La pagina degli Italiani Live (ATP-WTA-Challenger). Gli azzurri in campo Domenica 31 Dicembre. Berrettini e Travaglia nel main draw. Seppi sconfitto al turno finale. Jasmine Paolini nel main draw a Shenzhen. Deborah Chiesa al turno decisivo ad Auckland

Stefano Travaglia nella foto
Stefano Travaglia e Matteo Berrettini sono approdati nel tabellone principale del torneo ATP 250 di Doha.
Nel turno decisivo delle qualificazioni il 26enne di Ascoli Piceno, numero 134 del ranking e sesta testa di serie, ha sconfitto per 62 75 il bosniaco Aldin Sektic, numero 179 Atp, mentre Berrettini, numero 135 Atp e settima testa di serie, si è imposto per 75 76(4) sul tedesco Maximilian Marterer, numero 90 Atp.
Sconfitto al turno finale Andreas Seppi, che potrebbe però entrare nel main draw come lucky loser, superato dal bosniaco Mirza Basic, numero 138 del ranking con il risultato di 76 (3) 67 (5) 76 (5).
Main Draw Doha
(1) Thiem, Dominic vs Donskoy, Evgeny
Bedene, Aljaz vs (WC) Jaziri, Malek
Mayer, Florian vs (Q) Tsitsipas, Stefanos
(Alt) Estrella Burgos, Victor vs (5) Gasquet, Richard
(3) Berdych, Tomas vs Struff, Jan-Lennard
Lorenzi, Paolo vs (WC) Monfils, Gael
Troicki, Viktor vs (Q) Berrettini, Matteo
Gojowczyk, Peter vs (6) Krajinovic, Filip
(8) Lopez, Feliciano vs Garcia-Lopez, Guillermo
(PR) Haider-Maurer, Andreas vs (Q) Basic, Mirza
(WC) Al-Mutawa, Jabor vs (Q) Travaglia, Stefano
Pella, Guido vs (4) Ramos-Vinolas, Albert
(7) Verdasco, Fernando vs Sela, Dudi
Stebe, Cedrik-Marcel vs Rublev, Andrey
Fabbiano, Thomas vs Basilashvili, Nikoloz
Coric, Borna vs (2) Carreno Busta, Pablo
Jasmine Paolini ha superato le qualificazioni nel torneo WTA International di Shenzhen.
La 21enne di Castelnuovo Garfagnana, numero 172 del ranking mondiale, nel turno decisivo delle qualificazioni ha infatti battuto per 64 63, in un’ora e 18 minuti di gioco, la cinese Jing-Jing Lu, numero 165 Wta.
Al primo turno del tabellone principale, nella notte italiana, la Paolini affronterà la cinese Yafan Wang, numero 175 Wta, in gara con una wild card.
Deborah Chiesa è ad un passo dalla qualificazione al tabellone principale del torneo WTA International di Auckland.
Al secondo turno la 21enne trentina, numero 195 del ranking mondiale, ha regolato per 61 64, in un’ora e 7 minuti di gioco, la croata Tereza Mrdeza, numero 226 Wta. Ultimo ostacolo per lei la statunitense Sachia Vickery, numero 121 Wta.
Mi sa che Seppi sara’ lucky loser,certo che restare in campo 2h e 40’…
😛
Concordo :dovrebbe dare dei punti e sarei curioso della prima proiezione ranking x berretto e travaglia!
Travaglia- WC Qatariota
Berretto- Troicki
Ufficiali.
Ottima partenza…soprattutto bene i più giovani…pazienza pe Seppi…che il suo l’ha già fatto abbondantemente in 15 anni di onoratissima carriera
@ Omarino (#2001860)
Fantastico Travagliovic
Travaglia/al-mutawa e troicki-berrettini
Fantastico travagliovic
Bella giornata anche oggi 😉 peccato solamente per Seppi…comunque Travaglia è stato sorteggiato con la WC del Quatar e Berrettini purtroppo contro Troicki.
GRANDE STETO – buona foto la Mía di Stefano – bravo tutti, penso che Seppi sarà primo Lucky looser – grande Deborah Chiesa – buon fine di anno amici
TRAVAGLIA VS WC QATARIOTA
BERRETTINI VS TROICKI