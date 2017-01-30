Italiani ATP, Copertina

Classifica ATP Italiani: Recupera posti Andreas Seppi

30/01/2017 09:26 Nessun commento
Andreas Seppi classe 1984, n.68 ATP
Andreas Seppi classe 1984, n.68 ATP

Questo il ranking completo ATP entry system di questa settimana dei giocatori italiani.

Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (30-01-2017)

43
Best: 35
--
0
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
1042
Punti
30
Tornei
48
Best: 13
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
980
Punti
24
Tornei
68
Best: 18
21
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
725
Punti
21
Tornei
124
Best: 123
-1
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
484
Punti
23
Tornei
131
Best: 98
10
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
446
Punti
24
Tornei
149
Best: 100
8
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
400
Punti
25
Tornei
172
Best: 172
3
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
326
Punti
22
Tornei
178
Best: 158
-4
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
321
Punti
28
Tornei
190
Best: 82
-2
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
294
Punti
22
Tornei
216
Best: 159
-6
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
248
Punti
23
Tornei
220
Best: 197
-4
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
241
Punti
27
Tornei
227
Best: 221
1
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
231
Punti
29
Tornei
247
Best: 206
3
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
211
Punti
25
Tornei
265
Best: 153
-3
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
194
Punti
32
Tornei
270
Best: 25
-3
Filippo Volandri
ITA, 05-09-1981
190
Punti
17
Tornei
298
Best: 289
--
0
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
165
Punti
19
Tornei
307
Best: 259
-2
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
162
Punti
22
Tornei
310
Best: 259
-1
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
160
Punti
28
Tornei
327
Best: 195
2
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
146
Punti
16
Tornei
338
Best: 290
-1
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
141
Punti
25
Tornei
344
Best: 292
-4
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
138
Punti
17
Tornei
377
Best: 299
-3
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
116
Punti
19
Tornei
391
Best: 118
--
0
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
110
Punti
25
Tornei
431
Best: 431
5
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
92
Punti
8
Tornei
434
Best: 282
6
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
92
Punti
21
Tornei
463
Best: 463
5
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
84
Punti
25
Tornei
469
Best: 384
5
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
82
Punti
26
Tornei
472
Best: 458
6
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
81
Punti
22
Tornei
477
Best: 355
-24
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
80
Punti
22
Tornei
500
Best: 477
-6
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
74
Punti
24
Tornei
533
Best: 465
4
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
65
Punti
28
Tornei
537
Best: 344
5
Francisco Bahamonde
ITA, 07-11-1996
64
Punti
14
Tornei
554
Best: 327
5
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
62
Punti
26
Tornei
556
Best: 494
-1
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
61
Punti
12
Tornei
571
Best: 472
--
0
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
57
Punti
27
Tornei
572
Best: 472
1
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
56
Punti
16
Tornei
593
Best: 566
-1
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
53
Punti
24
Tornei
653
Best: 650
5
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
42
Punti
22
Tornei
654
Best: 654
6
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
42
Punti
25
Tornei
655
Best: 178
6
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
41
Punti
9
Tornei
657
Best: 230
6
Alberto Brizzi
ITA, 26-03-1984
41
Punti
15
Tornei
661
Best: 36
-202
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
40
Punti
5
Tornei
663
Best: 175
-97
Gianluca Naso
ITA, 06-01-1987
40
Punti
10
Tornei
679
Best: 679
1
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
38
Punti
25
Tornei
684
Best: 684
4
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
36
Punti
21
Tornei
695
Best: 70
--
0
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
34
Punti
4
Tornei
711
Best: 450
14
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
33
Punti
21
Tornei
715
Best: 590
-15
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
32
Punti
18
Tornei
716
Best: 716
2
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
32
Punti
26
Tornei
726
Best: 709
1
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
30
Punti
14
Tornei
751
Best: 573
2
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
27
Punti
15
Tornei
755
Best: 754
1
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
27
Punti
22
Tornei
768
Best: 267
--
0
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
25
Punti
5
Tornei
816
Best: 810
5
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
21
Punti
17
Tornei
828
Best: 464
-1
Francesco Picco
ITA, 01-01-1991
20
Punti
12
Tornei
839
Best: 556
1
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
20
Punti
25
Tornei
842
Best: 811
4
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
19
Punti
15
Tornei
846
Best: 526
2
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
19
Punti
19
Tornei
857
Best: 664
1
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
18
Punti
11
Tornei
869
Best: 865
--
0
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
18
Punti
27
Tornei
913
Best: 901
1
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
15
Punti
13
Tornei
916
Best: 916
1
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
15
Punti
16
Tornei
941
Best: 430
2
Riccardo Sinicropi
ITA, 12-09-1990
14
Punti
20
Tornei
944
Best: 869
28
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 01-01-1900
14
Punti
24
Tornei
948
Best: 222
2
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
13
Punti
2
Tornei
976
Best: 743
1
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
13
Punti
31
Tornei
981
Best: 667
2
Matteo Fago
ITA, 14-10-1987
12
Punti
7
Tornei
991
Best: 629
2
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
12
Punti
12
Tornei
1001
Best: 994
5
Matteo Tinelli
ITA, 05-02-1997
12
Punti
22
Tornei
1047
Best: 1044
--
0
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
10
Punti
17
Tornei
1061
Best: 1048
2
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
9
Punti
7
Tornei
1063
Best: 1063
2
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
9
Punti
9
Tornei
1078
Best: 1075
2
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 01-01-1900
9
Punti
18
Tornei
1104
Best: 912
-33
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
8
Punti
11
Tornei
1120
Best: 908
-32
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
8
Punti
24
Tornei
1136
Best: 1136
6
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
7
Punti
8
Tornei
1142
Best: 809
6
Francesco Garzelli
ITA, 05-04-1991
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1149
Best: 842
7
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
7
Punti
12
Tornei
1170
Best: 1028
4
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
7
Punti
20
Tornei
1186
Best: 1186
2
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1199
Best: 1199
4
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
6
Punti
11
Tornei
1204
Best: 949
4
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
6
Punti
13
Tornei
1240
Best: 1240
75
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1251
Best: 949
-99
Manuel Mazzella
ITA, 24-12-1991
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1298
Best: 1241
-55
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1317
Best: 1296
2
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1340
Best: 1340
3
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1344
Best: 1344
3
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1419
Best: 1415
4
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1419
Best: 1419
196
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1428
Best: 1428
2
Laerte Di Falco
ITA, 24-12-1986
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1434
Best: 1111
-96
Tommaso Lago
ITA, 09-04-1992
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1443
Best: 1443
--
0
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1454
Best: 798
1
Alessandro Colella
ITA, 10-02-1992
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1462
Best: 1462
1
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1467
Best: 854
--
0
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
3
Punti
13
Tornei
1476
Best: 696
-1
Matteo Marfia
ITA, 06-03-1987
3
Punti
17
Tornei
1478
Best: 1478
-1
Roberto Livi
ITA, 23-02-1994
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1491
Best: 242
1
Daniele Giorgini
ITA, 24-04-1984
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1564
Best: 1564
--
0
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1568
Best: 1568
--
0
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1568
Best: 980
25
Fabio Mercuri
ITA, 09-02-1994
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1616
Best: 1440
-2
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1617
Best: 835
-2
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1623
Best: 1623
--
0
Daniele Spinnato
ITA, 09-05-1992
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1654
Best: 1654
-1
Andrea Camurri
ITA, 25-03-1993
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1654
Best: 1654
-1
Ettore Capello
ITA, 20-04-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1654
Best: 1654
-1
Carlo Donato
ITA, 03-04-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1654
Best: 1642
-1
Riccardo Stiglich
ITA, 03-09-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1772
Best: 1042
-3
Federico Bonacia
ITA, 14-01-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1772
Best: 1772
86
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1772
Best: 1209
-3
Antonio Mastrelia
ITA, 25-08-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1772
Best: 1772
-3
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1772
Best: 1772
-3
Daniele Pepe
ITA, 12-07-1993
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1772
Best: 1772
-3
Jonata Vitari
ITA, 15-06-1978
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1865
Best: 1865
-7
Gianluca Beghi
ITA, 16-07-1991
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1865
Best: 1865
-7
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1865
Best: 1865
-7
Alessandro Cortegiani
ITA, 16-01-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1865
Best: 715
-7
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1865
Best: 1865
-7
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1865
Best: 1865
--
0
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1865
Best: 1865
--
0
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1951
Best: 1951
-14
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1951
Best: 1951
-14
Daniele Catini
ITA, 18-10-1995
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1951
Best: 1951
-14
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1951
Best: 1951
-14
Michele Longo
ITA, 04-08-1990
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1951
Best: 1928
-14
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1995
Best: 1026
-10
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1995
Best: 1668
-10
Pierdanio Lo Priore
ITA, 23-06-1993
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2031
Best: 2031
-6
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2031
Best: 1023
-6
Giacomo Miccini
ITA, 05-07-1992
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2031
Best: 2031
-6
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2072
Best: 2072
-9
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2098
Best: 2098
-21
Tommaso Gabrieli
ITA, 20-06-1993
1
Punti
11
Tornei
