Masters 1000 Roma: Qualificazioni. Arnaboldi conquista l’unica vittoria azzurra. Out all’esordio il resto degli azzurri

Il Campo 1 esplode nel momento in cui Arnaboldi conclude la rimonta sul suo avversario, che definire ostico è riduttivo: Victor Estrella Burgos, il veterano di Santo Domingo numero 84 del ranking, è stato sconfitto dal canturino con il punteggio di 60 57 76(2).

Andrea ha recuperato da 4-2 nel terzo set e si è arrampicato fino al tiebreak decisivo, dominandolo. E’ lui il primo italiano a conquistare una vittoria: domani sfiderà l’altrettanto tignoso Carlos Berlocq per un posto nel tabellone principale.

Lorenzo Sonego è andato ad un passo dalla vittoria. L’azzurro numero 331 Atp, è stato sconfitto dallo spagnolo Nicolas Almagro, numero 76 del ranking e settima testa di serie al tiebreak del terzo set.

Da segnalare che Sonego nel terzo e decisivo set ha anche servito per il match sul 6 a 5.

Niente da fare per Alessandro Giannessi , numero 110 della classifica, sconfitto per 63 64 dal giovane statunitense Ernesto Escobedo, numero 81 Atp e 10 del seeding.

Sconfitta al terzo set anche per Luca Vanni, numero 120 Atp, che ha ceduto 46 61 62 al sudafricano Kevin Anderson, numero 57 della classifica e 5 del tabellone cadetto,

Il tifo sfegatato del pubblico sul Campo 1 non basta a Salvatore Caruso, che cede dopo una splendida battaglia (2 ore e 34) contro Adrian Mannarino per 46 64 75. Il siciliano aveva condotto per 3-1 nel terzo set.

Sul Pietrangeli, Andrea Pellegrino ha tenuto fino al 5 pari del secondo set contro Istomin, il quale ha però strappato il servizio al giovanissimo azzurro (classe 1997) e ha chiuso il match per 64 75 in un’ora e 43 minuti. Una sconfitta comunque onorevole per il 19enne di Bisceglie, contro il giocatore che ha eliminato Djokovic agli scorsi Australian Open.

Masters 1000 Roma 1000 | Terra | e4.273.775

1TQ Pellegrino – Istomin (0-0) ore 10:00



ATP Rome Andrea Pellegrino Andrea Pellegrino 4 5 Denis Istomin [11] Denis Istomin [11] 6 7 Vincitore: D. ISTOMIN Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 D. Istomin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 5-7 A. Pellegrino 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 D. Istomin 40-0 ace 5-4 → 5-5 A. Pellegrino 15-0 30-0 4-4 → 5-4 D. Istomin 15-0 30-0 30-15 ace 4-3 → 4-4 A. Pellegrino 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 D. Istomin 15-0 15-15 df 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 A. Pellegrino 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 D. Istomin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 A. Pellegrino 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 D. Istomin 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-0 → 1-1 A. Pellegrino 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 D. Istomin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 A. Pellegrino 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 D. Istomin 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 A. Pellegrino 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 D. Istomin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 A. Pellegrino 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 D. Istomin 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 A. Pellegrino 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 D. Istomin 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 A. Pellegrino 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0

2 Aces 50 Double Faults 261% 1st Serve % 64%28/46 (61%) 1st Serve Points Won 33/44 (75%)18/29 (62%) 2nd Serve Points Won 13/25 (52%)6/9 (67%) Break Points Saved 1/2 (50%)11 Service Games Played 1111/44 (25%) 1st Return Points Won 18/46 (39%)12/25 (48%) 2nd Return Points Won 11/29 (38%)1/2 (50%) Break Points Won 3/9 (33%)11 Return Games Played 1146/75 (61%) Total Service Points Won 46/69 (67%)23/69 (33%) Total Return Points Won 29/75 (39%)69/144 (48%) Total Points Won 75/144 (52%)

Pellegrino – Istomin

Mar 23, 1997 Birthday: Sep 07, 1986

20 years Age: 30 years

Italy Italy Country: Uzbekistan Uzbekistan

517 Current rank: 85

456 (May 01, 2017) Highest rank: 33 (Aug 27, 2012)

133 Total matches: 849

$20 296 Prize money: $4 617 781

67 Points: 618

Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

1TQ Mannarino – Caruso (0-0) ore 10:00



ATP Rome Adrian Mannarino [2] Adrian Mannarino [2] 4 6 7 Salvatore Caruso Salvatore Caruso 6 4 5 Vincitore: A. MANNARINO Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-5 A. Mannarino 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 7-5 S. Caruso 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-5 → 6-5 A. Mannarino 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-5 → 5-5 S. Caruso 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-4 → 4-5 A. Mannarino 0-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 S. Caruso 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 A. Mannarino 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 S. Caruso 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-3 → 2-3 A. Mannarino 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 S. Caruso 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 A. Mannarino 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 1-1 S. Caruso 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 A. Mannarino 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 S. Caruso 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-3 → 5-4 A. Mannarino 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-2 → 5-3 S. Caruso 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 5-1 → 5-2 A. Mannarino 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 S. Caruso 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 A. Mannarino 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-0 → 3-1 S. Caruso 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 df 2-0 → 3-0 A. Mannarino 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 2-0 S. Caruso 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 A. Mannarino 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 4-6 S. Caruso 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 A. Mannarino 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 3-4 → 4-4 S. Caruso 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 A. Mannarino 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 S. Caruso 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 A. Mannarino 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 S. Caruso 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 A. Mannarino 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 1-1 S. Caruso 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

6 Aces 51 Double Faults 261% 1st Serve % 67%38/65 (58%) 1st Serve Points Won 39/62 (63%)21/41 (51%) 2nd Serve Points Won 13/31 (42%)9/15 (60%) Break Points Saved 10/17 (59%)16 Service Games Played 1623/62 (37%) 1st Return Points Won 27/65 (42%)18/31 (58%) 2nd Return Points Won 20/41 (49%)7/17 (41%) Break Points Won 6/15 (40%)16 Return Games Played 1659/106 (56%) Total Service Points Won 52/93 (56%)41/93 (44%) Total Return Points Won 47/106 (44%)100/199 (50%) Total Points Won 99/199 (50%)

Caruso – Mannarino

Dec 15, 1992 Birthday: Jun 29, 1988

24 years Age: 28 years

Italy Italy Country: France France

196 Current rank: 50

196 (May 08, 2017) Highest rank: 27 (Jul 27, 2015)

375 Total matches: 800

$134 530 Prize money: $3 424 991

271 Points: 911

Right-handed Plays: Left-handed

1TQ Giannessi – Escobedo (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 10:00



ATP Rome Alessandro Giannessi Alessandro Giannessi 3 4 Ernesto Escobedo [10] Ernesto Escobedo [10] 6 6 Vincitore: E. ESCOBEDO Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 E. Escobedo 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 A. Giannessi 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 E. Escobedo 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 A. Giannessi 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 E. Escobedo 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 A. Giannessi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 E. Escobedo 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 A. Giannessi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 E. Escobedo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 A. Giannessi 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 E. Escobedo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 A. Giannessi 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-5 → 3-5 E. Escobedo 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-5 → 2-5 A. Giannessi 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-4 → 1-5 E. Escobedo 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-4 → 1-4 A. Giannessi 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-3 → 0-4 E. Escobedo 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 0-2 → 0-3 A. Giannessi 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 E. Escobedo 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

2 Aces 32 Double Faults 370% 1st Serve % 54%22/32 (69%) 1st Serve Points Won 22/32 (69%)2/14 (14%) 2nd Serve Points Won 17/27 (63%)1/5 (20%) Break Points Saved 2/4 (50%)9 Service Games Played 1010/32 (31%) 1st Return Points Won 10/32 (31%)10/27 (37%) 2nd Return Points Won 12/14 (86%)2/4 (50%) Break Points Won 4/5 (80%)10 Return Games Played 924/46 (52%) Total Service Points Won 39/59 (66%)20/59 (34%) Total Return Points Won 22/46 (48%)44/105 (42%) Total Points Won 61/105 (58%)

Escobedo – Giannessi

Jul 04, 1996 Birthday: May 30, 1990

20 years Age: 26 years

United States United States Country: Italy Italy

81 Current rank: 110

73 (Apr 17, 2017) Highest rank: 110 (May 08, 2017)

237 Total matches: 492

$180 984 Prize money: $423 719

638 Points: 511

Right-handed Plays: Left-handed

1TQ Arnaboldi – Estrella Burgos (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 10:00



ATP Rome Andrea Arnaboldi Andrea Arnaboldi 6 5 7 Victor Estrella Burgos [12] Victor Estrella Burgos [12] 0 7 6 Vincitore: A. ARNABOLDI Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 2-0* 3*-0 4*-0 5-0* 5-1* 5*-2 6*-2 6-6 → 7-6 V. Estrella Burgos 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 A. Arnaboldi 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 V. Estrella Burgos 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 A. Arnaboldi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 V. Estrella Burgos 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 4-4 A. Arnaboldi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 V. Estrella Burgos 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 A. Arnaboldi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 V. Estrella Burgos 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 A. Arnaboldi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 V. Estrella Burgos 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 0-1 → 0-2 A. Arnaboldi 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 V. Estrella Burgos 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 5-7 A. Arnaboldi 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-5 → 5-6 V. Estrella Burgos 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 A. Arnaboldi 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 V. Estrella Burgos 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 A. Arnaboldi 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 V. Estrella Burgos 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 A. Arnaboldi 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 V. Estrella Burgos 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 A. Arnaboldi 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 2-1 V. Estrella Burgos 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 A. Arnaboldi 15-0 30-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-0 V. Estrella Burgos 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 5-0 → 6-0 A. Arnaboldi 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-0 → 5-0 V. Estrella Burgos 0-15 0-30 30-30 30-40 3-0 → 4-0 A. Arnaboldi 30-0 40-0 ace 2-0 → 3-0 V. Estrella Burgos 0-15 0-30 15-40 30-40 df 1-0 → 2-0 A. Arnaboldi 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

2 Aces 24 Double Faults 257% 1st Serve % 67%41/49 (84%) 1st Serve Points Won 43/70 (61%)19/37 (51%) 2nd Serve Points Won 16/35 (46%)3/6 (50%) Break Points Saved 5/10 (50%)15 Service Games Played 1527/70 (39%) 1st Return Points Won 8/49 (16%)19/35 (54%) 2nd Return Points Won 18/37 (49%)5/10 (50%) Break Points Won 3/6 (50%)15 Return Games Played 1560/86 (70%) Total Service Points Won 59/105 (56%)46/105 (44%) Total Return Points Won 26/86 (30%)106/191 (55%) Total Points Won 85/191 (45%)

Estrella Burgos – Arnaboldi

Aug 02, 1980 Birthday: Dec 27, 1987

36 years Age: 29 years

Dominican Republic Dominican Republic Country: Italy Italy

86 Current rank: 242

43 (Jul 13, 2015) Highest rank: 153 (Oct 12, 2015)

683 Total matches: 900

$1 588 695 Prize money: $588 836

615 Points: 211

Right-handed Plays: Left-handed

1TQ Anderson – Vanni (0-0) 4 incontro dalle ore 10:00



ATP Rome Kevin Anderson [5] Kevin Anderson [5] 4 6 6 Luca Vanni Luca Vanni 6 1 2 Vincitore: K. ANDERSON Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 K. Anderson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 L. Vanni 15-0 30-0 40-15 5-1 → 5-2 K. Anderson 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 5-1 L. Vanni 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-1 → 4-1 K. Anderson 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 L. Vanni 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 K. Anderson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 L. Vanni 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 K. Anderson 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-1 → 6-1 L. Vanni 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 5-1 K. Anderson 15-0 15-15 40-15 ace 3-1 → 4-1 L. Vanni 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 3-1 K. Anderson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 L. Vanni 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 K. Anderson 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 L. Vanni 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 K. Anderson 15-0 30-0 ace 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 L. Vanni 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 K. Anderson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 3-3 → 4-3 L. Vanni 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 K. Anderson 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 L. Vanni 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 K. Anderson 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 L. Vanni 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 K. Anderson 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

5 Aces 11 Double Faults 178% 1st Serve % 58%42/54 (78%) 1st Serve Points Won 22/40 (55%)11/15 (73%) 2nd Serve Points Won 18/29 (62%)0/1 (0%) Break Points Saved 4/8 (50%)13 Service Games Played 1218/40 (45%) 1st Return Points Won 12/54 (22%)11/29 (38%) 2nd Return Points Won 4/15 (27%)4/8 (50%) Break Points Won 1/1 (100%)12 Return Games Played 1353/69 (77%) Total Service Points Won 40/69 (58%)29/69 (42%) Total Return Points Won 16/69 (23%)82/138 (59%) Total Points Won 56/138 (41%)

Vanni – Anderson

Jun 04, 1985 Birthday: May 18, 1986

31 years Age: 30 years

Italy Italy Country: South Africa South Africa

120 Current rank: 57

100 (Jun 08, 2015) Highest rank: 10 (Oct 12, 2015)

703 Total matches: 722

$483 438 Prize money: $7 383 675

469 Points: 855

Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

1TQ Almagro – Sonego (0-0) 5 incontro dalle ore 10:00



ATP Rome Nicolas Almagro [7] Nicolas Almagro [7] 6 3 7 Lorenzo Sonego Lorenzo Sonego 3 6 6 Vincitore: N. ALMAGRO Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 4-2* 5*-2 5*-3 6-3* 6-6 → 7-6 L. Sonego 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-6 → 6-6 N. Almagro 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-5 → 5-6 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 N. Almagro 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-4 → 5-4 L. Sonego 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 N. Almagro 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-3 → 3-3 N. Almagro 0-15 15-15 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 L. Sonego 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 N. Almagro 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 L. Sonego 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 N. Almagro 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 N. Almagro 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-4 → 2-5 N. Almagro 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 2-4 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 N. Almagro 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 1-3 L. Sonego 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 N. Almagro 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 L. Sonego 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 N. Almagro 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 5-2 → 5-3 N. Almagro 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 N. Almagro 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-2 → 3-2 L. Sonego 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 N. Almagro 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 2-1 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 1-1 N. Almagro 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

3 Aces 31 Double Faults 264% 1st Serve % 65%40/58 (69%) 1st Serve Points Won 42/62 (68%)21/33 (64%) 2nd Serve Points Won 17/33 (52%)10/13 (77%) Break Points Saved 4/7 (57%)15 Service Games Played 1520/62 (32%) 1st Return Points Won 18/58 (31%)16/33 (48%) 2nd Return Points Won 12/33 (36%)3/7 (43%) Break Points Won 3/13 (23%)15 Return Games Played 1561/91 (67%) Total Service Points Won 59/95 (62%)36/95 (38%) Total Return Points Won 30/91 (33%)97/186 (52%) Total Points Won 89/186 (48%)

Sonego – Almagro

May 11, 1995 Birthday: Aug 21, 1985

22 years Age: 31 years

Italy Italy Country: Spain Spain

331 Current rank: 76

259 (Aug 29, 2016) Highest rank: 9 (May 02, 2011)

212 Total matches: 848

$60 069 Prize money: $10 360 930

144 Points: 675

Right-handed Plays: Right-handed