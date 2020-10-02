Ranking ATP LIVE: Lorenzo Sonego, Jannik Sinner e Stefano Travaglia scalano il ranking e sono Best Ranking

Jannik Sinner ITA, 2001.08.16
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
Roger Federer
SUI, 1981.08.08
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Gael Monfils
FRA, 1986.09.01
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
10
12, +2
Best: 12
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 1985.03.28
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Cristian Garin
CHI, 1996.05.30
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Milos Raonic
CAN, 1990.12.27
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 2000.08.08
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Casper Ruud
NOR, 1998.12.22
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Benoit Paire
FRA, 1989.05.08
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 1999.02.17
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 1992.02.27
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 1997.02.11
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Daniel Evans
GBR, 1990.05.23
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 1989.12.29
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Reilly Opelka
USA, 1997.08.28
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Guido Pella
ARG, 1990.05.17
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 1998.06.26
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Miomir Kecmanovic
SRB, 1999.08.31
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
42
46, +4
Best: 46
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 1995.05.11
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
John Millman
AUS, 1989.06.14
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 1988.01.17
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 1995.01.08
Tennys Sandgren
USA, 1991.07.22
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Sam Querrey
USA, 1987.10.07
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Aljaz Bedene
SLO, 1989.07.18
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 1997.06.17
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Pablo Andujar
ESP, 1986.01.23
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Yoshihito Nishioka
JPN, 1995.09.27
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
FRA, 1985.04.17
Gilles Simon
FRA, 1984.12.27
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
56
58, +2
Best: 57
Tommy Paul
USA, 1997.05.17
+45 (Secondo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 1994.04.20
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 1992.02.08
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
BEST RANKING
59
75, +16
Best: 68
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 2001.08.16
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-12 (R32)
Lyon (20-05-2019)
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 1981.09.20
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 1983.11.15
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 1994.04.29
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R16)
Monterrey CH (01-04-2019)
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 1986.01.01
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 1990.06.21
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 1994.02.23
Jiri Vesely
CZE, 1993.07.10
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Steve Johnson
USA, 1989.12.24
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 1987.02.12
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
BEST RANKING
69
74, +5
Best: 73
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 1991.12.28
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
ESP, 1999.06.05
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Juan Ignacio Londero
ARG, 1993.08.15
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Corentin Moutet
FRA, 1999.04.19
+0 (Primo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 1994.05.31
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Laslo Djere
SRB, 1995.06.02
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Vasek Pospisil
CAN, 1990.06.23
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Calgary CH (24-02-2020)
Joao Sousa
POR, 1989.03.30
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 1991.03.18
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Mikael Ymer
SWE, 1998.09.09
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Attila Balazs
HUN, 1988.09.27
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-5 (R32)
Heilbronn CH (13-05-2019)
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 1990.10.05
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Egor Gerasimov
BLR, 1992.11.11
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-5 (R32)
Phoenix CH (11-03-2019)
BEST RANKING
85
99, +14
Best: 98
Federico Coria
ARG, 1992.03.09
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Noumea CH (06-01-2020)
Soonwoo Kwon
KOR, 1997.12.02
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Mikhail Kukushkin
KAZ, 1987.12.26
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 1992.12.15
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Philipp Kohlschreiber
GER, 1983.10.16
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
90
96, +6
Best: 93
Marcos Giron
USA, 1993.07.24
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Tiburon CH (23-09-2019)
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 1994.12.01
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Australian Open Q (13-01-2020)
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 1997.02.24
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
James Duckworth
AUS, 1992.01.21
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
ATP Masters 1000 Rome Q (14-09-2020)
Dennis Novak
AUT, 1993.08.28
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Poznan CH (03-06-2019)
Yasutaka Uchiyama
JPN, 1992.08.05
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Delray Beach (17-02-2020)
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 1993.03.23
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
BEST RANKING
97
105, +8
Best: 105
Pedro Martinez
ESP, 1997.04.26
+115 (Terzo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Emil Ruusuvuori
FIN, 1999.04.02
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Tampere CH (22-07-2019)
Yuichi Sugita
JPN, 1988.09.18
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Gwangju CH (13-05-2019)
Andrej Martin
SVK, 1989.09.20
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Australian Open Q (13-01-2020)
Yannick Hanfmann
GER, 1991.11.13
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 1984.02.21
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Norbert Gombos
SVK, 1990.08.13
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Helsinki CH (11-11-2019)
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 1992.09.30
+115 (Terzo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Kamil Majchrzak
POL, 1996.01.13
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Braunschweig CH (08-07-2019)
Gregoire Barrere
FRA, 1994.02.16
+0 (Primo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Hugo Dellien
BOL, 1993.06.16
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Kevin Anderson
RSA, 1986.05.18
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Thiago Seyboth Wild
BRA, 2000.03.10
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato) , Biella (Eliminato)
Alexei Popyrin
AUS, 1999.08.05
+0 (Primo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Jaume Munar
ESP, 1997.05.05
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (27-05-2019)
Andy Murray
GBR, 1987.05.15
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Pedro Sousa
POR, 1988.05.27
+29 (Semifinals),
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Split
, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Punta del Este CH (27-01-2020)
Christopher O'Connell
AUS, 1994.06.03
+15 (Quarterfinals),
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Biella
, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Columbus CH (24-02-2020)
BEST RANKING
115
122, +7
Best: 119
Marc Polmans
AUS, 1997.05.02
+61 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Tallahassee CH (22-04-2019)
Aslan Karatsev
RUS, 1993.09.04
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-1 (R16)
M25 Kazan (11-03-2019)
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 1992.05.20
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Split Q (Eliminato)
Denis Kudla
USA, 1992.08.17
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Taro Daniel
JPN, 1993.01.27
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Evgeny Donskoy
RUS, 1990.05.09
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-5 (R32)
Shenzhen CH (11-03-2019)
J.J. Wolf
USA, 1998.12.21
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Jozef Kovalik
SVK, 1992.11.04
+15 (Quarterfinals),
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Split (Eliminato)
, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Montevideo CH (04-11-2019)
Leonardo Mayer
ARG, 1987.05.15
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Jason Jung
TPE, 1989.06.15
+26 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Dallas CH (03-02-2020)
BEST RANKING
126
153, +27
Best: 140
Daniel Elahi Galan
COL, 1996.06.18
+106 (Terzo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros
-5 (R32)
Monterrey CH (01-04-2019)
Antoine Hoang
FRA, 1995.11.04
+0 (Primo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
128
144, +16
Best: 137
Nikola Milojevic
SRB, 1995.06.19
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Bengaluru CH (10-02-2020)
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 1990.02.27
+15 (Quarterfinals),
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Biella
, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Australian Open Q (13-01-2020)
Sumit Nagal
IND, 1997.08.16
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato) , Biella (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
131
213, +82
Best: 205
Sebastian Korda
USA, 2000.07.05
+205 (Ottavi + Q.)
Roland Garros
-3 (R32)
Fergana CH (17-06-2019)
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 1989.07.15
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 1981.12.15
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato) , Biella (Eliminato)
Ivo Karlovic
CRO, 1979.02.28
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Federico Gaio
ITA, 1992.03.05
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato) , Biella (Eliminato)
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
GER, 1990.10.09
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Bradley Klahn
USA, 1990.08.20
+7 (Second Round), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Split (Eliminato) , Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Henri Laaksonen
SUI, 1992.03.31
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 1991.09.10
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Burnie CH (27-01-2020)
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 1994.02.24
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Oscar Otte
GER, 1993.07.16
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 2002.03.03
Tallon Griekspoor
NED, 1996.07.02
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Juan Martin del Potro
ARG, 1988.09.23
BEST RANKING
145
186, +41
Best: 183
Daniel Altmaier
GER, 1998.09.12
+115 (Terzo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros
-6 (Q2)
Umag Q (15-07-2019)
Mohamed Safwat
EGY, 1990.09.19
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
147
170, +23
Best: 166
Jurij Rodionov
AUT, 1999.05.16
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Cordenons CH (31-08-2020)
Prajnesh Gunneswaran
IND, 1989.11.12
+8 (Qual 2 turno),
+0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
, Biella (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Liuzhou CH (21-10-2019)
Juan Pablo Varillas
PER, 1995.10.06
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato) , Biella (Eliminato)
Blaz Rola
SLO, 1990.10.05
+15 (Quarterfinals),
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Biella
, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Braga CH (06-05-2019)
