ATP Moscow 250 | Indoor | $856.445
Video del Giorno: Ons Jabeur non si accorge di aver vinto
16/10/2018 12:39 6 commenti
.@Ons_Jabeur is so focused, she doesn't realize she beat Makarova!
The Tunisian qualifier moves into the @tennisrussia second round with a 6-1, 6-2 win! pic.twitter.com/xoCAf3td5V
— WTA (@WTA) 16 ottobre 2018
TAG: Ons Jabeur, Video del Giorno
Fantastica.
To beat/beat/beaten tutto ok.
Successe anche a Federer….
Ma era… “fumata” ?
Ma la consecutio temporum è a posto nel tweet della WTA? A me non sembra sinceramente
Troppo forte! Grande Ons l’unica giocatrice che fa tweeners perfetti!