Masters 1000 Shanghai 1000 | Cemento | $7.086.700 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati del 13 ottobre 2018
13/10/2018 08:10 Nessun commento
Santa Margherita Di Pula – Semi
Martina Di Giuseppe [3] vs. Reka-Luca Jani ore 13:00
ITF Santa Margherita Di Pula
M. Di Giuseppe [3]
0
R. Jani
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
0-0
Monastir – Semi
Ilona Georgiana Ghioroaie [1] vs. Miriana Tona [7] ore 12:30
ITF Monastir
I. Ghioroaie [1]
6
6
M. Tona [7]
1
3
Vincitore: I. Ghioroaie
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-3
M. Tona
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
I. Ghioroaie
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 5-3
M. Tona
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
4-2 → 5-2
I. Ghioroaie
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
M. Tona
15-0
30-0
40-0
3-1 → 3-2
I. Ghioroaie
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-0 → 3-1
M. Tona
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
I. Ghioroaie
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. Tona
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-1
I. Ghioroaie
15-0
30-0
40-0
5-1 → 6-1
M. Tona
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
I. Ghioroaie
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
4-0 → 4-1
M. Tona
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
I. Ghioroaie
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-0 → 3-0
M. Tona
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
I. Ghioroaie
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
TAG: Italiane nei tornei ITF
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit