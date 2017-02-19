Il torneo di Bergamo Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Bergamo: Risultati Live Secondo Turno Quali. Live dettagliato (In campo 3 azzurri)

19/02/2017 09:31 2 commenti
Lorenzo Sonego classe 1995
Lorenzo Sonego classe 1995

Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dal torneo challenger di Bergamo.

ITA Challenger Bergamo CH | Indoor | e64.000 – 2° Turno Quali

ALZANO PALAZZETTO – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Viktor Galovic CRO vs Matthias Bachinger GER

CH Bergamo
Viktor Galovic
15
6
5
Matthias Bachinger
0
7
5
Mostra dettagli

2. [3] Laurynas Grigelis LTU vs [WC] Egor Gerasimov BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Yannick Hanfmann GER vs Gianluca Mager ITA (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Nils Langer GER vs Hugo Grenier FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


BERGAMO ITALCEMENTI – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Petr Michnev CZE vs Yannick Jankovits FRA

CH Bergamo
Petr Michnev [4]
30
6
4
Yannick Jankovits
15
4
2
Vincitore: P. MICHNEV per ritiro
Mostra dettagli

2. Michal Przysiezny POL vs Yann Marti SUI

CH Bergamo
Michal Przysiezny
0
0
Yann Marti
0
0
Mostra dettagli

3. Alessandro Bega ITA vs [8] Lorenzo Sonego ITA (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Mats Moraing GER vs Remi Boutillier FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,

2 commenti

Ramunno (Guest) 19-02-2017 09:55

Scritto da Pierre herme the Picasso of pastry
Derby NON scontato tra Bega e Sonego , sara’ un match tirato

Bega non ha i colpi per mettere in difficoltà Sonny

 2
Replica | Quota |
Pierre herme the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 19-02-2017 09:46

Derby NON scontato tra Bega e Sonego , sara’ un match tirato

 1
Replica | Quota |