Italiani in Campo Copertina

Italiani in Campo (ATP-WTA-Challenger): Martedì 15 Ottobre 2019

14/10/2019 23:31 Nessun commento
Camila Giorgi classe 1991
Camila Giorgi classe 1991

Moscow
1T Mektic/Skugor CRO CRO – Fabbiano/Seppi ITA ITA (0-0) ore 11:00

Antwerp
1T Majchrzak POL – Sinner ITA (0-0) ore 16:30
1T Gonzalez/Qureshi MEX PAK – Sonego/Vavassori ITA ITA (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 14:30

Ismaning
2T Forejtek CZE – Napolitano ITA (0-0) ore 17:30
2T Griekspoor NED – Vanni ITA (0-0) ore 14:00

Luxembourg
1T Petkovic GER – Giorgi ITA (2-4) 2 incontro dalle ore 18:00

TAG: