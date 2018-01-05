ATP Doha e Pune: I risultati con il Live dettagliato delle Semifinali. Dominic Thiem dà forfait per colpa della febbre

Dominic Thiem non giocherà questo pomeriggio nella semifinale del torneo di Doha per colpa di un attacco influenzale (febbre alta).

Gael Monfils quindi approda in finale senza giocare.

ATP Doha 250 | Cemento | $1.286.675 – Semifinali

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 14:30 (ora locale: 4:30 pm)

1. [1] Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares vs [2] Oliver Marach / Mate Pavic



ATP Doha Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares [1] Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares [1] 2 6 Oliver Marach / Mate Pavic [2] Oliver Marach / Mate Pavic [2] 6 7 Vincitori: MARACH / PAVIC Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 1*-3 2-3* 2-4* 2*-5 3*-5 3-6* 4-6* 5*-6 6*-6 6-7* 6-6 → 6-7 O. Marach / Pavic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 J. Murray / Soares 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 O. Marach / Pavic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-4 → 5-5 J. Murray / Soares 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 O. Marach / Pavic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 4-3 → 4-4 J. Murray / Soares 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 O. Marach / Pavic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-2 → 3-3 J. Murray / Soares 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 O. Marach / Pavic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J. Murray / Soares 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 1-1 → 2-1 O. Marach / Pavic 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J. Murray / Soares 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 O. Marach / Pavic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 J. Murray / Soares 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-4 → 2-5 O. Marach / Pavic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-3 → 2-4 J. Murray / Soares 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 O. Marach / Pavic 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 1-2 → 1-3 J. Murray / Soares 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 1-1 → 1-2 O. Marach / Pavic 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 J. Murray / Soares 0-15 15-15 15-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

2. Guido Pella vs Andrey Rublev



ATP Doha Guido Pella Guido Pella 40 2 6 5 Andrey Rublev • Andrey Rublev 40 6 4 4 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 A. Rublev 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 5-4 G. Pella 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 A. Rublev 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 G. Pella 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 G. Pella 0-15 15-15 15-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 G. Pella 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 A. Rublev 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 G. Pella 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 A. Rublev 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 G. Pella 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 A. Rublev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 G. Pella 15-0 15-15 15-40 30-40 4-2 → 4-3 A. Rublev 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 G. Pella 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-1 → 3-2 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 G. Pella 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-1 → 2-1 A. Rublev 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 G. Pella 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 G. Pella 0-30 0-40 2-4 → 2-5 A. Rublev 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-4 → 2-4 G. Pella 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-3 → 1-4 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 1-2 → 1-3 G. Pella 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 A. Rublev 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 ace A-40 0-1 → 0-2 G. Pella 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

3. [1] Dominic Thiem vs [WC] Gael Monfils



ATP Doha Dominic Thiem [1] Dominic Thiem [1] 0 0 Gael Monfils • Gael Monfils 0 0 Vincitore: G. Monfils per ritiro Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 G. Monfils 0-0

ATP Pune 250 | Cemento | $501.345 – Semifinali

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 5:00 pm)

1. [1] Marin Cilic vs Gilles Simon



ATP Pune Marin Cilic [1] Marin Cilic [1] 6 3 2 Gilles Simon Gilles Simon 1 6 6 Vincitore: G. SIMON Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 M. Cilic 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-4 → 2-5 G. Simon 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 G. Simon 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 M. Cilic 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 0-2 → 1-2 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 M. Cilic 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 2-4 G. Simon 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-4 → 1-4 M. Cilic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-3 → 0-4 G. Simon 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 M. Cilic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 G. Simon 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 M. Cilic 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 5-1 → 6-1 G. Simon 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-0 → 5-1 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 4-0 → 5-0 G. Simon 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-0 → 4-0 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 G. Simon 0-30 0-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

2. [4/WC] Benoit Paire vs [2] Kevin Anderson



ATP Pune Benoit Paire [4] Benoit Paire [4] 7 6 1 Kevin Anderson [2] Kevin Anderson [2] 6 7 6 Vincitore: K. ANDERSON Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 1-6 K. Anderson 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 1-5 → 1-6 B. Paire 15-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 1-4 → 1-5 K. Anderson 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 1-3 → 1-4 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 0-3 → 1-3 K. Anderson 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 B. Paire 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 K. Anderson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 1*-3 1-4* 2-4* 2*-5 2*-6 df 6-6 → 6-7 K. Anderson 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 B. Paire 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 K. Anderson 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 B. Paire 15-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 K. Anderson 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 4-3 → 4-4 B. Paire 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 K. Anderson 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 3-2 → 3-3 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-2 → 3-2 K. Anderson 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 B. Paire 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 K. Anderson 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 1-0 → 1-1 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 ace 1*-1 1-2* 1-3* 2*-3 3*-3 4-3* 4-4* 4*-5 5*-5 6-5* ace 6-6* 7*-6 ace 6-6 → 7-6 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 6-6 K. Anderson 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 K. Anderson 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 ace 4-4 → 4-5 B. Paire 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 K. Anderson 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 K. Anderson 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 2-3 B. Paire 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 K. Anderson 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 B. Paire 15-0 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 K. Anderson 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 ace ace 0-0 → 0-1

3. Yuki Bhambri / Divij Sharan vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Gilles Simon



ATP Pune Yuki Bhambri / Divij Sharan Yuki Bhambri / Divij Sharan 0 4 2 Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Gilles Simon • Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Gilles Simon 0 6 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 P. Herbert / Simon 2-2 Y. Bhambri / Sharan 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 P. Herbert / Simon 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 1-1 → 1-2 Y. Bhambri / Sharan 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 0-1 → 1-1 P. Herbert / Simon 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 Y. Bhambri / Sharan 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 4-5 → 4-6 P. Herbert / Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 Y. Bhambri / Sharan 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 P. Herbert / Simon 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 2-4 → 3-4 Y. Bhambri / Sharan 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 P. Herbert / Simon 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 40-15 ace 1-3 → 1-4 Y. Bhambri / Sharan 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-3 → 1-3 P. Herbert / Simon 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 Y. Bhambri / Sharan 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 df 0-1 → 0-2 P. Herbert / Simon 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-40 0-0 → 0-1

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 13:30 (ora locale: 6:00 pm)

1. Roman Jebavy / Jiri Vesely vs [2] Robin Haase / Matwe Middelkoop

