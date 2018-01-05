ATP Doha e Pune: I risultati con il Live dettagliato delle Semifinali. Dominic Thiem dà forfait per colpa della febbre

Dominic Thiem non giocherà questo pomeriggio nella semifinale del torneo di Doha per colpa di un attacco influenzale (febbre alta).
Gael Monfils quindi approda in finale senza giocare.
ATP Doha 250 | Cemento | $1.286.675 – Semifinali
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 14:30 (ora locale: 4:30 pm)
1. [1] Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares vs [2] Oliver Marach / Mate Pavic
ATP Doha
Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares [1]
2
6
Oliver Marach / Mate Pavic [2]
6
7
Vincitori: MARACH / PAVIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
3-6*
4-6*
5*-6
6*-6
6-7*
6-6 → 6-7
O. Marach / Pavic
6-5 → 6-6
J. Murray / Soares
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
O. Marach / Pavic
5-4 → 5-5
J. Murray / Soares
4-4 → 5-4
O. Marach / Pavic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 4-4
J. Murray / Soares
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
O. Marach / Pavic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
J. Murray / Soares
2-2 → 3-2
O. Marach / Pavic
2-1 → 2-2
J. Murray / Soares
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
O. Marach / Pavic
1-0 → 1-1
J. Murray / Soares
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Marach / Pavic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
J. Murray / Soares
2-4 → 2-5
O. Marach / Pavic
2-3 → 2-4
J. Murray / Soares
1-3 → 2-3
O. Marach / Pavic
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
J. Murray / Soares
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
O. Marach / Pavic
1-0 → 1-1
J. Murray / Soares
0-0 → 1-0
2. Guido Pella vs Andrey Rublev
ATP Doha
Guido Pella
40
2
6
5
Andrey Rublev•
40
6
4
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Rublev
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A. Rublev
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
G. Pella
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
G. Pella
0-15
15-15
15-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Rublev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. Rublev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
G. Pella
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Rublev
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
G. Pella
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
A. Rublev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
A. Rublev
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
G. Pella
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
A. Rublev
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
G. Pella
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Rublev
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-4 → 2-4
G. Pella
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
A. Rublev
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
G. Pella
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. [1] Dominic Thiem vs [WC] Gael Monfils
ATP Doha
Dominic Thiem [1]
0
0
Gael Monfils•
0
0
Vincitore: G. Monfils per ritiro
ATP Pune 250 | Cemento | $501.345 – Semifinali
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 5:00 pm)
1. [1] Marin Cilic vs Gilles Simon
ATP Pune
Marin Cilic [1]
6
3
2
Gilles Simon
1
6
6
Vincitore: G. SIMON
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Simon
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
M. Cilic
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
G. Simon
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
G. Simon
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
M. Cilic
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Simon
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
G. Simon
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-4 → 2-5
M. Cilic
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
G. Simon
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
M. Cilic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Cilic
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
5-1 → 6-1
G. Simon
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-0 → 5-1
M. Cilic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
4-0 → 5-0
G. Simon
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
2. [4/WC] Benoit Paire vs [2] Kevin Anderson
ATP Pune
Benoit Paire [4]
7
6
1
Kevin Anderson [2]
6
7
6
Vincitore: K. ANDERSON
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
K. Anderson
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
1-5 → 1-6
B. Paire
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-4 → 1-5
B. Paire
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
0-3 → 1-3
B. Paire
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
K. Anderson
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1*-3
1-4*
2-4*
2*-5
2*-6
df
6-6 → 6-7
B. Paire
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
K. Anderson
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
K. Anderson
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
ace
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
ace
6-6*
7*-6
ace
6-6 → 7-6
K. Anderson
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
ace
4-4 → 4-5
B. Paire
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
K. Anderson
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
K. Anderson
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
B. Paire
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
K. Anderson
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
B. Paire
15-0
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
K. Anderson
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
0-0 → 0-1
3. Yuki Bhambri / Divij Sharan vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Gilles Simon
ATP Pune
Yuki Bhambri / Divij Sharan
0
4
2
Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Gilles Simon•
0
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Bhambri / Sharan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
P. Herbert / Simon
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Bhambri / Sharan
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
P. Herbert / Simon
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Bhambri / Sharan
4-5 → 4-6
P. Herbert / Simon
4-4 → 4-5
Y. Bhambri / Sharan
3-4 → 4-4
P. Herbert / Simon
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
Y. Bhambri / Sharan
1-4 → 2-4
P. Herbert / Simon
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
1-3 → 1-4
Y. Bhambri / Sharan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
P. Herbert / Simon
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
Y. Bhambri / Sharan
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
P. Herbert / Simon
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 13:30 (ora locale: 6:00 pm)
1. Roman Jebavy / Jiri Vesely vs [2] Robin Haase / Matwe Middelkoop
ATP Pune
Roman Jebavy / Jiri Vesely
2
4
Robin Haase / Matwe Middelkoop [2]
6
6
Vincitori: HAASE / MIDDELKOOP
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Haase / Middelkoop
4-5 → 4-6
R. Jebavy / Vesely
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
R. Haase / Middelkoop
4-3 → 4-4
R. Jebavy / Vesely
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-2 → 4-3
R. Haase / Middelkoop
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-2 → 4-2
R. Jebavy / Vesely
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
R. Haase / Middelkoop
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
R. Jebavy / Vesely
1-1 → 2-1
R. Haase / Middelkoop
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
R. Jebavy / Vesely
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Haase / Middelkoop
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
R. Jebavy / Vesely
1-5 → 2-5
R. Haase / Middelkoop
1-4 → 1-5
R. Jebavy / Vesely
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-3 → 1-4
R. Haase / Middelkoop
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
R. Jebavy / Vesely
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
R. Haase / Middelkoop
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
R. Jebavy / Vesely
0-0 → 1-0
Benito Benito. Io mi mangerei le mani dopo i 3 break point dul 2-1 nel secondo set.
@ Riquelme (#2004229)
Tanto fuoriclasse quanto antipatico. Ma dico io, una bella camomilla o qualche psicofarmaco, perché secondo me ha qualche problemino. L’agonismo fino a un certo punto, la perfidia è un’altra faccenda. Detto ciò, forza Pella che lo porta al terzo.
@ Maxxx (#2004064)
Dov gioca ?
Che fuoriclasse questo rublev, quest’anno entra in top 10
Dai kevin
Dai Benito!
@ ricki-rocki (#2004182)
la cosa positiva per loro è che i 2 piu forti non hanno giocato….non conta la davis ma il movimento,puoille tsonga monfils gasquet simon paire tutti che da noi sarebbero i n.1
Vai Benoit, questa settimana a te e la prossima a Fabio. Vogliamo vedere vincere il tennis.
Già un francese in entrambe le finali e Paire potrebbe completare quella di Pune: la Francia inizia bene l’anno dopo la vittoria in Davis
Già.. 🙁
Io lo avevo detto che i precedenti vedevano a favore simon.
Colpo di coda di Simon! Dopo un 2017 incolore ritorna in finale in un atp250 😉
Che sfortuna thiem aveva la possibilità di iniziare bene l’anno con una vittoria in un torneo non su terra… peccato davvero
Simon ha iniziato alla grande quest’anno…
conferma: Thiem non gioca
@ bYE (#2004072)
Contro Robert
Non so con chi giochi, ma lo ritengo un po sopravvalutato
Cosa ne pensate di ruud?io lo vedrei perdente questa notte
Attenzione, una voce dalla Germania dice che Thiem ha preso stanotte un febbrone e che non giocherà oggi. Se fosse vero, peccato per Tsitsipas… Aspettiamo conferma.
Spero in finale Rublev-Thiem