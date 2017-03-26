Challenger St Brieuc: Quali. Erik Crepaldi fuori al primo turno
Challenger St. Brieuc | Indoor | e43.000
1TQ Crepaldi – Vasilevski (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 10:00
02:00:51
3 Aces 15
0 Double Faults 5
70% 1st Serve % 65%
41/57 (72%) 1st Serve Points Won 51/70 (73%)
17/25 (68%) 2nd Serve Points Won 19/38 (50%)
2/5 (40%) Break Points Saved 4/6 (67%)
16 Service Games Played 16
19/70 (27%) 1st Return Points Won 16/57 (28%)
19/38 (50%) 2nd Return Points Won 8/25 (32%)
2/6 (33%) Break Points Won 3/5 (60%)
16 Return Games Played 16
58/82 (71%) Total Service Points Won 70/108 (65%)
38/108 (35%) Total Return Points Won 24/82 (29%)
96/190 (51%) Total Points Won 94/190 (49%)
450 Ranking 869
26 Age 25
Vercelli, Italy Birthplace Minsk, Belarus
Vercelli, Italy Residence Minsk, Belarus
N/A Height 6’1″ (185 cm)
N/A Weight 176 lbs (80 kg)
Left-Handed Plays Right-Handed
N/A Turned Pro N/A
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$109,326 Career Prize Money $100,904
Quest’anno Crepaldi perderebbe anche da un avversario bendato e con una mano legata dietro la schiena!
Forza Erik!!!