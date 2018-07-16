Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Scheveningen: I risultati Live del Day 1. Alessandro Giannessi al secondo turno (Video)

16/07/2018 15:29 13 commenti
Alessandro Giannessi classe 1990
Alessandro Giannessi classe 1990

NED Challenger Scheveningen CH | Terra | e64.000 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

Center Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00)
1. [2] Elliot Benchetrit FRA vs Marvin Netuschil GER

CH Scheveningen
Elliot Benchetrit [2]
6
6
Marvin Netuschil
4
3
Vincitore: E. BENCHETRIT
2. [4] Jeremy Jahn GER vs [5] Kimmer Coppejans BEL

CH Scheveningen
Jeremy Jahn [4]
6
5
Kimmer Coppejans [5]
7
7
Vincitore: K. COPPEJANS
3. [3] Mats Moraing GER vs Blaz Rola SLO (non prima ore: 15:00)

CH Scheveningen
Mats Moraing [3]
3
2
Blaz Rola
6
6
Vincitore: B. ROLA
4. [WC] Jesper De Jong NED / Ryan Nijboer NED vs [2] Nathan Pasha USA / Hunter Reese USA (non prima ore: 17:00)

CH Scheveningen
Jesper De Jong / Ryan Nijboer
3
1
Nathan Pasha / Hunter Reese [2]
6
6
Vincitori: PASHA / REESE
5. Tobias Kamke GER vs [6] Carlos Berlocq ARG (non prima ore: 18:30)

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00)
1. George Von Massow GER vs [6] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ESP

CH Scheveningen
George Von Massow
3
2
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina [6]
6
6
Vincitore: A. DAVIDOVICH FOKINA
2. Alessandro Giannessi ITA vs Tsung-Hua Yang TPE (non prima ore: 13:30)

CH Scheveningen
Alessandro Giannessi
3
6
6
Tsung-Hua Yang
6
1
3
Vincitore: A. GIANNESSI
3. Lukas Rosol CZE vs Vaclav Safranek CZE (non prima ore: 15:00)

CH Scheveningen
Lukas Rosol
6
6
Vaclav Safranek
3
2
Vincitore: L. ROSOL
4. Tallon Griekspoor NED vs Uladzimir Ignatik BLR

Court 4 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 13:00)
1. Antoine Bellier SUI vs Gijs Brouwer NED

CH Scheveningen
Antoine Bellier
4
2
Gijs Brouwer
6
6
Vincitore: G. BROUWER
2. [1] Andre Begemann GER / Dustin Brown GER vs Corentin Denolly FRA / Alexandre Muller FRA (non prima ore: 15:00)

CH Scheveningen
Andre Begemann / Dustin Brown [1]
6
6
Corentin Denolly / Alexandre Muller
0
2
Vincitori: BEGEMANN / BROWN
3. [WC] Gijs Brouwer NED / Jelle Sels NED vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA / Antoine Hoang FRA

CH Scheveningen
Gijs Brouwer / Jelle Sels
7
5
7
Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Antoine Hoang
5
7
10
Vincitori: BLANCANEAUX / HOANG
ASHTONEATON 16-07-2018 16:13

Scritto da neuen
Si, poi ho capito che sei tifosissimo del Gianna
Cmq ottima la prima…avanti cosi!!!

 13
Daniele (Guest) 16-07-2018 15:12

Grande Ale

 12
Daniele (Guest) 16-07-2018 15:12

Seeeeee e bravo Alessandro

 11
neuen (Guest) 16-07-2018 15:12

 10
neuen (Guest) 16-07-2018 15:11

Grande Giannessi in rimonta…. vai cosi’ !

 9
ASHTONEATON 16-07-2018 15:08

Scritto da neuen
secondo set illusorio….

Cioè???

 8
leonealfa 16-07-2018 15:08

si salva

 7
neuen (Guest) 16-07-2018 14:41

secondo set illusorio….

 6
neuen (Guest) 16-07-2018 14:31

Dai cosi’….

 5
neuen (Guest) 16-07-2018 14:11

ci sta un risultato negativo, magari ha giocato troppo Giannessi in questo periodo

al servizio Yang ingiocabile

 4
neuen (Guest) 16-07-2018 14:02

peccato proprio in risposta niente

 3
neuen (Guest) 16-07-2018 13:53

Speriamo si riprenda in questo primo set Giannessi

 2
gido 16-07-2018 13:04

Ale e Matteo Donati giocano insieme in doppio

 1
