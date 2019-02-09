LIVE i risultati dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel circuito ATP-WTA-Challenger (singolo e doppio): I risultati di Sabato 09 Febbraio (Novità di Live Tennis)

Federico Gaio classe 1992
SVIZZERA – ITALIA (Biel, cemento indoor – Fed Cup)
Belinda Bencic vs Sara Errani ore 13
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Viktorija Golubic vs Camila Giorgi 2° incontro dalle ore 13
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ATP 250 Sofia – Indoor
SF Berrettini – Fucsovics (0-0) ore 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ATP 500 Rotterdam – Indoor
1TQ Sels – Fabbiano (0-0) ore 11:00
ATP Rotterdam
Jelle Sels
1
6
Thomas Fabbiano [8]
6
7
Vincitore: T. FABBIANO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
df
1-5*
2*-5
2*-6
6-6 → 6-7
T. Fabbiano
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
6-5 → 6-6
T. Fabbiano
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
J. Sels
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-4 → 5-4
J. Sels
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
T. Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
T. Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
T. Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
J. Sels
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Sels
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
0-5 → 1-5
T. Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 0-5
J. Sels
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
T. Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
J. Sels
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
T. Fabbiano
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
ATP 250 Buenos Aires – Terra
1TQ Giannessi – Trungelliti (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 15:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1TQ Sonego – Gaio (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 15:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger Budapest – Indoor
SF Clayton/Shamasdin – Baldi/Margaroli (0-0) ore 14:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
SF Marcora – Otte (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger Chennai – Cemento
F Reid/Saville – Mager/Pellegrino (0-0) ore 11:30
CH Chennai
Matt Reid / Luke Saville [1]•
30
4
5
Gianluca Mager / Andrea Pellegrino
30
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Mager / Pellegrino
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-3 → 5-4
M. Reid / Saville
4-3 → 5-3
G. Mager / Pellegrino
4-2 → 4-3
M. Reid / Saville
3-2 → 4-2
G. Mager / Pellegrino
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
M. Reid / Saville
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
ace
2-1 → 3-1
G. Mager / Pellegrino
2-0 → 2-1
M. Reid / Saville
1-0 → 2-0
G. Mager / Pellegrino
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Reid / Saville
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-5 → 4-6
G. Mager / Pellegrino
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
3-5 → 4-5
M. Reid / Saville
2-5 → 3-5
G. Mager / Pellegrino
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
2-4 → 2-5
M. Reid / Saville
1-4 → 2-4
G. Mager / Pellegrino
1-3 → 1-4
M. Reid / Saville
0-3 → 1-3
G. Mager / Pellegrino
0-2 → 0-3
M. Reid / Saville
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
G. Mager / Pellegrino
0-0 → 0-1
