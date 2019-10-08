Challenger Mouilleron le Captif: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Sinner e Travaglia agli ottavi. Fuori Marcora (VIDEO)

Jannik Sinner classe 2001
Challenger Mouilleron le Captif CH | Indoor | e92.040 – 1°-2° Turno
CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Lucas Miedler vs Mathias Bourgue
CH Mouilleron le Captif
Lucas Miedler
6
4
Mathias Bourgue
7
6
Vincitore: M. BOURGUE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Bourgue
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
L. Miedler
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-5 → 4-5
L. Miedler
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
L. Miedler
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
M. Bourgue
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
2-1 → 2-2
L. Miedler
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Bourgue
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
L. Miedler
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
2*-4
2-5*
2-6*
3*-6
df
6-6 → 6-7
L. Miedler
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-6 → 6-6
M. Bourgue
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-5 → 5-6
L. Miedler
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
M. Bourgue
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
L. Miedler
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
M. Bourgue
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [WC] Rayane Roumane vs Quentin Halys (non prima ore: 11:30)
CH Mouilleron le Captif
Rayane Roumane
6
6
Quentin Halys
4
4
Vincitore: R. ROUMANE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Q. Halys
15-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
Q. Halys
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
R. Roumane
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
R. Roumane
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
R. Roumane
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Q. Halys
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
R. Roumane
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
R. Roumane
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
R. Roumane
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
Q. Halys
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-0 → 2-1
R. Roumane
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
Q. Halys
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
3. Alexandre Muller vs [WC] Tom Jomby
CH Mouilleron le Captif
Alexandre Muller
5
6
6
Tom Jomby
7
1
3
Vincitore: A. MULLER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
T. Jomby
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
A. Muller
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 5-3
A. Muller
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
A. Muller
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
T. Jomby
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
T. Jomby
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Muller
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-1 → 6-1
T. Jomby
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
T. Jomby
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Jomby
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 5-7
T. Jomby
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
T. Jomby
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
A. Muller
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
A. Muller
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
T. Jomby
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Muller
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Muller
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
4. [3] Frederik Nielsen / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi vs [WC] Manuel Guinard / Lucas Miedler
CH Mouilleron le Captif
Frederik Nielsen / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi [3]
7
3
9
Manuel Guinard / Lucas Miedler
6
6
11
Vincitori: GUINARD / MIEDLER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Nielsen / Qureshi
1-0
1-1
1-2
2-2
2-3
3-3
3-4
ace
3-5
4-5
4-6
4-7
4-8
5-8
6-8
7-8
8-8
9-8
9-9
ace
9-10
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Guinard / Miedler
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-5 → 3-6
F. Nielsen / Qureshi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
df
3-4 → 3-5
M. Guinard / Miedler
3-3 → 3-4
F. Nielsen / Qureshi
2-3 → 3-3
M. Guinard / Miedler
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
F. Nielsen / Qureshi
1-2 → 2-2
M. Guinard / Miedler
1-1 → 1-2
F. Nielsen / Qureshi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
M. Guinard / Miedler
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
5*-2
6*-2
6-6 → 7-6
M. Guinard / Miedler
6-5 → 6-6
F. Nielsen / Qureshi
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
M. Guinard / Miedler
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
5-4 → 5-5
F. Nielsen / Qureshi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
4-4 → 5-4
M. Guinard / Miedler
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 4-4
F. Nielsen / Qureshi
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
M. Guinard / Miedler
3-2 → 3-3
F. Nielsen / Qureshi
2-2 → 3-2
M. Guinard / Miedler
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
F. Nielsen / Qureshi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-0 → 2-1
M. Guinard / Miedler
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
F. Nielsen / Qureshi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
5. [9] Antoine Hoang vs Sergiy Stakhovsky (non prima ore: 16:30)
CH Mouilleron le Captif
Antoine Hoang [9]
6
3
6
Sergiy Stakhovsky
3
6
4
Vincitore: A. HOANG
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Stakhovsky
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Hoang
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
S. Stakhovsky
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
S. Stakhovsky
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Stakhovsky
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-4 → 2-5
A. Hoang
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
S. Stakhovsky
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
A. Hoang
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-1 → 1-1
S. Stakhovsky
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Stakhovsky
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
5-2 → 5-3
A. Hoang
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 5-2
A. Hoang
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
S. Stakhovsky
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
3-0 → 3-1
A. Hoang
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
S. Stakhovsky
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
A. Hoang
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
6. Lukas Rosol vs [2] Gregoire Barrere (non prima ore: 18:30)
CH Mouilleron le Captif
Lukas Rosol
7
6
Gregoire Barrere [2]
5
3
Vincitore: L. ROSOL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Barrere
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
L. Rosol
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
L. Rosol
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 4-1
G. Barrere
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
L. Rosol
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
L. Rosol
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Barrere
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
L. Rosol
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
L. Rosol
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
L. Rosol
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
G. Barrere
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
L. Rosol
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
G. Barrere
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
G. Barrere
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
L. Rosol
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
0-0 → 1-0
7. [14] Jannik Sinner vs Tristan Lamasine (non prima ore: 20:00)
CH Mouilleron le Captif
Jannik Sinner [14]
7
6
Tristan Lamasine
5
1
Vincitore: J. SINNER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Lamasine
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 4-1
J. Sinner
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
T. Lamasine
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Sinner
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
6-5 → 7-5
J. Sinner
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
J. Sinner
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
T. Lamasine
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
J. Sinner
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
T. Lamasine
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
ANNEXE – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Tobias Kamke vs Ramkumar Ramanathan
CH Mouilleron le Captif
Tobias Kamke
6
6
4
Ramkumar Ramanathan
2
7
6
Vincitore: R. RAMANATHAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
R. Ramanathan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 1-3
T. Kamke
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
R. Ramanathan
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 5-6
T. Kamke
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
R. Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
T. Kamke
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
R. Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
T. Kamke
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
T. Kamke
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
R. Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Ramanathan
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
df
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
T. Kamke
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
R. Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
R. Ramanathan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
2. [WC] Hugo Grenier vs Daniel Masur (non prima ore: 11:30)
CH Mouilleron le Captif
Hugo Grenier
4
6
4
Daniel Masur
6
3
6
Vincitore: D. MASUR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Masur
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
H. Grenier
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
H. Grenier
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
D. Masur
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
H. Grenier
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
D. Masur
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Grenier
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
H. Grenier
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
D. Masur
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
4-1 → 4-2
H. Grenier
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-1 → 4-1
H. Grenier
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Grenier
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
D. Masur
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
df
2-3 → 3-3
H. Grenier
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
H. Grenier
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
H. Grenier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
3. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe vs [4/WC] Kamil Majchrzak
CH Mouilleron le Captif
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
6
6
6
Kamil Majchrzak [4]
7
3
1
Vincitore: C. STEBE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
K. Majchrzak
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
C. Stebe
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
K. Majchrzak
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
C. Stebe
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Majchrzak
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
C. Stebe
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
K. Majchrzak
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
C. Stebe
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
1*-5
df
2-5*
2-6*
6-6 → 6-7
C. Stebe
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
K. Majchrzak
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
C. Stebe
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
K. Majchrzak
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
C. Stebe
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-4 → 4-4
K. Majchrzak
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
K. Majchrzak
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
C. Stebe
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
K. Majchrzak
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
4. [6] Marius Copil vs Mischa Zverev
CH Mouilleron le Captif
Marius Copil [6]
6
6
Mischa Zverev
3
3
Vincitore: M. COPIL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Zverev
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
M. Copil
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
4-3 → 5-3
M. Zverev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
M. Copil
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
M. Copil
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
M. Zverev
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Copil
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 4-1
M. Zverev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
M. Copil
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
5. Roberto Marcora vs [5] Stefano Travaglia (non prima ore: 16:00)
CH Mouilleron le Captif
Roberto Marcora
6
6
2
Stefano Travaglia [5]
7
4
6
Vincitore: S. TRAVAGLIA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Marcora
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
R. Marcora
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
R. Marcora
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Travaglia
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
S. Travaglia
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
R. Marcora
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
S. Travaglia
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-2 → 0-3
R. Marcora
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
S. Travaglia
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
ace
4*-3
4*-4
4-5*
5-5*
5*-6
6-6 → 6-7
S. Travaglia
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
R. Marcora
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
S. Travaglia
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
S. Travaglia
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
R. Marcora
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
S. Travaglia
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
R. Marcora
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-2 → 1-2
S. Travaglia
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 0-2
R. Marcora
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
6. [1] Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen vs Sander Arends / David Pel
CH Mouilleron le Captif
Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen [1]
6
2
4
Sander Arends / David Pel
2
6
10
Vincitori: ARENDS / PEL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Gille / Vliegen
0-1
1-1
1-2
2-2
2-3
2-4
2-5
2-6
2-7
2-8
3-8
3-9
4-9
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-5 → 2-6
S. Arends / Pel
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-4 → 2-5
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
S. Arends / Pel
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Gille / Vliegen
0-1 → 1-1
S. Arends / Pel
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Gille / Vliegen
5-2 → 6-2
S. Arends / Pel
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
S. Gille / Vliegen
4-1 → 5-1
S. Arends / Pel
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
S. Gille / Vliegen
2-1 → 3-1
S. Gille / Vliegen
1-0 → 2-0
S. Arends / Pel
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
7. Roman Jebavy / Igor Zelenay vs [2] Luke Bambridge / Ben McLachlan
CH Mouilleron le Captif
Roman Jebavy / Igor Zelenay
6
3
10
Luke Bambridge / Ben McLachlan [2]
3
6
3
Vincitori: JEBAVY / ZELENAY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
0-1
0-2
0-3
1-3
2-3
3-3
3-4
3-5
3-6
3-7
3-8
3-9
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
3-5 → 3-6
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
3-4 → 3-5
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
2-4 → 3-4
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
2-3 → 2-4
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
1-3 → 2-3
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
1-2 → 1-3
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
1-0 → 1-1
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
5-3 → 6-3
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
4-3 → 5-3
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
4-2 → 4-3
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
3-2 → 4-2
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
0-15
0-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-1 → 3-2
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
2-1 → 3-1
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
2-0 → 2-1
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
1-0 → 2-0
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
0-0 → 1-0
Jannik, Berretto e Fogna grazie per la bellissima giornata.
Sinner cancellato dalle quali a Stoccolma, qualcuno sa se prende WC da qualche parte???
Ah, non te ne sei accorto, dunque!
Vabbé faccio il bravo e vi faccio vedere il momento esatto in cui Sinner innesta LETTERALMENTE la quinta.
Avviene esattamente da 48:35 a 48:40.
Stai tranquillo Giuliano…
In top 100 chiaro che ci arriverà, ma fesreggiare già ora mi pare quasi una trollata!…e mica é detto che gli altri resteranno in top 100.
Ps: manco se vince il torneo entra in top 100…rifai i conti 🙂
Bellissimo primo set.
Secondo sul velluto (come aveva predetto Valerr).
Da Bordighera è partito l’assalto alla Loira.
Asfaltato il francese, bravo Jannik.
13 giochi a 1 quando ha innestato la quinta?!?!
A rete ha fatto un ribaltone non un miglioramento, varie categorie di differenza rispetto a pochi mesi fa.
Primo set giocato con qualche paturnia. Poi si rinfranca e lascia andare i colpi come sa nel secondo, anche se Lamasine lo aiuta.
Ancora un servizio che non va come dovrebbe e una percentuale di non forzati da ridurre. Ma ci mancherebbe! Se non ci fosse niente da correggere alla sua età…!!
Che carattere Jannik!
Ha lottato cpn rabbia per raddrizzare un primo set giocato molto bene dal suo avversario, almeno fino al 5-4. Poi l’inerzia e’ cambiata, bravo Sinner ad alzare il livello e a tenere la testa dell’avversario sott’acqua fino alla fine, col risultato che Lamasine sempre piu’ scorato ha opposto pochissima resistenza nel secondo. Ottima gestione
Ottimo il nostro infante , sulla carta meglio incontrare rosol che barrere
Sinner anche con 100 punti della vittoria non entrerebbe nei 100, Mager con il titolo finale forse, sarebbe sul limite.
Devastante
Bravo Jannik!!!bella partita con solita partenza lenta ma poi ha fatto vedere buone cose!!!!
@ Diddi (#2445123)
Ci sono due ipotesi:
1- Il commentatore è un troll
2- Il commento è ironico
Io in questi casi preferisco pensare che la opzione 2 sia vera, ma qualsiasi sia la verità c’è una certezza: rispondere a tono non conviene.
GRANDISSIMO SINNERRR!!!!!! ….e sono 9 gli azzurri in top 100 (ovviamente non oggi ma sicuramente prima che finisce questo torneo)….. E’RECORD STORICO!!!!!! ……..in attesa che entri anche Mager…..
Da mouilleron è tutto….a voi la linea…top 100 in arrivo….!
@ Bar (#2445114)
Nono, non sei accecato dal tifo, è molto migliorato
sinner non fa più le quali di stoccolma ? si è cancellato ..
per quale ragione ?
marcora sicuramente gioca meglio sul veloce, oggi ha fatto partita pari con un top 100.
prima se ne renderà conto, prima incomincerà a programmarsi sul veloce americano e asiatico, meglio sarà per la sua classifica.
Nel secondo Lamasine é crollato…tanto errori per lui…Gianni non se lo fa dire 2 volteve gli rifila un perentorio 6-1!
No, vabbè, il secondo set non lo consideriamo. Lamasine aveva perso la bussola per colpa delle freddate di Sinner o delle freddure del forum…
Per Sinner il 2set invece è stata un’ottima prova di continuità e tenuta.
@ zagortenay (#2445064)
Si nota dal commento che sei un esperto
Dal 2-5 nel primo set Jannik devastante per potenza ma soprattutto consistenza, bravissimo!
Vai Jannik!!!!!!!!!!!