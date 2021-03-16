Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List

Challenger Lille, Lugano e Zadar: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

16/03/2021 11:25 1 commento
Settimana 22-28 Marzo 2021
LILLE (entry al momento congelata) FRA, France (IH) /90 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
LUGANO SUI, Switzerland (IH) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
ZADAR HRV, Croatia (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q

Lille (ATP) Inizio torneo: 22/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 16/03/2021 10:27

Main Draw (cut off: 250 - Data entry list: 16/03/21 - Special Exempts: -5/-10)

  • 81. Pouille
  • 87. Ruusuvuori
  • 114. Barrere
  • 126. Bonzi
  • 129. Hoang
  • 136. Rinderknech
  • 151. Otte
  • 155. Safwat
  • 163. Brown
  • 171. Ofner
  • 193. Haase
  • 198. Muller
  • 199. Troicki
  • 208. Marterer
  • 212. Bourgue
  • 215. Halys
  • 217. Janvier
  • 219. Lestienne
  • 224. Copil
  • 227. Harris
  • 228. Kamke
  • 245. Kuhn
  • 250. Lamasine
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Grenier (253)
  • 2. Lenz (255)
  • 3. Jaziri (261)
  • 4. Menendez-Mace (264)
  • 5. Moraing (267)
  • 6. Kuzmanov (268)

Lille Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 23/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 16/03/2021 11:14

Main Draw (cut off: 341 - Data entry list: 16/03/21 - Special Exempts: -5/-10)

  • 267. Moraing
  • 271. Watanuki
  • 292. Miedler
  • 295. Galovic
  • 317. Luz
  • 322. Bourchier
  • 328. Lehecka
  • 332. Ocleppo
  • 334. Zeppieri
  • 341. Choinski
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Safranek (346)
  • 2. Geerts (348)
  • 3. Cachin (354)
  • 4. Orlov (358)
  • 5. Forejtek (359)
  • 6. Sanchez Izqui (363)

Lugano (ATP) Inizio torneo: 22/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 16/03/2021 11:19

Main Draw (cut off: 211 - Data entry list: 16/03/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 104. Hanfmann
  • 108. Sugita
  • 109. Uchiyama
  • 112. Ivashka
  • 125. Gojowczyk
  • 127. Donskoy
  • 133. Polmans
  • 139. Rodionov
  • 149. Huesler
  • 164. Safiullin
  • 166. Machac
  • 168. Broady
  • 173. Maden
  • 177. Marchenko
  • 178. Fabbiano
  • 186. Rosol
  • 191. Marcora
  • 194. Stakhovsky
  • 197. Lacko
  • 204. Clarke
  • 207. Vukic
  • 210. Ilkel
  • 211. Tomic
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Gojo (225)
  • 2. Viola (233)
  •  

Lugano Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 23/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 16/03/2021 11:19

Main Draw (cut off: 285 - Data entry list: 16/03/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 225. Gojo
  • 247. Masur
  • 252. Moriya
  • 255. Lenz
  • 264. Menendez-Maceiras
  • 265. Kotov
  • 269. Karlovskiy
  • 274. Bachinger
  • 280. Arnaboldi
  • 285. Ebden
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Celikbilek (286)
  • 2. Napolitano (287)
  •  

Zadar (ATP) Inizio torneo: 22/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 16/03/2021 11:21

Main Draw (cut off: 262 - Data entry list: 16/03/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 99. Balazs
  • 101. Mager
  • 110. Sousa
  • 145. Milojevic
  • 150. Nagal
  • 161. Rola
  • 163. Giannessi
  • 170. Horansky
  • 172. Diez
  • 187. Couacaud
  • 195. Istomin
  • 226. Molleker
  • 229. Moroni
  • 230. Cid Subervi
  • 234. Benchetrit
  • 236. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
  • 237. Kolar
  • 243. Wu
  • 248. Trungelliti
  • 249. Gabashvili
  • 254. Kavcic
  • 257. Baez
  • 262. Vatutin
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Kuzmanov (268)
  • 2. Sock (272)
  • 3. Krstin (276)
  • 4. Arnaboldi (280)
  • 5. Pellegrino (282)
  •  

Zadar Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 23/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 16/03/2021 11:22

Main Draw (cut off: 309 - Data entry list: 16/03/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 268. Kuzmanov
  • 276. Krstin
  • 282. Pellegrino
  • 289. Molcan
  • 290. Bonadio
  • 291. Klein
  • 298. Sijsling
  • 302. Serdarusic
  • 305. Kopriva
  • 309. Ajdukovic
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Vrbensky (312)
  • 2. Guinard (313)
  • 3. Basic (314)
  • 4. Uchida (318)
  • 5. Vavassori (319)
  •  

