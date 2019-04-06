Qualificazioni ATP 250 ATP, Copertina

ATP Houston: Il Tabellone di Quali. Nessun azzurro al via

06/04/2019 04:09 Nessun commento
Peter Polansky nella foto
USA ATP Houston 250 | Terra | $583.585
(1) Laaksonen, Henri SUI vs Paul, Tommy USA
Koepfer, Dominik GER vs (5) Krueger, Mitchell USA

(2) Polansky, Peter CAN vs King, Darian BAR
Krstin, Pedja SRB vs (7) Giron, Marcos USA

(3) Eubanks, Christopher USA vs Clarke, Jay GBR
(Alt) Giraldo, Santiago COL vs (8) Ward, James GBR

(4) Ofner, Sebastian AUT vs (WC) Galan, Daniel Elahi COL
(WC) Aragone, JC USA vs (6) Quiroz, Roberto ECU

