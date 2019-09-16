Challenger Sibiu: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo Fabrizio Ornago (VIDEO)

Fabrizio Ornago nella foto
Challenger Sibiu CH | Terra | e46.600 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md
CENTRE COURT – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Matej Sabanov vs [WC] Robert Savin
CH Sibiu
Matej Sabanov [2]
30
5
Robert Savin•
15
1
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Sabanov
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
R. Savin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-1 → 4-1
M. Sabanov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
M. Sabanov
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
2. [WC] Adrian Bodmer vs Laurent Lokoli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Dragos Dima vs Vaclav Safranek (non prima ore: 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Mircea-Alexandru Jecan vs [WC] Michal Dembek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Alex Molcan vs [WC] Victor Vlad Cornea (non prima ore: 15:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 5 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Jaroslav Pospisil vs Sergio Martos Gornes
CH Sibiu
Jaroslav Pospisil [1]•
0
2
Sergio Martos Gornes
30
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Martos Gornes
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
J. Pospisil
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
S. Martos Gornes
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
2. Vit Kopriva vs Peter Torebko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Adam Pavlasek vs Maxime Hamou (non prima ore: 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Uladzimir Ignatik vs Danilo Petrovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Jurgen Zopp vs Nino Serdarusic (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 7 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Pavel Nejedly vs [Alt] Petr Nouza
CH Sibiu
Pavel Nejedly•
30
4
Petr Nouza
30
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Nejedly
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
P. Nouza
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
P. Nouza
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
P. Nejedly
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Javier Barranco Cosano vs Fabrizio Ornago
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Pol Toledo Bague vs Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo (non prima ore: 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Jules Okala vs Juan Pablo Varillas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit