ATP 250 Kitzbuhel e Atlanta: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

22/07/2021 00:01 3 commenti
Jannik Sinner ITA, 2001.08.16
Jannik Sinner ITA, 2001.08.16

KITZBUHEL AUT (CL) 26-31 July
ATLANTA USA (H) 26 July – 1 August

Atlanta (ATP) Inizio torneo: 26/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 21/07/2021 23:57

Main Draw (cut off: 78 - Data entry list: 21/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 21. Dimitrov
  • 23. Sinner
  • 32. Opelka
  • 33. Isner
  • 34. Norrie
  • 40. Fritz
  • 41. Mannarino
  • 46. Paire
  • 50. Korda
  • 51. Harris
  • 52. Paul
  • 54. Querrey
  • 59. Pella
  • 60. Kyrgios
  • 67. Popyrin
  • 73. Gerasimov
  • 74. Johnson
  • 76. Ruusuvuori
  • 78. Thompson
Alternates

  • 1. Ivashka (79)
  • 2. Berankis (80)
  • 3. Seppi (90)
  • 4. Anderson (102)
  • 5. Verdasco (106)
  • 6. McDonald (108)
  • 7. Galan (112)
  • 8. Kudla (114)
  • 9. Uchiyama (116)
  • 10. Sousa (120)
  • 11. Zapata Mirall (125)
  • 12. Wolf (127)
  • 13. Londero (129)
  • 14. O (130)
  • 15. Gojowczyk (133)
  • 16. Rodionov (134)
  • 17. Stebe (136)
  • 18. Nakashima (138)
  • 19. Donskoy (140)
  • 20. Wolf (142)
Atlanta Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 24/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 21/07/2021 23:57

Main Draw (cut off: 134 - Data entry list: 21/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 80. Berankis
  • 90. Seppi
  • 91. Duckworth
  • 102. Anderson
  • 108. McDonald
  • 114. Kudla
  • 116. Uchiyama
  • 127. Wolf
  • 130. O
  • 133. Gojowczyk
  • 134. Rodionov
Alternates

  • 1. Nakashima (138)
  • 2. Donskoy (140)
  • 3. Marchenko (153)
  • 4. Jung (160)
  • 5. Ymer (167)
  • 6. Ofner (171)
  • 7. Soeda (174)
  • 8. Fratangelo (184)
  • 9. Lacko (186)
  • 10. Ebden (239)
  • 11. Cid Subervi (252)
  • 12. Watanuki (254)


Kitzbuhel (ATP) Inizio torneo: 26/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 21/07/2021 23:57

Main Draw (cut off: 88 - Data entry list: 21/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 10. Bautista Agut
  • 14. Ruud
  • 39. Ramos-Vinolas
  • 42. Lajovic
  • 44. Krajinovic
  • 47. Delbonis
  • 55. Djere
  • 56. Gasquet
  • 63. Musetti
  • 64. Bedene
  • 69. Munar
  • 72. Vesely
  • 75. Alcaraz
  • 77. Mager
  • 83. Moutet
  • 84. Cuevas
  • 85. Tsonga
  • 86. Cecchinato
  • 88. Travaglia
Alternates

  • 1. Albot (93)
  • 2. Pouille (95)
  • 3. Ymer (98)
  • 4. Hanfmann (99)
  • 5. Carballes Bae (100)
  • 6. Majchrzak (104)
  • 7. Verdasco (106)
  • 8. Martinez (107)
  • 9. Rinderknech (109)
  • 10. Martin (111)
  • 11. Taberner (113)
  • 12. Cerundolo (117)
  • 13. Sousa (121)
  • 14. Novak (122)
  • 15. Griekspoor (124)
  • 16. Zapata Mirall (125)
  • 17. Seyboth Wild (126)
  • 18. Kovalik (127)
  • 19. Dzumhur (128)
  • 20. Londero (129)
Kitzbuhel Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 24/07/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 21/07/2021 23:59

Main Draw (cut off: 127 - Data entry list: 21/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 98. Ymer
  • 100. Carballes Baena
  • 104. Majchrzak
  • 107. Martinez
  • 109. Rinderknech
  • 111. Martin
  • 113. Taberner
  • 122. Novak
  • 124. Griekspoor
  • 126. Seyboth Wild
  • 127. Kovalik
Alternates

  • 1. Londero (129)
  • 2. Cerundolo (141)
  • 3. Altmaier (144)
  • 4. Gaio (145)
  • 5. Milojevic (146)
  • 6. Otte (151)
  • 7. Polmans (154)
  • 8. Lorenzi (165)
3 commenti

Pietro (Guest) 22-07-2021 00:50

ANDIAMO JAN!!!!

 3
Diego (Guest) 22-07-2021 00:20

Ri-eccolo.
Spero non esca alla prima con qualche top 560 per capire se il forfait a Tokyo 2020 abbia dato i suoi frutti.

 2
Ktulu 22-07-2021 00:12

Wild card Raonic ad Atlanta

 1
