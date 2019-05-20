Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Gerusalemme: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. Arrivano quattro vittorie azzurre (VIDEO)

20/05/2019 16:40 6 commenti
Alessandro Bega nella foto
Alessandro Bega nella foto

ISR Challenger Jerusalem | Cemento | $54.160 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

Center Court – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Julian Ocleppo ITA vs [WC] Yair Sarouk ISR

CH Jerusalem
Julian Ocleppo [1]
6
6
Yair Sarouk
1
4
Vincitore: J. OCLEPPO
Mostra dettagli

2. Ben Patael ISR vs Danilo Petrovic SRB

CH Jerusalem
Ben Patael
4
4
Danilo Petrovic
6
6
Vincitore: D. PETROVIC
Mostra dettagli

3. Renzo Olivo ARG vs Andrea Vavassori ITA

CH Jerusalem
Renzo Olivo
6
4
Andrea Vavassori
7
6
Vincitore: A. VAVASSORI
Mostra dettagli

4. [WC] Or Ram-Harel ISR vs [ITF] Arthur Rinderknech FRA (non prima ore: 14:00)

CH Jerusalem
Or Ram-Harel
1
2
Arthur Rinderknech
6
6
Vincitore: A. RINDERKNECH
Mostra dettagli

5. Alessandro Bega ITA vs [WC] Shahar Elbaz ISR

CH Jerusalem
Alessandro Bega
6
6
Shahar Elbaz
1
0
Vincitore: A. BEGA
Mostra dettagli


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Johannes Haerteis GER vs Gonzalo Escobar ECU

CH Jerusalem
Johannes Haerteis
3
7
2
Gonzalo Escobar
6
5
6
Vincitore: G. ESCOBAR
Mostra dettagli

2. Maximilian Neuchrist AUT vs Carlos Boluda-Purkiss ESP

CH Jerusalem
Maximilian Neuchrist
2
2
Carlos Boluda-Purkiss
6
6
Vincitore: C. BOLUDA-PURKISS
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Sergey Fomin UZB vs Brydan Klein GBR

CH Jerusalem
Sergey Fomin
1
6
Brydan Klein
6
7
Vincitore: B. KLEIN
Mostra dettagli

4. [ITF] Sanjar Fayziev UZB vs [ITF] Emil Ruusuvuori FIN (non prima ore: 14:00)

CH Jerusalem
Sanjar Fayziev
0
5
0
Emil Ruusuvuori
40
7
1
Vincitore: E. RUUSUVUORI per ritiro
Mostra dettagli


Court 6 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Enrico Dalla Valle ITA vs Sem Verbeek NED

CH Jerusalem
Enrico Dalla Valle [2]
4
6
6
Sem Verbeek
6
1
4
Vincitore: E. DALLA VALLE
Mostra dettagli

2. Makoto Ochi JPN vs Evan King USA

CH Jerusalem
Makoto Ochi
6
3
1
Evan King
3
6
6
Vincitore: E. KING
Mostra dettagli

3. [ITF] Alexander Zhurbin RUS vs [ITF] Baptiste Crepatte FRA

CH Jerusalem
Alexander Zhurbin
2
5
Baptiste Crepatte
6
7
Vincitore: B. CREPATTE
Mostra dettagli

4. Viktor Durasovic NOR vs Benjamin Hassan GER (non prima ore: 14:00)

CH Jerusalem
Viktor Durasovic
6
6
Yair Sarouk
3
2
Vincitore: V. DURASOVIC
Mostra dettagli

TAG: ,

6 commenti

Roberto (Guest) 20-05-2019 14:47

Curiosità per l’uzbeko fomin, se ne parla bene vediamo che combina

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Sottile 20-05-2019 14:45

L’importante per i nostri è avere fede. 😉

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
gido 20-05-2019 13:43

wave gioca come dustin … che bel vedere!

Speriamo che riesca presto a sfondare in doppio e fare una carriera alla Pierre Hugues

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Tony_65 (Guest) 20-05-2019 11:09

Per chi conosce Della Valle: ma è sempre così nervoso o oggi c’era qualche motivo particolare?

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Bjorn borg (Guest) 20-05-2019 10:44

Mi domando che valore tecnico possa avere un challenger in concomitanza con quali RG, oltre a 2 atp 250…non conosco l’ entry list ma sara’ molto simile ad un super future. Comumque ottima occasione per i partecipanti per migliorare la classifica

 2
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Sisifo
La Zizzona di Battipaglia (Guest) 20-05-2019 08:39

Forza VA2 facci vedere traiettorie filanti al servizio e morbide stop volley che muoiono al di là della rete come se fossero burrate! La famose burrate di Andr..ea!

 1
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Bar, Gualtiero