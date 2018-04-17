Il torneo di Monte Carlo ATP, Copertina

Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: I risultati del Day 3. Si salva Thiem, no Pouille

17/04/2018 17:00 206 commenti
Per il suo ritorno dopo l’infortunio alla caviglia destra a Indian Wells (specie di frattura), Dominic Thiem ne ha passato di tutti i colori contro Andrey Rublev. In testa 4-1 nel match decisivo, l’austriaco ha finito per essere condotto 5-4 palla match da un giovane russo che ha il fuoco nel braccio ma manca ancora di esperienza. E così vedrà per un bel po’ questo dritto incrociato forzato che è finito nel corridoio al 5-4 40-30. Thiem, lui, ha tutti i suoi punti di riferimento necessari sulla terra battuta, quindi la sua volontà ha finito per trionfare.

Il protetto di Günter Bresnik ha avuto molti alti e bassi durante questa partita di ripartenza, che è più che logico dopo le varie settimane di riposo forzato. E poi di fronte a lui, Rublev e le sue venti primavere gli hanno messo molta pressione. Il 33 ° al mondo ha dimostrato sul campo Ranieri III di fronte a un pubblico appassionato che era già ben cresciuto ed era pronto a sfidare il meglio su tutte le superfici. Molto magro ma esplosivo, ha i grandi colpi e la presa della palla necessari per affrontare un tipico giocatore della terra rossa come Thiem con questo lift spietato. Vincitore a Umag l’anno scorso su terra battuta, addestrato dall’armata spagnola a Barcellona, ​​sembra che sarà un cliente da seguire nelle prossime settimane.

Thiem, quanto a lui, nel frattempo, dovrebbe diventare sempre più forte man mano cha affronta le partite. Abbiamo sentito che martedì giocava un po’ bloccato e non si muoveva ancora abbastanza, come al solito, ma abbiamo anche visto che quando era necessario stringere il gioco, poteva già mettere una marcia in più. Il settimo giocatore al mondo, di 24 anni, si è dato da fare per pareggiare e ha mostrato molta calma e tenacia per tutta la partita. La sua ricompensa? Giocare nel turno successivo contro il vincitore della partita tra Novak Djokovic e Borna Coric. “Che immagine orribile! “, ha preferito dire sorridendo l’austriaco, di fronte a questa prospettiva.

Dopo la giornata dei bambini, domenica, questo martedì è un po’ la giornata dei francesi. Infatti, sette tennismen francesi sono impegnati sui campi del M.C.C.C in diversi momenti della giornata, tra cui quattro che si affrontano in due duelli 100% bianco, rosso e blu.

D’altronde Gilles Simon e Adrian Mannarino sono stati designati per aprire le danze sul campo dei Principi. E mentre l’atmosfera era bollente sul campo 2 adiacente, i fan italiani sono venuti a frotte per incoraggiare il qualificato Marco Cecchinato contro Damir Dzumhur, l’atmosfera era molto più tranquilla tra i due francesi, ma la concentrazione era massima.
Gilles Simon è passato rapidamente in vantaggio per staccare 4-1 prima di uno scambio di break che ne avrebbe attirato molti altri, durante una partita giocata a un falso ritmo. Forte nello scambio, difficile da superare, Simon ha optato per la tattica del muro che respinge tutto contro Mannarino, vincitore dei loro due precedenti incontri a Queen e San Pietroburgo nel 2011. Il mancino è stato combattuto per tutto l’incontro tra attaccare, ma esponendosi all’avversario, o prendere tempo. Risultato: lunghi rally, diagonali di rovescio di destro, dritti di sinistro, pochi punti spettacolari. E in questo piccolo gioco del gatto e del topo, Gilles Simon è stato il più furbo. Ma è stato doloroso per lui concludere. Ha condotto all’inizio 6-3, 4-1 doppio break, ha ottenuto quattro palle 5-2, prima di incassare quattro giochi di fila e di concedere la seconda manche 6-4. Stessa cosa nel terzo set: 2-0 Simon, 2-2, poi 5-2 doppio break … Avrebbe alla fine dato la stoccata? Si …

Finalista ai quarti a Marrakech la scorsa settimana (battuto da Gasquet), Gilles Simon, semi-finalista dell’edizione 2012 dovrà mostrare di più contro il russo Karen Kachanov, uno degli astri nascenti del circuito, al secondo turno.

MCO Masters 1000 Monte Carlo 1000 | Terra | e4.872.105 – 1°-2° Turno

COURT RAINIER III – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Andrey Rublev RUS vs [5] Dominic Thiem AUT

ATP Monte Carlo
Andrey Rublev
7
5
5
Dominic Thiem [5]
5
7
7
Vincitore: D. THIEM
2. [7] Lucas Pouille FRA vs Mischa Zverev GER

ATP Monte Carlo
Lucas Pouille [7]
6
1
6
Mischa Zverev
2
6
7
Vincitore: M. ZVEREV
3. [4] Grigor Dimitrov BUL vs [Q] Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA

ATP Monte Carlo
Grigor Dimitrov [4]
3
6
6
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
6
2
4
Vincitore: G. DIMITROV
4. Gilles Muller LUX vs [3] Alexander Zverev GER

ATP Monte Carlo
Gilles Muller
0
0
Alexander Zverev [3]
0
0
COURT DES PRINCES – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Gilles Simon FRA vs [16] Adrian Mannarino FRA

ATP Monte Carlo
Gilles Simon
6
4
6
Adrian Mannarino [16]
3
6
2
Vincitore: G. SIMON
2. [13] Fabio Fognini ITA vs [Q] Ilya Ivashka BLR

ATP Monte Carlo
Fabio Fognini [13]
6
7
Ilya Ivashka
4
5
Vincitore: F. FOGNINI
3. [Q] Jeremy Chardy FRA vs Richard Gasquet FRA

ATP Monte Carlo
Jeremy Chardy
4
6
Richard Gasquet
6
7
Vincitore: R. GASQUET
4. [Q] Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE vs [6] David Goffin BEL

ATP Monte Carlo
Stefanos Tsitsipas
2
6
David Goffin [6]
3*
6
Ace - n.4 per S. T
COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Damir Dzumhur BIH vs [Q] Marco Cecchinato ITA

ATP Monte Carlo
Damir Dzumhur
3
2
Marco Cecchinato
6
6
Vincitore: M. CECCHINATO
2. Benoit Paire FRA vs Feliciano Lopez ESP

ATP Monte Carlo
Benoit Paire
7
6
4
Feliciano Lopez
5
7
6
Vincitore: F. LOPEZ
3. Guido Pella ARG vs [10] Diego Schwartzman ARG

ATP Monte Carlo
Guido Pella
6
2
3
Diego Schwartzman [10]
0
6
6
Vincitore: D. SCHWARTZMAN
COURT 9 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Fernando Verdasco ESP vs Pablo Cuevas URU

ATP Monte Carlo
Fernando Verdasco
5
7
6
Pablo Cuevas
7
6
1
Vincitore: F. VERDASCO
2. Kyle Edmund GBR vs [Q] Andreas Seppi ITA

ATP Monte Carlo
Kyle Edmund
3
7
2
Andreas Seppi
6
5
6
Vincitore: A. SEPPI
3. Tennys Sandgren USA vs Philipp Kohlschreiber GER

ATP Monte Carlo
Tennys Sandgren
2
2
Philipp Kohlschreiber
6
6
Vincitore: P. KOHLSCHREIBER
COURT 11 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
2. Yuichi Sugita JPN vs Jan-Lennard Struff GER

ATP Monte Carlo
Yuichi Sugita
3
2
Jan-Lennard Struff
6
6
Vincitore: J. STRUFF
3. [WC] Simone Bolelli ITA / Fabio Fognini ITA vs Tomas Berdych CZE / Fernando Verdasco ESP

ATP Monte Carlo
Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini
0
0
Tomas Berdych / Fernando Verdasco
0
0
Vincitori: BOLELLI / FOGNINI per walkover
