Challenger Amersfoort: Il Tabellone Principale. Nessuna presenza italiana
(1) Martinez, Pedro vs Bye
(ITF) Denolly, Corentin vs (ITF) Maamoun , Karim-Mohamed
Ferreira Silva, Frederico vs Clezar, Guilherme
Bye vs (15) Kamke, Tobias
(12) Bellucci, Thomaz vs Bye
Sels, Jelle vs (ITF) Van de Zandschulp, Botic
(PR) Metreveli, Aleksandre vs (WC) Lootsma, Niels
Bye vs (5) Moraing, Mats
(4) Griekspoor, Tallon vs Bye
(WC) Nijboer, Ryan vs Fanselow, Sebastian
Lenz, Julian vs Qualifier
Bye vs (16) Tatlot, Johan
(10) Gimeno-Traver, Daniel vs Bye
Ruusuvuori, Emil vs Qualifier
Avidzba, Alen vs (ITF) Heyman, Christopher
Bye vs (7) Safwat, Mohamed
(8) Kuhn, Nicola vs Bye
Robert, Stephane vs Gakhov, Ivan
Griekspoor, Scott vs (WC) De Jong, Jesper
Bye vs (9) Kolar, Zdenek
(13) Ignatik, Uladzimir vs Bye
(ITF) Van Rijthoven, Tim vs Escobar, Gonzalo
Wang, Tak Khunn vs Pavlasek, Adam
Bye vs (3) Rola, Blaz
(6) Benchetrit, Elliot vs Bye
(WC) Deckers, Alec vs De Schepper, Kenny
(WC) Rune, Holger Vitus Nodskov vs Brouwer, Gijs
Bye vs (11) Masur, Daniel
(14) de Bakker, Thiemo vs Bye
Ojeda Lara, Ricardo vs Choinski, Jan
Blancaneaux, Geoffrey vs Kuzmanov, Dimitar
Bye vs (2) Coppejans, Kimmer
6 commenti
Sembra un futures