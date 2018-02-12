ATP Rotterdam 500 | Indoor | e1.862.925 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani Entry System: Paolo Lorenzi fuori dai top 50
12/02/2018 09:35 12 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (12-02-2018)
22
Best: 13
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1850
Punti
24
Tornei
52
Best: 33
▼
-6
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
955
Punti
34
Tornei
81
Best: 18
▼
-4
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
686
Punti
26
Tornei
83
Best: 70
▼
-4
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
676
Punti
26
Tornei
102
Best: 82
▼
-3
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
543
Punti
31
Tornei
124
Best: 120
▲
3
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
465
Punti
21
Tornei
132
Best: 125
▲
3
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
444
Punti
25
Tornei
151
Best: 84
▲
8
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
369
Punti
22
Tornei
175
Best: 36
▼
-1
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
313
Punti
17
Tornei
176
Best: 173
▼
-1
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
313
Punti
21
Tornei
188
Best: 156
▼
-3
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
291
Punti
31
Tornei
207
Best: 152
▼
-3
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
254
Punti
24
Tornei
228
Best: 153
▲
4
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
229
Punti
35
Tornei
239
Best: 118
▲
6
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
217
Punti
33
Tornei
250
Best: 165
▲
8
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
205
Punti
31
Tornei
264
Best: 159
▲
3
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
195
Punti
25
Tornei
288
Best: 100
▼
-15
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
170
Punti
21
Tornei
292
Best: 146
▼
-45
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
166
Punti
24
Tornei
316
Best: 240
▼
-8
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
152
Punti
13
Tornei
321
Best: 259
▼
-1
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
149
Punti
27
Tornei
336
Best: 319
▼
-2
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
139
Punti
22
Tornei
347
Best: 347
▲
5
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
126
Punti
25
Tornei
370
Best: 204
▼
-23
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
112
Punti
20
Tornei
374
Best: 369
▲
3
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
110
Punti
25
Tornei
375
Best: 375
▲
3
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
109
Punti
20
Tornei
416
Best: 290
--
0
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
92
Punti
19
Tornei
419
Best: 402
▼
-1
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
91
Punti
23
Tornei
423
Best: 394
▲
1
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
90
Punti
23
Tornei
432
Best: 423
▼
-2
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
88
Punti
34
Tornei
466
Best: 457
▼
-1
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
78
Punti
26
Tornei
482
Best: 482
▲
4
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
72
Punti
34
Tornei
506
Best: 292
--
0
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
66
Punti
11
Tornei
514
Best: 355
--
0
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
65
Punti
33
Tornei
515
Best: 515
▲
3
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
64
Punti
22
Tornei
525
Best: 523
--
0
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
61
Punti
20
Tornei
545
Best: 375
▼
-11
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
58
Punti
25
Tornei
552
Best: 542
--
0
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
56
Punti
28
Tornei
564
Best: 546
▲
9
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
54
Punti
28
Tornei
565
Best: 548
▼
-2
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
54
Punti
31
Tornei
597
Best: 327
▼
-1
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
48
Punti
21
Tornei
602
Best: 556
▼
-2
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
47
Punti
23
Tornei
613
Best: 178
▼
-1
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
45
Punti
18
Tornei
644
Best: 526
▲
2
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
39
Punti
23
Tornei
649
Best: 465
▼
-1
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
38
Punti
26
Tornei
656
Best: 472
▲
3
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
36
Punti
34
Tornei
670
Best: 299
▼
-3
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
34
Punti
23
Tornei
689
Best: 678
▲
4
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
31
Punti
20
Tornei
706
Best: 598
▲
4
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
29
Punti
25
Tornei
707
Best: 282
▲
4
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
29
Punti
31
Tornei
710
Best: 703
▼
-4
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
28
Punti
14
Tornei
725
Best: 590
▲
2
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
27
Punti
21
Tornei
764
Best: 384
▲
1
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
24
Punti
16
Tornei
765
Best: 765
▲
2
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
24
Punti
18
Tornei
769
Best: 769
▲
5
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
24
Punti
26
Tornei
790
Best: 70
▲
99
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
21
Punti
6
Tornei
838
Best: 450
▲
1
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
19
Punti
21
Tornei
860
Best: 858
▼
-2
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
17
Punti
12
Tornei
953
Best: 908
▲
1
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
12
Punti
14
Tornei
958
Best: 743
▼
-22
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
12
Punti
17
Tornei
980
Best: 949
▲
2
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
11
Punti
17
Tornei
994
Best: 222
--
0
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
10
Punti
3
Tornei
1019
Best: 1019
--
0
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
10
Punti
15
Tornei
1024
Best: 989
▲
1
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
10
Punti
19
Tornei
1026
Best: 873
▲
1
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
10
Punti
20
Tornei
1048
Best: 793
▲
1
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
9
Punti
17
Tornei
1080
Best: 1066
▲
1
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
8
Punti
15
Tornei
1089
Best: 1001
▲
1
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
8
Punti
20
Tornei
1112
Best: 854
▼
-1
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
7
Punti
12
Tornei
1123
Best: 912
▲
46
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
7
Punti
16
Tornei
1146
Best: 1133
▼
-4
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1152
Best: 903
▼
-2
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1158
Best: 1135
▼
-2
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
6
Punti
12
Tornei
1164
Best: 1105
▼
-45
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
6
Punti
13
Tornei
1185
Best: 1183
▲
1
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1186
Best: 1186
▲
1
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1190
Best: 1184
▲
2
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1197
Best: 1165
▲
2
Tommaso Gabrieli
ITA, 20-06-1993
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1205
Best: 943
▲
2
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1209
Best: 945
▲
2
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
5
Punti
11
Tornei
1250
Best: 1250
--
0
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1250
Best: 590
▲
5
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1265
Best: 835
▼
-1
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1268
Best: 664
▼
-65
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1284
Best: 1163
▼
-1
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1327
Best: 1307
--
0
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1332
Best: 1332
--
0
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1349
Best: 1142
--
0
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1365
Best: 1365
▲
2
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1365
Best: 1365
▲
2
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1401
Best: 1251
▲
4
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1451
Best: 1451
▲
1
Gianluca Bergomi
ITA, 15-01-1993
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1451
Best: 1451
▲
1
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1451
Best: 1322
▲
1
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1451
Best: 267
▲
1
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1484
Best: 1484
--
0
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1514
Best: 1513
▼
-1
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1529
Best: 1402
--
0
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1529
Best: 1461
--
0
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1551
Best: 1551
▼
-169
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1592
Best: 1592
--
0
Arturo Dell\'Eva
ITA, 16-06-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1592
Best: 1592
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1592
Best: 988
--
0
Matteo Tinelli
ITA, 05-02-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1672
Best: 1671
▼
-1
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1672
Best: 980
▼
-1
Fabio Mercuri
ITA, 09-02-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1672
Best: 715
▼
-1
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1672
Best: 1671
▼
-1
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1672
Best: 1672
▼
-1
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1672
Best: 430
▼
-1
Riccardo Sinicropi
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1672
Best: 1312
▼
-1
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1672
Best: 1671
▼
-1
Andrea Trapani
ITA, 16-01-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1752
Best: 1752
▲
1
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1752
Best: 842
▲
1
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1752
Best: 1497
▲
1
Carlo Donato
ITA, 03-04-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1752
Best: 1752
▲
1
Guido Marson
ITA, 06-07-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1752
Best: 1752
▲
1
Filippo Mora
ITA, 12-03-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1824
Best: 1676
▲
1
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1824
Best: 1824
▲
1
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1824
Best: 1552
▲
1
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1824
Best: 1694
▲
1
Pedro Munafo
ITA, 21-12-1992
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1824
Best: 1793
▲
1
Edoardo Sardella
ITA, 23-05-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1883
Best: 1856
▲
3
Edoardo Lamberti
ITA, 28-06-1996
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1883
Best: 1558
▲
3
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1917
Best: 1917
▲
1
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1949
Best: 1620
▲
3
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
8
Tornei
TAG: Italiani
@ Keope77 (#2032184)
Lunedì prox dovrebbe essere tra il n. 285 e il 290.
@ Elios (#2032151)
Irving è un challenger “speciale” in cui possono iscriversi anche tennisti top40. L’anno scorso,oltre a Irving,giocò Caltanisetta con WC.
No. Ti sbagli. I primi 50 del ranking non possono iscriversi ai Challenger (possono parteciparvi solo se ottengono una wild-card). Il Challenger di Irving è un’eccezione ed è l’unico del circuito in cui possono iscriversi anche i primi 50.
Esatto, entrano in classifica una settimana dopo
@ Piero (#2032171)
I punti dei Futures vengono inseriti dopo 2 settimane
@ Piero (#2032171)
in effetti dovrebbe essere al pari di Luca Vanni… con i 18 punti di Sharm
Si risultati dei futures entrano una settimana dopo. Ha perso 6 punti di un ottavo challanger del 2017
Domanda: ma perché Quinzi é retrocesso di 8 posizioni dopo la vittoria in un Future?
Dai commenti letti durante il torneo avevo capito che, con la vittoria, avrebbe guadagnato una pozione attorno a 290… Forse i risultati dei tornai ITF vengono contabilizzati con giorni di ritardo? Può cortesemente rispondermi qualcuno ? Grazie mille.
Poteva iscriversi comunque ,anche quando era tra i primi 40,ti ricordi ha giocato irving.
È stato un inizio di stagione abbastanza sfortunato con i sorteggi, cioè rendiamoci conto, a Doha ha perso da Monfils che ha vinto il titolo, a Sydney ha perso da Medvedev che ha vinto il titolo, a Quito ha perso da Carbellas Baena che ha vinto il titolo, nei 3 atp 250 giocati e sempre stato fatto fuori dal futuro campione, se non è sfiga questa
Come sei cattivo
Potrà tornare a iscriversi ai Challenger