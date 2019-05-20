Challenger Gerusalemme: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo 4 azzurri (VIDEO)

Challenger Jerusalem | Cemento | $54.160 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

Center Court – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [1] Julian Ocleppo vs [WC] Yair Sarouk



CH Jerusalem Julian Ocleppo [1] Julian Ocleppo [1] 40 6 3 Yair Sarouk • Yair Sarouk A 1 1 Game Point Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Y. Sarouk 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-1 J. Ocleppo 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 Y. Sarouk 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 J. Ocleppo 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 Y. Sarouk 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 J. Ocleppo 15-0 30-0 ace 40-15 df ace 5-1 → 6-1 Y. Sarouk 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 4-1 → 5-1 J. Ocleppo 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 Y. Sarouk 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 3-1 J. Ocleppo 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 ace ace 2-0 → 3-0 Y. Sarouk 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 1-0 → 2-0 J. Ocleppo 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 0-0 → 1-0

2. Ben Patael vs Danilo Petrovic



Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Renzo Olivo vs Andrea Vavassori



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Or Ram-Harel vs [ITF] Arthur Rinderknech (non prima ore: 14:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Alessandro Bega vs [WC] Shahar Elbaz



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 3 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. Johannes Haerteis vs Gonzalo Escobar



CH Jerusalem Johannes Haerteis Johannes Haerteis 40 3 Gonzalo Escobar • Gonzalo Escobar A 5 Palla set Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 G. Escobar 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 J. Haerteis 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 G. Escobar 15-0 30-0 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 J. Haerteis 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 G. Escobar 15-0 ace 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 J. Haerteis 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 G. Escobar 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 J. Haerteis 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 0-1 → 1-1 G. Escobar 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

2. Maximilian Neuchrist vs Carlos Boluda-Purkiss



Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Sergey Fomin vs Brydan Klein



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [ITF] Sanjar Fayziev vs [ITF] Emil Ruusuvuori (non prima ore: 14:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 6 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [2] Enrico Dalla Valle vs Sem Verbeek



CH Jerusalem Enrico Dalla Valle [2] • Enrico Dalla Valle [2] 0 4 0 Sem Verbeek Sem Verbeek 0 6 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 E. Dalla Valle 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 S. Verbeek 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 4-5 → 4-6 E. Dalla Valle 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 3-5 → 4-5 S. Verbeek 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 E. Dalla Valle 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 S. Verbeek 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 1-4 → 2-4 E. Dalla Valle 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 0-4 → 1-4 S. Verbeek 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-3 → 0-4 E. Dalla Valle 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 0-2 → 0-3 S. Verbeek 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 E. Dalla Valle 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 0-0 → 0-1

2. Makoto Ochi vs Evan King



Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [ITF] Alexander Zhurbin vs [ITF] Baptiste Crepatte



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Viktor Durasovic vs Benjamin Hassan (non prima ore: 14:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare