ATP Dubai 500 | hard | $2.048.855 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List
Challenger Lille, Lugano e Zadar: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
16/03/2021 11:25 1 commento
Settimana 22-28 Marzo 2021
LILLE (entry al momento congelata) , France (IH) /90 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
LUGANO , Switzerland (IH) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
ZADAR , Croatia (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Lille (ATP) Inizio torneo: 22/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 16/03/2021 10:27
Main Draw (cut off: 250 - Data entry list: 16/03/21 - Special Exempts: -5/-10)
- 81. Pouille
- 87. Ruusuvuori
- 114. Barrere
- 126. Bonzi
- 129. Hoang
- 136. Rinderknech
- 151. Otte
- 155. Safwat
- 163. Brown
- 171. Ofner
- 193. Haase
- 198. Muller
- 199. Troicki
- 208. Marterer
- 212. Bourgue
- 215. Halys
- 217. Janvier
- 219. Lestienne
- 224. Copil
- 227. Harris
- 228. Kamke
- 245. Kuhn
- 250. Lamasine
-
Alternates
- 1. Grenier (253)
- 2. Lenz (255)
- 3. Jaziri (261)
- 4. Menendez-Mace (264)
- 5. Moraing (267)
- 6. Kuzmanov (268)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Lille Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 23/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 16/03/2021 11:14
Main Draw (cut off: 341 - Data entry list: 16/03/21 - Special Exempts: -5/-10)
- 267. Moraing
- 271. Watanuki
- 292. Miedler
- 295. Galovic
- 317. Luz
- 322. Bourchier
- 328. Lehecka
- 332. Ocleppo
- 334. Zeppieri
- 341. Choinski
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Safranek (346)
- 2. Geerts (348)
- 3. Cachin (354)
- 4. Orlov (358)
- 5. Forejtek (359)
- 6. Sanchez Izqui (363)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Lugano (ATP) Inizio torneo: 22/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 16/03/2021 11:19
Main Draw (cut off: 211 - Data entry list: 16/03/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 104. Hanfmann
- 108. Sugita
- 109. Uchiyama
- 112. Ivashka
- 125. Gojowczyk
- 127. Donskoy
- 133. Polmans
- 139. Rodionov
- 149. Huesler
- 164. Safiullin
- 166. Machac
- 168. Broady
- 173. Maden
- 177. Marchenko
- 178. Fabbiano
- 186. Rosol
- 191. Marcora
- 194. Stakhovsky
- 197. Lacko
- 204. Clarke
- 207. Vukic
- 210. Ilkel
- 211. Tomic
-
Alternates
- 1. Gojo (225)
- 2. Viola (233)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Lugano Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 23/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 16/03/2021 11:19
Main Draw (cut off: 285 - Data entry list: 16/03/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 225. Gojo
- 247. Masur
- 252. Moriya
- 255. Lenz
- 264. Menendez-Maceiras
- 265. Kotov
- 269. Karlovskiy
- 274. Bachinger
- 280. Arnaboldi
- 285. Ebden
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Celikbilek (286)
- 2. Napolitano (287)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Zadar (ATP) Inizio torneo: 22/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 16/03/2021 11:21
Main Draw (cut off: 262 - Data entry list: 16/03/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 99. Balazs
- 101. Mager
- 110. Sousa
- 145. Milojevic
- 150. Nagal
- 161. Rola
- 163. Giannessi
- 170. Horansky
- 172. Diez
- 187. Couacaud
- 195. Istomin
- 226. Molleker
- 229. Moroni
- 230. Cid Subervi
- 234. Benchetrit
- 236. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
- 237. Kolar
- 243. Wu
- 248. Trungelliti
- 249. Gabashvili
- 254. Kavcic
- 257. Baez
- 262. Vatutin
-
Alternates
- 1. Kuzmanov (268)
- 2. Sock (272)
- 3. Krstin (276)
- 4. Arnaboldi (280)
- 5. Pellegrino (282)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Zadar Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 23/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 16/03/2021 11:22
Main Draw (cut off: 309 - Data entry list: 16/03/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 268. Kuzmanov
- 276. Krstin
- 282. Pellegrino
- 289. Molcan
- 290. Bonadio
- 291. Klein
- 298. Sijsling
- 302. Serdarusic
- 305. Kopriva
- 309. Ajdukovic
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Vrbensky (312)
- 2. Guinard (313)
- 3. Basic (314)
- 4. Uchida (318)
- 5. Vavassori (319)
-
1 commento
ma come mai l’entry list di Lille, così come quella del 1000 di Miami, sono bloccate?