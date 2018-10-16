Video del Giorno Copertina, Video

Video del Giorno: Ons Jabeur non si accorge di aver vinto

16/10/2018 12:39 6 commenti
Ons Jabeur nella foto
6 commenti

ska 16-10-2018 14:38

Fantastica.

Gualtiero 16-10-2018 14:26

Scritto da Psyco Fogna
Ma la consecutio temporum è a posto nel tweet della WTA? A me non sembra sinceramente

To beat/beat/beaten tutto ok.

Viva la pallina e la patata (Guest) 16-10-2018 14:11

Successe anche a Federer….

pablito 16-10-2018 13:53

Ma era… “fumata” ?

Psyco Fogna 16-10-2018 13:53

Ma la consecutio temporum è a posto nel tweet della WTA? A me non sembra sinceramente

Giovanna (Guest) 16-10-2018 12:50

Troppo forte! Grande Ons l’unica giocatrice che fa tweeners perfetti!

