ATP Doha e Pune: I risultati con il Live dettagliato delle Semifinali. Dominic Thiem dà forfait per colpa della febbre

05/01/2018 14:21 20 commenti
Dominic Thiem nella foto
Dominic Thiem non giocherà questo pomeriggio nella semifinale del torneo di Doha per colpa di un attacco influenzale (febbre alta).
Gael Monfils quindi approda in finale senza giocare.

QAT ATP Doha 250 | Cemento | $1.286.675 – Semifinali

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 14:30 (ora locale: 4:30 pm)
1. [1] Jamie Murray GBR / Bruno Soares BRA vs [2] Oliver Marach AUT / Mate Pavic CRO

ATP Doha
Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares [1]
2
6
Oliver Marach / Mate Pavic [2]
6
7
Vincitori: MARACH / PAVIC


2. Guido Pella ARG vs Andrey Rublev RUS

ATP Doha
Guido Pella
40
2
6
5
Andrey Rublev
40
6
4
4


3. [1] Dominic Thiem AUT vs [WC] Gael Monfils FRA

ATP Doha
Dominic Thiem [1]
0
0
Gael Monfils
0
0
Vincitore: G. Monfils per ritiro




IND ATP Pune 250 | Cemento | $501.345 – Semifinali

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 5:00 pm)
1. [1] Marin Cilic CRO vs Gilles Simon FRA

ATP Pune
Marin Cilic [1]
6
3
2
Gilles Simon
1
6
6
Vincitore: G. SIMON


2. [4/WC] Benoit Paire FRA vs [2] Kevin Anderson RSA

ATP Pune
Benoit Paire [4]
7
6
1
Kevin Anderson [2]
6
7
6
Vincitore: K. ANDERSON


3. Yuki Bhambri IND / Divij Sharan IND vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA / Gilles Simon FRA

ATP Pune
Yuki Bhambri / Divij Sharan
0
4
2
Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Gilles Simon
0
6
2



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 13:30 (ora locale: 6:00 pm)
1. Roman Jebavy CZE / Jiri Vesely CZE vs [2] Robin Haase NED / Matwe Middelkoop NED

ATP Pune
Roman Jebavy / Jiri Vesely
2
4
Robin Haase / Matwe Middelkoop [2]
6
6
Vincitori: HAASE / MIDDELKOOP


20 commenti. Lasciane uno!

Elios (Guest) 05-01-2018 18:11

Benito Benito. Io mi mangerei le mani dopo i 3 break point dul 2-1 nel secondo set.

 20
Replica

ilsempreverde (Guest) 05-01-2018 17:50

@ Riquelme (#2004229)

Tanto fuoriclasse quanto antipatico. Ma dico io, una bella camomilla o qualche psicofarmaco, perché secondo me ha qualche problemino. L’agonismo fino a un certo punto, la perfidia è un’altra faccenda. Detto ciò, forza Pella che lo porta al terzo.

 19
Replica

Pellegrinofp (Guest) 05-01-2018 17:35

@ Maxxx (#2004064)

Dov gioca ?

 18
Replica

Riquelme (Guest) 05-01-2018 17:10

Che fuoriclasse questo rublev, quest’anno entra in top 10

 17
Replica

Gianfrancioschio (Guest) 05-01-2018 16:25

Dai kevin

 16
Replica

Silviuzz (Guest) 05-01-2018 15:48

Dai Benito!

 15
Replica

tomax (Guest) 05-01-2018 15:41

@ ricki-rocki (#2004182)

la cosa positiva per loro è che i 2 piu forti non hanno giocato….non conta la davis ma il movimento,puoille tsonga monfils gasquet simon paire tutti che da noi sarebbero i n.1

 14
Replica

Case (Guest) 05-01-2018 15:22

Vai Benoit, questa settimana a te e la prossima a Fabio. Vogliamo vedere vincere il tennis.

 13
Replica

ricki-rocki 05-01-2018 15:12

Già un francese in entrambe le finali e Paire potrebbe completare quella di Pune: la Francia inizia bene l’anno dopo la vittoria in Davis

 12
Replica

DYLAN1998 05-01-2018 15:05

Scritto da RafaNadal9900
Che sfortuna thiem aveva la possibilità di iniziare bene l’anno con una vittoria in un torneo non su terra… peccato davvero

Già.. 🙁

 11
Replica

Elios (Guest) 05-01-2018 15:02

Io lo avevo detto che i precedenti vedevano a favore simon.

 10
Replica

Luca96 05-01-2018 14:38

Colpo di coda di Simon! Dopo un 2017 incolore ritorna in finale in un atp250 😉

 9
Replica

RafaNadal9900 05-01-2018 14:36

Che sfortuna thiem aveva la possibilità di iniziare bene l’anno con una vittoria in un torneo non su terra… peccato davvero

 8
Replica

FognaFabio 05-01-2018 14:22

Simon ha iniziato alla grande quest’anno…

 7
Replica

Marco Mazzoni (Guest) 05-01-2018 14:16

conferma: Thiem non gioca

 6
Replica

maxxx 05-01-2018 13:21

@ bYE (#2004072)

Contro Robert

 5
Replica

bYE (Guest) 05-01-2018 12:27

Scritto da Maxxx
Cosa ne pensate di ruud?io lo vedrei perdente questa notte

Non so con chi giochi, ma lo ritengo un po sopravvalutato

 4
Replica

Maxxx (Guest) 05-01-2018 12:19

Cosa ne pensate di ruud?io lo vedrei perdente questa notte

 3
Replica

marco mazzoni (Guest) 05-01-2018 12:11

Attenzione, una voce dalla Germania dice che Thiem ha preso stanotte un febbrone e che non giocherà oggi. Se fosse vero, peccato per Tsitsipas… Aspettiamo conferma.

 2
Replica

Eltigre (Guest) 05-01-2018 12:04

Spero in finale Rublev-Thiem

 1
Replica
