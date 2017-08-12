Challenger Meerbusch: Quali. Subito eliminato Erik Crepaldi
Challenger Meerbusch | Terra | e43.000
1TQ Lazarov – Crepaldi (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 11:30
01:06:19
4 Aces 0
2 Double Faults 2
66% 1st Serve % 79%
28/40 (70%) 1st Serve Points Won 26/41 (63%)
9/21 (43%) 2nd Serve Points Won 3/11 (27%)
2/4 (50%) Break Points Saved 5/9 (56%)
10 Service Games Played 9
15/41 (37%) 1st Return Points Won 12/40 (30%)
8/11 (73%) 2nd Return Points Won 12/21 (57%)
4/9 (44%) Break Points Won 2/4 (50%)
9 Return Games Played 10
37/61 (61%) Total Service Points Won 29/52 (56%)
23/52 (44%) Total Return Points Won 24/61 (39%)
60/113 (53%) Total Points Won 53/113 (47%)
600 Ranking 655
19 Age 27
Miami, FL, USA Birthplace Vercelli, Italy
Sofia, Bulgaria Residence Vercelli, Italy
6’2″ (187 cm) Height N/A
159 lbs (72 kg) Weight N/A
Right-Handed Plays Left-Handed
N/A Turned Pro N/A
0/1 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$16,665 Career Prize Money $117,458
TAG: Challenger Meerbusch, Challenger Meerbusch 2017, Erik Crepaldi
3 commenti
Si sul cemento sicuramente Erik si esprime meglio.tanto che l’ anno scorso ha fatto tutta la tournée Challenger Americana . quest’ anno è tornato ai Future e purtroppo non ha raggiunto grandi risultati.pero’ d’altronde mancano i soldi per pagare certe trasferte
Giusto Daniele: anche se la terra lo penalizza un bel po’ … sarei più positivo se fossimo su cemento o simili
Dura ma si può fare