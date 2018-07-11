Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 11 luglio 2018

Francesco Forti classe 1999
Georgia F1 – 1° Turno
Nicolas Alberto Arreche [8] vs. Daniele Catini ore 08:00
ITF Georgia F1
N. Arreche [8]
6
6
D. Catini
1
0
Vincitore: N. Arreche
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Arreche
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
D. Catini
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Catini
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
D. Catini
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
Austria F2 – 1° Turno
Georg Winkler vs. Lukas Ollert Non prima delle ore 14:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alexander Weis vs. Johannes Haerteis ore 11:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Joy Vigani vs. Calin Manda 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Malaysia F2 – 2° Turno
David Perez Sanz [1] vs. Marco Brugnerotto Non prima delle ore 05:30
ITF Malaysia F2
D. Perez Sanz [1]
0
6
0
M. Brugnerotto•
0
1
0
Vincitore: D. Perez Sanz per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Brugnerotto
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
M. Brugnerotto
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
D. Perez Sanz
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
M. Brugnerotto
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
D. Perez Sanz
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Italy F18 – 2° Turno
Sebastian Fanselow [4] vs. Lorenzo Frigerio ore 11:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Francesco Forti vs. Davide Galoppini Non prima delle ore 18:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Spain F18 – 2° Turno
Nessun azzurro in campo oggi.
1 commento
Perez Sanz troppo forte per Brugnerotto mezzo infortunato, peccato averlo incontrato già al secondo turno. Spero in buone prestazioni dei 3 italiani in Austria, specialmente Vigani.