Us Open: LIVE. Risultati con livescore dettagliato del Day 13

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00
B. Mattek-Sands / J. Murray vs A. Rosolska / N. Mektic
Slam Us Open
B. Mattek-Sands / J. Murray
0
2
A. Rosolska / N. Mektic•
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Mattek-Sands / J. Murray
1-3 → 2-3
A. Rosolska / N. Mektic
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
B. Mattek-Sands / J. Murray
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Rosolska / N. Mektic
1-0 → 1-1
B. Mattek-Sands / J. Murray
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Non prima delle 22 italiane
S. Williams vs N. Osaka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 18:00
J. Brooksby vs L. Musetti
Slam Us Open
J. Brooksby
0
2
L. Musetti•
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Brooksby
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
L. Musetti
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-3 → 1-3
J. Brooksby
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
L. Musetti
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 0-2
J. Brooksby
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
S. Kunieda vs N. Peifer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
D. De Groot / Y. Kamiji vs M. Buis / A. Van Koot
Il match deve ancora iniziare
S. Houdet / N. Peifer vs A. Hewett / G. Reid
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 17 – Ore: 18:00
K. Montjane vs Y. Kamiji
Slam Us Open
K. Montjane
30
0
Y. Kamiji [2]•
40
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Kamiji
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
K. Montjane
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
df
0-2 → 0-3
Y. Kamiji
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
K. Montjane
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
C. Tseng vs T. Seyboth Wild
Il match deve ancora iniziare
D. Lopatetskaya vs X. Wang
Il match deve ancora iniziare
C. Gauff / C. McNally vs J. Garland / M. Uchijima
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – Ore: 18:00
D. Alcott vs A. Lapthorne
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Osorio Serrano vs C. Burel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
C. Beck / E. Navarro vs H. Baptiste / D. Hewitt
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Lapthorne / D. Wagner vs D. Alcott / B. Barten
Slam Us Open
D. Alcott [2]
30
5
A. Lapthorne•
15
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Lapthorne
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
D. Alcott
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Court 6 – Ore: 18:00
D. Wagner vs B. Barten
Slam Us Open
D. Wagner [1]•
0
5
B. Barten
0
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Barten
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-0 → 5-0
D. Wagner
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
J. De Jong / D. Wenger vs E. Nava / A. Nefve
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Musetti / G. Zeppieri vs A. Andreev / A. Matusevich
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 11 – Ore: 18:00
D. De Groot vs S. Ellerbrock
Slam Us Open
D. De Groot [1]
0
6
0
S. Ellerbrock•
0
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. De Groot
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Ellerbrock
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
D. De Groot
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
D. De Groot
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
G. Fernandez vs A. Hewett
Il match deve ancora iniziare
@ paoloz (#2194074)
ma funziona solo a te il link?
ok, inizio partita tatticamente perfetto, l’avversario è un giocatore che si basa sul ritmo e quando è in ritmo non sbaglia mai e diventa pericolosissimo. Fino ad ora Lorenzo lo sta facendo impazzire, naturalmente partita che rimane complicatissima perchè l’americano è uno tosto e uno che non molla
3-0 con doppio break. Anzi no…ne ha perso uno
Musetti non è trasmesso neanche su timvision
Lo streaming non va pero’ intanto siamo gia’ 2-0
Pare non trasmettano nulla a questo link
ALTRO LINK ?
vero non funziona il link
Non va
non va
@ paoloz (#2194055)
Non mi funziona, a voi?
Che porcata di sito
partita in onda su eurosport player
controllate questo link per chi non l’avesse (è segnalato come imminente il collegamento)
i giocatori sono nel palleggio di riscaldamento
http://www.jokerlivestream.com/streamvideo10/us-open-2018-vs-louis-armstrong-stadium-live-stream-4722196.html
Link per Musetti?
C’è da dire che l’anno scorso Musetti invece di giocare i G2 era già in America a giocare gli US Open. Comunque Nardi ha tutto il tempo per recuperare.
OT: Mentre Musetti stupisce in questi US Open, Luca Nardi (2003) è in finale nel G2 ceco! Oggi ha battuto al tiebreak del terzo set il norvegese Rune, 83 itf, coetaneo di Nardi e n.1 tra i 2003.
Se quella di musetti e una semi perxhe ci sono piu incontri cioe oltre a musetti broskby qual’è l’altra semi
Certo che Eurosport che fa vedere il doppio misto invece di Musetti.. Male male
sul player di eurosport, altrimenti link a streaming in prossimità della partita
Dove? Streaming please…..
c’è un link per vedere Musetti ?
Dove?
@ Lucone (#2193957)
si
Sapete se sarà visibile il match di Musetti?