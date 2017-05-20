Challenger Shymkent: Quali. Riccardo Ghedin al secondo turno
Riccardo Ghedin conquista il secondo turno nelle qualificazioni e ora sfiderà:
Shyla Yaraslau
Country: Belarus
Born: 5. 3. 1993
Current/Highest rank – singles: 367. / 306.
Current/Highest rank – doubles: 212. / 164.
Sex: man
Plays: right
Challenger Shymkent | Terra | $50.000
1TQ Ghedin – Ayap (0-0) ore 07:00
00:47:41
4 Aces 1
7 Double Faults 6
45% 1st Serve % 61%
17/20 (85%) 1st Serve Points Won 15/28 (54%)
13/24 (54%) 2nd Serve Points Won 4/18 (22%)
1/1 (100%) Break Points Saved 5/10 (50%)
7 Service Games Played 7
13/28 (46%) 1st Return Points Won 3/20 (15%)
14/18 (78%) 2nd Return Points Won 11/24 (46%)
5/10 (50%) Break Points Won 0/1 (0%)
7 Return Games Played 7
30/44 (68%) Total Service Points Won 19/46 (41%)
27/46 (59%) Total Return Points Won 14/44 (32%)
57/90 (63%) Total Points Won 33/90 (37%)
N/A Ranking 1635
31 Age 21
Rome, Italy Birthplace Astana, Kazakhstan
Rome, Italy Residence Astana, Kazakhstan
N/A Height 6’4″ (193 cm)
172 lbs (78 kg) Weight 170 lbs (77 kg)
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
N/A Turned Pro N/A
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$307,360 Career Prize Money $13,834
