ATP Houston: Il Tabellone di Quali. Nessun azzurro al via
06/04/2019 04:09 Nessun commento
ATP Houston 250 | Terra | $583.585
(1) Laaksonen, Henri vs Paul, Tommy
Koepfer, Dominik vs (5) Krueger, Mitchell
(2) Polansky, Peter vs King, Darian
Krstin, Pedja vs (7) Giron, Marcos
(3) Eubanks, Christopher vs Clarke, Jay
(Alt) Giraldo, Santiago vs (8) Ward, James
(4) Ofner, Sebastian vs (WC) Galan, Daniel Elahi
(WC) Aragone, JC vs (6) Quiroz, Roberto
