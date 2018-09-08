Us Open 2018 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Us Open: LIVE. Risultati con livescore dettagliato del Day 13

08/09/2018 14:59 24 commenti
Risultati dagli Us Open

USA Us Open | Grand Slam | Cemento | $25.282.400 – Finali

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00
B. Mattek-Sands USA / J. Murray GBR vs A. Rosolska POL / N. Mektic CRO

Slam Us Open
B. Mattek-Sands / J. Murray
0
2
A. Rosolska / N. Mektic
0
3
Mostra dettagli

Non prima delle 22 italiane
S. Williams USA vs N. Osaka JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 18:00
J. Brooksby USA vs L. Musetti ITA

Slam Us Open
J. Brooksby
0
2
L. Musetti
0
3
Mostra dettagli

S. Kunieda JPN vs N. Peifer FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. De Groot NED / Y. Kamiji JPN vs M. Buis NED / A. Van Koot NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Houdet FRA / N. Peifer FRA vs A. Hewett GBR / G. Reid GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 17 – Ore: 18:00
K. Montjane RSA vs Y. Kamiji JPN

Slam Us Open
K. Montjane
30
0
Y. Kamiji [2]
40
3
Mostra dettagli

C. Tseng TPE vs T. Seyboth Wild BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Lopatetskaya UKR vs X. Wang CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Gauff USA / C. McNally USA vs J. Garland TPE / M. Uchijima JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 5 – Ore: 18:00
D. Alcott AUS vs A. Lapthorne GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Osorio Serrano COL vs C. Burel FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Beck USA / E. Navarro USA vs H. Baptiste USA / D. Hewitt USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Lapthorne GBR / D. Wagner USA vs D. Alcott AUS / B. Barten USA

Slam Us Open
D. Alcott [2]
30
5
A. Lapthorne
15
0
Mostra dettagli


Court 6 – Ore: 18:00
D. Wagner USA vs B. Barten USA

Slam Us Open
D. Wagner [1]
0
5
B. Barten
0
0
Mostra dettagli

J. De Jong NED / D. Wenger SUI vs E. Nava USA / A. Nefve USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Musetti ITA / G. Zeppieri ITA vs A. Andreev BUL / A. Matusevich GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 11 – Ore: 18:00
D. De Groot NED vs S. Ellerbrock GER

Slam Us Open
D. De Groot [1]
0
6
0
S. Ellerbrock
0
0
1
Mostra dettagli

G. Fernandez ARG vs A. Hewett GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

24 commenti.

luk (Guest) 08-09-2018 18:27

@ paoloz (#2194074)

ma funziona solo a te il link?

 24
paoloz (Guest) 08-09-2018 18:26

ok, inizio partita tatticamente perfetto, l’avversario è un giocatore che si basa sul ritmo e quando è in ritmo non sbaglia mai e diventa pericolosissimo. Fino ad ora Lorenzo lo sta facendo impazzire, naturalmente partita che rimane complicatissima perchè l’americano è uno tosto e uno che non molla

 23
luk (Guest) 08-09-2018 18:25

Scritto da Guido
Lo streaming non va pero’ intanto siamo gia’ 2-0

3-0 con doppio break. Anzi no…ne ha perso uno

 22
Fabrizio (Guest) 08-09-2018 18:22

Musetti non è trasmesso neanche su timvision

 21
Guido (Guest) 08-09-2018 18:20

Lo streaming non va pero’ intanto siamo gia’ 2-0

 20
Fabrizio (Guest) 08-09-2018 18:17

Scritto da paoloz
partita in onda su eurosport player
controllate questo link per chi non l’avesse (è segnalato come imminente il collegamento)
i giocatori sono nel palleggio di riscaldamento
http://www.jokerlivestream.com/streamvideo10/us-open-2018-vs-louis-armstrong-stadium-live-stream-4722196.html

Pare non trasmettano nulla a questo link

 19
paolo (Guest) 08-09-2018 18:17

ALTRO LINK ?

 18
paolo (Guest) 08-09-2018 18:16

vero non funziona il link

 17
luk (Guest) 08-09-2018 18:16

Scritto da paoloz
partita in onda su eurosport player
controllate questo link per chi non l’avesse (è segnalato come imminente il collegamento)
i giocatori sono nel palleggio di riscaldamento
http://www.jokerlivestream.com/streamvideo10/us-open-2018-vs-louis-armstrong-stadium-live-stream-4722196.html

Non va

 16
WAMOS FOGNA!!!!!!!!! (Guest) 08-09-2018 18:15

non va

 15
Paolo.c97 08-09-2018 18:13

@ paoloz (#2194055)

Non mi funziona, a voi?

 14
Marco69 (Guest) 08-09-2018 18:11

Scritto da paoloz
partita in onda su eurosport player
controllate questo link per chi non l’avesse (è segnalato come imminente il collegamento)
i giocatori sono nel palleggio di riscaldamento
http://www.jokerlivestream.com/streamvideo10/us-open-2018-vs-louis-armstrong-stadium-live-stream-4722196.html

Che porcata di sito

 13
paoloz (Guest) 08-09-2018 18:06

partita in onda su eurosport player
controllate questo link per chi non l’avesse (è segnalato come imminente il collegamento)
i giocatori sono nel palleggio di riscaldamento
http://www.jokerlivestream.com/streamvideo10/us-open-2018-vs-louis-armstrong-stadium-live-stream-4722196.html

 12
Djokernole99 08-09-2018 18:04

Link per Musetti?

 11
Guido (Guest) 08-09-2018 18:03

C’è da dire che l’anno scorso Musetti invece di giocare i G2 era già in America a giocare gli US Open. Comunque Nardi ha tutto il tempo per recuperare.

 10
Danish10 08-09-2018 17:52

OT: Mentre Musetti stupisce in questi US Open, Luca Nardi (2003) è in finale nel G2 ceco! Oggi ha battuto al tiebreak del terzo set il norvegese Rune, 83 itf, coetaneo di Nardi e n.1 tra i 2003.

 9
Remandrew 08-09-2018 17:33

Se quella di musetti e una semi perxhe ci sono piu incontri cioe oltre a musetti broskby qual’è l’altra semi

 8
Djokernole99 08-09-2018 17:15

Certo che Eurosport che fa vedere il doppio misto invece di Musetti.. Male male

 7
paoloz (Guest) 08-09-2018 16:59

sul player di eurosport, altrimenti link a streaming in prossimità della partita

 6
Bob (Guest) 08-09-2018 16:34

Scritto da paoloz
@ Lucone (#2193957)
si

Dove? Streaming please…..

 5
paolo (Guest) 08-09-2018 16:07

c’è un link per vedere Musetti ?

 4
Borg (Guest) 08-09-2018 16:00

Scritto da paoloz
@ Lucone (#2193957)
si

Dove?

 3
paoloz (Guest) 08-09-2018 15:35

@ Lucone (#2193957)

si

 2
Lucone 08-09-2018 15:21

Sapete se sarà visibile il match di Musetti?

 1
