Challenger Playford 2, Shenzhen 2, Eckental, Guayaquil e Charlottesville : I risultati con il dettaglio delle Finali

Vasek Pospisil nella foto
Challenger Shenzhen 2 CH | Cemento | $135.400 – Finale
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 03:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Zhe Li vs [8] Zhizhen Zhang
CH Shenzhen 2
Zhe Li
3
6
1
Zhizhen Zhang [8]
6
4
6
Vincitore: Z. ZHANG
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Z. Li
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
Z. Li
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Z. Zhang
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
Z. Zhang
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
Z. Li
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Z. Zhang
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Z. Zhang
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Z. Zhang
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-4 → 3-5
Z. Zhang
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 2-4
Z. Li
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
Z. Li
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Z. Li
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Challenger Eckental CH | Indoor | e46.600 – Finali
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Sander Arends / Roman Jebavy vs [2] Ken Skupski / John-Patrick Smith
CH Eckental
Sander Arends / Roman Jebavy [1]
6
4
Ken Skupski / John-Patrick Smith [2]
7
6
Vincitori: SKUPSKI / SMITH
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Skupski / Smith
4-5 → 4-6
S. Arends / Jebavy
3-5 → 4-5
K. Skupski / Smith
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
S. Arends / Jebavy
3-3 → 3-4
K. Skupski / Smith
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
S. Arends / Jebavy
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
K. Skupski / Smith
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
S. Arends / Jebavy
1-1 → 2-1
K. Skupski / Smith
1-0 → 1-1
S. Arends / Jebavy
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
2-5*
2-6*
ace
ace
6-6 → 6-7
S. Arends / Jebavy
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
K. Skupski / Smith
5-5 → 5-6
S. Arends / Jebavy
4-5 → 5-5
K. Skupski / Smith
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
4-4 → 4-5
S. Arends / Jebavy
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
K. Skupski / Smith
3-3 → 3-4
S. Arends / Jebavy
2-3 → 3-3
K. Skupski / Smith
2-2 → 2-3
S. Arends / Jebavy
1-2 → 2-2
K. Skupski / Smith
1-1 → 1-2
S. Arends / Jebavy
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
K. Skupski / Smith
0-0 → 0-1
2. Steve Darcis vs [7] Jiri Vesely (non prima ore: 14:00)
CH Eckental
Steve Darcis
4
6
3
Jiri Vesely [7]
6
4
6
Vincitore: J. VESELY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Darcis
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
S. Darcis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
J. Vesely
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
S. Darcis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Vesely
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
S. Darcis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
J. Vesely
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Darcis
15-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
J. Vesely
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
S. Darcis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
J. Vesely
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 2-4
S. Darcis
0-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
J. Vesely
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
1-2 → 1-3
S. Darcis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
J. Vesely
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 0-2
S. Darcis
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
Challenger Charlottesville CH | Indoor | $54.160 – Finali
Brenda Myers Court – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Brayden Schnur vs [10] Vasek Pospisil
CH Charlottesville
Brayden Schnur [1]
6
6
2
Vasek Pospisil [10]
7
3
6
Vincitore: V. POSPISIL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
B. Schnur
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
V. Pospisil
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
V. Pospisil
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
B. Schnur
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
V. Pospisil
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
4-1 → 4-2
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 4-1
V. Pospisil
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
B. Schnur
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
2-5*
2-6*
6-6 → 6-7
B. Schnur
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
5-6 → 6-6
B. Schnur
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
5-4 → 5-5
V. Pospisil
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
V. Pospisil
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
2-4 → 3-4
B. Schnur
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
V. Pospisil
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
V. Pospisil
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
B. Schnur
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
V. Pospisil
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [PR] Sekou Bangoura / Blaz Kavcic vs Mitchell Krueger / Blaz Rola (non prima ore: 19:00)
CH Charlottesville
Sekou Bangoura / Blaz Kavcic
4
1
Mitchell Krueger / Blaz Rola
6
6
Vincitori: KRUEGER / ROLA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Krueger / Rola
1-5 → 1-6
S. Bangoura / Kavcic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-4 → 1-5
M. Krueger / Rola
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
S. Bangoura / Kavcic
1-2 → 1-3
M. Krueger / Rola
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
S. Bangoura / Kavcic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
M. Krueger / Rola
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Bangoura / Kavcic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
4-5 → 4-6
M. Krueger / Rola
4-4 → 4-5
S. Bangoura / Kavcic
3-4 → 4-4
M. Krueger / Rola
3-3 → 3-4
S. Bangoura / Kavcic
2-3 → 3-3
M. Krueger / Rola
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
15-40
df
1-3 → 2-3
S. Bangoura / Kavcic
0-3 → 1-3
M. Krueger / Rola
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
S. Bangoura / Kavcic
0-1 → 0-2
M. Krueger / Rola
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Challenger Guayaquil CH | Terra | $54.160 – Finale
Cancha CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 5:00 pm)
1. [1/WC] Hugo Dellien vs Thiago Seyboth Wild 46 06
Challenger Playford 2 CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Finali
Centre – Ora italiana: 01:30 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [1] Ruben Gonzales / Evan King vs Harri Heliovaara / Patrik Niklas-Salminen
CH Playford 2
Ruben Gonzales / Evan King [1]
4
7
7
Harri Heliovaara / Patrik Niklas-Salminen
6
6
10
Vincitori: HELIOVAARA / NIKLAS-SALMINEN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Gonzales / King
1-0
1-1
1-2
2-2
2-3
2-4
2-5
2-6
3-6
4-6
4-7
4-8
5-8
6-8
6-9
7-9
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
3*-3
4-3*
5-3*
6*-3
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
R. Gonzales / King
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
5-6 → 6-6
H. Heliovaara / Niklas-Salminen
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
5-5 → 5-6
R. Gonzales / King
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
5-4 → 5-5
H. Heliovaara / Niklas-Salminen
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-4 → 5-4
R. Gonzales / King
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
H. Heliovaara / Niklas-Salminen
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
R. Gonzales / King
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
H. Heliovaara / Niklas-Salminen
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
R. Gonzales / King
2-1 → 3-1
H. Heliovaara / Niklas-Salminen
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
R. Gonzales / King
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
H. Heliovaara / Niklas-Salminen
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Gonzales / King
0-15
15-15
15-30
40-30
40-40
4-5 → 4-6
H. Heliovaara / Niklas-Salminen
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
ace
4-4 → 4-5
R. Gonzales / King
3-4 → 4-4
H. Heliovaara / Niklas-Salminen
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
R. Gonzales / King
2-3 → 3-3
H. Heliovaara / Niklas-Salminen
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
2-2 → 2-3
R. Gonzales / King
1-2 → 2-2
H. Heliovaara / Niklas-Salminen
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
R. Gonzales / King
0-1 → 1-1
H. Heliovaara / Niklas-Salminen
0-0 → 0-1
2. [1] Yasutaka Uchiyama vs [2] James Duckworth (non prima ore: 03:00)
CH Playford 2
Yasutaka Uchiyama [1]
6
4
James Duckworth [2]
7
6
Vincitore: J. DUCKWORTH
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Duckworth
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
2-5*
2-6*
6-6 → 6-7
J. Duckworth
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-5 → 5-5
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
J. Duckworth
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
J. Duckworth
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit