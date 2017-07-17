WTA Gstaad: I risultati con il live dettagliato della prima giornata

WTA Gstaad International | Terra | $250.000 – 1° Turno
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Maria Sakkari vs [4] Mona Barthel
WTA Gstaad
Maria Sakkari
4
6
6
Mona Barthel [4]
6
3
3
Vincitore: M. SAKKARI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Barthel
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
M. Barthel
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
M. Sakkari
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
M. Barthel
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Sakkari
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Barthel
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Sakkari
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Sakkari
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
M. Barthel
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
M. Barthel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
M. Barthel
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
df
1-0 → 2-0
M. Sakkari
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Barthel
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-5 → 4-6
M. Sakkari
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
M. Barthel
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 3-5
M. Sakkari
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
M. Barthel
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
M. Sakkari
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
M. Barthel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
1-2 → 2-2
M. Barthel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
M. Sakkari
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. Sílvia Soler-Espinosa vs [6] Carina Witthoeft
WTA Gstaad
Sílvia Soler-Espinosa
3
6
Carina Witthoeft [6]
6
7
Vincitore: C. WITTHOEFT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6-6 → 6-7
S. Soler-Espinosa
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
S. Soler-Espinosa
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
C. Witthoeft
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
S. Soler-Espinosa
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
S. Soler-Espinosa
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
S. Soler-Espinosa
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
S. Soler-Espinosa
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Witthoeft
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
S. Soler-Espinosa
2-5 → 3-5
C. Witthoeft
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
S. Soler-Espinosa
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
C. Witthoeft
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
S. Soler-Espinosa
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
S. Soler-Espinosa
0-1 → 1-1
3. Aleksandra Krunic vs [2] Kiki Bertens
WTA Gstaad
Aleksandra Krunic
15
1
Kiki Bertens [2]•
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Krunic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
4. [Q] Anna Kalinskaya vs [WC] Rebeka Masarova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Ylena In-Albon / Conny Perrin vs [WC] Amra Sadikovic / Jil Teichmann
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Nina Stojanovic vs Rebecca Sramkova
WTA Gstaad
Nina Stojanovic
3
4
Rebecca Sramkova
6
6
Vincitore: R. SRAMKOVA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Sramkova
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
2-5 → 3-5
R. Sramkova
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
N. Stojanovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
R. Sramkova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
N. Stojanovic
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
N. Stojanovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Stojanovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
N. Stojanovic
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-4 → 2-4
N. Stojanovic
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
R. Sramkova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
N. Stojanovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
R. Sramkova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
2. Louisa Chirico vs [Q] Tereza Smitkova
WTA Gstaad
Louisa Chirico
7
6
Tereza Smitkova
6
4
Vincitore: L. CHIRICO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Chirico
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
L. Chirico
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
4-3 → 4-4
T. Smitkova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-3 → 4-3
L. Chirico
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
T. Smitkova
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
L. Chirico
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
T. Smitkova
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 1-2
T. Smitkova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
5*-3
5-4*
df
5-5*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
T. Smitkova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
A-40
ace
6-5 → 6-6
T. Smitkova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
L. Chirico
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
L. Chirico
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
T. Smitkova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
L. Chirico
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
3. [Q] Anna Zaja vs Patricia Maria Tig
WTA Gstaad
Anna Zaja
6
6
Patricia Maria Tig
2
3
Vincitore: A. ZAJA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Zaja
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
P. Maria Tig
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
A. Zaja
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Zaja
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
P. Maria Tig
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
df
3-2 → 4-2
A. Zaja
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Zaja
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
4. Jacqueline Cako / Valentini Grammatikopoulou vs [3] Viktorija Golubic / Nina Stojanovic
WTA Gstaad
Jacqueline Cako / Valentini Grammatikopoulou
0
0
Viktorija Golubic / Nina Stojanovic [3]•
0
0
5. [4] Irina Khromacheva / Aleksandra Krunic vs Cornelia Lister / Aleksandrina Naydenova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
