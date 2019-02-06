Ranking ATP Live ATP, Copertina

Ranking Atp Live: Matteo Berrettini da best ranking

06/02/2019 23:07 Nessun commento
Il ranking Live di Livetennis
Il ranking Live di Livetennis
Legend - Ultimo aggiornamento: 07-02-19 00:38

N.B. La presente classifica è aggiornata in tempo reale con i punti conquistati nei tornei dello Slam, ATP, WTA, Challenger e ITF (maschili e femminili). I punti dei tornei ITF Future maschili e quelli femminili con un montepremi inferiore a 50.000$ sono computati dall'ATP e WTA con una settimana di ritardo. La presente classifica rispecchia questa particolarità, aggiungendo così i punti ITF acquisiti nei tornei della scorsa settimana e non nei tornei della settimana in corso, come avviene per tutti gli altri.

Pos LIVE
Posizione attuale, differenza
-
Nome giocatore
Nazione
Punti LIVE
Punti attuali
Punti in entrata
Nome torneo
Punti in uscita
Nome torneo
1
1, 0
Best: 1
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
10955
10955
-
-
2
2, 0
Best: 1
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
8320
8320
-
-
3
3, 0
Best: 3
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
6475
6475
-
-
4
4, 0
Best: 3
Juan Martin del Potro
ARG, 1988.09.23
5060
5060
-
-
5
5, 0
Best: 5
Kevin Anderson
RSA, 1986.05.18
4845
4845
-
-
6
6, 0
Best: 1
Roger Federer
SUI, 1981.08.08
4600
4600
-
-
7
7, 0
Best: 4
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 1989.12.29
4100
4100
-
-
8
8, 0
Best: 4
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
3960
3960
-
-
9
9, 0
Best: 8
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
3155
3155
-
-
10
10, 0
Best: 3
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
3140
3140
-
-
11
11, 0
Best: 11
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
2880
2880
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Sofia (Eliminato)
-
12
12, 0
Best: 12
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
2805
2805
+0 (First Round)
Sofia
-
13
13, 0
Best: 12
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
2605
2605
-
-
14
14, 0
Best: 3
Milos Raonic
CAN, 1990.12.27
2250
2250
-
-
15
15, 0
Best: 13
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
2225
2225
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba
-
16
16, 0
Best: 16
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
2000
2000
+0 (First Round)
Sofia
-
17
18, +1
Best: 13
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
1955
1955
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Sofia
-
18
19, +1
Best: 18
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 1992.09.30
1870
1870
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba
-
19
20, +1
Best: 11
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
1835
1835
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba
-
20
22, +2
Best: 20
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
1820
1820
+0 (First Round)
Sofia (Eliminato)
-
21
21, 0
Best: 7
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
1740
1830
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-90 (SF)
Montpellier (05-02-2018)
22
17, -5
Best: 10
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 1994.02.23
1715
1955
+0 (First Round), +10 (R32)
Montpellier, ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO]
-250 (W)
Montpellier (05-02-2018)
23
23, 0
Best: 10
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
1705
1705
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-
24
24, 0
Best: 3
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
1610
1610
-
-
25
25, 0
Best: 23
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
1485
1485
+0 (First Round (WC))
Montpellier
-
26
26, 0
Best: 7
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 1983.11.15
1455
1455
+20 (Second Round)
Sofia
-
BEST RANKING
27
28, +1
Best: 28
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 1999.02.17
1443
1443
-
-
28
29, +1
Best: 14
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 1995.01.08
1440
1440
-
-
BEST RANKING
29
30, +1
Best: 30
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
1430
1430
-
-
30
27, -3
Best: 7
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
1340
1445
+45 (R16)
Hamburg [SUBENTRO]
-150 (F)
Montpellier (05-02-2018)
31
31, 0
Best: 6
Gilles Simon
FRA, 1984.12.27
1280
1280
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-
32
32, 0
Best: 16
Philipp Kohlschreiber
GER, 1983.10.16
1250
1250
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-
33
34, +1
Best: 21
Steve Johnson
USA, 1989.12.24
1190
1190
-
-
34
35, +1
Best: 25
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 1987.02.12
1180
1155
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Montpellier
-20 (R16)
Atlanta (23-07-2018)
35
33, -2
Best: 6
Gael Monfils
FRA, 1986.09.01
1170
1195
+20 (Second Round)
Sofia
-45 (QF)
Quito (05-02-2018)
36
36, 0
Best: 33
John Millman
AUS, 1989.06.14
1088
1108
-
-20 (R16)
Montpellier (05-02-2018)
37
37, 0
Best: 18
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 1984.02.21
1060
1080
+0 (First Round)
Sofia (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Sofia (05-02-2018)
38
38, 0
Best: 24
Martin Klizan
SVK, 1989.07.11
1054
1066
+20 (Second Round)
Sofia
-32 (R16)
Sofia (05-02-2018)
39
39, 0
Best: 28
Joao Sousa
POR, 1989.03.30
1042
1062
-
-20 (R16)
Sofia (05-02-2018)
40
40, 0
Best: 40
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
1036
1036
-
-
BEST RANKING
41
42, +1
Best: 42
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
1010
1010
-
-
42
43, +1
Best: 42
Malek Jaziri
TUN, 1984.01.20
1007
1007
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba
-
43
45, +2
Best: 39
Matthew Ebden
AUS, 1987.11.26
1001
981
+20 (Second Round)
Sofia (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Sydney (07-01-2019)
44
44, 0
Best: 44
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 1991.03.18
983
983
+20 (Second Round)
Montpellier
-
45
41, -4
Best: 39
Nicolas Jarry
CHI, 1995.10.11
970
1015
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-45 (QF)
Quito (05-02-2018)
46
46, 0
Best: 22
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
965
965
+0 (First Round)
Sofia (Eliminato)
-
47
47, 0
Best: 35
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 1992.02.08
950
959
+20 (Second Round)
Sofia
-29 (SF)
Budapest CH (05-02-2018)
48
48, 0
Best: 11
Sam Querrey
USA, 1987.10.07
940
940
-
-
BEST RANKING
49
53, +4
Best: 52
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
929
904
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Sofia
-20 (R16)
Bastad (16-07-2018)
50
49, -1
Best: 21
Leonardo Mayer
ARG, 1987.05.15
920
920
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-
51
50, -1
Best: 19
Hyeon Chung
KOR, 1996.05.19
910
910
-
-
52
51, -1
Best: 44
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
910
910
+20 (Second Round)
Sofia
-
53
55, +2
Best: 46
Mikhail Kukushkin
KAZ, 1987.12.26
910
890
+20 (Second Round)
Sofia
-0 (R32)
Moscow (15-10-2018)
54
54, 0
Best: 33
Robin Haase
NED, 1987.04.06
905
895
+20 (Second Round)
Sofia
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
55
52, -3
Best: 23
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 1992.05.20
905
905
-
-
56
59, +3
Best: 39
Guido Pella
ARG, 1990.05.17
800
790
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba
-10 (Q2)
Vienna Q (22-10-2018)
57
58, +1
Best: 18
Benoit Paire
FRA, 1989.05.08
795
820
+20 (Second Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-45 (QF)
Montpellier (05-02-2018)
58
65, +7
Best: 43
Aljaz Bedene
SLO, 1989.07.18
780
760
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba
-0 (R32)
Halle (18-06-2018)
BEST RANKING
59
60, +1
Best: 60
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 1994.04.20
775
775
-
-
60
62, +2
Best: 12
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 1981.09.20
770
770
-
-
61
61, 0
Best: 39
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 1989.07.15
770
770
-
-
62
63, +1
Best: 53
Denis Kudla
USA, 1992.08.17
770
770
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
63
64, +1
Best: 64
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
762
762
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-
64
66, +2
Best: 13
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
750
750
-
-
65
67, +2
Best: 25
Mischa Zverev
GER, 1987.08.22
746
746
-
-
66
57, -9
Best: 3
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 1985.03.28
740
830
+0 (First Round)
Sofia (Eliminato)
-90 (SF)
Sofia (05-02-2018)
67
72, +5
Best: 26
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 1992.02.27
735
710
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Montpellier
-20 (R16)
Metz (17-09-2018)
68
79, +11
Best: 4
Tomas Berdych
CZE, 1985.09.17
730
685
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Montpellier
-
69
68, -1
Best: 58
Yoshihito Nishioka
JPN, 1995.09.27
729
729
-
-
70
56, -14
Best: 56
Marius Copil
ROU, 1990.10.17
728
858
+20 (Second Round)
Sofia
-150 (F)
Sofia (05-02-2018)
71
69, -2
Best: 64
Taro Daniel
JPN, 1993.01.27
726
726
-
-
72
70, -2
Best: 70
Guido Andreozzi
ARG, 1991.08.05
711
711
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-
73
73, 0
Best: 73
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 1997.02.11
710
710
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-
74
75, +1
Best: 41
Tennys Sandgren
USA, 1991.07.22
708
708
-
-
75
77, +2
Best: 33
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 1990.10.05
696
696
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba
-
BEST RANKING
76
80, +4
Best: 80
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 1994.02.24
694
674
+20 (Second Round)
Montpellier
-0 (R32)
Shenzhen (24-09-2018)
77
81, +4
Best: 74
Jaume Munar
ESP, 1997.05.05
682
668
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba
-6 (Q2)
Montpellier Q (05-02-2018)
78
78, 0
Best: 14
Ivo Karlovic
CRO, 1979.02.28
674
694
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Quito (05-02-2018)
79
82, +3
Best: 32
Pablo Andujar
ESP, 1986.01.23
668
668
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-
80
83, +3
Best: 10
Ernests Gulbis
LAT, 1988.08.30
667
659
+20 (Second Round)
Montpellier
-12 (R32)
Sofia (05-02-2018)
81
76, -5
Best: 45
Maximilian Marterer
GER, 1995.06.15
654
699
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-45 (QF)
Sofia (05-02-2018)
82
84, +2
Best: 70
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 1989.05.26
653
653
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-
83
85, +2
Best: 17
Bernard Tomic
AUS, 1992.10.21
649
649
-
-
84
86, +2
Best: 84
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 1998.06.26
646
646
+0 (First Round (WC))
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-
85
92, +7
Best: 19
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 1986.01.01
636
616
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba
-0 (R32)
Lima CH (22-10-2018)
86
90, +4
Best: 81
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
635
620
+20 (Second Round)
Montpellier
-5 (R32)
Winston-Salem (20-08-2018)
87
87, 0
Best: 63
Bradley Klahn
USA, 1990.08.20
627
638
+6 (Q2)
Houston Q [SUBENTRO]
-17 (QF)
San Francisco CH (05-02-2018)
88
88, 0
Best: 83
Laslo Djere
SRB, 1995.06.02
627
627
+0 (First Round)
Sofia (Eliminato)
-
89
91, +2
Best: 76
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 1995.04.16
617
617
+9 (Third Round)
Dallas
-
90
93, +3
Best: 40
Ryan Harrison
USA, 1992.05.07
615
615
+0 (First Round)
Dallas
-
91
95, +4
Best: 84
Christian Garin
CHI, 1996.05.30
610
610
-
-
BEST RANKING
92
98, +6
Best: 97
Reilly Opelka
USA, 1997.08.28
602
593
+9 (Third Round)
Dallas
-0 (R32)
Indian Wells CH (26-02-2018)
93
96, +3
Best: 65
Evgeny Donskoy
RUS, 1990.05.09
599
599
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-
94
97, +3
Best: 35
Jiri Vesely
CZE, 1993.07.10
598
598
-
-
95
71, -24
Best: 17
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 1988.01.17
580
710
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba
-150 (F)
Quito (05-02-2018)
BEST RANKING
96
100, +4
Best: 100
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 1997.02.24
577
577
-
-
97
101, +4
Best: 31
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
562
575
+32 (R16)
Sydney [SUBENTRO]
-45 (QF)
Montpellier (05-02-2018)
BEST RANKING
98
102, +4
Best: 101
Pedro Sousa
POR, 1988.05.27
560
560
-
-
BEST RANKING
99
103, +4
Best: 102
Prajnesh Gunneswaran
IND, 1989.11.12
557
550
+7 (Third Round)
Chennai
-0 (R32)
Vicenza CH (28-05-2018)
100
104, +4
Best: 23
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
ESP, 1983.06.04
547
547
-
-
101
94, -7
Best: 25
Vasek Pospisil
CAN, 1990.06.23
547
611
+16 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Paris Q [SUBENTRO]
-80 (W)
Budapest CH (05-02-2018)
BEST RANKING
102
107, +5
Best: 106
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 2000.08.08
540
541
+6 (Q2)
Antwerp Q [SUBENTRO]
-7 (R16)
Budapest CH (05-02-2018)
BEST RANKING
103
112, +9
Best: 112
Juan Ignacio Londero
ARG, 1993.08.15
534
498
+45 (Quarterfinals (WC))
Cordoba
-9 (R16)
Santo Domingo CH (08-10-2018)
104
109, +5
Best: 8
Jack Sock
USA, 1992.09.24
530
530
-
-
105
105, 0
Best: 50
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 1990.06.21
526
546
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Montpellier Q (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Montpellier (05-02-2018)
106
106, 0
Best: 33
Denis Istomin
UZB, 1986.09.07
522
542
+0 (First Round)
Sofia (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Sofia (05-02-2018)
107
89, -18
Best: 80
Jozef Kovalik
SVK, 1992.11.04
522
624
-
-102 (SF)
Sofia (05-02-2018)
108
110, +2
Best: 96
Michael Mmoh
USA, 1998.01.10
517
526
+8 (R16)
Sarasota CH [SUBENTRO]
-17 (QF)
San Francisco CH (05-02-2018)
109
113, +4
Best: 86
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 1995.05.11
515
495
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Ismaning CH (15-10-2018)
110
111, +1
Best: 19
Marcel Granollers
ESP, 1986.04.12
511
520
+20 (Second Round)
Montpellier
-29 (SF)
Launceston CH (05-02-2018)
111
114, +3
Best: 33
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 1981.12.15
493
493
+6 (First Round + Q.)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-
112
121, +9
Best: 112
Yannick Maden
GER, 1989.10.28
488
468
+32 (Second Round + Q.)
Sofia
-12 (R32)
Montpellier (05-02-2018)
113
116, +3
Best: 100
Hugo Dellien
BOL, 1993.06.16
487
481
+6 (First Round + Q.)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Campinas CH (01-10-2018)
BEST RANKING
114
117, +3
Best: 117
Marco Trungelliti
ARG, 1990.01.31
472
478
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Cordoba Q (Eliminato)
-6 (Q2)
Montpellier Q (05-02-2018)
115
119, +4
Best: 48
Jared Donaldson
USA, 1996.10.09
470
470
-
-
116
115, -1
Best: 105
Elias Ymer
SWE, 1996.04.10
470
485
-
-15 (QF)
Budapest CH (05-02-2018)
117
120, +3
Best: 110
Peter Polansky
CAN, 1988.06.15
468
468
-
-
118
74, -44
Best: 72
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 1993.03.23
467
709
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba
-262 (W)
Quito (05-02-2018)
119
122, +3
Best: 108
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 1991.12.28
455
463
+12 (First Round + Q.)
Sofia (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Quito (05-02-2018)
120
124, +4
Best: 111
Adrian Menendez-Maceiras
ESP, 1985.10.28
451
451
+6 (First Round + Q.)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
121
125, +4
Best: 124
Alexei Popyrin
AUS, 1999.08.05
450
450
-
-
122
118, -4
Best: 118
Miomir Kecmanovic
SRB, 1999.08.31
450
475
+0 (Second Round (Bye)), +8 (R16)
Dallas (Eliminato), Shenzhen CH [SUBENTRO]
-33 (SF)
San Francisco CH (05-02-2018)
123
108, -15
Best: 74
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 1994.05.31
449
533
+6 (Q2)
Budapest Q [SUBENTRO]
-90 (SF)
Quito (05-02-2018)
124
130, +6
Best: 99
Bjorn Fratangelo
USA, 1993.07.19
439
430
+9 (Third Round)
Dallas
-0 (R32)
Houston CH (12-11-2018)
BEST RANKING
125
129, +4
Best: 129
Alex Bolt
AUS, 1993.01.05
433
433
-
-
BEST RANKING
126
131, +5
Best: 131
Gregoire Barrere
FRA, 1994.02.16
429
429
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Budapest (Eliminato)
-
127
128, +1
Best: 8
Marcos Baghdatis
CYP, 1985.06.17
425
438
+32 (Second Round + Q.)
Montpellier
-45 (QF)
Sofia (05-02-2018)
128
133, +5
Best: 111
Ramkumar Ramanathan
IND, 1994.11.08
425
425
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Budapest (Eliminato)
-
129
126, -3
Best: 108
Casper Ruud
NOR, 1998.12.22
423
443
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Cordoba Q (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Quito (05-02-2018)
130
127, -3
Best: 44
Lukas Lacko
SVK, 1987.11.03
423
443
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Sofia Q (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Sofia (05-02-2018)
131
134, +3
Best: 69
Thanasi Kokkinakis
AUS, 1996.04.10
414
414
-
-
BEST RANKING
132
150, +18
Best: 143
Antoine Hoang
FRA, 1995.11.04
413
381
+32 (Second Round + Q.)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Brest CH (22-10-2018)
133
132, -1
Best: 84
Ruben Bemelmans
BEL, 1988.01.14
412
426
+6 (First Round + Q.)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Montpellier (05-02-2018)
134
135, +1
Best: 37
Carlos Berlocq
ARG, 1983.02.03
411
411
+0 (First Round (WC))
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-
135
136, +1
Best: 31
Sergiy Stakhovsky
UKR, 1986.01.06
410
410
+6 (Round 2 Q)
Sofia Q (Eliminato)
-
136
137, +1
Best: 36
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 1985.10.08
408
408
-
-
137
138, +1
Best: 63
Rogerio Dutra Silva
BRA, 1984.02.05
407
407
-
-
138
142, +4
Best: 85
Matthias Bachinger
GER, 1987.04.02
407
395
+12 (First Round + Q.)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Granby CH (23-07-2018)
139
140, +1
Best: 60
Tatsuma Ito
JPN, 1988.05.18
402
402
-
-
140
141, +1
Best: 26
Lukas Rosol
CZE, 1985.07.24
399
399
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Budapest (Eliminato)
-
141
139, -2
Best: 91
Jason Kubler
AUS, 1993.05.19
389
404
-
-15 (QF)
Launceston CH (05-02-2018)
142
143, +1
Best: 93
Henri Laaksonen
SUI, 1992.03.31
389
389
-
-
143
147, +4
Best: 41
Daniel Evans
GBR, 1990.05.23
384
384
-
-
144
149, +5
Best: 55
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 1990.02.27
382
382
+12 (First Round + Q.)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-12 (R32)
Quito (05-02-2018)
145
151, +6
Best: 3
David Ferrer
ESP, 1982.04.02
380
380
-
-0 (R32)
Montpellier (05-02-2018)
146
123, -23
Best: 114
Jason Jung
TPE, 1989.06.15
380
461
+9 (Third Round)
Dallas
-90 (W)
San Francisco CH (05-02-2018)
147
148, +1
Best: 142
Constant Lestienne
FRA, 1992.05.23
373
384
+0 (Round 1 Q), +7 (R16)
Montpellier Q (Eliminato), Drummondville CH [SUBENTRO]
-18 (QF)
Budapest CH (05-02-2018)
148
146, -2
Best: 71
Jurgen Zopp
EST, 1988.03.29
372
387
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Budapest (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Budapest CH (05-02-2018)
149
144, -5
Best: 125
Noah Rubin
USA, 1996.02.21
372
389
-
-17 (QF)
San Francisco CH (05-02-2018)
150
153, +3
Best: 146
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 1996.02.01
370
364
+6 (Round 2 Q)
Cordoba Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Genova CH (03-09-2018)
151
154, +3
Best: 100
Luca Vanni
ITA, 1985.06.04
366
360
+6 (Round 2 Q)
Sofia Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Brest CH (22-10-2018)
152
152, 0
Best: 83
Yuki Bhambri
IND, 1992.07.04
365
365
-
-
BEST RANKING
153
158, +5
Best: 158
Brayden Schnur
CAN, 1995.07.04
356
347
+9 (Third Round)
Dallas
-0 (R32)
Gatineau CH (16-07-2018)
154
155, +1
Best: 130
Dennis Novak
AUT, 1993.08.28
352
352
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Budapest (Eliminato)
-
155
145, -10
Best: 105
Corentin Moutet
FRA, 1999.04.19
350
388
+7 (Third Round)
Chennai
-45 (QF)
Quito (05-02-2018)
156
156, 0
Best: 156
Kamil Majchrzak
POL, 1996.01.13
350
350
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Sofia Q (Eliminato)
-
157
163, +6
Best: 121
Egor Gerasimov
BLR, 1992.11.11
346
340
+6 (Round 2 Q)
Sofia Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Aptos CH (06-08-2018)
158
159, +1
Best: 152
Pedro Martinez
ESP, 1997.04.26
344
344
-
-
159
160, +1
Best: 36
Yuichi Sugita
JPN, 1988.09.18
341
341
-
-
160
161, +1
Best: 106
Darian King
BAR, 1992.04.26
341
341
-
-
161
162, +1
Best: 99
Yannick Hanfmann
GER, 1991.11.13
341
341
-
-0 (R32)
Quito (05-02-2018)
162
157, -5
Best: 157
Christopher Eubanks
USA, 1996.05.05
339
347
+0 (First Round)
Dallas
-8 (R16)
San Francisco CH (05-02-2018)
163
164, +1
Best: 102
Quentin Halys
FRA, 1996.10.26
336
330
+6 (Round 2 Q)
Montpellier Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Eckental CH (29-10-2018)
164
99, -65
Best: 74
Mirza Basic
BIH, 1991.07.12
333
589
+0 (First Round), +6 (Q2)
Sofia (Eliminato), Doha Q [SUBENTRO]
-262 (W)
Sofia (05-02-2018)
165
166, +1
Best: 165
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 1996.01.10
333
326
+7 (Third Round)
Budapest
-0 (R32)
Brest CH (22-10-2018)
166
168, +2
Best: 84
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 1990.05.30
330
324
+32 (Second Round + Q.)
Cordoba
-26 (R16)
Quito (05-02-2018)
167
165, -2
Best: 129
Oscar Otte
GER, 1993.07.16
327
327
+7 (Third Round)
Budapest
-
168
180, +12
Best: 51
Daniel Brands
GER, 1987.07.17
317
285
+32 (Second Round + Q.)
Sofia
-0 (R16)
Portugal F5 (19-03-2018)
169
172, +3
Best: 95
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 1997.06.17
317
310
+7 (Third Round)
Budapest
-0 (R32)
Almaty 2 CH (01-10-2018)
170
171, +1
Best: 162
Yasutaka Uchiyama
JPN, 1992.08.05
312
312
-
-
171
169, -2
Best: 156
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 1992.12.15
308
314
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Sofia Q (Eliminato)
-6 (R32)
Sofia (05-02-2018)
172
173, +1
Best: 159
Pedja Krstin
SRB, 1994.09.03
305
305
-
-
173
175, +2
Best: 129
Sebastian Ofner
AUT, 1996.05.12
300
300
-
-
174
177, +3
Best: 153
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 1987.12.27
298
298
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Sofia Q (Eliminato)
-
175
178, +3
Best: 143
Hiroki Moriya
JPN, 1990.10.16
292
292
-
-
176
179, +3
Best: 89
James Ward
GBR, 1987.02.09
286
286
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Sofia Q (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
177
182, +5
Best: 182
Rudolf Molleker
GER, 2000.10.26
281
281
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Sofia Q (Eliminato)
-
178
167, -11
Best: 154
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 1994.04.29
280
326
+9 (Third Round)
Dallas
-55 (F)
San Francisco CH (05-02-2018)
BEST RANKING
179
183, +4
Best: 183
Yosuke Watanuki
JPN, 1998.04.12
279
279
-
-
180
176, -4
Best: 176
Roberto Quiroz
ECU, 1992.02.23
279
299
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Dallas (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Quito (05-02-2018)
181
174, -7
Best: 143
Nikola Milojevic
SRB, 1995.06.19
278
300
+7 (Third Round)
Budapest
-29 (SF)
Budapest CH (05-02-2018)
182
186, +4
Best: 148
Mats Moraing
GER, 1992.06.20
275
275
-
-
183
187, +4
Best: 165
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 1991.09.10
273
273
-
-
184
188, +4
Best: 48
Daniel Gimeno-Traver
ESP, 1985.08.07
271
271
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Sofia Q (Eliminato)
-
185
189, +4
Best: 39
Horacio Zeballos
ARG, 1985.04.27
270
270
-
-0 (R32)
Quito (05-02-2018)
186
190, +4
Best: 72
Aleksandr Nedovyesov
KAZ, 1987.02.15
270
270
-
-
187
191, +4
Best: 104
Facundo Arguello
ARG, 1992.08.04
269
269
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Cordoba Q (Eliminato)
-
188
192, +4
Best: 68
Tim Smyczek
USA, 1987.12.30
267
267
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Dallas (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
189
193, +4
Best: 193
Mikael Ymer
SWE, 1998.09.09
267
267
-
-
190
198, +8
Best: 163
Mohamed Safwat
EGY, 1990.09.19
265
258
+7 (Third Round)
Chennai
-0 (R32)
Launceston CH (28-01-2019)
BEST RANKING
191
196, +5
Best: 196
Jurij Rodionov
AUT, 1999.05.16
262
262
-
-
192
194, +2
Best: 97
Kimmer Coppejans
BEL, 1994.02.07
258
265
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Budapest (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Launceston CH (05-02-2018)
193
199, +6
Best: 173
Jay Clarke
GBR, 1998.07.27
257
257
-
-
194
195, +1
Best: 37
Nicolas Mahut
FRA, 1982.01.21
256
264
+12 (First Round + Q.)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Montpellier (05-02-2018)
195
200, +5
Best: 152
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 1995.04.11
254
254
-
-
196
201, +5
Best: 149
Tommy Paul
USA, 1997.05.17
253
253
-
-
197
197, 0
Best: 72
Adam Pavlasek
CZE, 1994.10.08
251
258
-
-7 (R16)
Budapest CH (05-02-2018)
198
203, +5
Best: 38
Donald Young
USA, 1989.07.23
251
251
-
-
199
204, +5
Best: 5
Tommy Robredo
ESP, 1982.05.01
251
251
-
-
200
205, +5
Best: 78
Blaz Rola
SLO, 1990.10.05
251
251
-
-
