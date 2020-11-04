Il Masters 1000 di Parigi Bercy ATP, Copertina

Masters 1000 Parigi Bercy: I risultati completi del Day 2. Subito eliminato Stefanos Tsitsipas

04/11/2020 00:12 217 commenti
Ugo Humbert FRA, 1998.06.26
Non è durata a lungo l’avventura di Stefanos Tsitsipas (ATP 6) al Masters 1000 di Parigi Bercy. Impegnato nei 1/16 di finale il greco, testa di serie numero due del tabellone, si è infatti arreso in tre combattutissimi set al francese Ugo Humbert (34). L’atleta di casa si è quindi imposto per 7-6 (7/4) 6-7 (6/8) 7-6 (7/3) dopo 3h19′ di gioco.

FRA ATP Masters 1000 Paris 1000 | Indoor | e3.901.015 – 1° – 2° Turno

COURT CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [12] Stan Wawrinka SUI vs Daniel Evans GBR 1T

ATP Paris
Stan Wawrinka [12]
6
7
Daniel Evans
3
6
Vincitore: S. WAWRINKA
2. Richard Gasquet FRA vs Taylor Fritz USA 1T

ATP Paris
Richard Gasquet
6
3
6
Taylor Fritz
0
6
3
Vincitore: R. GASQUET
3. Gilles Simon FRA vs Tommy Paul USA 1T

ATP Paris
Gilles Simon
6
3
3
Tommy Paul
3
6
6
Vincitore: T. PAUL
4. [Q] Norbert Gombos SVK vs [8] David Goffin BEL 2T

ATP Paris
Norbert Gombos
6
7
David Goffin [8]
4
6
Vincitore: N. GOMBOS
5. Ugo Humbert FRA vs [2] Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE (non prima ore: 18:30) 2T

ATP Paris
Ugo Humbert
7
6
7
Stefanos Tsitsipas [2]
6
7
6
Vincitore: U. HUMBERT
6. [7] Matteo Berrettini ITA vs [Q] Marcos Giron USA 2T

ATP Paris
Matteo Berrettini [7]
6
7
5
Marcos Giron
7
6
7
Vincitore: M. GIRON
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Yoshihito Nishioka JPN vs Pablo Andujar ESP 1T

ATP Paris
Yoshihito Nishioka
5
6
6
Pablo Andujar
7
4
2
Vincitore: Y. NISHIOKA
2. Tennys Sandgren USA vs [WC] Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA 1T

ATP Paris
Tennys Sandgren
6
4
6
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
2
6
7
Vincitore: P. HERBERT
3. Adrian Mannarino FRA vs Dusan Lajovic SRB 1T

ATP Paris
Adrian Mannarino
7
6
Dusan Lajovic
6
3
Vincitore: A. MANNARINO
4. Miomir Kecmanovic SRB vs John Millman AUS 1T

ATP Paris
Miomir Kecmanovic
6
6
John Millman
4
2
Vincitore: M. KECMANOVIC
5. Marin Cilic CRO vs [WC] Corentin Moutet FRA 2T

ATP Paris
Marin Cilic
0
Corentin Moutet
0
Vincitore: M. CILIC per walkover
6. [9] Pablo Carreno Busta ESP vs Jan-Lennard Struff GER 2T

ATP Paris
Pablo Carreno Busta [9]
7
6
Jan-Lennard Struff
6
2
Vincitore: P. CARRENO BUSTA
COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Aljaz Bedene SLO vs [10] Milos Raonic CAN 1T
ATP Paris
Aljaz Bedene
3
2
Milos Raonic [10]
6
6
Vincitore: M. RAONIC
2. [LL] Laslo Djere SRB vs [SE] Kevin Anderson RSA 1T

ATP Paris
Laslo Djere
0
2
Kevin Anderson
0
5
Vincitore: K. ANDERSON per ritiro
3. Lorenzo Sonego ITA vs Alexander Bublik KAZ (non prima ore: 14:00) 1T

ATP Paris
Lorenzo Sonego
6
6
Alexander Bublik
1
4
Vincitore: L. SONEGO
4. Raven Klaasen RSA / Ben McLachlan JPN vs Taylor Fritz USA / Casper Ruud NOR (non prima ore: 16:00)

ATP Paris
Raven Klaasen / Ben McLachlan
7
1
5
Taylor Fritz / Casper Ruud
6
6
10
Vincitori: FRITZ / RUUD
217 commenti.

Johnny (Guest) 04-11-2020 01:05

Peccato per una superiorità del nostro ex numero 8 a dir poco imbarazzante. Oggi giornata storta, il suo anno per fortuna è da top player invece. Con questo gioco andrà avanti molto. Meno male che esistono ancora tennisti con questo gioco

 217
Lucio68 (Guest) 04-11-2020 01:04

Anche mentalmente non c’è..su tutte le palle break o ha steccato o ha sbagliato di molto! Il punto sulle palle break le devi vincere tu è non aspettare sempre l’errore avversario

Replica | Quota | 0
Stefan Navratil (Guest) 04-11-2020 01:03

Due ore di fatica per buttare tutto alle ortiche non sfruttando la pochezza tennistica dell’avversario. Forse aveva problemi fisici ma per larghi tratti anche l’atteggiamento era rinunciatario sia come body langauge sia come tattica in campo, se sei alto due metri già sei fermo di tuo e in più hai un problema al piede forse dovresti cercare di essere padrone del tuo destino e cercare il punto invece che aspettare l’errore dell’avversario seppur falloso.
Peccato era una partita combattuta che se vinta poteva dare un po’ di fiducia a Matteo, speriamo invece che adesso non incida negativamente su di lui che non sembra proprio una roccia ultimamente. Ora riposo(se non se n’è fatto abbastanza) e forse pensare di cambiare qualche cosa per l’anno nuovo, la butto lì: mental coach, preparatore atletico, allenatore, rovescio, gambe, testa, domicilio fiscale, fidanzata 😉

Replica | Quota | 0
Johnny (Guest) 04-11-2020 01:02

Scritto da demorpurgo
@ Johnny (#2648100)
grazie johnny, il tuo pensiero è chiaro. good night and good luck

Io ammetto quando c’è da ammettere. I TIFOSI di berrettini no.. Oggi ennesima partita imbarazzante di chi grazie al congelamento dei punti è ancora dove non merita..che involuzione tecnica e di risultati.. Ma va beh era colpa al solito dell’infortunio o di altro.. Così per voi berrettini sarà sempre meritatamente un top 10 anche se non lo è..se vi va bene con il congelamento punti rimane un top 10 ancora per molto

Replica | Quota | 0
Sinnerforever (Guest) 04-11-2020 01:00

Presto Berretto non sarà più in quella posizione di classifica e neanche più il n. 1 italiano. In queste pessime condizioni oggi perderebbe da Sinner di sicuro ma anche dal Sonego visto ultimamente, una che ha una voglia di vincere che se Berrettini stasera ne avesse avuta un terzo questa partita la chiudeva in un’ora scarsa. Buttato fuori da Bercy al primo turno, quando c’era chi ipotizzava le Finals….

Replica | Quota | 0
Lucio68 (Guest) 04-11-2020 00:59

In un torneo del genere non puoi presentarti in queste condizioni pietose..non si reggeva in piedi! Ha commesso 62 errori non forzati!

Replica | Quota | 0
Billoballo (Guest) 04-11-2020 00:58

Berrettini fai basta con questo 2020 che proprio non ti gira nulla. Al 2021 speriamo..

Replica | Quota | 0
claugia77 04-11-2020 00:57

2020 archiviato, il ranking bloccato gli ha dato una mano.
Speriamo in in 2021 in ripresa, ma deve lavorare parecchio soprattutto di testa.
Forza Matteo!

Replica | Quota | 0
Koko (Guest) 04-11-2020 00:56

Berretini poco reattivo in risposta è un pianto! Praticamente rigioca precisamente dove è già in attesa l’avversario con l’apertura spalancata per la botta che lo fulmina agevolmente. Desuetudine agli incontri molto chiara. Se non fosse per questa fatale assurdità tattica vincerebbe comunque anche al 60% con un Giron!

Replica | Quota | 0
Dany (Guest) 04-11-2020 00:56

Berretto purtroppo regredito, lascia subito il torneo..anno finito, dispiace ma forse può fare da stimolo per preparare al meglio gli AO!!!

Replica | Quota | 0
DYLAN1998 04-11-2020 00:55

Scritto da Johnny

Scritto da Sinnerforever
Valanga di palle break non realizzate mai visto un Berrettini così pessimo

Questa cosa che non si era mai visto un berrettini così pessimo viene scritta da tanto di quel tempo a me poco importa, appena inizieranno a togliere i punti di nuovo berrettini si assesta in top 30-40.. Il suo reale valore. Vedrete appena scalano i punti

Hanno iniziato a vederlo agli US Open 2019.. e hanno smesso di seguirlo a Vienna 2019, evidentemente.

Replica | Quota | 0
sarvuccio 04-11-2020 00:54

Ciao Ciao ATP Finals x Matteo, con questa sconfitta da un illustre sconosciuto.

Replica | Quota | 0
pablito 04-11-2020 00:54

Fatta la frittata…

Al pari di quella di Altmaier…

Replica | Quota | 0
GOLD WRIST (Guest) 04-11-2020 00:54

Giron giron…batte il top TEN!
6 ore di tennis prima metà spettacolo seconda metà!!!!????

Replica | Quota | 0
Marco65 (Guest) 04-11-2020 00:53

…e Berrettini, veramente irriconoscibile!

Replica | Quota | 0
demorpurgo (Guest) 04-11-2020 00:50

@ Johnny (#2648100)

grazie johnny, il tuo pensiero è chiaro. good night and good luck

Replica | Quota | 0
Johnny (Guest) 04-11-2020 00:49

Scritto da GOLD WRIST
Finalmente un game col BERRETTO in versione 2019

Cioè solo servizio e dritto? Che tennis spettacolo

Replica | Quota | 0
