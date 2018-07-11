Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 11 luglio 2018

11/07/2018 08:38 1 commento
Francesco Forti classe 1999
GEO Georgia F1 – 1° Turno
Nicolas Alberto Arreche ARG [8] vs. Daniele Catini ITA ore 08:00

ITF Georgia F1
N. Arreche [8]
6
6
D. Catini
1
0
Vincitore: N. Arreche
AUT Austria F2 – 1° Turno
Georg Winkler ITA vs. Lukas Ollert GER Non prima delle ore 14:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexander Weis ITA vs. Johannes Haerteis GER ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Joy Vigani ITA vs. Calin Manda ROU 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


MYS Malaysia F2 – 2° Turno
David Perez Sanz ESP [1] vs. Marco Brugnerotto ITA Non prima delle ore 05:30

ITF Malaysia F2
D. Perez Sanz [1]
0
6
0
M. Brugnerotto
0
1
0
Vincitore: D. Perez Sanz per ritiro
ITA Italy F18 – 2° Turno
Sebastian Fanselow GER [4] vs. Lorenzo Frigerio ITA ore 11:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Francesco Forti ITA vs. Davide Galoppini ITA Non prima delle ore 18:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



ESP Spain F18 – 2° Turno
Nessun azzurro in campo oggi.

1 commento

Djanny (Guest) 11-07-2018 09:00

Perez Sanz troppo forte per Brugnerotto mezzo infortunato, peccato averlo incontrato già al secondo turno. Spero in buone prestazioni dei 3 italiani in Austria, specialmente Vigani.

