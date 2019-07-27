ATP Kitzbuhel: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Quali

Viktor Galovic nella foto
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Sandro Kopp vs [5] Viktor Galovic
ATP Kitzbuhel
Sandro Kopp
7
4
7
Viktor Galovic [5]
6
6
6
Vincitore: S. KOPP
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
S. Kopp
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
V. Galovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 5-5
S. Kopp
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
V. Galovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 3-5
S. Kopp
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
V. Galovic
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
S. Kopp
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
V. Galovic
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
S. Kopp
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
V. Galovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Galovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
S. Kopp
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
V. Galovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
V. Galovic
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
S. Kopp
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
S. Kopp
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
V. Galovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
ace
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
df
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
8-7*
8-8*
8*-9
9*-9
10-9*
6-6 → 7-6
S. Kopp
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
V. Galovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
S. Kopp
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
V. Galovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
S. Kopp
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
V. Galovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
S. Kopp
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
V. Galovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
S. Kopp
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
V. Galovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [2] Denis Istomin vs Lucas Miedler
ATP Kitzbuhel
Denis Istomin [2]
1
3
Lucas Miedler
6
6
Vincitore: L. MIEDLER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Miedler
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
D. Istomin
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
D. Istomin
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
L. Miedler
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
D. Istomin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Istomin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
L. Miedler
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
1-4 → 1-5
D. Istomin
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 1-4
L. Miedler
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 0-4
D. Istomin
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
0-2 → 0-3
L. Miedler
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
0-1 → 0-2
3. [WC] Moritz Thiem vs [7] Elliot Benchetrit
Court Kuchenmeister – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Alt] Cheng-Peng Hsieh vs [8] Yannick Hanfmann
ATP Kitzbuhel
Cheng-Peng Hsieh
1
2
Yannick Hanfmann [8]
6
6
Vincitore: Y. HANFMANN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Hsieh
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
Y. Hanfmann
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
C. Hsieh
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Hanfmann
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Hanfmann
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
2. [3] Matthias Bachinger vs Marc-Andrea Huesler
ATP Kitzbuhel
Matthias Bachinger [3]
6
6
Marc-Andrea Huesler
2
3
Vincitore: M. BACHINGER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Bachinger
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
M. Huesler
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
M. Huesler
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-1 → 4-2
M. Huesler
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-0 → 3-1
M. Bachinger
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
M. Huesler
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
M. Bachinger
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Bachinger
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
M. Bachinger
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
M. Huesler
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
M. Huesler
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
3. [4] Guillermo Garcia-Lopez vs [Alt] Igor Zelenay
ATP Kitzbuhel
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez [4]
6
6
Igor Zelenay
3
4
Vincitore: G. GARCIA-LOPEZ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
I. Zelenay
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 4-3
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
I. Zelenay
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-1 → 3-2
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
2-1 → 3-1
I. Zelenay
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
I. Zelenay
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-2 → 5-3
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-2 → 5-2
I. Zelenay
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Court Riedel – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Miljan Zekic vs [6] Carlos Berlocq
ATP Kitzbuhel
Miljan Zekic
3
2
Carlos Berlocq [6]
6
6
Vincitore: C. BERLOCQ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Zekic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
M. Zekic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
M. Zekic
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
M. Zekic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Zekic
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
C. Berlocq
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
M. Zekic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
2. [1] Hugo Dellien vs Pedja Krstin (non prima ore: 13:30)
ATP Kitzbuhel
Hugo Dellien [1]
6
7
Pedja Krstin
3
5
Vincitore: H. DELLIEN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Krstin
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
6-5 → 7-5
H. Dellien
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
P. Krstin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
P. Krstin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
P. Krstin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Krstin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
P. Krstin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
H. Dellien
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
H. Dellien
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
P. Krstin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
1 commento
Il povero Vik Galovic da un po di settimane perde sistematicamente sul filo di lana 7/ 6 al tie break del terzo set sia negli ultimi turni di qualies Atp sia al primo turno del Main draw a Umag dove aveva una Wc..
Stavolta stesso refrain ma perde gia al primo turno in qualies..
Grande potenziale ma raccoglie sempre una miseria rispetto quanto potrebbe/dovrebbe e ormai e sulla soglia dei trent’anni i