ATP Auckland: LIVE le Finali. Live dettagliato

11/01/2019 22:39 Nessun commento
Cameron Norrie nella foto
NZL ATP Auckland 250 | Cemento | $527.880 – Finali

Center Court – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Ben McLachlan JPN / Jan-Lennard Struff GER vs [3] Raven Klaasen RSA / Michael Venus NZL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [WC] Cameron Norrie GBR vs Tennys Sandgren USA (non prima ore: 02:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

