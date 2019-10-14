ATP Moscow 250 | Indoor | $840.130 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani in Campo (ATP-WTA-Challenger): Martedì 15 Ottobre 2019
14/10/2019 23:31 Nessun commento
Moscow
1T Mektic/Skugor – Fabbiano/Seppi (0-0) ore 11:00
Antwerp
1T Majchrzak – Sinner (0-0) ore 16:30
1T Gonzalez/Qureshi – Sonego/Vavassori (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 14:30
Ismaning
2T Forejtek – Napolitano (0-0) ore 17:30
2T Griekspoor – Vanni (0-0) ore 14:00
Luxembourg
1T Petkovic – Giorgi (2-4) 2 incontro dalle ore 18:00
