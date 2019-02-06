Ranking Atp Live: Matteo Berrettini da best ranking

Il ranking Live di Livetennis
Legend - Ultimo aggiornamento: 07-02-19 00:38
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
Juan Martin del Potro
ARG, 1988.09.23
Kevin Anderson
RSA, 1986.05.18
Roger Federer
SUI, 1981.08.08
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 1989.12.29
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Sofia (Eliminato)
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
Milos Raonic
CAN, 1990.12.27
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Sofia
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 1992.09.30
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
+0 (First Round)
Sofia (Eliminato)
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-90 (SF)
Montpellier (05-02-2018)
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 1994.02.23
+0 (First Round), +10 (R32)
Montpellier, ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO]
-250 (W)
Montpellier (05-02-2018)
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Cordoba (Eliminato)
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
+0 (First Round (WC))
Montpellier
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 1983.11.15
BEST RANKING
27
28, +1
Best: 28
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 1999.02.17
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 1995.01.08
BEST RANKING
29
30, +1
Best: 30
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
+45 (R16)
Hamburg [SUBENTRO]
-150 (F)
Montpellier (05-02-2018)
Gilles Simon
FRA, 1984.12.27
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Montpellier (Eliminato)
Philipp Kohlschreiber
GER, 1983.10.16
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
Steve Johnson
USA, 1989.12.24
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 1987.02.12
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Montpellier
-20 (R16)
Atlanta (23-07-2018)
Gael Monfils
FRA, 1986.09.01
-45 (QF)
Quito (05-02-2018)
John Millman
AUS, 1989.06.14
-20 (R16)
Montpellier (05-02-2018)
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 1984.02.21
+0 (First Round)
Sofia (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Sofia (05-02-2018)
Martin Klizan
SVK, 1989.07.11
-32 (R16)
Sofia (05-02-2018)
Joao Sousa
POR, 1989.03.30
-20 (R16)
Sofia (05-02-2018)
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
BEST RANKING
41
42, +1
Best: 42
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
Malek Jaziri
TUN, 1984.01.20
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba
Matthew Ebden
AUS, 1987.11.26
+20 (Second Round)
Sofia (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Sydney (07-01-2019)
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 1991.03.18
+20 (Second Round)
Montpellier
Nicolas Jarry
CHI, 1995.10.11
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-45 (QF)
Quito (05-02-2018)
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
+0 (First Round)
Sofia (Eliminato)
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 1992.02.08
-29 (SF)
Budapest CH (05-02-2018)
Sam Querrey
USA, 1987.10.07
BEST RANKING
49
53, +4
Best: 52
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Sofia
-20 (R16)
Bastad (16-07-2018)
Leonardo Mayer
ARG, 1987.05.15
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
Hyeon Chung
KOR, 1996.05.19
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
Mikhail Kukushkin
KAZ, 1987.12.26
-0 (R32)
Moscow (15-10-2018)
Robin Haase
NED, 1987.04.06
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 1992.05.20
Guido Pella
ARG, 1990.05.17
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba
-10 (Q2)
Vienna Q (22-10-2018)
Benoit Paire
FRA, 1989.05.08
+20 (Second Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-45 (QF)
Montpellier (05-02-2018)
Aljaz Bedene
SLO, 1989.07.18
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba
-0 (R32)
Halle (18-06-2018)
BEST RANKING
59
60, +1
Best: 60
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 1994.04.20
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 1981.09.20
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 1989.07.15
Denis Kudla
USA, 1992.08.17
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
63
64, +1
Best: 64
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
Mischa Zverev
GER, 1987.08.22
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 1985.03.28
+0 (First Round)
Sofia (Eliminato)
-90 (SF)
Sofia (05-02-2018)
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 1992.02.27
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Montpellier
-20 (R16)
Metz (17-09-2018)
Tomas Berdych
CZE, 1985.09.17
+45 (Quarterfinals)
Montpellier
Yoshihito Nishioka
JPN, 1995.09.27
Marius Copil
ROU, 1990.10.17
-150 (F)
Sofia (05-02-2018)
Taro Daniel
JPN, 1993.01.27
Guido Andreozzi
ARG, 1991.08.05
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 1997.02.11
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
Tennys Sandgren
USA, 1991.07.22
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 1990.10.05
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba
BEST RANKING
76
80, +4
Best: 80
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 1994.02.24
+20 (Second Round)
Montpellier
-0 (R32)
Shenzhen (24-09-2018)
Jaume Munar
ESP, 1997.05.05
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba
-6 (Q2)
Montpellier Q (05-02-2018)
Ivo Karlovic
CRO, 1979.02.28
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Quito (05-02-2018)
Pablo Andujar
ESP, 1986.01.23
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
Ernests Gulbis
LAT, 1988.08.30
+20 (Second Round)
Montpellier
-12 (R32)
Sofia (05-02-2018)
Maximilian Marterer
GER, 1995.06.15
+0 (First Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-45 (QF)
Sofia (05-02-2018)
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 1989.05.26
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
Bernard Tomic
AUS, 1992.10.21
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 1998.06.26
+0 (First Round (WC))
Montpellier (Eliminato)
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 1986.01.01
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba
-0 (R32)
Lima CH (22-10-2018)
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
+20 (Second Round)
Montpellier
-5 (R32)
Winston-Salem (20-08-2018)
Bradley Klahn
USA, 1990.08.20
+6 (Q2)
Houston Q [SUBENTRO]
-17 (QF)
San Francisco CH (05-02-2018)
Laslo Djere
SRB, 1995.06.02
+0 (First Round)
Sofia (Eliminato)
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 1995.04.16
Ryan Harrison
USA, 1992.05.07
Christian Garin
CHI, 1996.05.30
BEST RANKING
92
98, +6
Best: 97
Reilly Opelka
USA, 1997.08.28
-0 (R32)
Indian Wells CH (26-02-2018)
Evgeny Donskoy
RUS, 1990.05.09
+0 (First Round)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
Jiri Vesely
CZE, 1993.07.10
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 1988.01.17
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba
-150 (F)
Quito (05-02-2018)
BEST RANKING
96
100, +4
Best: 100
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 1997.02.24
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
+32 (R16)
Sydney [SUBENTRO]
-45 (QF)
Montpellier (05-02-2018)
BEST RANKING
98
102, +4
Best: 101
Pedro Sousa
POR, 1988.05.27
BEST RANKING
99
103, +4
Best: 102
Prajnesh Gunneswaran
IND, 1989.11.12
-0 (R32)
Vicenza CH (28-05-2018)
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
ESP, 1983.06.04
Vasek Pospisil
CAN, 1990.06.23
+16 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Paris Q [SUBENTRO]
-80 (W)
Budapest CH (05-02-2018)
BEST RANKING
102
107, +5
Best: 106
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 2000.08.08
+6 (Q2)
Antwerp Q [SUBENTRO]
-7 (R16)
Budapest CH (05-02-2018)
BEST RANKING
103
112, +9
Best: 112
Juan Ignacio Londero
ARG, 1993.08.15
+45 (Quarterfinals (WC))
Cordoba
-9 (R16)
Santo Domingo CH (08-10-2018)
Jack Sock
USA, 1992.09.24
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 1990.06.21
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Montpellier Q (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Montpellier (05-02-2018)
Denis Istomin
UZB, 1986.09.07
+0 (First Round)
Sofia (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Sofia (05-02-2018)
Jozef Kovalik
SVK, 1992.11.04
-102 (SF)
Sofia (05-02-2018)
Michael Mmoh
USA, 1998.01.10
+8 (R16)
Sarasota CH [SUBENTRO]
-17 (QF)
San Francisco CH (05-02-2018)
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 1995.05.11
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Ismaning CH (15-10-2018)
Marcel Granollers
ESP, 1986.04.12
+20 (Second Round)
Montpellier
-29 (SF)
Launceston CH (05-02-2018)
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 1981.12.15
+6 (First Round + Q.)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
Yannick Maden
GER, 1989.10.28
+32 (Second Round + Q.)
Sofia
-12 (R32)
Montpellier (05-02-2018)
Hugo Dellien
BOL, 1993.06.16
+6 (First Round + Q.)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Campinas CH (01-10-2018)
BEST RANKING
114
117, +3
Best: 117
Marco Trungelliti
ARG, 1990.01.31
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Cordoba Q (Eliminato)
-6 (Q2)
Montpellier Q (05-02-2018)
Jared Donaldson
USA, 1996.10.09
Elias Ymer
SWE, 1996.04.10
-15 (QF)
Budapest CH (05-02-2018)
Peter Polansky
CAN, 1988.06.15
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 1993.03.23
+20 (Second Round)
Cordoba
-262 (W)
Quito (05-02-2018)
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 1991.12.28
+12 (First Round + Q.)
Sofia (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Quito (05-02-2018)
Adrian Menendez-Maceiras
ESP, 1985.10.28
+6 (First Round + Q.)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
121
125, +4
Best: 124
Alexei Popyrin
AUS, 1999.08.05
Miomir Kecmanovic
SRB, 1999.08.31
+0 (Second Round (Bye)), +8 (R16)
Dallas (Eliminato), Shenzhen CH [SUBENTRO]
-33 (SF)
San Francisco CH (05-02-2018)
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 1994.05.31
+6 (Q2)
Budapest Q [SUBENTRO]
-90 (SF)
Quito (05-02-2018)
Bjorn Fratangelo
USA, 1993.07.19
-0 (R32)
Houston CH (12-11-2018)
BEST RANKING
125
129, +4
Best: 129
Alex Bolt
AUS, 1993.01.05
BEST RANKING
126
131, +5
Best: 131
Gregoire Barrere
FRA, 1994.02.16
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Budapest (Eliminato)
Marcos Baghdatis
CYP, 1985.06.17
+32 (Second Round + Q.)
Montpellier
-45 (QF)
Sofia (05-02-2018)
Ramkumar Ramanathan
IND, 1994.11.08
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Budapest (Eliminato)
Casper Ruud
NOR, 1998.12.22
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Cordoba Q (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Quito (05-02-2018)
Lukas Lacko
SVK, 1987.11.03
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Sofia Q (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Sofia (05-02-2018)
Thanasi Kokkinakis
AUS, 1996.04.10
BEST RANKING
132
150, +18
Best: 143
Antoine Hoang
FRA, 1995.11.04
+32 (Second Round + Q.)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Brest CH (22-10-2018)
Ruben Bemelmans
BEL, 1988.01.14
+6 (First Round + Q.)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Montpellier (05-02-2018)
Carlos Berlocq
ARG, 1983.02.03
+0 (First Round (WC))
Cordoba (Eliminato)
Sergiy Stakhovsky
UKR, 1986.01.06
+6 (Round 2 Q)
Sofia Q (Eliminato)
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 1985.10.08
Rogerio Dutra Silva
BRA, 1984.02.05
Matthias Bachinger
GER, 1987.04.02
+12 (First Round + Q.)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Granby CH (23-07-2018)
Tatsuma Ito
JPN, 1988.05.18
Lukas Rosol
CZE, 1985.07.24
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Budapest (Eliminato)
Jason Kubler
AUS, 1993.05.19
-15 (QF)
Launceston CH (05-02-2018)
Henri Laaksonen
SUI, 1992.03.31
Daniel Evans
GBR, 1990.05.23
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 1990.02.27
+12 (First Round + Q.)
Cordoba (Eliminato)
-12 (R32)
Quito (05-02-2018)
David Ferrer
ESP, 1982.04.02
-0 (R32)
Montpellier (05-02-2018)
Jason Jung
TPE, 1989.06.15
-90 (W)
San Francisco CH (05-02-2018)
Constant Lestienne
FRA, 1992.05.23
+0 (Round 1 Q), +7 (R16)
Montpellier Q (Eliminato), Drummondville CH [SUBENTRO]
-18 (QF)
Budapest CH (05-02-2018)
Jurgen Zopp
EST, 1988.03.29
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Budapest (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Budapest CH (05-02-2018)
Noah Rubin
USA, 1996.02.21
-17 (QF)
San Francisco CH (05-02-2018)
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 1996.02.01
+6 (Round 2 Q)
Cordoba Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Genova CH (03-09-2018)
Luca Vanni
ITA, 1985.06.04
+6 (Round 2 Q)
Sofia Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Brest CH (22-10-2018)
Yuki Bhambri
IND, 1992.07.04
BEST RANKING
153
158, +5
Best: 158
Brayden Schnur
CAN, 1995.07.04
-0 (R32)
Gatineau CH (16-07-2018)
Dennis Novak
AUT, 1993.08.28
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Budapest (Eliminato)
Corentin Moutet
FRA, 1999.04.19
-45 (QF)
Quito (05-02-2018)
Kamil Majchrzak
POL, 1996.01.13
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Sofia Q (Eliminato)
Egor Gerasimov
BLR, 1992.11.11
+6 (Round 2 Q)
Sofia Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Aptos CH (06-08-2018)
Pedro Martinez
ESP, 1997.04.26
Yuichi Sugita
JPN, 1988.09.18
Darian King
BAR, 1992.04.26
Yannick Hanfmann
GER, 1991.11.13
-0 (R32)
Quito (05-02-2018)
Christopher Eubanks
USA, 1996.05.05
-8 (R16)
San Francisco CH (05-02-2018)
Quentin Halys
FRA, 1996.10.26
+6 (Round 2 Q)
Montpellier Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Eckental CH (29-10-2018)
Mirza Basic
BIH, 1991.07.12
+0 (First Round), +6 (Q2)
Sofia (Eliminato), Doha Q [SUBENTRO]
-262 (W)
Sofia (05-02-2018)
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 1996.01.10
+7 (Third Round)
Budapest
-0 (R32)
Brest CH (22-10-2018)
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 1990.05.30
+32 (Second Round + Q.)
Cordoba
-26 (R16)
Quito (05-02-2018)
Oscar Otte
GER, 1993.07.16
+7 (Third Round)
Budapest
Daniel Brands
GER, 1987.07.17
+32 (Second Round + Q.)
Sofia
-0 (R16)
Portugal F5 (19-03-2018)
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 1997.06.17
+7 (Third Round)
Budapest
-0 (R32)
Almaty 2 CH (01-10-2018)
Yasutaka Uchiyama
JPN, 1992.08.05
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 1992.12.15
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Sofia Q (Eliminato)
-6 (R32)
Sofia (05-02-2018)
Pedja Krstin
SRB, 1994.09.03
Sebastian Ofner
AUT, 1996.05.12
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 1987.12.27
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Sofia Q (Eliminato)
Hiroki Moriya
JPN, 1990.10.16
James Ward
GBR, 1987.02.09
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Sofia Q (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
177
182, +5
Best: 182
Rudolf Molleker
GER, 2000.10.26
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Sofia Q (Eliminato)
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 1994.04.29
-55 (F)
San Francisco CH (05-02-2018)
BEST RANKING
179
183, +4
Best: 183
Yosuke Watanuki
JPN, 1998.04.12
Roberto Quiroz
ECU, 1992.02.23
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Dallas (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Quito (05-02-2018)
Nikola Milojevic
SRB, 1995.06.19
+7 (Third Round)
Budapest
-29 (SF)
Budapest CH (05-02-2018)
Mats Moraing
GER, 1992.06.20
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 1991.09.10
Daniel Gimeno-Traver
ESP, 1985.08.07
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Sofia Q (Eliminato)
Horacio Zeballos
ARG, 1985.04.27
-0 (R32)
Quito (05-02-2018)
Aleksandr Nedovyesov
KAZ, 1987.02.15
Facundo Arguello
ARG, 1992.08.04
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Cordoba Q (Eliminato)
Tim Smyczek
USA, 1987.12.30
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Dallas (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
189
193, +4
Best: 193
Mikael Ymer
SWE, 1998.09.09
Mohamed Safwat
EGY, 1990.09.19
-0 (R32)
Launceston CH (28-01-2019)
BEST RANKING
191
196, +5
Best: 196
Jurij Rodionov
AUT, 1999.05.16
Kimmer Coppejans
BEL, 1994.02.07
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Budapest (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Launceston CH (05-02-2018)
Jay Clarke
GBR, 1998.07.27
Nicolas Mahut
FRA, 1982.01.21
+12 (First Round + Q.)
Montpellier (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Montpellier (05-02-2018)
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 1995.04.11
Tommy Paul
USA, 1997.05.17
Adam Pavlasek
CZE, 1994.10.08
-7 (R16)
Budapest CH (05-02-2018)
Donald Young
USA, 1989.07.23
Tommy Robredo
ESP, 1982.05.01
Blaz Rola
SLO, 1990.10.05
