Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Sibiu: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo Fabrizio Ornago (VIDEO)

16/09/2019 08:48 Nessun commento
Fabrizio Ornago nella foto
Fabrizio Ornago nella foto

ROU Challenger Sibiu CH | Terra | e46.600 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

CENTRE COURT – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Matej Sabanov CRO vs [WC] Robert Savin ROU

CH Sibiu
Matej Sabanov [2]
30
5
Robert Savin
15
1
Secondo servizio
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Adrian Bodmer SUI vs Laurent Lokoli FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Dragos Dima ROU vs Vaclav Safranek CZE (non prima ore: 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Mircea-Alexandru Jecan ROU vs [WC] Michal Dembek POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Alex Molcan SVK vs [WC] Victor Vlad Cornea ROU (non prima ore: 15:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 5 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Jaroslav Pospisil CZE vs Sergio Martos Gornes ESP

CH Sibiu
Jaroslav Pospisil [1]
0
2
Sergio Martos Gornes
30
2
Mostra dettagli

2. Vit Kopriva CZE vs Peter Torebko GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Adam Pavlasek CZE vs Maxime Hamou FRA (non prima ore: 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Uladzimir Ignatik BLR vs Danilo Petrovic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Jurgen Zopp EST vs Nino Serdarusic CRO (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 7 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Pavel Nejedly CZE vs [Alt] Petr Nouza CZE

CH Sibiu
Pavel Nejedly
30
4
Petr Nouza
30
2
Mostra dettagli

2. Javier Barranco Cosano ESP vs Fabrizio Ornago ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Pol Toledo Bague ESP vs Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo ESP (non prima ore: 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Jules Okala FRA vs Juan Pablo Varillas PER

Il match deve ancora iniziare