Challenger 50 Troyes: Il Tabellone Principale e di Qualificazione con il programma di domani. 4 azzurri nel Md
Challenger 50 Troyes – Tabellone Principale – terra
(1) Lorenzo Giustino vs Qualifier
Marko Topo vs (WC) Leo Raquillet
Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs Qualifier
Igor Marcondes vs (7) Thomas Faurel
(3) Kilian Feldbausch vs (Alt) Samuele Pieri
Manas Dhamne vs Ioannis Xilas
Qualifier vs (Alt) Patrick Zahraj
Federico Bondioli vs (8) Inaki Montes-De La Torre
(6) Thiago Seyboth Wild vs Eliakim Coulibaly
(JR) Alexander Vasilev vs Qualifier
Carlo Alberto Caniato vs Qualifier
Anton Matusevich vs (4) Calvin Hemery
(5) Dali Blanch vs (WC) Mickael Kaouk
Marvin Moeller vs Qualifier
(WC) Cosme Rolland De Ravel vs Marat Sharipov
Dominic Stricker vs (2) Philip Henning
Challenger 50 Troyes – Tabellone Qualificazione – terra
Maxime Chazal [1] vs Rodrigo Alujas
Jesse Delaney [ALT] vs Fryderyk Lechno-Wasiutynski [9]
Svyatoslav Gulin [2] vs Augustin Damonte [WC]
John Sperle vs Amit Vales [12]
Luca Staeheli [3] vs Abel Hernandez-Aguila [WC]
Isaac Becroft [ALT] vs Yanis Ghazouani Durand [7]
Alan Fernando Rubio Fierros [4] vs Lancelot Erler [WC]
Kenny De Schepper vs Kai Wehnelt [10]
Tsung-Hao Huang [5] vs Theo Papamalamis
Michael Zhu vs Izan Almazan Valiente [8]
Jan Kumstat [6] vs Pavel Lagutin
Benoit Geldof [WC] vs Franco Ribero [11]
Court central – Amplitude – ore 10:00
Alan Fernando Rubio Fierros vs Lancelot Erler
Svyatoslav Gulin vs Augustin Damonte
Benoit Geldof vs Franco Ribero
Luca Staeheli vs Abel Hernandez-Aguila
Court 2 – Intermarche – ore 10:00
Kenny De Schepper vs Kai Wehnelt
Maxime Chazal vs Rodrigo Alujas
Tsung-Hao Huang vs Theo Papamalamis
Isaac Becroft vs Yanis Ghazouani Durand
Court 3 – Cheurlin – ore 10:00
John Sperle vs Amit Vales
Jesse Delaney vs Fryderyk Lechno-Wasiutynski
Michael Zhu vs Izan Almazan Valiente
Jan Kumstat vs Pavel Lagutin
TAG: Circuito Challenger
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit