Challenger Mouilleron le Captif: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Sinner e Travaglia agli ottavi. Fuori Marcora (VIDEO)

08/10/2019 22:52 125 commenti
Jannik Sinner classe 2001
Jannik Sinner classe 2001

FRA Challenger Mouilleron le Captif CH | Indoor | e92.040 – 1°-2° Turno

CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Lucas Miedler AUT vs Mathias Bourgue FRA

CH Mouilleron le Captif
Lucas Miedler
6
4
Mathias Bourgue
7
6
Vincitore: M. BOURGUE
2. [WC] Rayane Roumane FRA vs Quentin Halys FRA (non prima ore: 11:30)

CH Mouilleron le Captif
Rayane Roumane
6
6
Quentin Halys
4
4
Vincitore: R. ROUMANE
3. Alexandre Muller FRA vs [WC] Tom Jomby FRA

CH Mouilleron le Captif
Alexandre Muller
5
6
6
Tom Jomby
7
1
3
Vincitore: A. MULLER
4. [3] Frederik Nielsen DEN / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi PAK vs [WC] Manuel Guinard FRA / Lucas Miedler AUT

CH Mouilleron le Captif
Frederik Nielsen / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi [3]
7
3
9
Manuel Guinard / Lucas Miedler
6
6
11
Vincitori: GUINARD / MIEDLER
5. [9] Antoine Hoang FRA vs Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR (non prima ore: 16:30)

CH Mouilleron le Captif
Antoine Hoang [9]
6
3
6
Sergiy Stakhovsky
3
6
4
Vincitore: A. HOANG
6. Lukas Rosol CZE vs [2] Gregoire Barrere FRA (non prima ore: 18:30)

CH Mouilleron le Captif
Lukas Rosol
7
6
Gregoire Barrere [2]
5
3
Vincitore: L. ROSOL
7. [14] Jannik Sinner ITA vs Tristan Lamasine FRA (non prima ore: 20:00)

CH Mouilleron le Captif
Jannik Sinner [14]
7
6
Tristan Lamasine
5
1
Vincitore: J. SINNER
ANNEXE – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Tobias Kamke GER vs Ramkumar Ramanathan IND

CH Mouilleron le Captif
Tobias Kamke
6
6
4
Ramkumar Ramanathan
2
7
6
Vincitore: R. RAMANATHAN
2. [WC] Hugo Grenier FRA vs Daniel Masur GER (non prima ore: 11:30)

CH Mouilleron le Captif
Hugo Grenier
4
6
4
Daniel Masur
6
3
6
Vincitore: D. MASUR
3. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe GER vs [4/WC] Kamil Majchrzak POL

CH Mouilleron le Captif
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
6
6
6
Kamil Majchrzak [4]
7
3
1
Vincitore: C. STEBE
4. [6] Marius Copil ROU vs Mischa Zverev GER

CH Mouilleron le Captif
Marius Copil [6]
6
6
Mischa Zverev
3
3
Vincitore: M. COPIL
5. Roberto Marcora ITA vs [5] Stefano Travaglia ITA (non prima ore: 16:00)

CH Mouilleron le Captif
Roberto Marcora
6
6
2
Stefano Travaglia [5]
7
4
6
Vincitore: S. TRAVAGLIA
6. [1] Sander Gille BEL / Joran Vliegen BEL vs Sander Arends NED / David Pel NED

CH Mouilleron le Captif
Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen [1]
6
2
4
Sander Arends / David Pel
2
6
10
Vincitori: ARENDS / PEL
7. Roman Jebavy CZE / Igor Zelenay SVK vs [2] Luke Bambridge GBR / Ben McLachlan JPN

CH Mouilleron le Captif
Roman Jebavy / Igor Zelenay
6
3
10
Luke Bambridge / Ben McLachlan [2]
3
6
3
Vincitori: JEBAVY / ZELENAY
il capitano 08-10-2019 23:40

Jannik, Berretto e Fogna grazie per la bellissima giornata.

 125
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
paolin (Guest) 08-10-2019 23:32

Sinner cancellato dalle quali a Stoccolma, qualcuno sa se prende WC da qualche parte???

 124
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
nadaluberalles (Guest) 08-10-2019 23:30

Scritto da Cragnja
13 giochi a 1 quando ha innestato la quinta?!?!

Ah, non te ne sei accorto, dunque!
Vabbé faccio il bravo e vi faccio vedere il momento esatto in cui Sinner innesta LETTERALMENTE la quinta.
Avviene esattamente da 48:35 a 48:40.

123
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Becuzzi_style (Guest) 08-10-2019 23:27

Scritto da Giuliano da Viareggio
GRANDISSIMO SINNERRR!!!!!! ….e sono 9 gli azzurri in top 100 (ovviamente non oggi ma sicuramente prima che finisce questo torneo)….. E’RECORD STORICO!!!!!! ……..in attesa che entri anche Mager…..

Stai tranquillo Giuliano…

In top 100 chiaro che ci arriverà, ma fesreggiare già ora mi pare quasi una trollata!…e mica é detto che gli altri resteranno in top 100.

Ps: manco se vince il torneo entra in top 100…rifai i conti 🙂

 122
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Bar 08-10-2019 23:27

Bellissimo primo set.
Secondo sul velluto (come aveva predetto Valerr).
Da Bordighera è partito l’assalto alla Loira.

 121
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Djokernole99
il capitano 08-10-2019 23:24

Asfaltato il francese, bravo Jannik.

 120
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Cragnja (Guest) 08-10-2019 23:24

13 giochi a 1 quando ha innestato la quinta?!?!

 119
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Magego (Guest) 08-10-2019 23:24

Scritto da Bar

Scritto da zagortenay
Giannik mi sembrava più in forma l’anno scorso….non vedo miglioramenti…

Sai che, al di là dei momenti di maggiore o minore forma, stavo proprio pensando che lo vedo migliorato, in particolare nelle discese a rete, nelle smorzare e, in generale, nelle scelte tattiche. Spero di non essere indotto dall’entusiasmo per questo ragazzo a vedere non ciò che è, ma ciò che vorrei…

A rete ha fatto un ribaltone non un miglioramento, varie categorie di differenza rispetto a pochi mesi fa.

 118
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Bar, Djokernole99
Heletia (Guest) 08-10-2019 23:24

Primo set giocato con qualche paturnia. Poi si rinfranca e lascia andare i colpi come sa nel secondo, anche se Lamasine lo aiuta.
Ancora un servizio che non va come dovrebbe e una percentuale di non forzati da ridurre. Ma ci mancherebbe! Se non ci fosse niente da correggere alla sua età…!!

 117
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Catone75 08-10-2019 23:23

Che carattere Jannik!
Ha lottato cpn rabbia per raddrizzare un primo set giocato molto bene dal suo avversario, almeno fino al 5-4. Poi l’inerzia e’ cambiata, bravo Sinner ad alzare il livello e a tenere la testa dell’avversario sott’acqua fino alla fine, col risultato che Lamasine sempre piu’ scorato ha opposto pochissima resistenza nel secondo. Ottima gestione

 116
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Valter (Guest) 08-10-2019 23:21

Ottimo il nostro infante , sulla carta meglio incontrare rosol che barrere

 115
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Magego (Guest) 08-10-2019 23:19

Scritto da Giuliano da Viareggio
GRANDISSIMO SINNERRR!!!!!! ….e sono 9 gli azzurri in top 100 (ovviamente non oggi ma sicuramente prima che finisce questo torneo)….. E’RECORD STORICO!!!!!! ……..in attesa che entri anche Mager…..

Sinner anche con 100 punti della vittoria non entrerebbe nei 100, Mager con il titolo finale forse, sarebbe sul limite.

 114
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Djokernole99 08-10-2019 23:19

Devastante

 113
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Dany (Guest) 08-10-2019 23:17

Bravo Jannik!!!bella partita con solita partenza lenta ma poi ha fatto vedere buone cose!!!!

 112
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Magego (Guest) 08-10-2019 23:16

@ Diddi (#2445123)

Ci sono due ipotesi:

1- Il commentatore è un troll
2- Il commento è ironico

Io in questi casi preferisco pensare che la opzione 2 sia vera, ma qualsiasi sia la verità c’è una certezza: rispondere a tono non conviene.

 111
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 08-10-2019 23:15

GRANDISSIMO SINNERRR!!!!!! ….e sono 9 gli azzurri in top 100 (ovviamente non oggi ma sicuramente prima che finisce questo torneo)….. E'RECORD STORICO!!!!!! ……..in attesa che entri anche Mager…..

 110
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Il vero tennis (Guest) 08-10-2019 23:15

Da mouilleron è tutto….a voi la linea…top 100 in arrivo….!

 109
Replica | Quota | 3
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Bar, il capitano, Djokernole99
massimo91 (Guest) 08-10-2019 23:14

@ Bar (#2445114)

Nono, non sei accecato dal tifo, è molto migliorato

 108
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Bar
paolo (Guest) 08-10-2019 23:14

sinner non fa più le quali di stoccolma ? si è cancellato ..
per quale ragione ?
per quale ragione ?

 107
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
ilpallettaro (Guest) 08-10-2019 23:14

Scritto da Pierre Herme’ the Picasso of pastry

Scritto da Bar

Scritto da Waro92
Bel primo set tra marcora e travaglia. Marcora parte male, rimonta, comanda negli scambi e poi butta via tutto nel tie break con una volee affossata malamente e altri due brutti errori. Travaglia tenuto a galla dal servizio (anche marcora ha un buon servizio ma travaglia ottiene veramente tanti punti rispetto al suo avversario), il dritto sembra un po’involuto rispetto a quello che faceva danni seri in passato, ma nel complesso stefano è diventato molto più solido mentalmente nelle fasi decisive dei match e oltretutto devo dire che mi pare in ottima condizione fisica

Sì, sì, secondo me Travaglia raccoglie i benefici psicofisici e tattici di aver preso un buon coach.
Quanto alla superficie, ricordo male o Marcora ha detto di sentirsi più a suo agio su terra?

Buon derby , vinto da Travaglia con l allungo finale
Marcora gioca meglio sul veloce.

marcora sicuramente gioca meglio sul veloce, oggi ha fatto partita pari con un top 100.
prima se ne renderà conto, prima incomincerà a programmarsi sul veloce americano e asiatico, meglio sarà per la sua classifica.

 106
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Bar
Becuzzi_style (Guest) 08-10-2019 23:14

Nel secondo Lamasine é crollato…tanto errori per lui…Gianni non se lo fa dire 2 volteve gli rifila un perentorio 6-1!

 105
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
nadaluberalles (Guest) 08-10-2019 23:14

No, vabbè, il secondo set non lo consideriamo. Lamasine aveva perso la bussola per colpa delle freddate di Sinner o delle freddure del forum…
Per Sinner il 2set invece è stata un’ottima prova di continuità e tenuta.

 104
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Bar
Giurasampras (Guest) 08-10-2019 23:13

@ zagortenay (#2445064)

Si nota dal commento che sei un esperto

 103
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Stefan Navratil (Guest) 08-10-2019 23:13

Dal 2-5 nel primo set Jannik devastante per potenza ma soprattutto consistenza, bravissimo!

 102
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Angela (Guest) 08-10-2019 23:13

Vai Jannik!!!!!!!!!!!

 101
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
