Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Cleveland: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3 (Live)

12/02/2020 15:26 Nessun commento
Sebastian Ofner nella foto
USA Challenger Cleveland CH | Indoor | $54.160 – 2° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [9] Ernesto Escobedo USA vs Guilherme Clezar BRA

CH Cleveland
Ernesto Escobedo [9]
40
6
2
Guilherme Clezar
40
3
0
Secondo servizio
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Dmitry Popko KAZ vs Skander Mansouri TUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1/SE] Denis Kudla USA vs Roberto Quiroz ECU (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Lloyd Glasspool GBR / Alex Lawson USA vs Ruben Gonzales PHI / Ruan Roelofse RSA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Maxime Cressy USA vs [7] Joao Menezes BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [6] J.J. Wolf USA vs Jurij Rodionov AUT (non prima ore: 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. [WC] James Hopper GBR / Nico Mostardi USA vs [2] Ji Sung Nam KOR / Min-Kyu Song KOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Yosuke Watanuki JPN vs [13] Arthur Rinderknech FRA

CH Cleveland
Yosuke Watanuki
6*
6
Arthur Rinderknech [13]
4
6
2 palle set Secondo servizio
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Ian Dempster USA / Korey Lovett USA vs [4] Dennis Novikov USA / Goncalo Oliveira POR (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Sekou Bangoura USA vs [5] Alejandro Tabilo CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Thomaz Bellucci BRA vs [10] Roberto Cid Subervi DOM (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [14] Tobias Kamke GER vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Nathan Pasha USA / Martin Redlicki USA vs Robert Galloway USA / Hans Hach Verdugo MEX (non prima ore: 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. Ryan Harrison USA vs [3] Sebastian Ofner AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare