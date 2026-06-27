Challenger 50 Troyes: Il Tabellone Principale e di Qualificazione con il programma di domani. 4 azzurri nel Md

Challenger 50 Troyes – Tabellone Principale – terra

(1) Lorenzo Giustino vs Qualifier

Marko Topo vs (WC) Leo Raquillet

Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs Qualifier

Igor Marcondes vs (7) Thomas Faurel

(3) Kilian Feldbausch vs (Alt) Samuele Pieri

Manas Dhamne vs Ioannis Xilas

Qualifier vs (Alt) Patrick Zahraj

Federico Bondioli vs (8) Inaki Montes-De La Torre

(6) Thiago Seyboth Wild vs Eliakim Coulibaly

(JR) Alexander Vasilev vs Qualifier

Carlo Alberto Caniato vs Qualifier

Anton Matusevich vs (4) Calvin Hemery

(5) Dali Blanch vs (WC) Mickael Kaouk

Marvin Moeller vs Qualifier

(WC) Cosme Rolland De Ravel vs Marat Sharipov

Dominic Stricker vs (2) Philip Henning

Maxime Chazal [1]vs Rodrigo AlujasJesse Delaney [ALT]vs Fryderyk Lechno-Wasiutynski [9]

Svyatoslav Gulin [2] vs Augustin Damonte [WC]

John Sperle vs Amit Vales [12]

Luca Staeheli [3] vs Abel Hernandez-Aguila [WC]

Isaac Becroft [ALT] vs Yanis Ghazouani Durand [7]

Alan Fernando Rubio Fierros [4] vs Lancelot Erler [WC]

Kenny De Schepper vs Kai Wehnelt [10]

Tsung-Hao Huang [5] vs Theo Papamalamis

Michael Zhu vs Izan Almazan Valiente [8]

Jan Kumstat [6] vs Pavel Lagutin

Benoit Geldof [WC] vs Franco Ribero [11]

Court central – Amplitude – ore 10:00

Alan Fernando Rubio Fierros vs Lancelot Erler

Svyatoslav Gulin vs Augustin Damonte

Benoit Geldof vs Franco Ribero

Luca Staeheli vs Abel Hernandez-Aguila

Court 2 – Intermarche – ore 10:00

Kenny De Schepper vs Kai Wehnelt

Maxime Chazal vs Rodrigo Alujas

Tsung-Hao Huang vs Theo Papamalamis

Isaac Becroft vs Yanis Ghazouani Durand

Court 3 – Cheurlin – ore 10:00

John Sperle vs Amit Vales

Jesse Delaney vs Fryderyk Lechno-Wasiutynski

Michael Zhu vs Izan Almazan Valiente

Jan Kumstat vs Pavel Lagutin