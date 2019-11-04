Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Playford 2, Shenzhen 2, Eckental, Guayaquil e Charlottesville : I risultati con il dettaglio delle Finali

04/11/2019 01:08 Nessun commento
Vasek Pospisil nella foto
CHN Challenger Shenzhen 2 CH | Cemento | $135.400 – Finale

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 03:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Zhe Li CHN vs [8] Zhizhen Zhang CHN

CH Shenzhen 2
Zhe Li
3
6
1
Zhizhen Zhang [8]
6
4
6
Vincitore: Z. ZHANG
GER Challenger Eckental CH | Indoor | e46.600 – Finali

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Sander Arends NED / Roman Jebavy CZE vs [2] Ken Skupski GBR / John-Patrick Smith AUS

CH Eckental
Sander Arends / Roman Jebavy [1]
6
4
Ken Skupski / John-Patrick Smith [2]
7
6
Vincitori: SKUPSKI / SMITH
2. Steve Darcis BEL vs [7] Jiri Vesely CZE (non prima ore: 14:00)

CH Eckental
Steve Darcis
4
6
3
Jiri Vesely [7]
6
4
6
Vincitore: J. VESELY
USA Challenger Charlottesville CH | Indoor | $54.160 – Finali

Brenda Myers Court – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Brayden Schnur CAN vs [10] Vasek Pospisil CAN

CH Charlottesville
Brayden Schnur [1]
6
6
2
Vasek Pospisil [10]
7
3
6
Vincitore: V. POSPISIL
2. [PR] Sekou Bangoura USA / Blaz Kavcic SLO vs Mitchell Krueger USA / Blaz Rola SLO (non prima ore: 19:00)

CH Charlottesville
Sekou Bangoura / Blaz Kavcic
4
1
Mitchell Krueger / Blaz Rola
6
6
Vincitori: KRUEGER / ROLA
ECU Challenger Guayaquil CH | Terra | $54.160 – Finale

Cancha CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 5:00 pm)
1. [1/WC] Hugo Dellien BOL vs Thiago Seyboth Wild BRA 46 06


AUS Challenger Playford 2 CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Finali

Centre – Ora italiana: 01:30 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [1] Ruben Gonzales PHI / Evan King USA vs Harri Heliovaara FIN / Patrik Niklas-Salminen FIN

CH Playford 2
Ruben Gonzales / Evan King [1]
4
7
7
Harri Heliovaara / Patrik Niklas-Salminen
6
6
10
Vincitori: HELIOVAARA / NIKLAS-SALMINEN
2. [1] Yasutaka Uchiyama JPN vs [2] James Duckworth AUS (non prima ore: 03:00)

CH Playford 2
Yasutaka Uchiyama [1]
6
4
James Duckworth [2]
7
6
Vincitore: J. DUCKWORTH
