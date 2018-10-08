ATP Beijing 500 | Cemento | $3.401.860 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica WTA Italiane: Giulia Gatto Monticone fa il best ranking
08/10/2018 08:40 10 commenti
Classifica Wta Entry System Singolo (08-10-2018)
32
Best: 30
▼
-1
Camila Giorgi
ITA, 30-12-1991
1533
Punti
20
Tornei
76
Best: 5
▲
3
Sara Errani
ITA, 29-04-1987
791
Punti
21
Tornei
199
Best: 144
▼
-1
Martina Trevisan
ITA, 03-11-1993
298
Punti
17
Tornei
202
Best: 202
▲
28
Giulia Gatto-Monticone
ITA, 18-11-1987
290
Punti
29
Tornei
204
Best: 130
▼
-2
Jasmine Paolini
ITA, 04-01-1996
289
Punti
30
Tornei
219
Best: 185
▼
-7
Martina Di Giuseppe
ITA, 10-02-1991
265
Punti
24
Tornei
229
Best: 143
▲
7
Deborah Chiesa
ITA, 13-06-1996
249
Punti
31
Tornei
246
Best: 213
▼
-1
Anastasia Grymalska
ITA, 12-07-1990
227
Punti
30
Tornei
266
Best: 205
▼
-4
Jessica Pieri
ITA, 24-04-1997
200
Punti
20
Tornei
298
Best: 297
▲
4
Stefania Rubini
ITA, 05-12-1992
158
Punti
30
Tornei
316
Best: 184
▲
3
Georgia Brescia
ITA, 08-02-1996
142
Punti
25
Tornei
398
Best: 308
▼
-4
Federica Di Sarra
ITA, 16-05-1990
97
Punti
23
Tornei
402
Best: 294
▼
-5
Gaia Sanesi
ITA, 01-04-1992
95
Punti
18
Tornei
403
Best: 318
▼
-2
Angelica Moratelli
ITA, 17-08-1994
94
Punti
21
Tornei
405
Best: 225
▼
-3
Camilla Rosatello
ITA, 28-05-1995
93
Punti
15
Tornei
408
Best: 397
▼
-3
Lucrezia Stefanini
ITA, 15-05-1998
92
Punti
22
Tornei
425
Best: 253
▲
10
Martina Caregaro
ITA, 19-05-1992
86
Punti
26
Tornei
442
Best: 416
▼
-2
Martina Colmegna
ITA, 10-12-1996
79
Punti
18
Tornei
474
Best: 462
▲
39
Bianca Turati
ITA, 17-06-1997
72
Punti
11
Tornei
488
Best: 488
▲
19
Lucia Bronzetti
ITA, 10-12-1998
67
Punti
20
Tornei
492
Best: 492
▲
45
Michele Zmau
ITA, 22-05-1996
66
Punti
17
Tornei
494
Best: 494
▲
14
Dalila Spiteri
ITA, 24-04-1997
66
Punti
22
Tornei
510
Best: 268
▼
-16
Cristiana Ferrando
ITA, 10-08-1995
61
Punti
20
Tornei
552
Best: 319
▲
7
Alice Matteucci
ITA, 29-09-1995
51
Punti
14
Tornei
580
Best: 121
▼
-6
Nastassja Burnett
ITA, 20-02-1992
46
Punti
12
Tornei
583
Best: 547
▲
4
Federica Bilardo
ITA, 06-07-1999
45
Punti
11
Tornei
598
Best: 535
▲
4
Giorgia Marchetti
ITA, 21-01-1995
42
Punti
20
Tornei
612
Best: 219
▲
4
Anna Remondina
ITA, 01-06-1989
40
Punti
15
Tornei
637
Best: 257
▼
-41
Claudia Giovine
ITA, 18-07-1990
37
Punti
11
Tornei
640
Best: 640
▼
-3
Verena Meliss
ITA, 21-07-1997
37
Punti
16
Tornei
671
Best: 671
▲
4
Verena Hofer
ITA, 02-09-1997
32
Punti
14
Tornei
690
Best: 625
▲
6
Tatiana Pieri
ITA, 29-03-1999
30
Punti
11
Tornei
712
Best: 401
▲
1
Camilla Scala
ITA, 09-07-1994
28
Punti
15
Tornei
719
Best: 719
▲
11
Elisabetta Cocciaretto
ITA, 25-01-2001
27
Punti
7
Tornei
751
Best: 718
▼
-31
Anna Turati
ITA, 17-06-1997
23
Punti
7
Tornei
779
Best: 595
▲
2
Federica Arcidiacono
ITA, 14-04-1993
21
Punti
9
Tornei
817
Best: 540
▲
16
Martina Spigarelli
ITA, 12-05-1992
18
Punti
10
Tornei
876
Best: 781
▼
-3
Federica Prati
ITA, 03-01-1996
15
Punti
10
Tornei
892
Best: 857
▼
-1
Francesca Bullani
ITA, 03-12-1996
14
Punti
7
Tornei
896
Best: 699
▲
17
Miriana Tona
ITA, 09-01-1995
14
Punti
12
Tornei
923
Best: 923
▲
48
Nuria Brancaccio
ITA, 24-06-2000
12
Punti
6
Tornei
967
Best: 855
--
0
Claudia Coppola
ITA, 04-12-1994
10
Punti
4
Tornei
1006
Best: 1006
▼
-1
Costanza Traversi
ITA, 19-07-2000
9
Punti
6
Tornei
1021
Best: 1021
▲
206
Federica Rossi
ITA, 07-06-2001
8
Punti
4
Tornei
1072
Best: 1072
▼
-1
Benedetta Ivaldi
ITA, 07-08-2000
7
Punti
6
Tornei
1072
Best: 1072
▲
88
Giulia Crescenzi
ITA, 31-03-1996
7
Punti
6
Tornei
1072
Best: 816
▼
-40
Natasha Piludu
ITA, 08-06-1995
7
Punti
6
Tornei
1083
Best: 696
--
0
Giorgia Pinto
ITA, 24-02-1992
7
Punti
7
Tornei
1099
Best: 996
▼
-34
Monica Cappelletti
ITA, 07-01-1999
6
Punti
4
Tornei
1104
Best: 858
▲
5
Francesca Fusinato
ITA, 17-06-1994
6
Punti
5
Tornei
1104
Best: 887
▼
-33
Maria Masini
ITA, 28-01-1994
6
Punti
5
Tornei
1130
Best: 1130
▲
1
Martina Biagianti
ITA, 22-01-2001
5
Punti
3
Tornei
1131
Best: 703
▼
-29
Giada Clerici
ITA, 07-05-1994
5
Punti
3
Tornei
1136
Best: 808
▲
1
Beatrice Lombardo
ITA, 15-02-1996
5
Punti
4
Tornei
1136
Best: 951
▲
1
Veronica Napolitano
ITA, 20-03-1996
5
Punti
4
Tornei
1136
Best: 1118
▲
1
Angelica Raggi
ITA, 14-11-1998
5
Punti
4
Tornei
1174
Best: 838
▲
8
Francesca Sella
ITA, 23-03-1994
4
Punti
3
Tornei
1224
Best: 1187
▼
-22
Elena De Santis
ITA, 03-02-1999
3
Punti
3
Tornei
1224
Best: 1216
▲
3
Chiara De Vito
ITA, 19-04-1997
3
Punti
3
Tornei
1224
Best: 1028
▲
8775
Claudia Franze
ITA, 24-05-1990
3
Punti
3
Tornei
Grande risultato per una trentenne sapersi ancora migliorare e raggiungere il BR.
ah ah ah ah !!!!! concordo! Comunque per lei deve essere una bella soddisfazione personale! 😀
Ironia, questa sconosciuta 🙄
@ Fabrizio (#2211573)
vedrai la “bimba” a 35 anni dove sarà!
@ Lupen (#2211551)
Ironia questo mostro sconosciuto
Che bello! Una ultra trentenne che fa il best ranking al n. 202! Evviva!
In questa stagione hanno brillato di più le “veterane” rispetto alle giovani.
La 30enne Gatto, ,la 28enne Grymalska e la 27enne Di Giuseppe hanno fatto la lor migliore stagione…per contro le giovani sono andate maluccio
Oggi sei caduto dal letto ed hai sbattuto forte la testa, riprenditi !!!!
Continua, ormai inesorabile, il crollo della Giorgi previsto da molti. Gente a cui evidentemente devo delle scuse: l’uscita dalle 100, con conseguente ipotesi di ritiro dal tennis, mi sembra ormai questione di giorni…
Brava giulia!