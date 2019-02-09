I risultati dei giocatori italiani nel circuito maggiore ATP, Challenger, Copertina, WTA

LIVE i risultati dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel circuito ATP-WTA-Challenger (singolo e doppio): I risultati di Sabato 09 Febbraio (Novità di Live Tennis)

09/02/2019 11:00 Nessun commento
Federico Gaio classe 1992
Federico Gaio classe 1992

SVIZZERA SUI – ITALIA ITA (Biel, cemento indoor – Fed Cup)
Belinda Bencic vs Sara Errani ore 13

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Viktorija Golubic vs Camila Giorgi 2° incontro dalle ore 13

Il match deve ancora iniziare


BUL ATP 250 Sofia – Indoor
SF Berrettini ITA – Fucsovics HUN (0-0) ore 13:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



NED ATP 500 Rotterdam – Indoor
1TQ Sels NED – Fabbiano ITA (0-0) ore 11:00

ATP Rotterdam
Jelle Sels
1
6
Thomas Fabbiano [8]
6
7
Vincitore: T. FABBIANO
Mostra dettagli



ARG ATP 250 Buenos Aires – Terra
1TQ Giannessi ITA – Trungelliti ARG (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 15:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1TQ Sonego ITA – Gaio ITA (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 15:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



HUN Challenger Budapest – Indoor
SF Clayton/Shamasdin GBR CAN – Baldi/Margaroli ITA SUI (0-0) ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

SF Marcora ITA – Otte GER (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



IND Challenger Chennai – Cemento
F Reid/Saville AUS AUS – Mager/Pellegrino ITA ITA (0-0) ore 11:30

CH Chennai
Matt Reid / Luke Saville [1]
30
4
5
Gianluca Mager / Andrea Pellegrino
30
6
4
Mostra dettagli

TAG: