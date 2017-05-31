Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel circuito Future: Risultati 31 Maggio 2017. I risultati di oggi

31/05/2017 15:21 7 commenti
Roberto Marcora classe 1989
BIH Bosnia & Herzegovina F2 – $15,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
Miljan Zekic SRB [1] vs. Fabrizio Ornago ITA Non prima delle ore 13:00

ITF Bosnia & Herzegovina F2
M. Zekic [1]
6
6
F. Ornago
2
0
Vincitore: M. Zekic



TUN Tunisia F21 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Davide Galoppini ITA vs. Goncalo Oliveira POR [2] # incontro dalle ore

ITF Tunisia F21
D. Galoppini
2
3
G. Oliveira [2]
6
6
Vincitore: G. Oliveira


Riccardo Bonadio ITA [4] vs. Victor Poncelet BEL ore

ITF Tunisia F21
R. Bonadio [4]
7
6
V. Poncelet
5
3
Vincitore: R. Bonadio


Clement Geens BEL [1] vs. Gianluca Acquaroli ITA # incontro dalle ore

ITF Tunisia F21
C. Geens [1]
7
6
G. Acquaroli
5
3
Vincitore: C. Geens


Eros Siringo ITA vs. Yanais Laurent FRA ore

ITF Tunisia F21
E. Siringo
6
1
4
Y. Laurent
3
6
6
Vincitore: Y. Laurent


Davide Pontoglio ITA vs. Pierre Faivre FRA # incontro dalle ore

ITF Tunisia F21
D. Pontoglio
2
0
P. Faivre
6
6
Vincitore: P. Faivre



ITA Italy F15 – $15,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
Walter Trusendi ITA vs. Ante Pavic CRO ore 13:00

ITF Italy F15
W. Trusendi
6
4
A. Pavic
7
6
Vincitore: A. Pavic


Vaclav Safranek CZE [1] vs. Lorenzo Bocchi ITA ore 14:00

ITF Italy F15
V. Safranek [1]
3
6
6
L. Bocchi
6
2
3
Vincitore: V. Safranek


Roberto Marcora ITA vs. Nicolo Turchetti ITA ore 13:00

ITF Italy F15
R. Marcora
7
7
N. Turchetti
5
5
Vincitore: R. Marcora


Marco Bortolotti ITA vs. Yannick Maden GER [2] Non prima delle ore 15:00

ITF Italy F15
M. Bortolotti
1
2
Y. Maden [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Y. Maden



TUR Turkey F21 – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Ricardo Hocevar BRA vs. Pietro Rondoni ITA ore 09:30

ITF Turkey F21
R. Hocevar
6
4
3
P. Rondoni
3
6
6
Vincitore: P. Rondoni


7 commenti

Marcus91 31-05-2017 17:04

Scritto da Mithra
Con tutto il rispetto x Turchetti e Sirigo ma qua al momento abbiamo in campo Bocchi che dopo aver preso il primo punto Atp è avanti incredibilmente di un set contro Safranek tds n.1 e n.200 Atp!

Alla fine ha ceduto negli altri 2 parziali, ma comunque fa ben sperare il 1° set, speriamo giochi più spesso questo ragazzo

 7

Lo Scriba (Guest) 31-05-2017 16:25

Scritto da Sottile
Fiato alle trombe….Turchetti!

Alla fine sono risultate un po’ sfiatate…

 6

Mithra 31-05-2017 15:16

Con tutto il rispetto x Turchetti e Sirigo ma qua al momento abbiamo in campo Bocchi che dopo aver preso il primo punto Atp è avanti incredibilmente di un set contro Safranek tds n.1 e n.200 Atp! 😯

 5

Simone (Guest) 31-05-2017 14:44

Grande Lorenzo!

 4

Sottile 31-05-2017 14:29

Fiato alle trombe….Turchetti!

 3

Gian50 31-05-2017 13:41

bella vittoria di Rondoni e di Bonadio

 2

cooler (Guest) 31-05-2017 08:39

E’tornato il Siro!!!Speriamo abbia recuperato bene dall’infortunio..vamos Eros!!!

 1
