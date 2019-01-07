ATP Sydney 250 | Cemento | $527.880 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Il best ranking di Marco Cecchinato
07/01/2019 09:53 1 commento
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (07-01-2019)
13
Best: 13
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2315
Punti
25
Tornei
18
Best: 18
▲
2
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
1889
Punti
30
Tornei
37
Best: 18
--
0
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
1100
Punti
24
Tornei
52
Best: 52
▲
2
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
916
Punti
24
Tornei
100
Best: 70
▲
1
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
573
Punti
24
Tornei
104
Best: 86
▲
3
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
549
Punti
24
Tornei
109
Best: 33
--
0
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
525
Punti
31
Tornei
136
Best: 36
▲
5
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
416
Punti
20
Tornei
139
Best: 108
▼
-6
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
401
Punti
26
Tornei
155
Best: 147
--
0
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
349
Punti
19
Tornei
156
Best: 156
▲
2
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
341
Punti
23
Tornei
162
Best: 84
▼
-2
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
332
Punti
21
Tornei
164
Best: 100
▲
4
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
325
Punti
22
Tornei
168
Best: 165
▼
-3
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
318
Punti
21
Tornei
178
Best: 153
▼
-2
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
290
Punti
30
Tornei
199
Best: 152
--
0
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
254
Punti
20
Tornei
205
Best: 159
▼
-2
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
248
Punti
18
Tornei
210
Best: 146
--
0
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
236
Punti
25
Tornei
223
Best: 165
▼
-1
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
224
Punti
28
Tornei
227
Best: 212
▼
-1
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
222
Punti
15
Tornei
270
Best: 270
--
0
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
151
Punti
20
Tornei
287
Best: 178
▲
3
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
131
Punti
14
Tornei
289
Best: 118
▲
2
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
130
Punti
19
Tornei
334
Best: 315
--
0
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
70
Punti
12
Tornei
370
Best: 301
▼
-3
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
51
Punti
16
Tornei
382
Best: 259
--
0
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
42
Punti
17
Tornei
406
Best: 375
▼
-26
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
30
Punti
12
Tornei
434
Best: 434
▲
2
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
22
Punti
14
Tornei
441
Best: 355
▲
2
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
20
Punti
9
Tornei
455
Best: 455
--
0
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
17
Punti
3
Tornei
465
Best: 292
--
0
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
16
Punti
11
Tornei
477
Best: 204
▲
1
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
14
Punti
4
Tornei
488
Best: 488
--
0
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
13
Punti
13
Tornei
489
Best: 274
--
0
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
13
Punti
19
Tornei
493
Best: 426
--
0
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
12
Punti
11
Tornei
496
Best: 472
▲
1
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
12
Punti
18
Tornei
497
Best: 354
▲
1
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
11
Punti
4
Tornei
502
Best: 326
▲
1
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
11
Punti
10
Tornei
504
Best: 504
▲
1
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
11
Punti
13
Tornei
513
Best: 513
▲
1
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
10
Punti
4
Tornei
543
Best: 70
▼
-89
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
7
Punti
1
Tornei
553
Best: 551
▼
-2
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
7
Punti
5
Tornei
568
Best: 455
▼
-1
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
6
Punti
6
Tornei
573
Best: 355
▼
-1
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
6
Punti
9
Tornei
615
Best: 375
▼
-1
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
3
Punti
7
Tornei
615
Best: 465
▼
-1
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
3
Punti
7
Tornei
623
Best: 299
▼
-1
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
3
Punti
10
Tornei
637
Best: 636
▼
-1
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
672
Best: 397
--
0
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
1
Punti
10
Tornei
TAG: Classifica Italiani, Italiani, Marco Cecchinato
1 commento
e pensare che fino a qualche mese fa se qualcuno si fosse azzardato a fare un pronostico di questo tipo lo avrebbero preso pazzo.
Grande Ceck continuaci a regalarci nuove emozioni!!