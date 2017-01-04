Combined Brisbane ATP, Copertina, WTA

Combined Brisbane: Risultati Day 4. Avanza Stan Wawrinka. Ok Cibulkova

04/01/2017 13:00 11 commenti
Stan Wawrinka classe 1985, n.4 del mondo
Stan Wawrinka classe 1985, n.4 del mondo

Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dal torneo Combined di Brisbane.

AUS Combined Brisbane | Cemento | 2° Turno

Pat Rafter Arena – Ora italiana: 02:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Shuai Zhang CHN vs [2] Dominika Cibulkova SVK

WTA Brisbane
Shuai Zhang
6
4
4
Dominika Cibulkova [2]
2
6
6
Vincitore: D. CIBULKOVA
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Jared Donaldson USA vs [3] Kei Nishikori JPN

ATP Brisbane
Jared Donaldson
6
4
3
Kei Nishikori [3]
4
6
6
Vincitore: K. NISHIKORI
Mostra dettagli

3. [8] David Ferrer ESP vs [WC] Jordan Thompson AUS (non prima ore: 05:00)

ATP Brisbane
David Ferrer [8]
6
5
5
Jordan Thompson
4
7
7
Vincitore: J. THOMPSON
Mostra dettagli

4. Viktor Troicki SRB vs [2] Stan Wawrinka SUI (non prima ore: 10:00)

ATP Brisbane
Viktor Troicki
6
4
Stan Wawrinka [2]
7
6
Vincitore: S. WAWRINKA
Mostra dettagli

5. [1] Angelique Kerber GER vs [WC] Ashleigh Barty AUS (non prima ore: 11:30)

WTA Brisbane
Angelique Kerber [1]
6
2
6
Ashleigh Barty
3
6
3
Vincitore: A. KERBER
Mostra dettagli


Show Court 1 – Ora italiana: 02:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Sam Groth AUS / Chris Guccione AUS vs [3] Raven Klaasen RSA / Rajeev Ram USA

ATP Brisbane
Sam Groth / Chris Guccione
6
6
Raven Klaasen / Rajeev Ram [3]
2
3
Vincitori: GROTH / GUCCIONE
Mostra dettagli

2. [5] Svetlana Kuznetsova RUS vs [Q] Destanee Aiava AUS

WTA Brisbane
Svetlana Kuznetsova [5]
6
6
Destanee Aiava
4
3
Vincitore: S. KUZNETSOVA
Mostra dettagli

3. Misaki Doi JPN vs [8] Roberta Vinci ITA

WTA Brisbane
Misaki Doi
4
2
Roberta Vinci [8]
6
6
Vincitore: R. VINCI
Mostra dettagli

4. [O] Samantha Stosur AUS / Shuai Zhang CHN vs [2] Ekaterina Makarova RUS / Elena Vesnina RUS

WTA Brisbane
Samantha Stosur / Shuai Zhang
0
Ekaterina Makarova / Elena Vesnina [2]
0
Vincitori: MAKAROVA / VESNINA per walkover
Mostra dettagli

5. [6] Lucas Pouille FRA vs Kyle Edmund GBR

ATP Brisbane
Lucas Pouille [6]
0
3
1
Kyle Edmund
0
6
3
Vincitore: K. EDMUND per ritiro
Mostra dettagli


Show Court 2 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [4] Daniel Nestor CAN / Edouard Roger-Vasselin FRA vs Steve Johnson USA / Diego Schwartzman ARG

ATP Brisbane
Daniel Nestor / Edouard Roger-Vasselin [4]
6
2
11
Steve Johnson / Diego Schwartzman
3
6
9
Vincitori: NESTOR / ROGER-VASSELIN
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Bethanie Mattek-Sands USA / Sania Mirza IND vs [G] Irina-Camelia Begu ROU / Daria Kasatkina RUS

WTA Brisbane
Bethanie Mattek-Sands / Sania Mirza [1]
6
4
10
Irina-Camelia Begu / Daria Kasatkina
4
6
5
Vincitori: MATTEK-SANDS / MIRZA
Mostra dettagli

3. Gilles Muller LUX / Sam Querrey USA vs Kei Nishikori JPN / Dominic Thiem AUT (non prima ore: 07:00)

ATP Brisbane
Gilles Muller / Sam Querrey
6
7
Kei Nishikori / Dominic Thiem
3
6
Vincitori: MULLER / QUERREY
Mostra dettagli

TAG: , , ,

11 commenti. Lasciane uno!

andi (Guest) 04-01-2017 15:02

@ LiveTennis.it Staff (#1744394)

grazie mille

 11
Replica | Quota |
Albitaglia (Guest) 04-01-2017 14:45

Buonissima partita della Barry…per poco non batteva la Kerber

 10
Replica | Quota |
LiveTennis.it Staff 04-01-2017 12:54

@ andi (#1744393)

Problema al piede destro (alluce). Un abbraccio.

 9
Replica | Quota |
andi (Guest) 04-01-2017 12:52

qualcuno mi può dire perché pouille si è ritirato?

 8
Replica | Quota |
andreandre 04-01-2017 12:46

@ andreandre (#1744282)

tds tra la 5 e la 8 ovviamente

 7
Replica | Quota |
Sylvandor 04-01-2017 12:33

@ giuliano da viareggio (#1744377)

Pouille si è infortunato? Perchè sarebbe un peccato, quest’anno può far bene.

 6
Replica | Quota |
giuliano da viareggio (Guest) 04-01-2017 12:22

Sono un fan di Edmund, penso che questo torneo lo possa vincere.

 5
Replica | Quota |
andreandre 04-01-2017 10:54

Scritto da vaidanihantu
Bravissima Roberta, unica vera sfortuna è che ha beccato la Pliskova ai quarti, difficile ma non parte certo battuta in partenza. La Bondarenko comunque è sempre un osso duro, non giocando con costanza ad alti livelli non ha la classifica che merita, ma quando è in campo sa mettere in difficoltà chiunque. Complimenti comunque alla Aiava che esce di scena a testa alta e all’Australian Open potrebbe far divertire non poco.

verissimo!Però essendo tds avrebbe comunque beccato una forte tra Kerber,Pliskova,Muguruza e Cibulkova. Tra queste 4 forse la Pliskova è quella che soffre di più il gioco di Roby..nei precedenti Roby è avanti 2-0. Vediamo e speriamo bene

 4
Replica | Quota |
vaidanihantu 04-01-2017 08:42

Bravissima Roberta, unica vera sfortuna è che ha beccato la Pliskova ai quarti, difficile ma non parte certo battuta in partenza. La Bondarenko comunque è sempre un osso duro, non giocando con costanza ad alti livelli non ha la classifica che merita, ma quando è in campo sa mettere in difficoltà chiunque. Complimenti comunque alla Aiava che esce di scena a testa alta e all’Australian Open potrebbe far divertire non poco.

 3
Replica | Quota |
Ja-ja (Guest) 04-01-2017 07:44

Brava Robertina!;) FOOORZAAAAAAA!

 2
Replica | Quota |
Daniele (Guest) 04-01-2017 06:39

Grande Roby!che match

 1
Replica | Quota |

Lascia un commento