ATP Gstaad 250 | terra | 481.270 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina, Entry List
ATP 250 Kitzbuhel e Atlanta: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
22/07/2021 00:01 3 commenti
KITZBUHEL (CL) 26-31 July
ATLANTA (H) 26 July – 1 August
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Atlanta (ATP) Inizio torneo: 26/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 21/07/2021 23:57
Main Draw (cut off: 78 - Data entry list: 21/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 21. Dimitrov
- 23. Sinner
- 32. Opelka
- 33. Isner
- 34. Norrie
- 40. Fritz
- 41. Mannarino
- 46. Paire
- 50. Korda
- 51. Harris
- 52. Paul
- 54. Querrey
- 59. Pella
- 60. Kyrgios
- 67. Popyrin
- 73. Gerasimov
- 74. Johnson
- 76. Ruusuvuori
- 78. Thompson
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Ivashka (79)
- 2. Berankis (80)
- 3. Seppi (90)
- 4. Anderson (102)
- 5. Verdasco (106)
- 6. McDonald (108)
- 7. Galan (112)
- 8. Kudla (114)
- 9. Uchiyama (116)
- 10. Sousa (120)
- 11. Zapata Mirall (125)
- 12. Wolf (127)
- 13. Londero (129)
- 14. O (130)
- 15. Gojowczyk (133)
- 16. Rodionov (134)
- 17. Stebe (136)
- 18. Nakashima (138)
- 19. Donskoy (140)
- 20. Wolf (142)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Atlanta Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 24/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 21/07/2021 23:57
Main Draw (cut off: 134 - Data entry list: 21/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 80. Berankis
- 90. Seppi
- 91. Duckworth
- 102. Anderson
- 108. McDonald
- 114. Kudla
- 116. Uchiyama
- 127. Wolf
- 130. O
- 133. Gojowczyk
- 134. Rodionov
-
Alternates
- 1. Nakashima (138)
- 2. Donskoy (140)
- 3. Marchenko (153)
- 4. Jung (160)
- 5. Ymer (167)
- 6. Ofner (171)
- 7. Soeda (174)
- 8. Fratangelo (184)
- 9. Lacko (186)
- 10. Ebden (239)
- 11. Cid Subervi (252)
- 12. Watanuki (254)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Kitzbuhel (ATP) Inizio torneo: 26/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 21/07/2021 23:57
Main Draw (cut off: 88 - Data entry list: 21/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 10. Bautista Agut
- 14. Ruud
- 39. Ramos-Vinolas
- 42. Lajovic
- 44. Krajinovic
- 47. Delbonis
- 55. Djere
- 56. Gasquet
- 63. Musetti
- 64. Bedene
- 69. Munar
- 72. Vesely
- 75. Alcaraz
- 77. Mager
- 83. Moutet
- 84. Cuevas
- 85. Tsonga
- 86. Cecchinato
- 88. Travaglia
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Albot (93)
- 2. Pouille (95)
- 3. Ymer (98)
- 4. Hanfmann (99)
- 5. Carballes Bae (100)
- 6. Majchrzak (104)
- 7. Verdasco (106)
- 8. Martinez (107)
- 9. Rinderknech (109)
- 10. Martin (111)
- 11. Taberner (113)
- 12. Cerundolo (117)
- 13. Sousa (121)
- 14. Novak (122)
- 15. Griekspoor (124)
- 16. Zapata Mirall (125)
- 17. Seyboth Wild (126)
- 18. Kovalik (127)
- 19. Dzumhur (128)
- 20. Londero (129)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Kitzbuhel Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 24/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 21/07/2021 23:59
Main Draw (cut off: 127 - Data entry list: 21/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 98. Ymer
- 100. Carballes Baena
- 104. Majchrzak
- 107. Martinez
- 109. Rinderknech
- 111. Martin
- 113. Taberner
- 122. Novak
- 124. Griekspoor
- 126. Seyboth Wild
- 127. Kovalik
-
Alternates
- 1. Londero (129)
- 2. Cerundolo (141)
- 3. Altmaier (144)
- 4. Gaio (145)
- 5. Milojevic (146)
- 6. Otte (151)
- 7. Polmans (154)
- 8. Lorenzi (165)
-
TAG: ATP Atlanta, ATP Atlanta 2021, ATP Kitzbuhel, ATP Kitzbuhel 2021
3 commenti
ANDIAMO JAN!!!!
Ri-eccolo.
Spero non esca alla prima con qualche top 560 per capire se il forfait a Tokyo 2020 abbia dato i suoi frutti.
Wild card Raonic ad Atlanta