Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger 50 Troyes: Il Tabellone Principale e di Qualificazione con il programma di domani. 4 azzurri nel Md

27/06/2026 20:19 Nessun commento
Carlo Alberto Caniato nella foto
Carlo Alberto Caniato nella foto

FRA Challenger 50 Troyes – Tabellone Principale – terra
(1) Lorenzo Giustino ITA vs Qualifier
Marko Topo GER vs (WC) Leo Raquillet FRA
Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA vs Qualifier
Igor Marcondes BRA vs (7) Thomas Faurel FRA

(3) Kilian Feldbausch SUI vs (Alt) Samuele Pieri ITA
Manas Dhamne IND vs Ioannis Xilas GRE
Qualifier vs (Alt) Patrick Zahraj GER
Federico Bondioli ITA vs (8) Inaki Montes-De La Torre ESP

(6) Thiago Seyboth Wild BRA vs Eliakim Coulibaly CIV
(JR) Alexander Vasilev BUL vs Qualifier
Carlo Alberto Caniato ITA vs Qualifier
Anton Matusevich GBR vs (4) Calvin Hemery FRA

(5) Dali Blanch USA vs (WC) Mickael Kaouk FRA
Marvin Moeller GER vs Qualifier
(WC) Cosme Rolland De Ravel FRA vs Marat Sharipov RUS
Dominic Stricker SUI vs (2) Philip Henning RSA




FRA Challenger 50 Troyes – Tabellone Qualificazione – terra
Maxime Chazal [1] FRA vs Rodrigo Alujas CHI
Jesse Delaney [ALT] AUS vs Fryderyk Lechno-Wasiutynski [9] POL

Svyatoslav Gulin [2] --- vs Augustin Damonte [WC] ARG
John Sperle GER vs Amit Vales [12] ISR

Luca Staeheli [3] SUI vs Abel Hernandez-Aguila [WC] ESP
Isaac Becroft [ALT] NZL vs Yanis Ghazouani Durand [7] FRA

Alan Fernando Rubio Fierros [4] MEX vs Lancelot Erler [WC] AUT
Kenny De Schepper FRA vs Kai Wehnelt [10] GER

Tsung-Hao Huang [5] TPE vs Theo Papamalamis FRA
Michael Zhu USA vs Izan Almazan Valiente [8] ESP

Jan Kumstat [6] CZE vs Pavel Lagutin ---
Benoit Geldof [WC] BEL vs Franco Ribero [11] ARG



Court central – Amplitude – ore 10:00
Alan Fernando Rubio Fierros MEX vs Lancelot Erler FRA
Svyatoslav Gulin RUS vs Augustin Damonte FRA
Benoit Geldof FRA vs Franco Ribero ARG
Luca Staeheli SUI vs Abel Hernandez-Aguila ESP

Court 2 – Intermarche – ore 10:00
Kenny De Schepper FRA vs Kai Wehnelt GER
Maxime Chazal FRA vs Rodrigo Alujas MEX
Tsung-Hao Huang TPE vs Theo Papamalamis FRA
Isaac Becroft NZL vs Yanis Ghazouani Durand FRA

Court 3 – Cheurlin – ore 10:00
John Sperle GER vs Amit Vales ISR
Jesse Delaney AUS vs Fryderyk Lechno-Wasiutynski POL
Michael Zhu USA vs Izan Almazan Valiente ESP
Jan Kumstat CZE vs Pavel Lagutin RUS

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