Couacaud
- 195. Bourgue
- 196. Muller
- 198. Trungelliti
- 200. Bergs
- 208. Istomin
- 209. Masur
- 211. Coppejans
-
Alternates
- 1. Fabbiano (214)
- 2. Marcora (216)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)St. Tropez Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 29/08/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 25/08/2021 23:07
Main Draw (cut off: 298 - Data entry list: 25/08/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 176. Petrovic
- 216. Marcora
- 235. Janvier
- 242. Grenier
- 245. Lestienne
- 266. Guinard
- 267. Gabashvili
- 272. Wu
- 296. Arnaboldi
- 298. Kicker
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Aragone (307)
- 2. Blancaneaux (313)
- 3. Baldi (316)
- 4. Geerts (317)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Mallorca (ATP) Inizio torneo: 30/08/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 25/08/2021 23:05
Main Draw (cut off: 203 - Data entry list: 25/08/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 114. Daniel
- 121. Van de Zandschulp
- 125. Uchiyama
- 131. Kukushkin
- 134. Verdasco
- 141. Machac
- 143. Otte
- 146. Broady
- 149. Sousa
- 150. Polmans
- 153. Donskoy
- 164. Tabilo
- 165. Gomez
- 167. Ofner
- 171. Zuk
- 174. Rola
- 179. Ferreira Silva
- 184. Halys
- 192. Gulbis
- 193. Barrios Vera
- 197. Lacko
- 199. Diez
- 203. Ramanathan
-
Alternates
- 1. Rosol (213)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Mallorca Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 29/08/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 25/08/2021 23:06
Main Draw (cut off: 299 - Data entry list: 25/08/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 234. Gojo
- 238. Ito
- 246. Moraing
- 259. Tomic
- 263. Viola
- 275. Bachinger
- 283. Moriya
- 289. Karlovskiy
- 290. Quiroz
- 299. Mejia
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Kozlov (309)
- 2. Blancaneaux (313)
- 3. Ortega-Olmedo (315)
- 4. Geerts (317)
-
-
1 commento
Ma Caruso quanti tornei fa?