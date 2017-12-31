La pagina degli Italiani Live (ATP-WTA-Challenger). Gli azzurri in campo Domenica 31 Dicembre. Berrettini e Travaglia nel main draw. Seppi sconfitto al turno finale. Jasmine Paolini nel main draw a Shenzhen. Deborah Chiesa al turno decisivo ad Auckland

Stefano Travaglia e Matteo Berrettini sono approdati nel tabellone principale del torneo ATP 250 di Doha.

Nel turno decisivo delle qualificazioni il 26enne di Ascoli Piceno, numero 134 del ranking e sesta testa di serie, ha sconfitto per 62 75 il bosniaco Aldin Sektic, numero 179 Atp, mentre Berrettini, numero 135 Atp e settima testa di serie, si è imposto per 75 76(4) sul tedesco Maximilian Marterer, numero 90 Atp.

Sconfitto al turno finale Andreas Seppi, che potrebbe però entrare nel main draw come lucky loser, superato dal bosniaco Mirza Basic, numero 138 del ranking con il risultato di 76 (3) 67 (5) 76 (5).

Main Draw Doha

(1) Thiem, Dominic vs Donskoy, Evgeny

Bedene, Aljaz vs (WC) Jaziri, Malek

Mayer, Florian vs (Q) Tsitsipas, Stefanos

(Alt) Estrella Burgos, Victor vs (5) Gasquet, Richard

(3) Berdych, Tomas vs Struff, Jan-Lennard

Lorenzi, Paolo vs (WC) Monfils, Gael

Troicki, Viktor vs (Q) Berrettini, Matteo

Gojowczyk, Peter vs (6) Krajinovic, Filip

(8) Lopez, Feliciano vs Garcia-Lopez, Guillermo

(PR) Haider-Maurer, Andreas vs (Q) Basic, Mirza

(WC) Al-Mutawa, Jabor vs (Q) Travaglia, Stefano

Pella, Guido vs (4) Ramos-Vinolas, Albert

(7) Verdasco, Fernando vs Sela, Dudi

Stebe, Cedrik-Marcel vs Rublev, Andrey

Fabbiano, Thomas vs Basilashvili, Nikoloz

Coric, Borna vs (2) Carreno Busta, Pablo

Jasmine Paolini ha superato le qualificazioni nel torneo WTA International di Shenzhen.

La 21enne di Castelnuovo Garfagnana, numero 172 del ranking mondiale, nel turno decisivo delle qualificazioni ha infatti battuto per 64 63, in un’ora e 18 minuti di gioco, la cinese Jing-Jing Lu, numero 165 Wta.

Al primo turno del tabellone principale, nella notte italiana, la Paolini affronterà la cinese Yafan Wang, numero 175 Wta, in gara con una wild card.

Deborah Chiesa è ad un passo dalla qualificazione al tabellone principale del torneo WTA International di Auckland.

Al secondo turno la 21enne trentina, numero 195 del ranking mondiale, ha regolato per 61 64, in un’ora e 7 minuti di gioco, la croata Tereza Mrdeza, numero 226 Wta. Ultimo ostacolo per lei la statunitense Sachia Vickery, numero 121 Wta.

ATP Doha 250 | Cemento | $1.286.675

TDQ Seppi – Basic (0-0) ore 13:30



19 Aces 163 Double Faults 160% 1st Serve % 65%59/77 (77%) 1st Serve Points Won 61/83 (73%)25/51 (49%) 2nd Serve Points Won 29/45 (64%)4/6 (67%) Break Points Saved 5/7 (71%)18 Service Games Played 1822/83 (27%) 1st Return Points Won 18/77 (23%)16/45 (36%) 2nd Return Points Won 26/51 (51%)2/7 (29%) Break Points Won 2/6 (33%)18 Return Games Played 1884/128 (66%) Total Service Points Won 90/128 (70%)38/128 (30%) Total Return Points Won 44/128 (34%)122/256 (48%) Total Points Won 134/256 (52%)

Seppi – Basic

86. Singles ranking 138.

21. 2. 1984 Birthdate 12. 7. 1991

right Plays right

ATP Doha 250 | Cemento | $1.286.675

TDQ Marterer – Berrettini (0-2) ore 13:30



5 Aces 92 Double Faults 071% 1st Serve % 68%38/59 (64%) 1st Serve Points Won 39/50 (78%)14/24 (58%) 2nd Serve Points Won 14/23 (61%)2/4 (50%) Break Points Saved 3/4 (75%)12 Service Games Played 1211/50 (22%) 1st Return Points Won 21/59 (36%)9/23 (39%) 2nd Return Points Won 10/24 (42%)1/4 (25%) Break Points Won 2/4 (50%)12 Return Games Played 1252/83 (63%) Total Service Points Won 53/73 (73%)20/73 (27%) Total Return Points Won 31/83 (37%)72/156 (46%) Total Points Won 84/156 (54%)

Marterer – Berrettini

90. Singles ranking 135.

15. 6. 1995 Birthdate 12. 4. 1996

left Plays right

ATP Doha 250 | Cemento | $1.286.675

TDQ Setkic – Travaglia (1-0) ore 13:30



1 Aces 211 Double Faults 469% 1st Serve % 52%27/43 (63%) 1st Serve Points Won 27/29 (93%)8/19 (42%) 2nd Serve Points Won 13/27 (48%)5/9 (56%) Break Points Saved 4/5 (80%)10 Service Games Played 102/29 (7%) 1st Return Points Won 16/43 (37%)14/27 (52%) 2nd Return Points Won 11/19 (58%)1/5 (20%) Break Points Won 4/9 (44%)10 Return Games Played 1035/62 (56%) Total Service Points Won 40/56 (71%)16/56 (29%) Total Return Points Won 27/62 (44%)51/118 (43%) Total Points Won 67/118 (57%)

Setkic – Travaglia

179. Singles ranking 134.

21. 12. 1987 Birthdate 18. 12. 1991

right Plays right

WTA Auckland International | Cemento | $250.000

2TQ Mrdeza – Chiesa (0-0) 4 incontro dalle ore 22:00



0 Aces 21 Double Faults 253% 1st Serve % 74%9/23 (39%) 1st Serve Points Won 29/39 (74%)11/20 (55%) 2nd Serve Points Won 7/14 (50%)0/4 (0%) Break Points Saved 0/1 (0%)8 Service Games Played 910/39 (26%) 1st Return Points Won 14/23 (61%)7/14 (50%) 2nd Return Points Won 9/20 (45%)1/1 (100%) Break Points Won 4/4 (100%)9 Return Games Played 820/43 (47%) Total Service Points Won 36/53 (68%)17/53 (32%) Total Return Points Won 23/43 (53%)37/96 (39%) Total Points Won 59/96 (61%)

Mrdeza – Chiesa

227. Singles ranking 195.

14. 11. 1990 Birthdate 13. 6. 1996

right Plays right

In caso di vittoria sfiderà al TDQ

Conny Perrin vs [7] Sachia Vickery



WTA Shenzhen International | Cemento | $750.000

TDQ Paolini – Lu (0-0) ore 04:00



0 Aces 02 Double Faults 756% 1st Serve % 71%20/30 (67%) 1st Serve Points Won 27/52 (52%)6/24 (25%) 2nd Serve Points Won 3/21 (14%)1/6 (17%) Break Points Saved 6/14 (43%)9 Service Games Played 1025/52 (48%) 1st Return Points Won 10/30 (33%)18/21 (86%) 2nd Return Points Won 18/24 (75%)8/14 (57%) Break Points Won 5/6 (83%)10 Return Games Played 926/54 (48%) Total Service Points Won 30/73 (41%)43/73 (59%) Total Return Points Won 28/54 (52%)69/127 (54%) Total Points Won 58/127 (46%)

Paolini – Lu

168. Singles ranking 163.

4. 1. 1996 Birthdate 5. 5. 1989

right Plays right

(6) Siniakova, Katerinavs Jabeur, Onsvs (WC) Wang, YafanBogdan, Anavs Giorgi, CamilaPliskova, Kristynavs (2) Ostapenko, Jelena

Challenger Noumea CH | Cemento | $75.000

TDQ Caruana – Barry (0-0) ore 04:00



13 Aces 81 Double Faults 264% 1st Serve % 65%35/41 (85%) 1st Serve Points Won 39/57 (68%)18/23 (78%) 2nd Serve Points Won 19/31 (61%)0/0 (0%) Break Points Saved 7/8 (88%)11 Service Games Played 1118/57 (32%) 1st Return Points Won 6/41 (15%)12/31 (39%) 2nd Return Points Won 5/23 (22%)1/8 (13%) Break Points Won 0/0 (0%)11 Return Games Played 1153/64 (83%) Total Service Points Won 58/88 (66%)30/88 (34%) Total Return Points Won 11/64 (17%)83/152 (55%) Total Points Won 69/152 (45%)

Caruana – Barry

429. Singles ranking 464.

22. 1. 1998 Birthdate 27. 1. 1992

right Plays right

Lo spot di Caruana fino ai quarti di Finale

(1) Benneteau, Julien vs (Q) Piros, Zsombor

Rubin, Noah vs (WC) Janvier, Maxime

(Q) Caruana, Liam vs Krueger, Mitchell

Kozlov, Stefan vs (5) Moutet, Corentin

Challenger Bangkok | Cemento | $50.000

2TQ Cipolla – G. Granollers (1-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 04:00



Nr. Singles ranking 390.
20. 10. 1983 Birthdate 30. 1. 1989
right Plays right
[3] Nino Serdarusic vs Frederik Nielsen