Circuito WTA Copertina, WTA

WTA Gstaad: I risultati con il live dettagliato della prima giornata

17/07/2017 14:14 Nessun commento
Kiki Bertens nella foto
Kiki Bertens nella foto

SUI WTA Gstaad International | Terra | $250.000 – 1° Turno

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Maria Sakkari GRE vs [4] Mona Barthel GER

WTA Gstaad
Maria Sakkari
4
6
6
Mona Barthel [4]
6
3
3
Vincitore: M. SAKKARI
Mostra dettagli

2. Sílvia Soler-Espinosa ESP vs [6] Carina Witthoeft GER

WTA Gstaad
Sílvia Soler-Espinosa
3
6
Carina Witthoeft [6]
6
7
Vincitore: C. WITTHOEFT
Mostra dettagli

3. Aleksandra Krunic SRB vs [2] Kiki Bertens NED

WTA Gstaad
Aleksandra Krunic
15
1
Kiki Bertens [2]
0
1
Mostra dettagli

4. [Q] Anna Kalinskaya RUS vs [WC] Rebeka Masarova SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Ylena In-Albon SUI / Conny Perrin SUI vs [WC] Amra Sadikovic SUI / Jil Teichmann SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Nina Stojanovic SRB vs Rebecca Sramkova SVK

WTA Gstaad
Nina Stojanovic
3
4
Rebecca Sramkova
6
6
Vincitore: R. SRAMKOVA
Mostra dettagli

2. Louisa Chirico USA vs [Q] Tereza Smitkova CZE

WTA Gstaad
Louisa Chirico
7
6
Tereza Smitkova
6
4
Vincitore: L. CHIRICO
Mostra dettagli

3. [Q] Anna Zaja GER vs Patricia Maria Tig ROU

WTA Gstaad
Anna Zaja
6
6
Patricia Maria Tig
2
3
Vincitore: A. ZAJA
Mostra dettagli

4. Jacqueline Cako USA / Valentini Grammatikopoulou GRE vs [3] Viktorija Golubic SUI / Nina Stojanovic SRB

WTA Gstaad
Jacqueline Cako / Valentini Grammatikopoulou
0
0
Viktorija Golubic / Nina Stojanovic [3]
0
0
Mostra dettagli

5. [4] Irina Khromacheva RUS / Aleksandra Krunic SRB vs Cornelia Lister SWE / Aleksandrina Naydenova BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,