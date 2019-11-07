Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Knoxville: I risultati con il dettaglio degli Ottavi di Finale

07/11/2019 14:10 Nessun commento
Vasek Pospisil nella foto
USA Challenger Knoxville CH | Indoor | $54.160 – Ottavi di Finale

Court 2 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Brandon Nakashima USA vs Gijs Brouwer NED

Brandon Nakashima
2
3
Gijs Brouwer
6
6
Vincitore: G. BROUWER
2. J.J. Wolf USA vs Ernesto Escobedo USA

J.J. Wolf
0
3
1
Ernesto Escobedo
0
6
4
3. Sekou Bangoura USA vs [WC] Aleksandar Kovacevic USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Marcos Giron USA / Alex Lawson USA vs Hans Hach Verdugo MEX / Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [1] Tommy Paul USA vs [13] Vasek Pospisil CAN (non prima ore: 23:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [4] Luca Margaroli SUI / Andrea Vavassori ITA vs [WC] Sekou Bangoura USA / Michael Mmoh USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Liam Broady GBR vs [10] Emilio Gomez ECU

Liam Broady
0
7
5
2
Emilio Gomez [10]
0
5
7
1
Doppio fallo n.1 per L. B
2. [11] Peter Polansky CAN vs [8] Christopher O’Connell AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Roy Smith USA vs Michael Mmoh USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [9] Blaz Rola SLO vs Dmitry Popko KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Nathan Pasha USA / Max Schnur USA vs [3] Robert Galloway USA / Roberto Maytin VEN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Dennis Novikov USA / Andreas Siljestrom SWE vs Bradley Klahn USA / Sem Verbeek NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare