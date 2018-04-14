Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Houston: I risultati con il Live dettagliato delle Semifinali

14/04/2018 20:14 Nessun commento
Ivo Karlovic nella foto
USAATP Houston 250 | Terra | $557.050 – Semifinali

CENTER – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Ivo Karlovic CRO vs [8] Tennys Sandgren USA

ATP Houston
Ivo Karlovic
0
4
Tennys Sandgren [8]
0
5
Mostra dettagli

2. [6] Steve Johnson USA vs Taylor Fritz USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Max Mirnyi BLR / Philipp Oswald AUT vs Andre Begemann GER / Antonio Sancic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

