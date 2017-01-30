Challenger Burnie CH | Cemento | $75.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Recupera posti Andreas Seppi
30/01/2017 09:26 Nessun commento
Questo il ranking completo ATP entry system di questa settimana dei giocatori italiani.
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (30-01-2017)
43
Best: 35
--
0
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
1042
Punti
30
Tornei
48
Best: 13
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
980
Punti
24
Tornei
68
Best: 18
▲
21
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
725
Punti
21
Tornei
124
Best: 123
▼
-1
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
484
Punti
23
Tornei
131
Best: 98
▲
10
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
446
Punti
24
Tornei
149
Best: 100
▲
8
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
400
Punti
25
Tornei
172
Best: 172
▲
3
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
326
Punti
22
Tornei
178
Best: 158
▼
-4
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
321
Punti
28
Tornei
190
Best: 82
▼
-2
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
294
Punti
22
Tornei
216
Best: 159
▼
-6
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
248
Punti
23
Tornei
220
Best: 197
▼
-4
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
241
Punti
27
Tornei
227
Best: 221
▲
1
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
231
Punti
29
Tornei
247
Best: 206
▲
3
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
211
Punti
25
Tornei
265
Best: 153
▼
-3
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
194
Punti
32
Tornei
270
Best: 25
▼
-3
Filippo Volandri
ITA, 05-09-1981
190
Punti
17
Tornei
298
Best: 289
--
0
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
165
Punti
19
Tornei
307
Best: 259
▼
-2
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
162
Punti
22
Tornei
310
Best: 259
▼
-1
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
160
Punti
28
Tornei
327
Best: 195
▲
2
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
146
Punti
16
Tornei
338
Best: 290
▼
-1
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
141
Punti
25
Tornei
344
Best: 292
▼
-4
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
138
Punti
17
Tornei
377
Best: 299
▼
-3
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
116
Punti
19
Tornei
391
Best: 118
--
0
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
110
Punti
25
Tornei
431
Best: 431
▲
5
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
92
Punti
8
Tornei
434
Best: 282
▲
6
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
92
Punti
21
Tornei
463
Best: 463
▲
5
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
84
Punti
25
Tornei
469
Best: 384
▲
5
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
82
Punti
26
Tornei
472
Best: 458
▲
6
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
81
Punti
22
Tornei
477
Best: 355
▼
-24
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
80
Punti
22
Tornei
500
Best: 477
▼
-6
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
74
Punti
24
Tornei
533
Best: 465
▲
4
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
65
Punti
28
Tornei
537
Best: 344
▲
5
Francisco Bahamonde
ITA, 07-11-1996
64
Punti
14
Tornei
554
Best: 327
▲
5
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
62
Punti
26
Tornei
556
Best: 494
▼
-1
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
61
Punti
12
Tornei
571
Best: 472
--
0
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
57
Punti
27
Tornei
572
Best: 472
▲
1
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
56
Punti
16
Tornei
593
Best: 566
▼
-1
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
53
Punti
24
Tornei
653
Best: 650
▲
5
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
42
Punti
22
Tornei
654
Best: 654
▲
6
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
42
Punti
25
Tornei
655
Best: 178
▲
6
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
41
Punti
9
Tornei
657
Best: 230
▲
6
Alberto Brizzi
ITA, 26-03-1984
41
Punti
15
Tornei
661
Best: 36
▼
-202
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
40
Punti
5
Tornei
663
Best: 175
▼
-97
Gianluca Naso
ITA, 06-01-1987
40
Punti
10
Tornei
679
Best: 679
▲
1
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
38
Punti
25
Tornei
684
Best: 684
▲
4
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
36
Punti
21
Tornei
695
Best: 70
--
0
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
34
Punti
4
Tornei
711
Best: 450
▲
14
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
33
Punti
21
Tornei
715
Best: 590
▼
-15
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
32
Punti
18
Tornei
716
Best: 716
▲
2
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
32
Punti
26
Tornei
726
Best: 709
▲
1
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
30
Punti
14
Tornei
751
Best: 573
▲
2
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
27
Punti
15
Tornei
755
Best: 754
▲
1
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
27
Punti
22
Tornei
768
Best: 267
--
0
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
25
Punti
5
Tornei
816
Best: 810
▲
5
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
21
Punti
17
Tornei
828
Best: 464
▼
-1
Francesco Picco
ITA, 01-01-1991
20
Punti
12
Tornei
839
Best: 556
▲
1
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
20
Punti
25
Tornei
842
Best: 811
▲
4
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
19
Punti
15
Tornei
846
Best: 526
▲
2
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
19
Punti
19
Tornei
857
Best: 664
▲
1
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
18
Punti
11
Tornei
869
Best: 865
--
0
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
18
Punti
27
Tornei
913
Best: 901
▲
1
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
15
Punti
13
Tornei
916
Best: 916
▲
1
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
15
Punti
16
Tornei
941
Best: 430
▲
2
Riccardo Sinicropi
ITA, 12-09-1990
14
Punti
20
Tornei
944
Best: 869
▲
28
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 01-01-1900
14
Punti
24
Tornei
948
Best: 222
▲
2
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
13
Punti
2
Tornei
976
Best: 743
▲
1
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
13
Punti
31
Tornei
981
Best: 667
▲
2
Matteo Fago
ITA, 14-10-1987
12
Punti
7
Tornei
991
Best: 629
▲
2
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
12
Punti
12
Tornei
1001
Best: 994
▲
5
Matteo Tinelli
ITA, 05-02-1997
12
Punti
22
Tornei
1047
Best: 1044
--
0
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
10
Punti
17
Tornei
1061
Best: 1048
▲
2
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
9
Punti
7
Tornei
1063
Best: 1063
▲
2
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
9
Punti
9
Tornei
1078
Best: 1075
▲
2
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 01-01-1900
9
Punti
18
Tornei
1104
Best: 912
▼
-33
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
8
Punti
11
Tornei
1120
Best: 908
▼
-32
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
8
Punti
24
Tornei
1136
Best: 1136
▲
6
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
7
Punti
8
Tornei
1142
Best: 809
▲
6
Francesco Garzelli
ITA, 05-04-1991
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1149
Best: 842
▲
7
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
7
Punti
12
Tornei
1170
Best: 1028
▲
4
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
7
Punti
20
Tornei
1186
Best: 1186
▲
2
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1199
Best: 1199
▲
4
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
6
Punti
11
Tornei
1204
Best: 949
▲
4
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
6
Punti
13
Tornei
1240
Best: 1240
▲
75
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1251
Best: 949
▼
-99
Manuel Mazzella
ITA, 24-12-1991
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1298
Best: 1241
▼
-55
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1317
Best: 1296
▲
2
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1340
Best: 1340
▲
3
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1344
Best: 1344
▲
3
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1419
Best: 1415
▲
4
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1419
Best: 1419
▲
196
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1428
Best: 1428
▲
2
Laerte Di Falco
ITA, 24-12-1986
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1434
Best: 1111
▼
-96
Tommaso Lago
ITA, 09-04-1992
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1443
Best: 1443
--
0
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1454
Best: 798
▲
1
Alessandro Colella
ITA, 10-02-1992
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1462
Best: 1462
▲
1
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1467
Best: 854
--
0
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
3
Punti
13
Tornei
1476
Best: 696
▼
-1
Matteo Marfia
ITA, 06-03-1987
3
Punti
17
Tornei
1478
Best: 1478
▼
-1
Roberto Livi
ITA, 23-02-1994
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1491
Best: 242
▲
1
Daniele Giorgini
ITA, 24-04-1984
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1564
Best: 1564
--
0
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1568
Best: 1568
--
0
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1568
Best: 980
▲
25
Fabio Mercuri
ITA, 09-02-1994
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1616
Best: 1440
▼
-2
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1617
Best: 835
▼
-2
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1623
Best: 1623
--
0
Daniele Spinnato
ITA, 09-05-1992
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1654
Best: 1654
▼
-1
Andrea Camurri
ITA, 25-03-1993
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1654
Best: 1654
▼
-1
Ettore Capello
ITA, 20-04-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1654
Best: 1654
▼
-1
Carlo Donato
ITA, 03-04-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1654
Best: 1642
▼
-1
Riccardo Stiglich
ITA, 03-09-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1772
Best: 1042
▼
-3
Federico Bonacia
ITA, 14-01-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1772
Best: 1772
▲
86
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1772
Best: 1209
▼
-3
Antonio Mastrelia
ITA, 25-08-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1772
Best: 1772
▼
-3
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1772
Best: 1772
▼
-3
Daniele Pepe
ITA, 12-07-1993
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1772
Best: 1772
▼
-3
Jonata Vitari
ITA, 15-06-1978
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1865
Best: 1865
▼
-7
Gianluca Beghi
ITA, 16-07-1991
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1865
Best: 1865
▼
-7
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1865
Best: 1865
▼
-7
Alessandro Cortegiani
ITA, 16-01-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1865
Best: 715
▼
-7
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1865
Best: 1865
▼
-7
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1865
Best: 1865
--
0
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1865
Best: 1865
--
0
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1951
Best: 1951
▼
-14
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1951
Best: 1951
▼
-14
Daniele Catini
ITA, 18-10-1995
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1951
Best: 1951
▼
-14
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1951
Best: 1951
▼
-14
Michele Longo
ITA, 04-08-1990
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1951
Best: 1928
▼
-14
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1995
Best: 1026
▼
-10
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1995
Best: 1668
▼
-10
Pierdanio Lo Priore
ITA, 23-06-1993
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2031
Best: 2031
▼
-6
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2031
Best: 1023
▼
-6
Giacomo Miccini
ITA, 05-07-1992
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2031
Best: 2031
▼
-6
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2072
Best: 2072
▼
-9
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2098
Best: 2098
▼
-21
Tommaso Gabrieli
ITA, 20-06-1993
1
Punti
11
Tornei
TAG: Andreas Seppi, Classifica Italiani
