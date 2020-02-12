Challenger Cleveland: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (Live)

Sebastian Ofner nella foto
Challenger Cleveland CH | Indoor | $54.160 – 2° Turno
Center Court – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [9] Ernesto Escobedo vs Guilherme Clezar
CH Cleveland
Ernesto Escobedo [9]
40
6
2
Guilherme Clezar•
40
3
0
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Clezar
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
E. Escobedo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 2-0
G. Clezar
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Escobedo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
E. Escobedo
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-2 → 5-2
E. Escobedo
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
G. Clezar
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
E. Escobedo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
E. Escobedo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [4] Dmitry Popko vs Skander Mansouri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1/SE] Denis Kudla vs Roberto Quiroz (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Lloyd Glasspool / Alex Lawson vs Ruben Gonzales / Ruan Roelofse
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Maxime Cressy vs [7] Joao Menezes
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [6] J.J. Wolf vs Jurij Rodionov (non prima ore: 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7. [WC] James Hopper / Nico Mostardi vs [2] Ji Sung Nam / Min-Kyu Song
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Yosuke Watanuki vs [13] Arthur Rinderknech
CH Cleveland
Yosuke Watanuki
6*
6
Arthur Rinderknech [13]
4
6
2 palle set Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
5-3*
5*-4
6*-4
A. Rinderknech
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
A. Rinderknech
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
ace
4-4 → 4-5
Y. Watanuki
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
A. Rinderknech
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Watanuki
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Rinderknech
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Rinderknech
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
2. [WC] Ian Dempster / Korey Lovett vs [4] Dennis Novikov / Goncalo Oliveira (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Sekou Bangoura vs [5] Alejandro Tabilo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Thomaz Bellucci vs [10] Roberto Cid Subervi (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [14] Tobias Kamke vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Nathan Pasha / Martin Redlicki vs Robert Galloway / Hans Hach Verdugo (non prima ore: 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7. Ryan Harrison vs [3] Sebastian Ofner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
