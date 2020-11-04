Masters 1000 Parigi Bercy: I risultati completi del Day 2. Subito eliminato Stefanos Tsitsipas

Non è durata a lungo l’avventura di Stefanos Tsitsipas (ATP 6) al Masters 1000 di Parigi Bercy. Impegnato nei 1/16 di finale il greco, testa di serie numero due del tabellone, si è infatti arreso in tre combattutissimi set al francese Ugo Humbert (34). L’atleta di casa si è quindi imposto per 7-6 (7/4) 6-7 (6/8) 7-6 (7/3) dopo 3h19′ di gioco.

ATP Masters 1000 Paris 1000 | Indoor | e3.901.015 – 1° – 2° Turno

COURT CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. [12] Stan Wawrinka vs Daniel Evans 1T



ATP Paris Stan Wawrinka [12] Stan Wawrinka [12] 6 7 Daniel Evans Daniel Evans 3 6 Vincitore: S. WAWRINKA Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 1*-1 ace 2-1* 2-2* 3*-2 4*-2 ace 5-2* 6-2* 6*-3 6-6 → 7-6 S. Wawrinka 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 6-6 D. Evans 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 S. Wawrinka 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 D. Evans 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 4-4 → 4-5 S. Wawrinka 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 3-4 → 4-4 D. Evans 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 S. Wawrinka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 D. Evans 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 S. Wawrinka 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 D. Evans 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 S. Wawrinka 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 D. Evans 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 S. Wawrinka 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace ace 5-3 → 6-3 D. Evans 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 S. Wawrinka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 D. Evans 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 ace 4-1 → 4-2 S. Wawrinka 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 3-1 → 4-1 D. Evans 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 S. Wawrinka 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 D. Evans 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 S. Wawrinka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0

2. Richard Gasquet vs Taylor Fritz 1T



ATP Paris Richard Gasquet Richard Gasquet 6 3 6 Taylor Fritz Taylor Fritz 0 6 3 Vincitore: R. GASQUET Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 R. Gasquet 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 T. Fritz 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 R. Gasquet 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 T. Fritz 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 R. Gasquet 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 3-1 → 4-1 T. Fritz 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 2-1 → 3-1 R. Gasquet 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-0 → 1-1 R. Gasquet 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-5 → 3-6 R. Gasquet 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 3-5 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace ace 3-3 → 3-4 R. Gasquet 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 T. Fritz 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 R. Gasquet 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace ace 1-1 → 1-2 R. Gasquet 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 0-1 → 1-1 T. Fritz 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-0 R. Gasquet 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 5-0 → 6-0 T. Fritz 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-0 → 5-0 R. Gasquet 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 4-0 T. Fritz 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-0 → 3-0 R. Gasquet 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 T. Fritz 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

3. Gilles Simon vs Tommy Paul 1T



ATP Paris Gilles Simon Gilles Simon 6 3 3 Tommy Paul Tommy Paul 3 6 6 Vincitore: T. PAUL Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-5 → 3-6 T. Paul 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 3-4 → 3-5 G. Simon 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 3-3 → 3-4 T. Paul 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 3-2 T. Paul 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 3-0 → 3-1 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-0 → 3-0 T. Paul 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 T. Paul 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 T. Paul 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 2-4 → 2-5 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 T. Paul 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 G. Simon 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 T. Paul 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 T. Paul 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 5-3 → 6-3 T. Paul 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-3 → 5-3 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 T. Paul 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-2 → 3-3 G. Simon 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 T. Paul 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-2 → 2-2 G. Simon 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 T. Paul 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 0-0 → 0-1

4. [Q] Norbert Gombos vs [8] David Goffin 2T



ATP Paris Norbert Gombos Norbert Gombos 6 7 David Goffin [8] David Goffin [8] 4 6 Vincitore: N. GOMBOS Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* df 0-2* ace 1*-2 1*-3 2-3* 2-4* 2*-5 ace 3*-5 3-6* 4-6* 5*-6 6*-6 7-6* 6-6 → 7-6 D. Goffin 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 N. Gombos 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 D. Goffin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 N. Gombos 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 D. Goffin 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 4-4 N. Gombos 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 D. Goffin 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 N. Gombos 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 2-3 D. Goffin 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 N. Gombos 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 1-1 → 2-1 D. Goffin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 N. Gombos 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 D. Goffin 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-4 → 6-4 N. Gombos 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-3 → 5-4 D. Goffin 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-3 → 5-3 N. Gombos 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 D. Goffin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 N. Gombos 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 D. Goffin 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-1 → 2-2 N. Gombos 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 D. Goffin 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-0 → 1-1 N. Gombos 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

5. Ugo Humbert vs [2] Stefanos Tsitsipas (non prima ore: 18:30) 2T



ATP Paris Ugo Humbert Ugo Humbert 7 6 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas [2] Stefanos Tsitsipas [2] 6 7 6 Vincitore: U. HUMBERT Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 ace 1*-1 2-1* 3-1* 3*-2 4*-2 5-2* 6-2* 6*-3 6-6 → 7-6 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 6-6 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-5 → 5-6 U. Humbert 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 S. Tsitsipas 30-0 40-0 ace 4-4 → 4-5 U. Humbert 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 ace 3-4 → 4-4 S. Tsitsipas 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 3-3 → 3-4 U. Humbert 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 3-2 → 3-3 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 S. Tsitsipas 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-0 → 2-1 U. Humbert 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 1-0 → 2-0 S. Tsitsipas 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 1-1* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* ace 5-1* 5*-2 5*-3 6-3* 6-4* ace 6*-5 6*-6 6-7* 6-6 → 6-7 S. Tsitsipas 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 U. Humbert 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 5-5 → 6-5 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-4 → 5-5 U. Humbert 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 4-4 → 5-4 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 4-3 → 4-4 U. Humbert 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 3-2 → 3-3 U. Humbert 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 2-1 → 2-2 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 U. Humbert 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 3-1* 4*-1 4*-2 5-2* 5-3* ace 5*-4 6*-4 6-6 → 7-6 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 S. Tsitsipas 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 U. Humbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 U. Humbert 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 3-4 → 4-4 S. Tsitsipas 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-3 → 3-4 U. Humbert 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 S. Tsitsipas 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-3 → 2-3 U. Humbert 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 0-3 → 1-3 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 U. Humbert 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1

6. [7] Matteo Berrettini vs [Q] Marcos Giron 2T



ATP Paris Matteo Berrettini [7] Matteo Berrettini [7] 6 7 5 Marcos Giron Marcos Giron 7 6 7 Vincitore: M. GIRON Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 5-7 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-6 → 5-7 M. Giron 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-5 → 5-5 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 M. Giron 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 3-3 → 3-4 M. Berrettini 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 M. Giron 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 M. Berrettini 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 ace 0-1 → 1-1 M. Giron 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* ace 2-0* 3*-0 4*-0 5-0* 6-0* df 6-6 → 7-6 M. Giron 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 5-5 → 6-5 M. Giron 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 M. Giron 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 3-4 → 4-4 M. Berrettini 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df df 3-3 → 3-4 M. Giron 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 3-2 → 3-3 M. Berrettini 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 2-2 → 3-2 M. Giron 0-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 3-1* df 3*-2 ace 3*-3 df 3-4* 3-5* 3*-6 6-6 → 6-7 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-6 → 6-6 M. Giron 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 M. Giron 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-4 → 4-4 M. Giron 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 M. Berrettini 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 2-3 → 3-3 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 2-2 → 2-3 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 M. Giron 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. Yoshihito Nishioka vs Pablo Andujar 1T



ATP Paris Yoshihito Nishioka Yoshihito Nishioka 5 6 6 Pablo Andujar Pablo Andujar 7 4 2 Vincitore: Y. NISHIOKA Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 Y. Nishioka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 P. Andujar 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-1 → 5-2 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 P. Andujar 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 4-1 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 P. Andujar 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 2-0 P. Andujar 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 P. Andujar 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 P. Andujar 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 P. Andujar 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 Y. Nishioka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 P. Andujar 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 30-40 0-2 → 1-2 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 P. Andujar 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 Y. Nishioka 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-6 → 5-7 P. Andujar 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 Y. Nishioka 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 P. Andujar 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 3-4 → 4-4 P. Andujar 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 Y. Nishioka 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 P. Andujar 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 P. Andujar 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 Y. Nishioka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 P. Andujar 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

2. Tennys Sandgren vs [WC] Pierre-Hugues Herbert 1T



ATP Paris Tennys Sandgren Tennys Sandgren 6 4 6 Pierre-Hugues Herbert Pierre-Hugues Herbert 2 6 7 Vincitore: P. HERBERT Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 0-2* 1*-2 2*-2 2-3* 2-4* 2*-5 3*-5 4-5* ace 4-6* 6-6 → 6-7 P. Herbert 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 T. Sandgren 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 P. Herbert 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 5-4 → 5-5 T. Sandgren 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 P. Herbert 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 T. Sandgren 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 P. Herbert 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 T. Sandgren 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 P. Herbert 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 T. Sandgren 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 2-1 P. Herbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-0 → 1-1 T. Sandgren 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 P. Herbert 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 T. Sandgren 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 P. Herbert 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 4-4 T. Sandgren 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 P. Herbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 T. Sandgren 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 P. Herbert 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 T. Sandgren 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 P. Herbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 T. Sandgren 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 P. Herbert 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 df A-40 40-40 40-A 5-2 → 6-2 T. Sandgren 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 P. Herbert 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 T. Sandgren 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 2-2 → 3-2 P. Herbert 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 T. Sandgren 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 P. Herbert 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 T. Sandgren 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0

3. Adrian Mannarino vs Dusan Lajovic 1T



ATP Paris Adrian Mannarino Adrian Mannarino 7 6 Dusan Lajovic Dusan Lajovic 6 3 Vincitore: A. MANNARINO Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 D. Lajovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 A. Mannarino 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-3 → 5-3 D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 A. Mannarino 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 D. Lajovic 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 A. Mannarino 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 1-1 → 1-2 A. Mannarino 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 D. Lajovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 3-2* 3-3* 4*-3 4*-4 5-4* 6-4* 6*-5 6-6 → 7-6 D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 A. Mannarino 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 D. Lajovic 0-15 15-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 A. Mannarino 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 4-4 → 5-4 D. Lajovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-3 → 4-4 A. Mannarino 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-3 → 4-3 D. Lajovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 A. Mannarino 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 A. Mannarino 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 D. Lajovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 A. Mannarino 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

4. Miomir Kecmanovic vs John Millman 1T



ATP Paris Miomir Kecmanovic Miomir Kecmanovic 6 6 John Millman John Millman 4 2 Vincitore: M. KECMANOVIC Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 J. Millman 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 J. Millman 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 3-1 → 3-2 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 2-1 → 3-1 J. Millman 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 1-0 → 1-1 J. Millman 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 J. Millman 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 5-3 → 5-4 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 J. Millman 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 M. Kecmanovic 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 3-1 → 3-2 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 J. Millman 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 M. Kecmanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

5. Marin Cilic vs [WC] Corentin Moutet 2T



ATP Paris Marin Cilic Marin Cilic 0 Corentin Moutet • Corentin Moutet 0 Vincitore: M. CILIC per walkover Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 C. Moutet 0-0

6. [9] Pablo Carreno Busta vs Jan-Lennard Struff 2T



ATP Paris Pablo Carreno Busta [9] Pablo Carreno Busta [9] 7 6 Jan-Lennard Struff Jan-Lennard Struff 6 2 Vincitore: P. CARRENO BUSTA Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-2 → 6-2 J. Struff 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 ace 3-2 → 4-2 J. Struff 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 3-1 → 3-2 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 2-1 → 3-1 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 J. Struff 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 3*-1 ace 3-2* 3-3* 4*-3 5*-3 6-3* 6-6 → 7-6 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 J. Struff 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 5-4 → 5-5 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 J. Struff 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 4-3 → 4-4 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 2-2 → 3-2 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 2-1 → 2-2 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 J. Struff 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

ATP Paris Aljaz Bedene Aljaz Bedene 3 2 Milos Raonic [10] Milos Raonic [10] 6 6 Vincitore: M. RAONIC Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 M. Raonic 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 A. Bedene 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 ace 1-5 → 2-5 M. Raonic 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace ace 1-4 → 1-5 A. Bedene 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-3 → 1-4 M. Raonic 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 A. Bedene 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 M. Raonic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-0 → 1-1 A. Bedene 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 M. Raonic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-5 → 3-6 A. Bedene 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-5 → 3-5 M. Raonic 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 2-4 → 2-5 A. Bedene 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 M. Raonic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 ace 2-2 → 2-3 A. Bedene 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-2 → 2-2 M. Raonic 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 ace 1-1 → 1-2 A. Bedene 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 0-1 → 1-1 M. Raonic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

1. Aljaz Bedenevs [10] Milos Raonic1T

2. [LL] Laslo Djere vs [SE] Kevin Anderson 1T



ATP Paris Laslo Djere Laslo Djere 0 2 Kevin Anderson • Kevin Anderson 0 5 Vincitore: K. ANDERSON per ritiro Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 K. Anderson 2-5 L. Djere 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 K. Anderson 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 L. Djere 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 K. Anderson 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 L. Djere 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 K. Anderson 15-0 40-0 ace 0-1 → 0-2 L. Djere 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

3. Lorenzo Sonego vs Alexander Bublik (non prima ore: 14:00) 1T



ATP Paris Lorenzo Sonego Lorenzo Sonego 6 6 Alexander Bublik Alexander Bublik 1 4 Vincitore: L. SONEGO Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 L. Sonego 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 A. Bublik 0-15 df 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 ace 3-3 → 4-3 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 A. Bublik 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-3 → 2-3 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-3 → 1-3 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 L. Sonego 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 0-1 → 0-2 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-1 → 5-1 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 A. Bublik 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 2-1 → 3-1 L. Sonego 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Bublik 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

4. Raven Klaasen / Ben McLachlan vs Taylor Fritz / Casper Ruud (non prima ore: 16:00)

