Challenger Santiago: Simone Bolelli si ferma in semifinale (Video)

Simone Bolelli classe 1985
Simone Bolelli si ferma in semifinale.
Challenger Santiago CH | Terra | $50.000 – Semifinali
Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. [1] Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni vs [WC] Emilio Gomez / Juan Ignacio Londero
CH Santiago
Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni [1]
4
7
10
Emilio Gomez / Juan Ignacio Londero
6
5
7
Vincitori: GONZALEZ / MOLTENI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Gomez / Ignacio Londero
M. Gonzalez / Molteni
1-0
1-1
2-1
3-1
3-2
4-2
4-3
4-4
5-4
6-4
6-5
6-6
7-6
8-6
9-6
9-7
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Gomez / Ignacio Londero
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
6-5 → 7-5
M. Gonzalez / Molteni
5-5 → 6-5
E. Gomez / Ignacio Londero
5-4 → 5-5
M. Gonzalez / Molteni
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
E. Gomez / Ignacio Londero
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
M. Gonzalez / Molteni
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
E. Gomez / Ignacio Londero
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
3-2 → 4-2
M. Gonzalez / Molteni
2-2 → 3-2
E. Gomez / Ignacio Londero
2-1 → 2-2
M. Gonzalez / Molteni
2-0 → 2-1
E. Gomez / Ignacio Londero
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. Gonzalez / Molteni
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Gomez / Ignacio Londero
4-5 → 4-6
M. Gonzalez / Molteni
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
E. Gomez / Ignacio Londero
3-4 → 3-5
M. Gonzalez / Molteni
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
E. Gomez / Ignacio Londero
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
M. Gonzalez / Molteni
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-3 → 2-3
E. Gomez / Ignacio Londero
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
M. Gonzalez / Molteni
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
ace
0-2 → 1-2
E. Gomez / Ignacio Londero
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 0-2
M. Gonzalez / Molteni
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [WC] Nicolas Jarry vs [Q] Guilherme Clezar (non prima ore: 22:00)
CH Santiago
Nicolas Jarry
0
Guilherme Clezar•
0
Vincitore: N. JARRY per walkover
3. [1] Rogerio Dutra Silva vs [PR] Simone Bolelli
01:48:17
CH Santiago
Rogerio Dutra Silva [1]
6
6
Simone Bolelli
4
2
Vincitore: R. DUTRA SILVA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Dutra Silva
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
S. Bolelli
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
4-2 → 5-2
R. Dutra Silva
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
S. Bolelli
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
S. Bolelli
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
R. Dutra Silva
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
S. Bolelli
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Dutra Silva
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
S. Bolelli
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
R. Dutra Silva
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-3 → 5-3
S. Bolelli
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
R. Dutra Silva
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
S. Bolelli
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
6 Aces 0
1 Double Faults 1
71% 1st Serve % 72%
31/48 (65%) 1st Serve Points Won 32/56 (57%)
11/20 (55%) 2nd Serve Points Won 8/22 (36%)
8/9 (89%) Break Points Saved 7/11 (64%)
9 Service Games Played 9
24/56 (43%) 1st Return Points Won 17/48 (35%)
14/22 (64%) 2nd Return Points Won 9/20 (45%)
4/11 (36%) Break Points Won 1/9 (11%)
9 Return Games Played 9
42/68 (62%) Total Service Points Won 40/78 (51%)
38/78 (49%) Total Return Points Won 26/68 (38%)
80/146 (55%) Total Points Won 66/146 (45%)
85 Ranking 656
33 Age 31
São Paulo, Brazil Birthplace Bologna, Italy
Balneario Camboriu, Brazil Residence Monte-Carlo, Monaco
5’10” (177 cm) Height 6’0″ (182 cm)
161 lbs (73 kg) Weight 182 lbs (82 kg)
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
2003 Turned Pro 2003
2/6 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$1,058,979 Career Prize Money $4,475,972
4. [WC] Orlando Luz / Marcelo Zormann vs [WC] Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera / Nicolas Jarry
CH Santiago
Orlando Luz / Marcelo Zormann•
15
5
Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera / Nicolas Jarry
0
5
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Tomas Barrios Vera / Jarry
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-5 → 5-5
O. Luz / Zormann
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
3-5 → 4-5
M. Tomas Barrios Vera / Jarry
2-5 → 3-5
O. Luz / Zormann
1-5 → 2-5
M. Tomas Barrios Vera / Jarry
1-4 → 1-5
O. Luz / Zormann
1-3 → 1-4
M. Tomas Barrios Vera / Jarry
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 1-3
O. Luz / Zormann
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
M. Tomas Barrios Vera / Jarry
0-1 → 0-2
O. Luz / Zormann
0-0 → 0-1
Troppa difficoltà nel tenere il servizio.Non tirava mai la prima ma serviva sempre in kick sul rovescio del brasiliano,che può essere anche una buona tattica ma è una scelta che ti condanna allo scambio e vista la difficoltà che si porta dietro negli spostamenti l’avrei evitata.Detto ciò ottimo torneo speriamo ritrovi la continuità di rendimento.
va bene va bene torneo duroper un challenger…giannessi mayer daniel.speriamo faccia bene nei prossimi tornei.credo che possa ancora avvicinare i 100 e soprattutto guadagnare dei bei soldi in doppio
Punteggio bugiardo! Peccato! Ma la strada è quella giusta!
Primo set perso, la vedo molto dura, Bolelli falloso e Dutra arriva dappertutto.
fa il pallettaro..corre come un dannato..e poi medical timeout?
Dai che siamo comunque in partita Simo!! Forza!!
Simone se gioca con pazienza se lo magna
Bella reazione chicco!
Vaiuiiiiiii SIMONEEEEEEEEEEE!
Grande Jarry!!!
L occasione è ghiotta
Non mollare, fagli vedere che sei un giocatore di altro livello, vai Simo.
Chi@ Zanetti (#1787945)
Chi sei crisantemo?
Tanti auguri Bolelli