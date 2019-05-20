Challenger Gerusalemme: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo 4 azzurri (VIDEO)

Alessandro Bega nella foto
Challenger Jerusalem | Cemento | $54.160 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md
Center Court – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Julian Ocleppo vs [WC] Yair Sarouk
CH Jerusalem
Julian Ocleppo [1]
40
6
3
Yair Sarouk•
A
1
1
Game Point
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Sarouk
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
Y. Sarouk
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Sarouk
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Ocleppo
15-0
30-0
ace
40-15
df
ace
5-1 → 6-1
Y. Sarouk
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
J. Ocleppo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
ace
2-0 → 3-0
2. Ben Patael vs Danilo Petrovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Renzo Olivo vs Andrea Vavassori
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Or Ram-Harel vs [ITF] Arthur Rinderknech (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Alessandro Bega vs [WC] Shahar Elbaz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Johannes Haerteis vs Gonzalo Escobar
CH Jerusalem
Johannes Haerteis
40
3
Gonzalo Escobar•
A
5
Palla set
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Escobar
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
J. Haerteis
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
J. Haerteis
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
G. Escobar
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
J. Haerteis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
2. Maximilian Neuchrist vs Carlos Boluda-Purkiss
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Sergey Fomin vs Brydan Klein
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [ITF] Sanjar Fayziev vs [ITF] Emil Ruusuvuori (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 6 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Enrico Dalla Valle vs Sem Verbeek
CH Jerusalem
Enrico Dalla Valle [2]•
0
4
0
Sem Verbeek
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Verbeek
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
4-5 → 4-6
E. Dalla Valle
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
S. Verbeek
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-4 → 2-4
E. Dalla Valle
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-4 → 1-4
E. Dalla Valle
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-2 → 0-3
S. Verbeek
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
2. Makoto Ochi vs Evan King
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [ITF] Alexander Zhurbin vs [ITF] Baptiste Crepatte
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Viktor Durasovic vs Benjamin Hassan (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
Forza VA2 facci vedere traiettorie filanti al servizio e morbide stop volley che muoiono al di là della rete come se fossero burrate! La famose burrate di Andr..ea!