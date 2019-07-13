Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Amersfoort: Il Tabellone Principale. Nessuna presenza italiana

13/07/2019 18:18 6 commenti
Daniel Gimeno Traver nella foto
(1) Martinez, Pedro ESP vs Bye
(ITF) Denolly, Corentin FRA vs (ITF) Maamoun , Karim-Mohamed EGY
Ferreira Silva, Frederico POR vs Clezar, Guilherme BRA
Bye vs (15) Kamke, Tobias GER

(12) Bellucci, Thomaz BRA vs Bye
Sels, Jelle NED vs (ITF) Van de Zandschulp, Botic NED
(PR) Metreveli, Aleksandre GEO vs (WC) Lootsma, Niels NED
Bye vs (5) Moraing, Mats GER

(4) Griekspoor, Tallon NED vs Bye
(WC) Nijboer, Ryan NED vs Fanselow, Sebastian GER
Lenz, Julian GER vs Qualifier
Bye vs (16) Tatlot, Johan FRA

(10) Gimeno-Traver, Daniel ESP vs Bye
Ruusuvuori, Emil FIN vs Qualifier
Avidzba, Alen RUS vs (ITF) Heyman, Christopher BEL
Bye vs (7) Safwat, Mohamed EGY

(8) Kuhn, Nicola ESP vs Bye
Robert, Stephane FRA vs Gakhov, Ivan RUS
Griekspoor, Scott NED vs (WC) De Jong, Jesper NED
Bye vs (9) Kolar, Zdenek CZE

(13) Ignatik, Uladzimir BLR vs Bye
(ITF) Van Rijthoven, Tim NED vs Escobar, Gonzalo ECU
Wang, Tak Khunn FRA vs Pavlasek, Adam CZE
Bye vs (3) Rola, Blaz SLO

(6) Benchetrit, Elliot FRA vs Bye
(WC) Deckers, Alec NED vs De Schepper, Kenny FRA
(WC) Rune, Holger Vitus Nodskov DEN vs Brouwer, Gijs NED
Bye vs (11) Masur, Daniel GER

(14) de Bakker, Thiemo NED vs Bye
Ojeda Lara, Ricardo ESP vs Choinski, Jan GBR
Blancaneaux, Geoffrey FRA vs Kuzmanov, Dimitar BUL
Bye vs (2) Coppejans, Kimmer BEL

6 commenti

emilio 13-07-2019 19:58

kolar

bellucci

t. griekspoor
coppejeans

martinez
safwat
ignatik
benchetrit

 6
patrick 13-07-2019 19:48

Bellucci

Kuhn

Gruekspoor
Coppejans

Martinez
Gimeno
Rola
Masur

 5
Lollo99 13-07-2019 19:42

Coppejans

Griekspoor

Bellucci
Ignatik

Martinez
Gimeno
Kuhn
De schepper

 4
miky85 13-07-2019 19:38

Martinez

De bakker

Griekspor
Rola

Moraing
Gimeno
Kuhn
Masur

 3
Dany 13-07-2019 19:13

KUHN

BELLUCCI

RUUSUVORI
COPPEJANS

MARTINEZ
TATLOT
ROLA
MASUR

 2
Cri72 (Guest) 13-07-2019 18:50

Sembra un futures

 1
