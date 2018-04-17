Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: I risultati del Day 3. Si salva Thiem, no Pouille

Per il suo ritorno dopo l’infortunio alla caviglia destra a Indian Wells (specie di frattura), Dominic Thiem ne ha passato di tutti i colori contro Andrey Rublev. In testa 4-1 nel match decisivo, l’austriaco ha finito per essere condotto 5-4 palla match da un giovane russo che ha il fuoco nel braccio ma manca ancora di esperienza. E così vedrà per un bel po’ questo dritto incrociato forzato che è finito nel corridoio al 5-4 40-30. Thiem, lui, ha tutti i suoi punti di riferimento necessari sulla terra battuta, quindi la sua volontà ha finito per trionfare.

Il protetto di Günter Bresnik ha avuto molti alti e bassi durante questa partita di ripartenza, che è più che logico dopo le varie settimane di riposo forzato. E poi di fronte a lui, Rublev e le sue venti primavere gli hanno messo molta pressione. Il 33 ° al mondo ha dimostrato sul campo Ranieri III di fronte a un pubblico appassionato che era già ben cresciuto ed era pronto a sfidare il meglio su tutte le superfici. Molto magro ma esplosivo, ha i grandi colpi e la presa della palla necessari per affrontare un tipico giocatore della terra rossa come Thiem con questo lift spietato. Vincitore a Umag l’anno scorso su terra battuta, addestrato dall’armata spagnola a Barcellona, ​​sembra che sarà un cliente da seguire nelle prossime settimane.

Thiem, quanto a lui, nel frattempo, dovrebbe diventare sempre più forte man mano cha affronta le partite. Abbiamo sentito che martedì giocava un po’ bloccato e non si muoveva ancora abbastanza, come al solito, ma abbiamo anche visto che quando era necessario stringere il gioco, poteva già mettere una marcia in più. Il settimo giocatore al mondo, di 24 anni, si è dato da fare per pareggiare e ha mostrato molta calma e tenacia per tutta la partita. La sua ricompensa? Giocare nel turno successivo contro il vincitore della partita tra Novak Djokovic e Borna Coric. “Che immagine orribile! “, ha preferito dire sorridendo l’austriaco, di fronte a questa prospettiva.

Dopo la giornata dei bambini, domenica, questo martedì è un po’ la giornata dei francesi. Infatti, sette tennismen francesi sono impegnati sui campi del M.C.C.C in diversi momenti della giornata, tra cui quattro che si affrontano in due duelli 100% bianco, rosso e blu.

D’altronde Gilles Simon e Adrian Mannarino sono stati designati per aprire le danze sul campo dei Principi. E mentre l’atmosfera era bollente sul campo 2 adiacente, i fan italiani sono venuti a frotte per incoraggiare il qualificato Marco Cecchinato contro Damir Dzumhur, l’atmosfera era molto più tranquilla tra i due francesi, ma la concentrazione era massima.

Gilles Simon è passato rapidamente in vantaggio per staccare 4-1 prima di uno scambio di break che ne avrebbe attirato molti altri, durante una partita giocata a un falso ritmo. Forte nello scambio, difficile da superare, Simon ha optato per la tattica del muro che respinge tutto contro Mannarino, vincitore dei loro due precedenti incontri a Queen e San Pietroburgo nel 2011. Il mancino è stato combattuto per tutto l’incontro tra attaccare, ma esponendosi all’avversario, o prendere tempo. Risultato: lunghi rally, diagonali di rovescio di destro, dritti di sinistro, pochi punti spettacolari. E in questo piccolo gioco del gatto e del topo, Gilles Simon è stato il più furbo. Ma è stato doloroso per lui concludere. Ha condotto all’inizio 6-3, 4-1 doppio break, ha ottenuto quattro palle 5-2, prima di incassare quattro giochi di fila e di concedere la seconda manche 6-4. Stessa cosa nel terzo set: 2-0 Simon, 2-2, poi 5-2 doppio break … Avrebbe alla fine dato la stoccata? Si …

Finalista ai quarti a Marrakech la scorsa settimana (battuto da Gasquet), Gilles Simon, semi-finalista dell’edizione 2012 dovrà mostrare di più contro il russo Karen Kachanov, uno degli astri nascenti del circuito, al secondo turno.

Masters 1000 Monte Carlo 1000 | Terra | e4.872.105 – 1°-2° Turno

COURT RAINIER III – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. Andrey Rublev vs [5] Dominic Thiem



ATP Monte Carlo Andrey Rublev Andrey Rublev 7 5 5 Dominic Thiem [5] Dominic Thiem [5] 5 7 7 Vincitore: D. THIEM Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 5-7 A. Rublev 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 5-6 → 5-7 D. Thiem 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 A. Rublev 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 5-5 D. Thiem 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 5-4 A. Rublev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 D. Thiem 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 3-4 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 D. Thiem 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 A. Rublev 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 1-2 → 1-3 D. Thiem 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 D. Thiem 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 A. Rublev 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-6 → 5-7 D. Thiem 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 A. Rublev 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 D. Thiem 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 4-4 → 4-5 A. Rublev 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 D. Thiem 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 3-3 → 3-4 A. Rublev 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 D. Thiem 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 A. Rublev 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 D. Thiem 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 A. Rublev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 D. Thiem 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 A. Rublev 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 7-5 D. Thiem 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 6-5 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 D. Thiem 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 A. Rublev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 D. Thiem 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 A. Rublev 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 D. Thiem 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 A. Rublev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 D. Thiem 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 0-1 → 1-1 D. Thiem 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

2. [7] Lucas Pouille vs Mischa Zverev



ATP Monte Carlo Lucas Pouille [7] Lucas Pouille [7] 6 1 6 Mischa Zverev Mischa Zverev 2 6 7 Vincitore: M. ZVEREV Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 1-1* 1*-2 1*-3 1-4* 2-4* 2*-5 3*-5 ace 3-6* 6-6 → 6-7 M. Zverev 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 L. Pouille 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 M. Zverev 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 L. Pouille 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 M. Zverev 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 L. Pouille 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-2 → 4-3 M. Zverev 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 M. Zverev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 M. Zverev 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 L. Pouille 15-0 40-0 ace 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 M. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-5 → 1-6 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-5 → 1-5 M. Zverev 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-4 → 0-5 L. Pouille 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-3 → 0-4 M. Zverev 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 0-2 → 0-3 L. Pouille 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 M. Zverev 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 L. Pouille 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 6-2 M. Zverev 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 M. Zverev 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 L. Pouille 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 M. Zverev 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 L. Pouille 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 M. Zverev 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

3. [4] Grigor Dimitrov vs [Q] Pierre-Hugues Herbert



ATP Monte Carlo Grigor Dimitrov [4] Grigor Dimitrov [4] 3 6 6 Pierre-Hugues Herbert Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6 2 4 Vincitore: G. DIMITROV Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 P. Herbert 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 G. Dimitrov 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 P. Herbert 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 G. Dimitrov 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 3-3 P. Herbert 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 G. Dimitrov 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 P. Herbert 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 G. Dimitrov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 P. Herbert 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 P. Herbert 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 G. Dimitrov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 P. Herbert 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 3-2 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 P. Herbert 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 P. Herbert 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 G. Dimitrov 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-5 → 3-6 P. Herbert 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 P. Herbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 P. Herbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 G. Dimitrov 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 40-A df 1-1 → 1-2 P. Herbert 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 1-1 G. Dimitrov 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

4. Gilles Muller vs [3] Alexander Zverev



ATP Monte Carlo Gilles Muller Gilles Muller 0 0 Alexander Zverev [3] • Alexander Zverev [3] 0 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 A. Zverev 0-0

COURT DES PRINCES – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. [WC] Gilles Simon vs [16] Adrian Mannarino



ATP Monte Carlo Gilles Simon Gilles Simon 6 4 6 Adrian Mannarino [16] Adrian Mannarino [16] 3 6 2 Vincitore: G. SIMON Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 G. Simon 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 6-2 A. Mannarino 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 A. Mannarino 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 G. Simon 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 2-2 A. Mannarino 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 A. Mannarino 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 G. Simon 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 4-5 → 4-6 A. Mannarino 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 4-4 A. Mannarino 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 G. Simon 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 4-1 → 4-2 A. Mannarino 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 A. Mannarino 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 2-1 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 1-1 A. Mannarino 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 A. Mannarino 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 G. Simon 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 A. Mannarino 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 4-2 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 A. Mannarino 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 3-1 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 A. Mannarino 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 G. Simon 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

2. [13] Fabio Fognini vs [Q] Ilya Ivashka



ATP Monte Carlo Fabio Fognini [13] Fabio Fognini [13] 6 7 Ilya Ivashka Ilya Ivashka 4 5 Vincitore: F. FOGNINI Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 7-5 I. Ivashka 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-5 → 6-5 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 I. Ivashka 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 4-5 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 I. Ivashka 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 2-4 → 2-5 F. Fognini 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 I. Ivashka 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 F. Fognini 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-3 → 1-3 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-2 → 0-3 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 df 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 I. Ivashka 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-4 → 5-4 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 3-4 → 4-4 I. Ivashka 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 3-3 I. Ivashka 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 3-2 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 2-2 I. Ivashka 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 2-0 → 2-1 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 I. Ivashka 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 0-0 → 1-0

3. [Q] Jeremy Chardy vs Richard Gasquet



ATP Monte Carlo Jeremy Chardy Jeremy Chardy 4 6 Richard Gasquet Richard Gasquet 6 7 Vincitore: R. GASQUET Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 3-2* 3-3* 4*-3 4*-4 5-4* 5-5* 5*-6 6-6 → 6-7 R. Gasquet 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 J. Chardy 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 R. Gasquet 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 J. Chardy 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 R. Gasquet 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 4-3 → 4-4 J. Chardy 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-3 → 4-3 R. Gasquet 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 J. Chardy 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 2-2 → 3-2 R. Gasquet 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 J. Chardy 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 2-1 R. Gasquet 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J. Chardy 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 R. Gasquet 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 J. Chardy 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 R. Gasquet 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 J. Chardy 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 3-4 R. Gasquet 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 2-3 → 3-3 J. Chardy 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 2-3 R. Gasquet 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 J. Chardy 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 R. Gasquet 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 J. Chardy 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

4. [Q] Stefanos Tsitsipas vs [6] David Goffin



ATP Monte Carlo Stefanos Tsitsipas Stefanos Tsitsipas 2 6 David Goffin [6] David Goffin [6] 3* 6 Ace - n.4 per S. T Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 1*-3 2-3* ace 6-6 D. Goffin 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 5-5 → 6-5 D. Goffin 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-5 → 5-5 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 D. Goffin 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 3-4 → 3-5 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 D. Goffin 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-3 → 3-3 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 D. Goffin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-1 → 2-2 S. Tsitsipas 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 D. Goffin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 S. Tsitsipas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. Damir Dzumhur vs [Q] Marco Cecchinato



ATP Monte Carlo Damir Dzumhur Damir Dzumhur 3 2 Marco Cecchinato Marco Cecchinato 6 6 Vincitore: M. CECCHINATO Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 D. Dzumhur 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-4 → 2-5 M. Cecchinato 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-4 → 2-4 D. Dzumhur 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-3 → 1-4 M. Cecchinato 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 D. Dzumhur 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 D. Dzumhur 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 D. Dzumhur 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-3 → 3-4 D. Dzumhur 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-2 → 3-3 M. Cecchinato 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 D. Dzumhur 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 3-0 → 3-1 M. Cecchinato 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 D. Dzumhur 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 M. Cecchinato 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0

2. Benoit Paire vs Feliciano Lopez



ATP Monte Carlo Benoit Paire Benoit Paire 7 6 4 Feliciano Lopez Feliciano Lopez 5 7 6 Vincitore: F. LOPEZ Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 F. Lopez 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 B. Paire 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 df 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 F. Lopez 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 4-4 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 F. Lopez 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 B. Paire 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 F. Lopez 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 B. Paire 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 F. Lopez 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 B. Paire 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 1*-1 1-2* 1-3* 1*-4 2*-4 3-4* 3-5* 4*-5 4*-6 5-6* 6-6 → 6-7 B. Paire 30-0 40-0 ace 5-6 → 6-6 F. Lopez 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 5-5 → 5-6 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-5 → 5-5 F. Lopez 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 4-5 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 F. Lopez 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 B. Paire 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 F. Lopez 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 B. Paire 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-2 → 2-2 F. Lopez 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 B. Paire 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 F. Lopez 15-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 7-5 F. Lopez 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-5 → 6-5 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-5 → 5-5 F. Lopez 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-4 → 4-5 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 F. Lopez 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 B. Paire 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 F. Lopez 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 1-3 → 2-3 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 0-3 → 1-3 F. Lopez 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 0-1 → 0-2 F. Lopez 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

3. Guido Pella vs [10] Diego Schwartzman



ATP Monte Carlo Guido Pella Guido Pella 6 2 3 Diego Schwartzman [10] Diego Schwartzman [10] 0 6 6 Vincitore: D. SCHWARTZMAN Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 G. Pella 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 D. Schwartzman 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 G. Pella 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 2-4 → 3-4 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 G. Pella 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 G. Pella 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A df 1-1 → 1-2 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 G. Pella 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 G. Pella 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-4 → 2-5 D. Schwartzman 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 G. Pella 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 D. Schwartzman 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 G. Pella 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 G. Pella 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-0 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-0 → 6-0 G. Pella 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-0 → 5-0 D. Schwartzman 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 3-0 → 4-0 G. Pella 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 D. Schwartzman 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 G. Pella 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

COURT 9 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)

1. Fernando Verdasco vs Pablo Cuevas



ATP Monte Carlo Fernando Verdasco Fernando Verdasco 5 7 6 Pablo Cuevas Pablo Cuevas 7 6 1 Vincitore: F. VERDASCO Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-1 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-1 → 6-1 F. Verdasco 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 5-1 P. Cuevas 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 3-1 → 4-1 F. Verdasco 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 F. Verdasco 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-0 → 2-0 P. Cuevas 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 2-3* 3-3* 4*-3 5*-3 6-3* 6-4* 6-6 → 7-6 P. Cuevas 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 5-6 → 6-6 F. Verdasco 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-5 → 5-6 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 F. Verdasco 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 F. Verdasco 0-15 15-15 15-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 P. Cuevas 0-15 30-15 ace 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 F. Verdasco 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 F. Verdasco 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 df 1-1 → 1-2 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 F. Verdasco 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 P. Cuevas 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 5-6 → 5-7 F. Verdasco 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 df 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 5-4 → 5-5 F. Verdasco 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-3 → 5-4 P. Cuevas 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 F. Verdasco 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 4-2 → 5-2 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 4-1 → 4-2 F. Verdasco 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 3-1 F. Verdasco 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 2-0 → 3-0 P. Cuevas 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 F. Verdasco 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

2. Kyle Edmund vs [Q] Andreas Seppi



ATP Monte Carlo Kyle Edmund Kyle Edmund 3 7 2 Andreas Seppi Andreas Seppi 6 5 6 Vincitore: A. SEPPI Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 K. Edmund 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 A. Seppi 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 K. Edmund 15-0 40-0 ace 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 K. Edmund 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 K. Edmund 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 A. Seppi 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 6-5 → 7-5 K. Edmund 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 A. Seppi 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 5-4 → 5-5 K. Edmund 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 A. Seppi 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 K. Edmund 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 3-3 → 4-3 A. Seppi 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 K. Edmund 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 2-2 → 3-2 A. Seppi 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 K. Edmund 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 K. Edmund 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 A. Seppi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 K. Edmund 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-5 → 3-5 A. Seppi 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-5 → 2-5 K. Edmund 0-30 0-40 30-40 ace 1-4 → 1-5 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-3 → 1-4 K. Edmund 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 A. Seppi 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 K. Edmund 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. Seppi 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 0-1

3. Tennys Sandgren vs Philipp Kohlschreiber



ATP Monte Carlo Tennys Sandgren Tennys Sandgren 2 2 Philipp Kohlschreiber Philipp Kohlschreiber 6 6 Vincitore: P. KOHLSCHREIBER Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 P. Kohlschreiber 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 T. Sandgren 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-4 → 2-5 P. Kohlschreiber 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 T. Sandgren 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 P. Kohlschreiber 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 T. Sandgren 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 P. Kohlschreiber 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-1 → 0-2 T. Sandgren 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 P. Kohlschreiber 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 2-6 T. Sandgren 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-5 → 2-5 P. Kohlschreiber 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 1-5 T. Sandgren 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-4 → 1-4 P. Kohlschreiber 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 0-4 T. Sandgren 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 0-2 → 0-3 P. Kohlschreiber 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 T. Sandgren 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

COURT 11 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)

2. Yuichi Sugita vs Jan-Lennard Struff



ATP Monte Carlo Yuichi Sugita Yuichi Sugita 3 2 Jan-Lennard Struff Jan-Lennard Struff 6 6 Vincitore: J. STRUFF Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 Y. Sugita 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-5 → 2-6 J. Struff 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 2-4 → 2-5 Y. Sugita 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 J. Struff 40-0 ace 1-3 → 1-4 Y. Sugita 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-3 → 1-3 J. Struff 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 Y. Sugita 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 J. Struff 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 Y. Sugita 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 df 3-5 → 3-6 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 Y. Sugita 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 J. Struff 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 Y. Sugita 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 1-2 → 2-2 Y. Sugita 0-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 J. Struff 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 Y. Sugita 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 0-0 → 1-0

3. [WC] Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini vs Tomas Berdych / Fernando Verdasco

