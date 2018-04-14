ATP Marrakech 250 | Terra | e501.345 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP Houston: I risultati con il Live dettagliato delle Semifinali
14/04/2018 20:14 Nessun commento
ATP Houston 250 | Terra | $557.050 – Semifinali
CENTER – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Ivo Karlovic vs [8] Tennys Sandgren
ATP Houston
Ivo Karlovic•
0
4
Tennys Sandgren [8]
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Karlovic
4-5
T. Sandgren
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
I. Karlovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
T. Sandgren
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-2 → 4-3
I. Karlovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
3-2 → 4-2
T. Sandgren
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
2-2 → 3-2
I. Karlovic
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
1-2 → 2-2
T. Sandgren
15-0
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
I. Karlovic
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
T. Sandgren
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
2. [6] Steve Johnson vs Taylor Fritz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Max Mirnyi / Philipp Oswald vs Andre Begemann / Antonio Sancic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
