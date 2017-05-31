Italiani nel circuito Future: Risultati 31 Maggio 2017. I risultati di oggi

Roberto Marcora classe 1989
Bosnia & Herzegovina F2 – $15,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
Miljan Zekic [1] vs. Fabrizio Ornago Non prima delle ore 13:00
ITF Bosnia & Herzegovina F2
M. Zekic [1]
6
6
F. Ornago
2
0
Vincitore: M. Zekic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Ornago
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-0 → 5-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Ornago
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
M. Zekic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
F. Ornago
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
M. Zekic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Tunisia F21 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Davide Galoppini vs. Goncalo Oliveira [2] # incontro dalle ore
ITF Tunisia F21
D. Galoppini
2
3
G. Oliveira [2]
6
6
Vincitore: G. Oliveira
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Oliveira
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
G. Oliveira
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
D. Galoppini
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
G. Oliveira
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Galoppini
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
G. Oliveira
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
G. Oliveira
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
D. Galoppini
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
G. Oliveira
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Riccardo Bonadio [4] vs. Victor Poncelet ore
ITF Tunisia F21
R. Bonadio [4]
7
6
V. Poncelet
5
3
Vincitore: R. Bonadio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Poncelet
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
R. Bonadio
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
R. Bonadio
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
R. Bonadio
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Bonadio
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
R. Bonadio
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
V. Poncelet
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
R. Bonadio
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
V. Poncelet
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
V. Poncelet
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
R. Bonadio
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
V. Poncelet
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
R. Bonadio
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Clement Geens [1] vs. Gianluca Acquaroli # incontro dalle ore
ITF Tunisia F21
C. Geens [1]
7
6
G. Acquaroli
5
3
Vincitore: C. Geens
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Geens
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Acquaroli
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 7-5
C. Geens
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
G. Acquaroli
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 5-5
C. Geens
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
G. Acquaroli
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 3-5
C. Geens
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
G. Acquaroli
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 1-3
C. Geens
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
G. Acquaroli
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
C. Geens
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Eros Siringo vs. Yanais Laurent ore
ITF Tunisia F21
E. Siringo
6
1
4
Y. Laurent
3
6
6
Vincitore: Y. Laurent
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Siringo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
E. Siringo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
Y. Laurent
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 2-4
E. Siringo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-4 → 1-4
E. Siringo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
Y. Laurent
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
E. Siringo
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Siringo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
Y. Laurent
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-4 → 1-4
E. Siringo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-A
0-3 → 0-4
Y. Laurent
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Laurent
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
E. Siringo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Davide Pontoglio vs. Pierre Faivre # incontro dalle ore
ITF Tunisia F21
D. Pontoglio
2
0
P. Faivre
6
6
Vincitore: P. Faivre
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Faivre
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-5 → 0-6
D. Pontoglio
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
D. Pontoglio
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
D. Pontoglio
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Faivre
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
Italy F15 – $15,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
Walter Trusendi vs. Ante Pavic ore 13:00
ITF Italy F15
W. Trusendi
6
4
A. Pavic
7
6
Vincitore: A. Pavic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
W. Trusendi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
A. Pavic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
A. Pavic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
W. Trusendi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
A. Pavic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
W. Trusendi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
A. Pavic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Pavic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
W. Trusendi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Pavic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
W. Trusendi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Vaclav Safranek [1] vs. Lorenzo Bocchi ore 14:00
ITF Italy F15
V. Safranek [1]
3
6
6
L. Bocchi
6
2
3
Vincitore: V. Safranek
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
V. Safranek
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
V. Safranek
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
V. Safranek
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Bocchi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
V. Safranek
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Bocchi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
L. Bocchi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
V. Safranek
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
L. Bocchi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
V. Safranek
15-0
30-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Roberto Marcora vs. Nicolo Turchetti ore 13:00
ITF Italy F15
R. Marcora
7
7
N. Turchetti
5
5
Vincitore: R. Marcora
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Turchetti
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
N. Turchetti
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 5-5
N. Turchetti
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
R. Marcora
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
R. Marcora
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
R. Marcora
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Marcora
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
R. Marcora
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
R. Marcora
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
R. Marcora
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Marco Bortolotti vs. Yannick Maden [2] Non prima delle ore 15:00
ITF Italy F15
M. Bortolotti
1
2
Y. Maden [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Y. Maden
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Maden
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
Y. Maden
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
M. Bortolotti
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Maden
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-4 → 1-4
Turkey F21 – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Ricardo Hocevar vs. Pietro Rondoni ore 09:30
ITF Turkey F21
R. Hocevar
6
4
3
P. Rondoni
3
6
6
Vincitore: P. Rondoni
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Hocevar
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
P. Rondoni
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
R. Hocevar
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Hocevar
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
R. Hocevar
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
P. Rondoni
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Rondoni
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
R. Hocevar
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 5-3
R. Hocevar
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
P. Rondoni
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
P. Rondoni
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
7 commenti
Alla fine ha ceduto negli altri 2 parziali, ma comunque fa ben sperare il 1° set, speriamo giochi più spesso questo ragazzo
Alla fine sono risultate un po’ sfiatate…
Con tutto il rispetto x Turchetti e Sirigo ma qua al momento abbiamo in campo Bocchi che dopo aver preso il primo punto Atp è avanti incredibilmente di un set contro Safranek tds n.1 e n.200 Atp! 😯
Grande Lorenzo!
Fiato alle trombe….Turchetti!
bella vittoria di Rondoni e di Bonadio
E’tornato il Siro!!!Speriamo abbia recuperato bene dall’infortunio..vamos Eros!!!