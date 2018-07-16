Challenger Scheveningen: I risultati Live del Day 1. Alessandro Giannessi al secondo turno (Video)

Alessandro Giannessi classe 1990
Challenger Scheveningen CH | Terra | e64.000 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md
Center Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00)
1. [2] Elliot Benchetrit vs Marvin Netuschil
CH Scheveningen
Elliot Benchetrit [2]
6
6
Marvin Netuschil
4
3
Vincitore: E. BENCHETRIT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Benchetrit
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-2 → 5-2
E. Benchetrit
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
M. Netuschil
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Benchetrit
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 5-4
M. Netuschil
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
E. Benchetrit
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
M. Netuschil
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-0 → 1-1
E. Benchetrit
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [4] Jeremy Jahn vs [5] Kimmer Coppejans
CH Scheveningen
Jeremy Jahn [4]
6
5
Kimmer Coppejans [5]
7
7
Vincitore: K. COPPEJANS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Jahn
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
K. Coppejans
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
J. Jahn
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
K. Coppejans
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
J. Jahn
0-15
0-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
J. Jahn
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
K. Coppejans
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
J. Jahn
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
df
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
3*-5
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
K. Coppejans
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
J. Jahn
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
J. Jahn
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
J. Jahn
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
J. Jahn
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
J. Jahn
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
3. [3] Mats Moraing vs Blaz Rola (non prima ore: 15:00)
CH Scheveningen
Mats Moraing [3]
3
2
Blaz Rola
6
6
Vincitore: B. ROLA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Rola
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
M. Moraing
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
2-2 → 2-3
M. Moraing
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Rola
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-5 → 3-6
M. Moraing
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
M. Moraing
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
M. Moraing
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
B. Rola
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Moraing
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
4. [WC] Jesper De Jong / Ryan Nijboer vs [2] Nathan Pasha / Hunter Reese (non prima ore: 17:00)
CH Scheveningen
Jesper De Jong / Ryan Nijboer
3
1
Nathan Pasha / Hunter Reese [2]
6
6
Vincitori: PASHA / REESE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Pasha / Reese
1-5 → 1-6
J. De Jong / Nijboer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-5 → 1-5
N. Pasha / Reese
0-4 → 0-5
J. De Jong / Nijboer
0-3 → 0-4
N. Pasha / Reese
0-2 → 0-3
J. De Jong / Nijboer
0-1 → 0-2
N. Pasha / Reese
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. De Jong / Nijboer
3-5 → 3-6
N. Pasha / Reese
3-4 → 3-5
J. De Jong / Nijboer
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
N. Pasha / Reese
2-3 → 3-3
J. De Jong / Nijboer
1-3 → 2-3
N. Pasha / Reese
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
J. De Jong / Nijboer
1-1 → 1-2
N. Pasha / Reese
1-0 → 1-1
J. De Jong / Nijboer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
5. Tobias Kamke vs [6] Carlos Berlocq (non prima ore: 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00)
1. George Von Massow vs [6] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
CH Scheveningen
George Von Massow
3
2
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina [6]
6
6
Vincitore: A. DAVIDOVICH FOKINA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Von Massow
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
A. Davidovich Fokina
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
G. Von Massow
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
A. Davidovich Fokina
1-3 → 1-4
G. Von Massow
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-3 → 1-3
A. Davidovich Fokina
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-2 → 0-3
G. Von Massow
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
A. Davidovich Fokina
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Davidovich Fokina
3-4 → 3-5
G. Von Massow
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-4 → 3-4
A. Davidovich Fokina
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 2-4
A. Davidovich Fokina
1-2 → 1-3
G. Von Massow
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
A. Davidovich Fokina
1-0 → 1-1
G. Von Massow
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Alessandro Giannessi vs Tsung-Hua Yang (non prima ore: 13:30)
CH Scheveningen
Alessandro Giannessi
3
6
6
Tsung-Hua Yang
6
1
3
Vincitore: A. GIANNESSI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
T. Yang
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
T. Yang
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
A. Giannessi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
T. Yang
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 1-2
T. Yang
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Giannessi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 5-0
T. Yang
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Giannessi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
T. Yang
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 1-4
A. Giannessi
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
A. Giannessi
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
3. Lukas Rosol vs Vaclav Safranek (non prima ore: 15:00)
CH Scheveningen
Lukas Rosol
6
6
Vaclav Safranek
3
2
Vincitore: L. ROSOL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Safranek
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
5-2 → 6-2
V. Safranek
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-1 → 4-2
V. Safranek
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Rosol
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
V. Safranek
0-15
0-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
L. Rosol
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
V. Safranek
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
L. Rosol
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
V. Safranek
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
4. Tallon Griekspoor vs Uladzimir Ignatik
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 13:00)
1. Antoine Bellier vs Gijs Brouwer
CH Scheveningen
Antoine Bellier
4
2
Gijs Brouwer
6
6
Vincitore: G. BROUWER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Brouwer
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-5 → 2-6
A. Bellier
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 2-5
G. Brouwer
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
A. Bellier
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 1-4
A. Bellier
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
G. Brouwer
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
0-1 → 0-2
A. Bellier
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Brouwer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
A. Bellier
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
4-4 → 4-5
G. Brouwer
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
A. Bellier
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [1] Andre Begemann / Dustin Brown vs Corentin Denolly / Alexandre Muller (non prima ore: 15:00)
CH Scheveningen
Andre Begemann / Dustin Brown [1]
6
6
Corentin Denolly / Alexandre Muller
0
2
Vincitori: BEGEMANN / BROWN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Begemann / Brown
5-2 → 6-2
C. Denolly / Muller
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-2 → 5-2
A. Begemann / Brown
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
3-2 → 4-2
C. Denolly / Muller
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Begemann / Brown
1-2 → 2-2
C. Denolly / Muller
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
A. Begemann / Brown
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
C. Denolly / Muller
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Begemann / Brown
5-0 → 6-0
C. Denolly / Muller
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
4-0 → 5-0
A. Begemann / Brown
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-0 → 4-0
C. Denolly / Muller
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-0 → 3-0
A. Begemann / Brown
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
C. Denolly / Muller
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. [WC] Gijs Brouwer / Jelle Sels vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Antoine Hoang
CH Scheveningen
Gijs Brouwer / Jelle Sels
7
5
7
Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Antoine Hoang
5
7
10
Vincitori: BLANCANEAUX / HOANG
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Brouwer / Sels
0-1
1-1
2-1
df
2-2
2-3
3-3
3-4
5-6
6-6
6-7
6-8
6-9
7-9
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Blancaneaux / Hoang
5-6 → 5-7
G. Brouwer / Sels
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
5-5 → 5-6
G. Blancaneaux / Hoang
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 5-5
G. Brouwer / Sels
3-5 → 4-5
G. Blancaneaux / Hoang
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
G. Brouwer / Sels
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
G. Blancaneaux / Hoang
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-3 → 3-3
G. Brouwer / Sels
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
G. Blancaneaux / Hoang
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
G. Brouwer / Sels
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
G. Blancaneaux / Hoang
1-0 → 1-1
G. Brouwer / Sels
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Blancaneaux / Hoang
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
6-5 → 7-5
G. Brouwer / Sels
5-5 → 6-5
G. Blancaneaux / Hoang
5-4 → 5-5
G. Brouwer / Sels
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
G. Blancaneaux / Hoang
4-3 → 4-4
G. Brouwer / Sels
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 4-3
G. Blancaneaux / Hoang
3-2 → 3-3
G. Brouwer / Sels
2-2 → 3-2
G. Blancaneaux / Hoang
2-1 → 2-2
G. Brouwer / Sels
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
G. Blancaneaux / Hoang
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
G. Brouwer / Sels
0-0 → 1-0
Si, poi ho capito che sei tifosissimo del Gianna
Cmq ottima la prima…avanti cosi!!!
Grande Ale
Seeeeee e bravo Alessandro
@ ASHTONEATON (#2157940)
scaramanzia@ ASHTONEATON (#2157940)
scaramanzia
Grande Giannessi in rimonta…. vai cosi’ !
Cioè???
si salva
secondo set illusorio….
Dai cosi’….
ci sta un risultato negativo, magari ha giocato troppo Giannessi in questo periodo
al servizio Yang ingiocabile
peccato proprio in risposta niente
Speriamo si riprenda in questo primo set Giannessi
Ale e Matteo Donati giocano insieme in doppio