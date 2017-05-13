Masters 1000 Roma: Qualificazioni. Arnaboldi conquista l’unica vittoria azzurra. Out all’esordio il resto degli azzurri
Il Campo 1 esplode nel momento in cui Arnaboldi conclude la rimonta sul suo avversario, che definire ostico è riduttivo: Victor Estrella Burgos, il veterano di Santo Domingo numero 84 del ranking, è stato sconfitto dal canturino con il punteggio di 60 57 76(2).
Andrea ha recuperato da 4-2 nel terzo set e si è arrampicato fino al tiebreak decisivo, dominandolo. E’ lui il primo italiano a conquistare una vittoria: domani sfiderà l’altrettanto tignoso Carlos Berlocq per un posto nel tabellone principale.
Lorenzo Sonego è andato ad un passo dalla vittoria. L’azzurro numero 331 Atp, è stato sconfitto dallo spagnolo Nicolas Almagro, numero 76 del ranking e settima testa di serie al tiebreak del terzo set.
Da segnalare che Sonego nel terzo e decisivo set ha anche servito per il match sul 6 a 5.
Niente da fare per Alessandro Giannessi , numero 110 della classifica, sconfitto per 63 64 dal giovane statunitense Ernesto Escobedo, numero 81 Atp e 10 del seeding.
Sconfitta al terzo set anche per Luca Vanni, numero 120 Atp, che ha ceduto 46 61 62 al sudafricano Kevin Anderson, numero 57 della classifica e 5 del tabellone cadetto,
Il tifo sfegatato del pubblico sul Campo 1 non basta a Salvatore Caruso, che cede dopo una splendida battaglia (2 ore e 34) contro Adrian Mannarino per 46 64 75. Il siciliano aveva condotto per 3-1 nel terzo set.
Sul Pietrangeli, Andrea Pellegrino ha tenuto fino al 5 pari del secondo set contro Istomin, il quale ha però strappato il servizio al giovanissimo azzurro (classe 1997) e ha chiuso il match per 64 75 in un’ora e 43 minuti. Una sconfitta comunque onorevole per il 19enne di Bisceglie, contro il giocatore che ha eliminato Djokovic agli scorsi Australian Open.
Masters 1000 Roma 1000 | Terra | e4.273.775
1TQ Pellegrino – Istomin (0-0) ore 10:00
01:43:40
2 Aces 5
0 Double Faults 2
61% 1st Serve % 64%
28/46 (61%) 1st Serve Points Won 33/44 (75%)
18/29 (62%) 2nd Serve Points Won 13/25 (52%)
6/9 (67%) Break Points Saved 1/2 (50%)
11 Service Games Played 11
11/44 (25%) 1st Return Points Won 18/46 (39%)
12/25 (48%) 2nd Return Points Won 11/29 (38%)
1/2 (50%) Break Points Won 3/9 (33%)
11 Return Games Played 11
46/75 (61%) Total Service Points Won 46/69 (67%)
23/69 (33%) Total Return Points Won 29/75 (39%)
69/144 (48%) Total Points Won 75/144 (52%)
Pellegrino – Istomin
Mar 23, 1997 Birthday: Sep 07, 1986
20 years Age: 30 years
Italy Italy Country: Uzbekistan Uzbekistan
517 Current rank: 85
456 (May 01, 2017) Highest rank: 33 (Aug 27, 2012)
133 Total matches: 849
$20 296 Prize money: $4 617 781
67 Points: 618
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
1TQ Mannarino – Caruso (0-0) ore 10:00
02:34:42
6 Aces 5
1 Double Faults 2
61% 1st Serve % 67%
38/65 (58%) 1st Serve Points Won 39/62 (63%)
21/41 (51%) 2nd Serve Points Won 13/31 (42%)
9/15 (60%) Break Points Saved 10/17 (59%)
16 Service Games Played 16
23/62 (37%) 1st Return Points Won 27/65 (42%)
18/31 (58%) 2nd Return Points Won 20/41 (49%)
7/17 (41%) Break Points Won 6/15 (40%)
16 Return Games Played 16
59/106 (56%) Total Service Points Won 52/93 (56%)
41/93 (44%) Total Return Points Won 47/106 (44%)
100/199 (50%) Total Points Won 99/199 (50%)
Caruso – Mannarino
Dec 15, 1992 Birthday: Jun 29, 1988
24 years Age: 28 years
Italy Italy Country: France France
196 Current rank: 50
196 (May 08, 2017) Highest rank: 27 (Jul 27, 2015)
375 Total matches: 800
$134 530 Prize money: $3 424 991
271 Points: 911
Right-handed Plays: Left-handed
1TQ Giannessi – Escobedo (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 10:00
01:14:22
2 Aces 3
2 Double Faults 3
70% 1st Serve % 54%
22/32 (69%) 1st Serve Points Won 22/32 (69%)
2/14 (14%) 2nd Serve Points Won 17/27 (63%)
1/5 (20%) Break Points Saved 2/4 (50%)
9 Service Games Played 10
10/32 (31%) 1st Return Points Won 10/32 (31%)
10/27 (37%) 2nd Return Points Won 12/14 (86%)
2/4 (50%) Break Points Won 4/5 (80%)
10 Return Games Played 9
24/46 (52%) Total Service Points Won 39/59 (66%)
20/59 (34%) Total Return Points Won 22/46 (48%)
44/105 (42%) Total Points Won 61/105 (58%)
Escobedo – Giannessi
Jul 04, 1996 Birthday: May 30, 1990
20 years Age: 26 years
United States United States Country: Italy Italy
81 Current rank: 110
73 (Apr 17, 2017) Highest rank: 110 (May 08, 2017)
237 Total matches: 492
$180 984 Prize money: $423 719
638 Points: 511
Right-handed Plays: Left-handed
1TQ Arnaboldi – Estrella Burgos (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 10:00
02:19:32
2 Aces 2
4 Double Faults 2
57% 1st Serve % 67%
41/49 (84%) 1st Serve Points Won 43/70 (61%)
19/37 (51%) 2nd Serve Points Won 16/35 (46%)
3/6 (50%) Break Points Saved 5/10 (50%)
15 Service Games Played 15
27/70 (39%) 1st Return Points Won 8/49 (16%)
19/35 (54%) 2nd Return Points Won 18/37 (49%)
5/10 (50%) Break Points Won 3/6 (50%)
15 Return Games Played 15
60/86 (70%) Total Service Points Won 59/105 (56%)
46/105 (44%) Total Return Points Won 26/86 (30%)
106/191 (55%) Total Points Won 85/191 (45%)
Estrella Burgos – Arnaboldi
Aug 02, 1980 Birthday: Dec 27, 1987
36 years Age: 29 years
Dominican Republic Dominican Republic Country: Italy Italy
86 Current rank: 242
43 (Jul 13, 2015) Highest rank: 153 (Oct 12, 2015)
683 Total matches: 900
$1 588 695 Prize money: $588 836
615 Points: 211
Right-handed Plays: Left-handed
1TQ Anderson – Vanni (0-0) 4 incontro dalle ore 10:00
01:39:07
5 Aces 1
1 Double Faults 1
78% 1st Serve % 58%
42/54 (78%) 1st Serve Points Won 22/40 (55%)
11/15 (73%) 2nd Serve Points Won 18/29 (62%)
0/1 (0%) Break Points Saved 4/8 (50%)
13 Service Games Played 12
18/40 (45%) 1st Return Points Won 12/54 (22%)
11/29 (38%) 2nd Return Points Won 4/15 (27%)
4/8 (50%) Break Points Won 1/1 (100%)
12 Return Games Played 13
53/69 (77%) Total Service Points Won 40/69 (58%)
29/69 (42%) Total Return Points Won 16/69 (23%)
82/138 (59%) Total Points Won 56/138 (41%)
Vanni – Anderson
Jun 04, 1985 Birthday: May 18, 1986
31 years Age: 30 years
Italy Italy Country: South Africa South Africa
120 Current rank: 57
100 (Jun 08, 2015) Highest rank: 10 (Oct 12, 2015)
703 Total matches: 722
$483 438 Prize money: $7 383 675
469 Points: 855
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
1TQ Almagro – Sonego (0-0) 5 incontro dalle ore 10:00
02:18:43
3 Aces 3
1 Double Faults 2
64% 1st Serve % 65%
40/58 (69%) 1st Serve Points Won 42/62 (68%)
21/33 (64%) 2nd Serve Points Won 17/33 (52%)
10/13 (77%) Break Points Saved 4/7 (57%)
15 Service Games Played 15
20/62 (32%) 1st Return Points Won 18/58 (31%)
16/33 (48%) 2nd Return Points Won 12/33 (36%)
3/7 (43%) Break Points Won 3/13 (23%)
15 Return Games Played 15
61/91 (67%) Total Service Points Won 59/95 (62%)
36/95 (38%) Total Return Points Won 30/91 (33%)
97/186 (52%) Total Points Won 89/186 (48%)
Sonego – Almagro
May 11, 1995 Birthday: Aug 21, 1985
22 years Age: 31 years
Italy Italy Country: Spain Spain
331 Current rank: 76
259 (Aug 29, 2016) Highest rank: 9 (May 02, 2011)
212 Total matches: 848
$60 069 Prize money: $10 360 930
144 Points: 675
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
TAG: Masters 1000 Roma, Masters 1000 Roma 2017
avrei detto giannessi unico a passare un turno fra maschi e femmine, è andata più o meno così (fra parentesi bravo arna)
@ baki (#1843452)
Pou che braccino direi qualità superiore degli avversari
Ecatombe degli azzurri!!!
Unico a salvare la faccia Arnaboldi!
Il foro è in debito con Sonego…
Se giocasse sempre così..::
Francamente esco molto provato da questa giornata. Penso che un doppio aperitivo ci stia bene 😉
menomale che abbiamo un derby.. almeno cosi un italiano al 2 turno
È stata una carneficina oggi, 1 su 6 ce l’ha fatta, ci consoliamo con Cecchinato e Fabbiano va
Il tie-break di Sonego è l’emblema di questa giornata. I terzi set che hanno agevolato e motivato i più esperti ai danni del braccino italico, Ferrando, Brianti, Vanni, Caruso. Speriamo bene nei due main draw, dove la Errani se gioca come sa fare lei può arrivare al terzo turno e recuperare parecchie posizioni, Fognini se c’è con la testa può battere anche Murray e anche lui giungere al terzo turno. Difficile per Vinci, Napolitano, Chiesa e Mager
16 punti buttati
Che palle.. . Speravo che Sonego e Caruso ce la facessero.. ci sono andati vicinissimi. Così fa più male..
Nessun treno…e niente miracolo…però ennesima occasione gettata al vento da questo ragazzo…che purtroppo lotta,Masala fine non la spunta quasi mai in queste situazioni….certo poi oggi aveva Almagro di fronte….però santa miseria così non si avolta mai!!siamo sempre lì a un centimetro…che purtroppo continua sempre a mancare…
P.s: Arnaboldi ha evitato un cappotto storico…uno 0/10 clamoroso..
Alla fine tutte le partite degli italiani sono state Delle lotte..manca un po’ di esperienza.. comunque binaghi ti prego..lasciami fare a me il lavoro dell’ assegnazione Delle wc
Sonego ha avuto una grossa occasione per battere un campione come almagro ma forse sarebbe stato troppo…..il solo Arnaboldi è riuscito a fare l’impresa
Peccatissimo..questo ragazzo sulla terra è forte..mi spiace perché poteva qualificarsi per il md
Ma perché sempre la stessa storia ogni volta!!!
Ahhhahahhhaha