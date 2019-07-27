Qualificazioni ATP 250 ATP, Copertina

ATP Kitzbuhel: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Quali

27/07/2019 13:26 1 commento
Viktor Galovic nella foto
Viktor Galovic nella foto

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Sandro Kopp AUT vs [5] Viktor Galovic CRO

ATP Kitzbuhel
Sandro Kopp
7
4
7
Viktor Galovic [5]
6
6
6
Vincitore: S. KOPP
Mostra dettagli

2. [2] Denis Istomin UZB vs Lucas Miedler AUT

ATP Kitzbuhel
Denis Istomin [2]
1
3
Lucas Miedler
6
6
Vincitore: L. MIEDLER
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Moritz Thiem AUT vs [7] Elliot Benchetrit FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court Kuchenmeister – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Alt] Cheng-Peng Hsieh TPE vs [8] Yannick Hanfmann GER

ATP Kitzbuhel
Cheng-Peng Hsieh
1
2
Yannick Hanfmann [8]
6
6
Vincitore: Y. HANFMANN
Mostra dettagli

2. [3] Matthias Bachinger GER vs Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI

ATP Kitzbuhel
Matthias Bachinger [3]
6
6
Marc-Andrea Huesler
2
3
Vincitore: M. BACHINGER
Mostra dettagli

3. [4] Guillermo Garcia-Lopez ESP vs [Alt] Igor Zelenay SVK

ATP Kitzbuhel
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez [4]
6
6
Igor Zelenay
3
4
Vincitore: G. GARCIA-LOPEZ
Mostra dettagli

Court Riedel – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Miljan Zekic SRB vs [6] Carlos Berlocq ARG

ATP Kitzbuhel
Miljan Zekic
3
2
Carlos Berlocq [6]
6
6
Vincitore: C. BERLOCQ
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Hugo Dellien BOL vs Pedja Krstin SRB (non prima ore: 13:30)

ATP Kitzbuhel
Hugo Dellien [1]
6
7
Pedja Krstin
3
5
Vincitore: H. DELLIEN
Mostra dettagli

1 commento

fisherman (Guest) 27-07-2019 14:33

Il povero Vik Galovic da un po di settimane perde sistematicamente sul filo di lana 7/ 6 al tie break del terzo set sia negli ultimi turni di qualies Atp sia al primo turno del Main draw a Umag dove aveva una Wc..
Stavolta stesso refrain ma perde gia al primo turno in qualies..
Grande potenziale ma raccoglie sempre una miseria rispetto quanto potrebbe/dovrebbe e ormai e sulla soglia dei trent’anni i

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!