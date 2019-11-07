Challenger Knoxville: I risultati con il dettaglio degli Ottavi di Finale

Vasek Pospisil nella foto
Challenger Knoxville CH | Indoor | $54.160 – Ottavi di Finale
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Brandon Nakashima vs Gijs Brouwer
CH Knoxville
Brandon Nakashima
2
3
Gijs Brouwer
6
6
Vincitore: G. BROUWER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Nakashima
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
3-3 → 3-4
G. Brouwer
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
B. Nakashima
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
G. Brouwer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Brouwer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
B. Nakashima
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
1-3 → 1-4
G. Brouwer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
B. Nakashima
15-15
ace
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
G. Brouwer
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
B. Nakashima
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. J.J. Wolf vs Ernesto Escobedo
CH Knoxville
J.J. Wolf
0
3
1
Ernesto Escobedo•
0
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Wolf
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
E. Escobedo
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Wolf
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
E. Escobedo
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
E. Escobedo
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
J. Wolf
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
J. Wolf
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
E. Escobedo
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. Sekou Bangoura vs [WC] Aleksandar Kovacevic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Marcos Giron / Alex Lawson vs Hans Hach Verdugo / Adrian Menendez-Maceiras
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [1] Tommy Paul vs [13] Vasek Pospisil (non prima ore: 23:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [4] Luca Margaroli / Andrea Vavassori vs [WC] Sekou Bangoura / Michael Mmoh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Liam Broady vs [10] Emilio Gomez
CH Knoxville
Liam Broady
0
7
5
2
Emilio Gomez [10]•
0
5
7
1
Doppio fallo n.1 per L. B
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
2-0 → 2-1
L. Broady
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Gomez
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
E. Gomez
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
L. Broady
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
E. Gomez
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
L. Broady
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Gomez
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
L. Broady
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
E. Gomez
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
L. Broady
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
E. Gomez
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
L. Broady
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [11] Peter Polansky vs [8] Christopher O’Connell
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Roy Smith vs Michael Mmoh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [9] Blaz Rola vs Dmitry Popko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Nathan Pasha / Max Schnur vs [3] Robert Galloway / Roberto Maytin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Dennis Novikov / Andreas Siljestrom vs Bradley Klahn / Sem Verbeek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
