Us Open: LIVE. Risultati con livescore dettagliato del Day 13

Us Open 2018

Us Open | Grand Slam | Cemento | $25.282.400 – Finali

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00

B. Mattek-Sands / J. Murray vs A. Rosolska / N. Mektic



Slam Us Open B. Mattek-Sands / J. Murray B. Mattek-Sands / J. Murray 0 2 A. Rosolska / N. Mektic • A. Rosolska / N. Mektic 0 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 A. Rosolska / N. Mektic 2-3 B. Mattek-Sands / J. Murray 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 A. Rosolska / N. Mektic 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 B. Mattek-Sands / J. Murray 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Rosolska / N. Mektic 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 1-0 → 1-1 B. Mattek-Sands / J. Murray 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0

Non prima delle 22 italiane

S. Williams vs N. Osaka



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 18:00

J. Brooksby vs L. Musetti



Slam Us Open J. Brooksby J. Brooksby 0 2 L. Musetti • L. Musetti 0 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 L. Musetti 2-3 J. Brooksby 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 L. Musetti 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-3 → 1-3 J. Brooksby 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-2 → 0-3 L. Musetti 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 0-1 → 0-2 J. Brooksby 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

S. Kunieda vs N. Peifer



Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. De Groot / Y. Kamiji vs M. Buis / A. Van Koot



Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Houdet / N. Peifer vs A. Hewett / G. Reid



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 17 – Ore: 18:00

K. Montjane vs Y. Kamiji



Slam Us Open K. Montjane K. Montjane 30 0 Y. Kamiji [2] • Y. Kamiji [2] 40 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Y. Kamiji 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-3 K. Montjane 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A df 0-2 → 0-3 Y. Kamiji 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 K. Montjane 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 0-0 → 0-1

C. Tseng vs T. Seyboth Wild



Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Lopatetskaya vs X. Wang



Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Gauff / C. McNally vs J. Garland / M. Uchijima



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 5 – Ore: 18:00

D. Alcott vs A. Lapthorne



Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Osorio Serrano vs C. Burel



Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Beck / E. Navarro vs H. Baptiste / D. Hewitt



Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Lapthorne / D. Wagner vs D. Alcott / B. Barten



Slam Us Open D. Alcott [2] D. Alcott [2] 30 5 A. Lapthorne • A. Lapthorne 15 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 A. Lapthorne 0-15 0-30 15-30 5-0 D. Alcott 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-0 → 5-0 A. Lapthorne 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-0 → 4-0 D. Alcott 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 A. Lapthorne 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 D. Alcott 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

Court 6 – Ore: 18:00

D. Wagner vs B. Barten



Slam Us Open D. Wagner [1] • D. Wagner [1] 0 5 B. Barten B. Barten 0 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 D. Wagner 5-0 B. Barten 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-0 → 5-0 D. Wagner 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 4-0 B. Barten 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-0 → 3-0 D. Wagner 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 B. Barten 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

J. De Jong / D. Wenger vs E. Nava / A. Nefve



Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Musetti / G. Zeppieri vs A. Andreev / A. Matusevich



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 11 – Ore: 18:00

D. De Groot vs S. Ellerbrock



Slam Us Open D. De Groot [1] D. De Groot [1] 0 6 0 S. Ellerbrock • S. Ellerbrock 0 0 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 S. Ellerbrock 0-1 D. De Groot 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-0 S. Ellerbrock 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-0 → 6-0 D. De Groot 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-0 → 5-0 S. Ellerbrock 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-0 → 4-0 D. De Groot 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 S. Ellerbrock 15-0 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 D. De Groot 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

G. Fernandez vs A. Hewett



Il match deve ancora iniziare