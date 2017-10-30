Masters 1000 Paris 1000 | Indoor | e4.273.775 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Race 2017: La situazione aggiornata per Londra. Juan Martin Del Potro ancora in corsa
30/10/2017 12:48 13 commenti
Classifica Atp Race Singolo (30-10-2017)
1
Best: ND
--
0
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 03-06-1986
10465
Punti
16
Tornei
2
Best: ND
--
0
Roger Federer
SUI, 08-08-1981
9005
Punti
15
Tornei
3
Best: ND
--
0
Alexander Zverev
GER, 20-04-1997
4400
Punti
23
Tornei
4
Best: ND
--
0
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 03-09-1993
3725
Punti
25
Tornei
5
Best: ND
▲
1
Marin Cilic
CRO, 28-09-1988
3625
Punti
20
Tornei
6
Best: ND
▼
-1
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 16-05-1991
3560
Punti
21
Tornei
7
Best: ND
--
0
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 28-03-1985
3150
Punti
14
Tornei
8
Best: ND
--
0
David Goffin
BEL, 07-12-1990
2885
Punti
24
Tornei
9
Best: ND
--
0
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 12-07-1991
2605
Punti
23
Tornei
10
Best: ND
--
0
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 22-05-1987
2585
Punti
15
Tornei
11
Best: ND
--
0
Sam Querrey
USA, 07-10-1987
2525
Punti
22
Tornei
12
Best: ND
--
0
Kevin Anderson
RSA, 18-05-1986
2470
Punti
21
Tornei
13
Best: ND
▲
1
Juan Martin del Potro
ARG, 23-09-1988
2415
Punti
18
Tornei
14
Best: ND
▲
1
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
FRA, 17-04-1985
2310
Punti
19
Tornei
15
Best: ND
▼
-2
Andy Murray
GBR, 15-05-1987
2290
Punti
15
Tornei
16
Best: ND
▲
8
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 23-02-1994
2145
Punti
23
Tornei
17
Best: ND
▼
-1
Tomas Berdych
CZE, 17-09-1985
2050
Punti
19
Tornei
18
Best: ND
▼
-1
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 27-04-1995
2010
Punti
18
Tornei
19
Best: ND
▼
-1
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 14-04-1988
1925
Punti
23
Tornei
20
Best: ND
▼
-1
John Isner
USA, 26-04-1985
1905
Punti
23
Tornei
21
Best: ND
▼
-1
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 29-12-1989
1885
Punti
18
Tornei
22
Best: ND
--
0
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 17-01-1988
1835
Punti
29
Tornei
23
Best: ND
▼
-2
Milos Raonic
CAN, 27-12-1990
1795
Punti
19
Tornei
24
Best: ND
▼
-1
Jack Sock
USA, 24-09-1992
1765
Punti
20
Tornei
25
Best: ND
--
0
Gilles Muller
LUX, 09-05-1983
1650
Punti
22
Tornei
26
Best: ND
--
0
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 16-08-1992
1630
Punti
27
Tornei
27
Best: ND
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1625
Punti
24
Tornei
28
Best: ND
--
0
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 29-06-1988
1590
Punti
28
Tornei
29
Best: ND
▲
5
Philipp Kohlschreiber
GER, 16-10-1983
1420
Punti
22
Tornei
30
Best: ND
▼
-1
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 20-05-1992
1365
Punti
28
Tornei
31
Best: ND
--
0
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 18-06-1986
1330
Punti
20
Tornei
32
Best: ND
▼
-2
Mischa Zverev
GER, 22-08-1987
1292
Punti
30
Tornei
33
Best: ND
▼
-1
David Ferrer
ESP, 02-04-1982
1280
Punti
22
Tornei
34
Best: ND
▼
-1
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 20-10-1997
1278
Punti
22
Tornei
35
Best: ND
--
0
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 20-09-1981
1250
Punti
24
Tornei
36
Best: ND
--
0
Alexandr Dolgopolov
UKR, 07-11-1988
1231
Punti
24
Tornei
37
Best: ND
--
0
Yuichi Sugita
JPN, 18-09-1988
1209
Punti
28
Tornei
38
Best: ND
--
0
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 01-01-1986
1190
Punti
23
Tornei
39
Best: ND
--
0
Benoit Paire
FRA, 08-05-1989
1145
Punti
32
Tornei
40
Best: ND
--
0
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 15-11-1983
1115
Punti
24
Tornei
41
Best: ND
--
0
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
1085
Punti
33
Tornei
42
Best: ND
--
0
Steve Johnson
USA, 24-12-1989
1045
Punti
25
Tornei
43
Best: ND
--
0
Robin Haase
NED, 06-04-1987
1040
Punti
29
Tornei
44
Best: ND
--
0
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 21-05-1996
1020
Punti
27
Tornei
45
Best: ND
--
0
Gael Monfils
FRA, 01-09-1986
1015
Punti
16
Tornei
46
Best: ND
--
0
Ryan Harrison
USA, 07-05-1992
1000
Punti
25
Tornei
47
Best: ND
--
0
Aljaz Bedene
GBR, 18-07-1989
973
Punti
21
Tornei
48
Best: ND
--
0
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 15-04-1999
971
Punti
22
Tornei
49
Best: ND
▲
11
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 08-01-1995
947
Punti
26
Tornei
50
Best: ND
--
0
Borna Coric
CRO, 14-11-1996
931
Punti
27
Tornei
Classifica Atp Race Singolo (30-10-2017)
27
Best: ND
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1625
Punti
24
Tornei
41
Best: ND
--
0
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
1085
Punti
33
Tornei
69
Best: ND
▼
-1
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
693
Punti
27
Tornei
88
Best: ND
▼
-6
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
591
Punti
22
Tornei
104
Best: ND
▲
5
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
531
Punti
27
Tornei
122
Best: ND
▼
-2
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
465
Punti
22
Tornei
134
Best: ND
▼
-1
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
420
Punti
24
Tornei
137
Best: ND
▲
2
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
408
Punti
23
Tornei
149
Best: ND
▲
2
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
357
Punti
22
Tornei
162
Best: ND
▼
-5
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
333
Punti
26
Tornei
169
Best: ND
▼
-4
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
303
Punti
33
Tornei
170
Best: ND
▲
3
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
299
Punti
15
Tornei
209
Best: ND
▼
-5
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
240
Punti
18
Tornei
224
Best: ND
▼
-6
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
230
Punti
31
Tornei
245
Best: ND
▼
-2
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
204
Punti
32
Tornei
255
Best: ND
▼
-6
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
192
Punti
22
Tornei
262
Best: ND
▼
-5
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
185
Punti
22
Tornei
273
Best: ND
▼
-5
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
180
Punti
25
Tornei
297
Best: ND
▼
-4
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
158
Punti
24
Tornei
298
Best: ND
▼
-3
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
156
Punti
12
Tornei
315
Best: ND
▲
21
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
145
Punti
22
Tornei
325
Best: ND
--
0
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
139
Punti
27
Tornei
379
Best: ND
▼
-3
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
108
Punti
23
Tornei
393
Best: ND
▼
-6
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
102
Punti
23
Tornei
412
Best: ND
▼
-5
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
92
Punti
19
Tornei
422
Best: ND
▼
-5
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
88
Punti
18
Tornei
454
Best: ND
▼
-5
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
79
Punti
25
Tornei
456
Best: ND
▼
-6
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
79
Punti
26
Tornei
459
Best: ND
▼
-5
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
78
Punti
26
Tornei
472
Best: ND
▼
-3
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
74
Punti
21
Tornei
485
Best: ND
▼
-5
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
71
Punti
11
Tornei
489
Best: ND
▼
-4
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
71
Punti
29
Tornei
495
Best: ND
▼
-4
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
69
Punti
33
Tornei
514
Best: ND
▼
-5
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
65
Punti
33
Tornei
557
Best: ND
▼
-7
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
53
Punti
16
Tornei
560
Best: ND
▼
-1
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
53
Punti
23
Tornei
572
Best: ND
▼
-10
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
50
Punti
19
Tornei
592
Best: ND
▼
-5
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
47
Punti
23
Tornei
615
Best: ND
▼
-7
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
44
Punti
26
Tornei
621
Best: ND
▼
-7
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
43
Punti
26
Tornei
633
Best: ND
▼
-4
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
41
Punti
31
Tornei
635
Best: ND
▼
-4
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
40
Punti
15
Tornei
648
Best: ND
▼
-2
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
37
Punti
33
Tornei
665
Best: ND
▼
-2
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
34
Punti
19
Tornei
673
Best: ND
▲
10
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
33
Punti
21
Tornei
690
Best: ND
▼
-5
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
31
Punti
25
Tornei
698
Best: ND
▼
-6
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
30
Punti
16
Tornei
709
Best: ND
▼
-5
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
29
Punti
14
Tornei
714
Best: ND
▼
-4
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
29
Punti
26
Tornei
723
Best: ND
▼
-5
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
28
Punti
18
Tornei
730
Best: ND
▼
-7
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
28
Punti
28
Tornei
744
Best: ND
▲
63
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
26
Punti
21
Tornei
788
Best: ND
▼
-7
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
22
Punti
22
Tornei
836
Best: ND
▼
-9
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
19
Punti
22
Tornei
868
Best: ND
▼
-7
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
17
Punti
19
Tornei
882
Best: ND
▼
-6
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
16
Punti
16
Tornei
901
Best: ND
▲
5
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
15
Punti
22
Tornei
923
Best: ND
▼
-11
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
13
Punti
7
Tornei
933
Best: ND
▲
10
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
13
Punti
17
Tornei
963
Best: ND
▼
-10
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
11
Punti
3
Tornei
971
Best: ND
▼
-11
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
11
Punti
11
Tornei
978
Best: ND
▼
-11
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
11
Punti
17
Tornei
979
Best: ND
▲
53
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
11
Punti
18
Tornei
1013
Best: ND
▼
-10
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
10
Punti
17
Tornei
1040
Best: ND
▼
-7
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
9
Punti
17
Tornei
1100
Best: ND
▼
-7
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
7
Punti
13
Tornei
1104
Best: ND
▼
-4
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
7
Punti
13
Tornei
1113
Best: ND
▼
-5
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
7
Punti
15
Tornei
1134
Best: ND
▼
-8
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
6
Punti
7
Tornei
1143
Best: ND
▼
-7
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1150
Best: ND
▼
-7
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1156
Best: ND
▼
-6
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
6
Punti
13
Tornei
1176
Best: ND
▲
251
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
5
Punti
2
Tornei
1183
Best: ND
▼
-9
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
5
Punti
5
Tornei
1190
Best: ND
▼
-8
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1190
Best: ND
▼
-8
Matteo Tinelli
ITA, 05-02-1997
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1208
Best: ND
▼
-8
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1208
Best: ND
▼
-8
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1219
Best: ND
▼
-6
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1222
Best: ND
▼
-7
Tommaso Gabrieli
ITA, 20-06-1993
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1223
Best: ND
▼
-7
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1238
Best: ND
▼
-11
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
5
Punti
13
Tornei
1282
Best: ND
▼
-11
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1283
Best: ND
▼
-11
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1296
Best: ND
▼
-9
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1305
Best: ND
▼
-10
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
4
Punti
17
Tornei
1328
Best: ND
▼
-12
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1328
Best: ND
▼
-12
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1335
Best: ND
▼
-12
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1335
Best: ND
▼
-12
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1387
Best: ND
▼
-13
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1391
Best: ND
▼
-12
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1391
Best: ND
▼
-12
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1391
Best: ND
▼
-12
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1440
Best: ND
▼
-13
Roberto Livi
ITA, 23-02-1994
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1474
Best: ND
▼
-9
Gianluca Bergomi
ITA, 15-01-1993
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1474
Best: ND
▼
-9
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1474
Best: ND
▼
-9
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1512
Best: ND
▼
-13
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1533
Best: ND
▼
-10
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1558
Best: ND
▼
-11
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1617
Best: ND
▼
-12
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
2
Punti
10
Tornei
1625
Best: ND
▼
-10
Francisco Bahamonde
ITA, 07-11-1996
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1625
Best: ND
▼
-10
Ettore Capello
ITA, 20-04-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1625
Best: ND
▼
-10
Alessandro Colella
ITA, 10-02-1992
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1625
Best: ND
▼
-10
Arturo Dell\'Eva
ITA, 16-06-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1625
Best: ND
▼
-10
Matteo Fago
ITA, 14-10-1987
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1625
Best: ND
▼
-10
Riccardo Stiglich
ITA, 03-09-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1727
Best: ND
▼
-8
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1727
Best: ND
▼
-8
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1727
Best: ND
▼
-8
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1727
Best: ND
▼
-8
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1727
Best: ND
▼
-8
Fabio Mercuri
ITA, 09-02-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1727
Best: ND
▼
-8
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1727
Best: ND
▼
-8
Riccardo Sinicropi
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1823
Best: ND
▼
-5
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1823
Best: ND
▼
-5
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1823
Best: ND
▼
-5
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1823
Best: ND
▼
-5
Carlo Donato
ITA, 03-04-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1823
Best: ND
▼
-5
Guido Marson
ITA, 06-07-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1823
Best: ND
▼
-5
Filippo Mora
ITA, 12-03-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1823
Best: ND
▼
-5
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1823
Best: ND
▼
-5
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1902
Best: ND
▼
-2
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1902
Best: ND
▼
-2
Daniele Catini
ITA, 18-10-1995
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1902
Best: ND
▼
-2
Michele Longo
ITA, 04-08-1990
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1956
Best: ND
▼
-6
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1956
Best: ND
▼
-6
Francesco Garzelli
ITA, 05-04-1991
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1956
Best: ND
▼
-6
Edoardo Sardella
ITA, 23-05-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1997
Best: ND
▼
-5
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
1
Punti
6
Tornei
TAG: Race 2017
Il “mazzo ” di Busta non giustifica il Del Po di Marzo – Agosto
E quindi ? Carreno per i suoi limiti ha fatto una super stagione
Del Potro no . Parliamo di due giocatori con due marcie diverse per carriera , risultati e il resto
Lo spagnolo è stato molto costante fino agli UO , L’argentino non ha giocato fino a New York una partita decente se non un Quarto a Roma
La bufale che non riuscisse a giocare più tornei è stata ampiamente smentita
L’infortunio lo ha palesemente limitato ma ci sono stati errori del giocatore a impostare la stagione
La cosa è palese ma la si vuole negare
Se Tipsarevic si è qualificato a un Master , più un ripescaggio , non vedo perchè Carreno sia uno scandalo
Ma che c’entrano i tabelloni , Carreno i suoi risultati se li è sudati come tutti i professionisti Atp . I tabelloni cambiano perchè nel tennis non ci sono partite scontate e i ritiri sono nel semplice ordine delle cose , se facciamo un discorso del genere il Wimbledon di Federer e Gli UOpen di Nadal valgono zero perchè hanno avuto un percorso “facile ” ? Vabbè che ho letto che valevano come due 500 vista la “marmaglia ” affrontata ma vi state arrampicando sugli specchi
Busta è due mesi che fa primi turni ma ha fatto due tornei dello slam di livello , un semi in un mille e una finale 500
Andate a simpatie
Del Potro che ha fatto da marzo a agosto ?
Quando perdeva da Elias a Nizza nessuno osava scrivere
Due mesi non sono una stagione , ma vale per tutti
L’Argentino qua è intoccabile
L’infortunio non è l’unica causa dei suoi guai , manca di preparazione
La bufala che non reggesse più tornei è stata smentita
Avete le fette di prosciutto sugli occhi
Del Potro ha fatto ridere fino a agosto , se si vuole negare una cosa del genere e collegarla alla questione infortunio quando è dovuto anche a colpe sue per una forma che è mancata è un discorso diverso
In una stagione senza Djokovic ,Murray , Wawrinka e Nishikori che mediamente erano presenze fisse al Master che uno come lui sia fuori ancora dagli 8 è ridicolo e un insulto alla intelligenza
Ok, ma sono 720 punti per aver affrontato quattro qualificati e un giocatore stravolto per una maratona poche ore prima. E si è schiantato contro il primo giocatore in fiducia e comunque non insormontabile.
Questi punti lo portano circa 10 posizioni sopra quello che ha mostrato durante l’anno.
Tra l’altro, hai citato due risultati altrettanto imbarazzanti in quanto a fortuna…
1)Si merita di passare chi fa i punti che deve fare.
2)Se tu pensi che uno possa rientrare full time dopo un infortunio come il suo (a quasi 30 anni) forse dovresti cominciare a fare qualche sport, per capire come funziona.
Secondo me delpo e Tsonga avranno il fiatone a bercy, Anderson e querrey sono abbastanza fuori forma, Carreno ha il tabellone x garantirsi le finals ma io punto su pouille. Con una finale(possibile) è qualificato
@ Il Moralizzatore (#1981138)
Eh certo, semi a Indian Wells battendo Bautista per walkover, Lajovic e Cuevas, finale a Rio battendo Estrella, Ruud e Dolgopolov per ritiro. Hai preso due risultati perfino più scandalosi dello US Open… L’unico grande torneo giocato da Carreno in stagione è il Roland Garros, per il resto se è lì deve ringraziare la buona sorte nei sorteggi e gli infortuni degli altri.
Del Potro in una stagione “normale” (ovvero senza almeno 5 potenziali top ten che chiudono in anticipo) non sarebbe mai arrivato neanche vicino alla qualificazione per le Finals, ma in questa particolare situazione è quello che merita di più per il livello di gioco espresso negli ultimi due mesi (non uno, gli US Open erano a fine agosto). Gli altri contendenti vivono su exploit del tutto estemporanei e (a parte Tsonga e Pouille) pure più lontani nel tempo.
@ Bibi (#1981091)
Busta ha fatto anche lui una finale in 500 e una semi 1000
Del Po fino agli UO dove era ?
Su che basi Del Po meriti più di Busta qualcuno me lo spieghi
L’Argentino fino agli UO era in vacanza e un mese fatto alla grande dopo mesi di nulla testimonia che come minimo non si è allenato bene
Grossi demeriti di Del Po a oggi se non va a Londra
Il resto sono scuse , che qua abbondano
Forza DelPo, vinci a Parigi e fuga ogni dubbio!
Delpo con il fiatone. Peccato per la prima parte di stagione, altrimenti si qualificava con ampio margine. Se va alle finals, secondo me, sarà il più pericoloso avversario del dinamico duo.
Anche pouille, visto lo stato di forma e il nuovo Tabellone che si è trovato può farcela
Speriamo davvero per Delpo. Che Busta vada a Londra per il tappeto rosso che gli si è srotolato a NY proprio no…