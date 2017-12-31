La Pagina degli Italiani - 31 Dicembre 2017 ATP, Challenger, Copertina, WTA

La pagina degli Italiani Live (ATP-WTA-Challenger). Gli azzurri in campo Domenica 31 Dicembre. Berrettini e Travaglia nel main draw. Seppi sconfitto al turno finale. Jasmine Paolini nel main draw a Shenzhen. Deborah Chiesa al turno decisivo ad Auckland

31/12/2017 16:20 111 commenti
Stefano Travaglia nella foto
Stefano Travaglia nella foto

Stefano Travaglia e Matteo Berrettini sono approdati nel tabellone principale del torneo ATP 250 di Doha.
Nel turno decisivo delle qualificazioni il 26enne di Ascoli Piceno, numero 134 del ranking e sesta testa di serie, ha sconfitto per 62 75 il bosniaco Aldin Sektic, numero 179 Atp, mentre Berrettini, numero 135 Atp e settima testa di serie, si è imposto per 75 76(4) sul tedesco Maximilian Marterer, numero 90 Atp.

Sconfitto al turno finale Andreas Seppi, che potrebbe però entrare nel main draw come lucky loser, superato dal bosniaco Mirza Basic, numero 138 del ranking con il risultato di 76 (3) 67 (5) 76 (5).

Main Draw Doha
(1) Thiem, Dominic AUT vs Donskoy, Evgeny RUS
Bedene, Aljaz GBR vs (WC) Jaziri, Malek TUN
Mayer, Florian GER vs (Q) Tsitsipas, Stefanos GRE
(Alt) Estrella Burgos, Victor DOM vs (5) Gasquet, Richard FRA

(3) Berdych, Tomas CZE vs Struff, Jan-Lennard GER
Lorenzi, Paolo ITA vs (WC) Monfils, Gael FRA
Troicki, Viktor SRB vs (Q) Berrettini, Matteo ITA
Gojowczyk, Peter GER vs (6) Krajinovic, Filip SRB

(8) Lopez, Feliciano ESP vs Garcia-Lopez, Guillermo ESP
(PR) Haider-Maurer, Andreas AUT vs (Q) Basic, Mirza BIH
(WC) Al-Mutawa, Jabor QAT vs (Q) Travaglia, Stefano ITA
Pella, Guido ARG vs (4) Ramos-Vinolas, Albert ESP

(7) Verdasco, Fernando ESP vs Sela, Dudi ISR
Stebe, Cedrik-Marcel GER vs Rublev, Andrey RUS
Fabbiano, Thomas ITA vs Basilashvili, Nikoloz GEO
Coric, Borna CRO vs (2) Carreno Busta, Pablo ESP

Jasmine Paolini ha superato le qualificazioni nel torneo WTA International di Shenzhen.
La 21enne di Castelnuovo Garfagnana, numero 172 del ranking mondiale, nel turno decisivo delle qualificazioni ha infatti battuto per 64 63, in un’ora e 18 minuti di gioco, la cinese Jing-Jing Lu, numero 165 Wta.
Al primo turno del tabellone principale, nella notte italiana, la Paolini affronterà la cinese Yafan Wang, numero 175 Wta, in gara con una wild card.

Deborah Chiesa è ad un passo dalla qualificazione al tabellone principale del torneo WTA International di Auckland.
Al secondo turno la 21enne trentina, numero 195 del ranking mondiale, ha regolato per 61 64, in un’ora e 7 minuti di gioco, la croata Tereza Mrdeza, numero 226 Wta. Ultimo ostacolo per lei la statunitense Sachia Vickery, numero 121 Wta.

QAT ATP Doha 250 | Cemento | $1.286.675
TDQ Seppi ITA – Basic BIH (0-0) ore 13:30

ATP Doha
Andreas Seppi [1]
6
7
6
Mirza Basic [8]
7
6
7
Vincitore: M. BASIC
Mostra dettagli

02:39:10
19 Aces 16
3 Double Faults 1
60% 1st Serve % 65%
59/77 (77%) 1st Serve Points Won 61/83 (73%)
25/51 (49%) 2nd Serve Points Won 29/45 (64%)
4/6 (67%) Break Points Saved 5/7 (71%)
18 Service Games Played 18
22/83 (27%) 1st Return Points Won 18/77 (23%)
16/45 (36%) 2nd Return Points Won 26/51 (51%)
2/7 (29%) Break Points Won 2/6 (33%)
18 Return Games Played 18
84/128 (66%) Total Service Points Won 90/128 (70%)
38/128 (30%) Total Return Points Won 44/128 (34%)
122/256 (48%) Total Points Won 134/256 (52%)

Seppi ITA – Basic BIH
86. Singles ranking 138.
21. 2. 1984 Birthdate 12. 7. 1991
right Plays right


QAT ATP Doha 250 | Cemento | $1.286.675
TDQ Marterer GER – Berrettini ITA (0-2) ore 13:30

ATP Doha
Maximilian Marterer [2]
5
6
Matteo Berrettini [7]
7
7
Vincitore: M. BERRETTINI
Mostra dettagli

01:37:24
5 Aces 9
2 Double Faults 0
71% 1st Serve % 68%
38/59 (64%) 1st Serve Points Won 39/50 (78%)
14/24 (58%) 2nd Serve Points Won 14/23 (61%)
2/4 (50%) Break Points Saved 3/4 (75%)
12 Service Games Played 12
11/50 (22%) 1st Return Points Won 21/59 (36%)
9/23 (39%) 2nd Return Points Won 10/24 (42%)
1/4 (25%) Break Points Won 2/4 (50%)
12 Return Games Played 12
52/83 (63%) Total Service Points Won 53/73 (73%)
20/73 (27%) Total Return Points Won 31/83 (37%)
72/156 (46%) Total Points Won 84/156 (54%)

Marterer GER – Berrettini ITA
90. Singles ranking 135.
15. 6. 1995 Birthdate 12. 4. 1996
left Plays right


QAT ATP Doha 250 | Cemento | $1.286.675
TDQ Setkic BIH – Travaglia ITA (1-0) ore 13:30

ATP Doha
Aldin Setkic
2
5
Stefano Travaglia [6]
6
7
Vincitore: S. TRAVAGLIA
Mostra dettagli

01:10:40
1 Aces 21
1 Double Faults 4
69% 1st Serve % 52%
27/43 (63%) 1st Serve Points Won 27/29 (93%)
8/19 (42%) 2nd Serve Points Won 13/27 (48%)
5/9 (56%) Break Points Saved 4/5 (80%)
10 Service Games Played 10
2/29 (7%) 1st Return Points Won 16/43 (37%)
14/27 (52%) 2nd Return Points Won 11/19 (58%)
1/5 (20%) Break Points Won 4/9 (44%)
10 Return Games Played 10
35/62 (56%) Total Service Points Won 40/56 (71%)
16/56 (29%) Total Return Points Won 27/62 (44%)
51/118 (43%) Total Points Won 67/118 (57%)

Setkic BIH – Travaglia ITA
179. Singles ranking 134.
21. 12. 1987 Birthdate 18. 12. 1991
right Plays right



NZL WTA Auckland International | Cemento | $250.000
2TQ Mrdeza CRO – Chiesa ITA (0-0) 4 incontro dalle ore 22:00

WTA Auckland
Tereza Mrdeza
1
4
Deborah Chiesa
6
6
Vincitore: D. CHIESA
Mostra dettagli

01:07:50
0 Aces 2
1 Double Faults 2
53% 1st Serve % 74%
9/23 (39%) 1st Serve Points Won 29/39 (74%)
11/20 (55%) 2nd Serve Points Won 7/14 (50%)
0/4 (0%) Break Points Saved 0/1 (0%)
8 Service Games Played 9
10/39 (26%) 1st Return Points Won 14/23 (61%)
7/14 (50%) 2nd Return Points Won 9/20 (45%)
1/1 (100%) Break Points Won 4/4 (100%)
9 Return Games Played 8
20/43 (47%) Total Service Points Won 36/53 (68%)
17/53 (32%) Total Return Points Won 23/43 (53%)
37/96 (39%) Total Points Won 59/96 (61%)

Mrdeza CRO – Chiesa ITA
227. Singles ranking 195.
14. 11. 1990 Birthdate 13. 6. 1996
right Plays right

In caso di vittoria sfiderà al TDQ
Conny Perrin SUI vs [7] Sachia Vickery USA

WTA Auckland
Conny Perrin
3
0
Sachia Vickery [7]
6
6
Vincitore: S. VICKERY
Mostra dettagli



CHN WTA Shenzhen International | Cemento | $750.000
TDQ Paolini ITA – Lu CHN (0-0) ore 04:00

WTA Shenzhen
Jasmine Paolini
6
6
Jing-Jing Lu
4
3
Vincitore: J. PAOLINI
Mostra dettagli

01:18:53
0 Aces 0
2 Double Faults 7
56% 1st Serve % 71%
20/30 (67%) 1st Serve Points Won 27/52 (52%)
6/24 (25%) 2nd Serve Points Won 3/21 (14%)
1/6 (17%) Break Points Saved 6/14 (43%)
9 Service Games Played 10
25/52 (48%) 1st Return Points Won 10/30 (33%)
18/21 (86%) 2nd Return Points Won 18/24 (75%)
8/14 (57%) Break Points Won 5/6 (83%)
10 Return Games Played 9
26/54 (48%) Total Service Points Won 30/73 (41%)
43/73 (59%) Total Return Points Won 28/54 (52%)
69/127 (54%) Total Points Won 58/127 (46%)

Paolini ITA – Lu CHN
168. Singles ranking 163.
4. 1. 1996 Birthdate 5. 5. 1989
right Plays right

Lo spot della Paolini fino ai quarti di finale
(6) Siniakova, Katerina CZE vs Jabeur, Ons TUN
(Q) Paolini, Jasmine ITA vs (WC) Wang, Yafan CHN
Bogdan, Ana ROU vs Giorgi, Camila ITA
Pliskova, Kristyna CZE vs (2) Ostapenko, Jelena LAT



FRA Challenger Noumea CH | Cemento | $75.000
TDQ Caruana ITA – Barry IRL (0-0) ore 04:00

CH Noumea
Liam Caruana [4]
6
7
Sam Barry [5]
4
6
Vincitore: L. CARUANA
Mostra dettagli

01:48:00
13 Aces 8
1 Double Faults 2
64% 1st Serve % 65%
35/41 (85%) 1st Serve Points Won 39/57 (68%)
18/23 (78%) 2nd Serve Points Won 19/31 (61%)
0/0 (0%) Break Points Saved 7/8 (88%)
11 Service Games Played 11
18/57 (32%) 1st Return Points Won 6/41 (15%)
12/31 (39%) 2nd Return Points Won 5/23 (22%)
1/8 (13%) Break Points Won 0/0 (0%)
11 Return Games Played 11
53/64 (83%) Total Service Points Won 58/88 (66%)
30/88 (34%) Total Return Points Won 11/64 (17%)
83/152 (55%) Total Points Won 69/152 (45%)

Caruana ITA – Barry IRL
429. Singles ranking 464.
22. 1. 1998 Birthdate 27. 1. 1992
right Plays right

Lo spot di Caruana fino ai quarti di Finale
(1) Benneteau, Julien FRA vs (Q) Piros, Zsombor HUN
Rubin, Noah USA vs (WC) Janvier, Maxime FRA
(Q) Caruana, Liam ITA vs Krueger, Mitchell USA
Kozlov, Stefan USA vs (5) Moutet, Corentin FRA



THA Challenger Bangkok | Cemento | $50.000
2TQ Cipolla ITA – G. Granollers ESP (1-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 04:00

CH Bangkok
Flavio Cipolla
6
1
6
Gerard Granollers [8]
2
6
3
Vincitore: F. CIPOLLA
Mostra dettagli

01:40:33
1 Aces 2
6 Double Faults 3
69% 1st Serve % 67%
34/50 (68%) 1st Serve Points Won 34/53 (64%)
10/22 (45%) 2nd Serve Points Won 12/26 (46%)
4/7 (57%) Break Points Saved 5/9 (56%)
12 Service Games Played 12
19/53 (36%) 1st Return Points Won 16/50 (32%)
14/26 (54%) 2nd Return Points Won 12/22 (55%)
4/9 (44%) Break Points Won 3/7 (43%)
12 Return Games Played 12
44/72 (61%) Total Service Points Won 46/79 (58%)
33/79 (42%) Total Return Points Won 28/72 (39%)
77/151 (51%) Total Points Won 74/151 (49%)

Cipolla ITA – G. Granollers ESP
Nr. Singles ranking 390.
20. 10. 1983 Birthdate 30. 1. 1989
right Plays right

In caso di vittoria sfiderà al TDQ
[3] Nino Serdarusic CRO vs Frederik Nielsen DEN (non prima ore: 06:30)
CH Bangkok
Nino Serdarusic [3]
4
6
Frederik Nielsen
6
7
Vincitore: F. NIELSEN
Mostra dettagli

