ATP Cordoba 250
Classifica ATP Italiani: Marco Cecchinato al n.18 del mondo. Best ranking per Matteo Berrettini
11/02/2019 09:17 1 commento
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (11-02-2019)
15
Best: 13
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2225
Punti
26
Tornei
18
Best: 18
▲
1
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
1870
Punti
31
Tornei
40
Best: 18
▼
-3
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
1060
Punti
24
Tornei
46
Best: 46
▲
7
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
974
Punti
26
Tornei
86
Best: 70
▼
-2
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
653
Punti
26
Tornei
109
Best: 86
▲
4
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
515
Punti
25
Tornei
111
Best: 33
▲
3
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
493
Punti
31
Tornei
120
Best: 108
▲
2
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
455
Punti
26
Tornei
137
Best: 36
--
0
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
408
Punti
19
Tornei
153
Best: 147
--
0
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
370
Punti
21
Tornei
155
Best: 100
▼
-1
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
366
Punti
24
Tornei
169
Best: 165
▼
-3
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
333
Punti
25
Tornei
170
Best: 84
▼
-2
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
330
Punti
21
Tornei
173
Best: 156
▼
-4
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
308
Punti
23
Tornei
176
Best: 153
▲
1
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
298
Punti
28
Tornei
185
Best: 165
▲
2
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
273
Punti
30
Tornei
198
Best: 152
▲
2
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
254
Punti
21
Tornei
210
Best: 159
▲
1
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
245
Punti
18
Tornei
215
Best: 215
▲
7
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
238
Punti
23
Tornei
228
Best: 212
--
0
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
222
Punti
17
Tornei
230
Best: 146
▼
-6
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
216
Punti
25
Tornei
254
Best: 178
▲
29
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
190
Punti
18
Tornei
269
Best: 118
▼
-2
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
163
Punti
20
Tornei
344
Best: 315
▼
-2
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
70
Punti
12
Tornei
370
Best: 301
--
0
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
51
Punti
18
Tornei
393
Best: 259
▼
-1
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
38
Punti
20
Tornei
419
Best: 274
▼
-2
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
27
Punti
22
Tornei
433
Best: 432
--
0
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
22
Punti
14
Tornei
437
Best: 375
--
0
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
21
Punti
10
Tornei
439
Best: 326
--
0
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
21
Punti
14
Tornei
444
Best: 355
▲
2
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
20
Punti
11
Tornei
454
Best: 454
▲
3
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
17
Punti
3
Tornei
465
Best: 292
▲
2
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
16
Punti
11
Tornei
478
Best: 204
--
0
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
14
Punti
4
Tornei
489
Best: 487
▼
-1
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
13
Punti
13
Tornei
492
Best: 426
▼
-1
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
12
Punti
11
Tornei
496
Best: 472
▼
-1
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
12
Punti
18
Tornei
501
Best: 354
▼
-4
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
11
Punti
6
Tornei
506
Best: 503
▼
-1
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
11
Punti
13
Tornei
512
Best: 512
--
0
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
10
Punti
4
Tornei
527
Best: 355
--
0
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
9
Punti
10
Tornei
549
Best: 549
▲
1
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
7
Punti
5
Tornei
565
Best: 455
▲
2
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
6
Punti
6
Tornei
618
Best: 465
▲
3
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
3
Punti
7
Tornei
620
Best: 375
▲
2
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
3
Punti
8
Tornei
623
Best: 299
▲
2
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
3
Punti
10
Tornei
640
Best: 636
▲
3
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
675
Best: 397
▲
2
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
1
Punti
12
Tornei
TAG: Classifica Italiani, Matteo Berrettini
1 commento
Cecchinato perde malamente al primo turno, e fa best ranking.
Per l’ennesima volta.
Buon per lui, ma per me rimane imperscrutabile.