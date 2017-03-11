Challenger Santiago: Simone Bolelli si ferma in semifinale (Video)

Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

11/03/2017 00:15 14 commenti
Simone Bolelli classe 1985
Simone Bolelli classe 1985

Simone Bolelli si ferma in semifinale.


CHL Challenger Santiago CH | Terra | $50.000 – Semifinali

Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. [1] Maximo Gonzalez ARG / Andres Molteni ARG vs [WC] Emilio Gomez ECU / Juan Ignacio Londero ARG

CH Santiago
Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni [1]
4
7
10
Emilio Gomez / Juan Ignacio Londero
6
5
7
Vincitori: GONZALEZ / MOLTENI
2. [WC] Nicolas Jarry CHI vs [Q] Guilherme Clezar BRA (non prima ore: 22:00)

CH Santiago
Nicolas Jarry
0
Guilherme Clezar
0
Vincitore: N. JARRY per walkover
3. [1] Rogerio Dutra Silva BRA vs [PR] Simone Bolelli ITA

CH Santiago
Rogerio Dutra Silva [1]
6
6
Simone Bolelli
4
2
Vincitore: R. DUTRA SILVA
01:48:17
6 Aces 0
1 Double Faults 1
71% 1st Serve % 72%
31/48 (65%) 1st Serve Points Won 32/56 (57%)
11/20 (55%) 2nd Serve Points Won 8/22 (36%)
8/9 (89%) Break Points Saved 7/11 (64%)
9 Service Games Played 9
24/56 (43%) 1st Return Points Won 17/48 (35%)
14/22 (64%) 2nd Return Points Won 9/20 (45%)
4/11 (36%) Break Points Won 1/9 (11%)
9 Return Games Played 9
42/68 (62%) Total Service Points Won 40/78 (51%)
38/78 (49%) Total Return Points Won 26/68 (38%)
80/146 (55%) Total Points Won 66/146 (45%)

85 Ranking 656
33 Age 31
São Paulo, Brazil Birthplace Bologna, Italy
Balneario Camboriu, Brazil Residence Monte-Carlo, Monaco
5’10” (177 cm) Height 6’0″ (182 cm)
161 lbs (73 kg) Weight 182 lbs (82 kg)
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
2003 Turned Pro 2003
2/6 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$1,058,979 Career Prize Money $4,475,972


4. [WC] Orlando Luz BRA / Marcelo Zormann BRA vs [WC] Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera CHI / Nicolas Jarry CHI

CH Santiago
Orlando Luz / Marcelo Zormann
15
5
Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera / Nicolas Jarry
0
5
Secondo servizio
