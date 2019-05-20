Challenger Gerusalemme: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. Arrivano quattro vittorie azzurre (VIDEO)

Alessandro Bega nella foto
Challenger Jerusalem | Cemento | $54.160 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md
Center Court – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Julian Ocleppo vs [WC] Yair Sarouk
CH Jerusalem
Julian Ocleppo [1]
6
6
Yair Sarouk
1
4
Vincitore: J. OCLEPPO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Ocleppo
0-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
5-4 → 6-4
Y. Sarouk
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
Y. Sarouk
0-15
df
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
J. Ocleppo
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
Y. Sarouk
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
Y. Sarouk
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Sarouk
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Ocleppo
15-0
30-0
ace
40-15
df
ace
5-1 → 6-1
Y. Sarouk
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
J. Ocleppo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
ace
2-0 → 3-0
2. Ben Patael vs Danilo Petrovic
CH Jerusalem
Ben Patael
4
4
Danilo Petrovic
6
6
Vincitore: D. PETROVIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Patael
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
3-3 → 3-4
B. Patael
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
B. Patael
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Petrovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
D. Petrovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
B. Patael
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
B. Patael
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
B. Patael
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
3. Renzo Olivo vs Andrea Vavassori
CH Jerusalem
Renzo Olivo
6
4
Andrea Vavassori
7
6
Vincitore: A. VAVASSORI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Vavassori
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
A. Vavassori
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 3-5
A. Vavassori
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
R. Olivo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-2 → 2-3
A. Vavassori
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
A. Vavassori
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
df
1-3*
df
1*-4
2*-4
2-5*
2-6*
6-6 → 6-7
R. Olivo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
A. Vavassori
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 5-6
R. Olivo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
5-4 → 5-5
R. Olivo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
R. Olivo
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
A. Vavassori
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-0 → 2-1
R. Olivo
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
A. Vavassori
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
4. [WC] Or Ram-Harel vs [ITF] Arthur Rinderknech (non prima ore: 14:00)
CH Jerusalem
Or Ram-Harel
1
2
Arthur Rinderknech
6
6
Vincitore: A. RINDERKNECH
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
O. Ram-Harel
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
A. Rinderknech
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
2-4 → 2-5
O. Ram-Harel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
A. Rinderknech
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
O. Ram-Harel
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
ace
0-3 → 1-3
O. Ram-Harel
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Ram-Harel
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
O. Ram-Harel
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-4 → 1-4
A. Rinderknech
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
O. Ram-Harel
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
5. Alessandro Bega vs [WC] Shahar Elbaz
CH Jerusalem
Alessandro Bega
6
6
Shahar Elbaz
1
0
Vincitore: A. BEGA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-0 → 6-0
S. Elbaz
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-0 → 5-0
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
S. Elbaz
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
2-0 → 3-0
S. Elbaz
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bega
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
4-0 → 4-1
S. Elbaz
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
A. Bega
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
A. Bega
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Johannes Haerteis vs Gonzalo Escobar
CH Jerusalem
Johannes Haerteis
3
7
2
Gonzalo Escobar
6
5
6
Vincitore: G. ESCOBAR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Haerteis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
2-4 → 2-5
J. Haerteis
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-3 → 2-3
G. Escobar
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
J. Haerteis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Haerteis
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 6-5
J. Haerteis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 5-4
G. Escobar
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
J. Haerteis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
G. Escobar
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
3-2 → 3-3
J. Haerteis
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
G. Escobar
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
J. Haerteis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
G. Escobar
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
J. Haerteis
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Escobar
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
J. Haerteis
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
J. Haerteis
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
G. Escobar
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
J. Haerteis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
2. Maximilian Neuchrist vs Carlos Boluda-Purkiss
CH Jerusalem
Maximilian Neuchrist
2
2
Carlos Boluda-Purkiss
6
6
Vincitore: C. BOLUDA-PURKISS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Boluda-Purkiss
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-5 → 2-6
M. Neuchrist
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-5 → 2-5
C. Boluda-Purkiss
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
C. Boluda-Purkiss
1-2 → 1-3
M. Neuchrist
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
C. Boluda-Purkiss
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Boluda-Purkiss
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
M. Neuchrist
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
1-5 → 2-5
C. Boluda-Purkiss
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-4 → 1-5
M. Neuchrist
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-4 → 1-4
C. Boluda-Purkiss
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
M. Neuchrist
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
C. Boluda-Purkiss
0-1 → 0-2
3. [WC] Sergey Fomin vs Brydan Klein
CH Jerusalem
Sergey Fomin
1
6
Brydan Klein
6
7
Vincitore: B. KLEIN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
ace
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
B. Klein
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
S. Fomin
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
S. Fomin
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 5-4
B. Klein
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
S. Fomin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
B. Klein
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
S. Fomin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Fomin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
A-40
0-5 → 1-5
S. Fomin
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
0-3 → 0-4
B. Klein
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
0-2 → 0-3
S. Fomin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
B. Klein
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
4. [ITF] Sanjar Fayziev vs [ITF] Emil Ruusuvuori (non prima ore: 14:00)
CH Jerusalem
Sanjar Fayziev
0
5
0
Emil Ruusuvuori•
40
7
1
Vincitore: E. RUUSUVUORI per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Ruusuvuori
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
S. Fayziev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
5-3 → 5-4
S. Fayziev
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
E. Ruusuvuori
0-15
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
E. Ruusuvuori
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
S. Fayziev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Fayziev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Court 6 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Enrico Dalla Valle vs Sem Verbeek
CH Jerusalem
Enrico Dalla Valle [2]
4
6
6
Sem Verbeek
6
1
4
Vincitore: E. DALLA VALLE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Dalla Valle
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
S. Verbeek
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
2-2 → 3-2
E. Dalla Valle
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Verbeek
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
E. Dalla Valle
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
S. Verbeek
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
E. Dalla Valle
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Verbeek
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
4-5 → 4-6
E. Dalla Valle
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
S. Verbeek
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-4 → 2-4
E. Dalla Valle
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-4 → 1-4
E. Dalla Valle
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-2 → 0-3
S. Verbeek
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
2. Makoto Ochi vs Evan King
CH Jerusalem
Makoto Ochi
6
3
1
Evan King
3
6
6
Vincitore: E. KING
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. King
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
E. King
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
1-2 → 1-3
M. Ochi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
E. King
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
M. Ochi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. King
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
M. Ochi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
E. King
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
E. King
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 1-4
M. Ochi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
M. Ochi
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
E. King
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. King
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
M. Ochi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
E. King
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
3-2 → 4-2
E. King
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Ochi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
E. King
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. Ochi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
3. [ITF] Alexander Zhurbin vs [ITF] Baptiste Crepatte
CH Jerusalem
Alexander Zhurbin
2
5
Baptiste Crepatte
6
7
Vincitore: B. CREPATTE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Zhurbin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-6 → 5-7
B. Crepatte
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
A. Zhurbin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
B. Crepatte
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
B. Crepatte
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
A. Zhurbin
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
B. Crepatte
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
A. Zhurbin
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
B. Crepatte
15-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Crepatte
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
A. Zhurbin
0-15
0-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-4 → 2-4
A. Zhurbin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
B. Crepatte
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
A. Zhurbin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
4. Viktor Durasovic vs Benjamin Hassan (non prima ore: 14:00)
CH Jerusalem
Viktor Durasovic
6
6
Yair Sarouk
3
2
Vincitore: V. DURASOVIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
6 commenti
Curiosità per l’uzbeko fomin, se ne parla bene vediamo che combina
L’importante per i nostri è avere fede. 😉
wave gioca come dustin … che bel vedere!
Speriamo che riesca presto a sfondare in doppio e fare una carriera alla Pierre Hugues
Per chi conosce Della Valle: ma è sempre così nervoso o oggi c’era qualche motivo particolare?
Mi domando che valore tecnico possa avere un challenger in concomitanza con quali RG, oltre a 2 atp 250…non conosco l’ entry list ma sara’ molto simile ad un super future. Comumque ottima occasione per i partecipanti per migliorare la classifica
Forza VA2 facci vedere traiettorie filanti al servizio e morbide stop volley che muoiono al di là della rete come se fossero burrate! La famose burrate di Andr..ea!