Luca Nardi è solo il terzo giocatore, fuori dalla top 100, ad eliminare Djokovic da n.1 del mondo. Nardi entra nei top 100. Novak ed il mal d’Italia

12/03/2024 09:03
Luca Nardi ITA, 2003.08.06 - Foto Getty Images

Luca Nardi, lucky loser di 20 anni, ha lasciato Novak Djokovic in stato di shock al Masters 1000 di Indian Wells. Il giovane italiano, numero 123 del ranking ATP, ha offerto una prestazione straordinaria lasciando a bocca aperta il serbo, avanzando agli ottavi di finale e entrando in liste molto ristrette con questa vittoria sul numero uno del mondo.
È da notare che Nardi è diventato solo il terzo tennista fuori dalla top 100 a sconfiggere Nole mentre era il leader della classifica mondiale maschile. Gli altri due furono Jiri Vesely, a Dubai nel 2022, e Juan Martín Del Potro, alle Olimpiadi del 2016.
Inoltre, è il quarto giocatore con il ranking più basso a battere un numero uno in un torneo Masters 1000. Il record è detenuto da Francisco Clavet (178°), che sconfisse Lleyton Hewitt a Miami nel 2013, mentre Thanasi Kokkinakis (175°) superò Roger Federer a Miami nel 2018 e Vasek Pospisil (129°) batté Andy Murray a Indian Wells nel 2017.

Novak Djokovic superato da Nardi ha confermato una recente tendenza: enormi difficoltà contro i tennisti italiani. È vero che c’è uno che predomina più degli altri (Jannik Sinner), ma una cosa è certa: cinque delle sue ultime nove sconfitte sono state contro giocatori azzurri, tutti molto giovani, tra i 20 e i 22 anni.

ULTIME NOVE SCONFITTE DI NOVAK DJOKOVIC
– 🇮🇹 Lorenzo Musetti – ottavi di finale di Monte Carlo
– 🇷🇸 Dusan Lajovic – quarti di finale di Banja Luka
– 🇩🇰 Holger Rune – quarti di finale di Roma
– 🇪🇸 Carlos Alcaraz – finale di Wimbledon
– 🇮🇹 Jannik Sinner – fase a gironi delle ATP Finals
– 🇮🇹 Jannik Sinner – semifinali della Coppa Davis
– 🇦🇺 Alex De Minaur – quarti di finale della United Cup
– 🇮🇹 Jannik Sinner – semifinali degli Australian Open
– 🇮🇹 Luca Nardi – terzo turno di Indian Wells

Legend - Ultimo aggiornamento: 12-03-24 10:48

N.B. La presente classifica è aggiornata in tempo reale con i punti conquistati nei tornei dello Slam, ATP, WTA, Challenger e ITF (maschili e femminili). I punti dei tornei ITF Future maschili e quelli femminili con un montepremi inferiore a 50.000$ sono computati dall'ATP e WTA con una settimana di ritardo. La presente classifica rispecchia questa particolarità, aggiungendo così i punti ITF acquisiti nei tornei della scorsa settimana e non nei tornei della settimana in corso, come avviene per tutti gli altri.

Pos LIVE
Posizione attuale, differenza
-
Nome giocatore
Nazione
Punti LIVE
Punti attuali
Punti in entrata
Nome torneo
Punti in uscita
Nome torneo
1
1, 0
Best: 1
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 22.05.1987
9725
9675
+50 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
BEST RANKING
2
3, +1
Best: 3
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16.08.2001
8010
8270
+100 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells
-360 (SF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
3
2, -1
Best: 1
Carlos Alcaraz
ESP, 05.05.2003
7905
8805
+100 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells
-1000 (W)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
4
4, 0
Best: 1
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 11.02.1996
7215
7715
+100 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells
-600 (F)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
5
5, 0
Best: 5
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 20.10.1997
4970
5010
+50 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
6
6, 0
Best: 2
Alexander Zverev
GER, 20.04.1997
4960
4950
+100 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
7
7, 0
Best: 4
Holger Rune
DEN, 29.04.2003
3775
3720
+100 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
8
9, +1
Best: 2
Casper Ruud
NOR, 22.12.1998
3460
3405
+100 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
9
8, -1
Best: 8
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 11.02.1997
3370
3405
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
10
10, 0
Best: 9
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 17.02.1999
3300
3210
+100 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
11
11, 0
Best: 3
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 12.08.1998
3270
3170
+100 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells
-0 (RR)
Nitto ATP Finals (13-11-2023)
Reset
12
12, 0
Best: 5
Taylor Fritz
USA, 28.10.1997
2935
3015
+100 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells
-180 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
13
13, 0
Best: 3
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 16.05.1991
2890
2880
+100 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells
-90 (SF)
Chengdu (18-09-2023)
Reset
14
14, 0
Best: 14
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 26.06.1998
2420
2415
+50 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
15
15, 0
Best: 8
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 21.05.1996
2265
2300
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
16
16, 0
Best: 15
Ben Shelton
USA, 09.10.2002
2220
2145
+100 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
17
17, 0
Best: 12
Tommy Paul
USA, 17.05.1997
2130
2120
+100 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
BEST RANKING
18
20, +2
Best: 20
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 17.06.1997
2002
1984
+50 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-32 (QF)
Phoenix CH (13-03-2023)
Reset
19
19, 0
Best: 19
Sebastian Baez
ARG, 28.12.2000
1990
1985
+50 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
20
21, +1
Best: 17
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 29.06.1988
1955
1950
+50 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
21
22, +1
Best: 19
Francisco Cerundolo
ARG, 13.08.1998
1845
1840
+50 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
22
18, -4
Best: 10
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 20.01.1998
1805
2115
+50 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-360 (SF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
23
24, +1
Best: 18
Nicolas Jarry
CHI, 11.10.1995
1565
1575
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-20 (R32)
Barcelona (17-04-2023)
Reset
24
26, +2
Best: 15
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03.03.2002
1520
1480
+50 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
25
25, 0
Best: 21
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 25.04.1990
1484
1531
+50 (Third Round), +10 (R64)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai [SUBENTRO]
-41 (R64), -66 (SF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023) , Phoenix CH (13-03-2023)
Reset
26
27, +1
Best: 21
Tallon Griekspoor
NED, 02.07.1996
1450
1445
+50 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
27
23, -4
Best: 21
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
ESP, 05.06.1999
1425
1595
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
28
29, +1
Best: 23
Sebastian Korda
USA, 05.07.2000
1395
1345
+50 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
29
30, +1
Best: 27
Tomas Martin Etcheverry
ARG, 18.07.1999
1335
1335
+10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Canada [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
30
32, +2
Best: 23
Jiri Lehecka
CZE, 08.11.2001
1335
1260
+100 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
31
28, -3
Best: 8
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 23.08.1995
1250
1380
+50 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
32
34, +2
Best: 29
Christopher Eubanks
USA, 05.05.1996
1233
1234
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-11 (R16)
Surbiton CH (05-06-2023)
Reset
33
35, +2
Best: 12
Borna Coric
CRO, 14.11.1996
1214
1194
+30 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
34
33, -1
Best: 32
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 20.04.1994
1211
1246
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
35
36, +1
Best: 27
Laslo Djere
SRB, 02.06.1995
1190
1190
-
-
36
31, -5
Best: 6
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 08.08.2000
1165
1295
+50 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
37
43, +6
Best: 34
Arthur Fils
FRA, 12.06.2004
1128
1078
+50 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Bordeaux CH (15-05-2023)
Reset
38
40, +2
Best: 38
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22.02.2001
1096
1091
+30 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R16)
Adelaide (08-01-2024)
Reset
39
42, +3
Best: 36
Roman Safiullin
RUS, 07.08.1997
1085
1080
+30 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -15 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023) , Phoenix CH (13-03-2023)
Reset
40
38, -2
Best: 37
Sebastian Ofner
AUT, 12.05.1996
1076
1116
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-50 (F)
Antalya CH (06-03-2023)
Reset
41
44, +3
Best: 14
Aslan Karatsev
RUS, 04.09.1993
1073
1073
-
-
42
37, -5
Best: 37
Jack Draper
GBR, 22.12.2001
1071
1151
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
43
45, +2
Best: 21
Daniel Evans
GBR, 23.05.1990
1066
1066
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
44
41, -3
Best: 38
Alexei Popyrin
AUS, 05.08.1999
1042
1087
+10 (R128), +10 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Madrid [SUBENTRO], London / Queen's Club [SUBENTRO]
-33 (R64), -32 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023) , Phoenix CH (13-03-2023)
45
39, -6
Best: 39
Alejandro Tabilo
CHI, 02.06.1997
1040
1116
+30 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-106 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
46
47, +1
Best: 27
Miomir Kecmanovic
SRB, 31.08.1999
1030
1030
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
47
54, +7
Best: 6
Gael Monfils
FRA, 01.09.1986
1027
937
+100 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells
-10 (R128), -0 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023) , Phoenix CH (13-03-2023)
Reset
48
46, -2
Best: 37
Emil Ruusuvuori
FIN, 02.04.1999
1006
1041
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
49
50, +1
Best: 46
Zhizhen Zhang
CHN, 16.10.1996
1005
1006
+30 (Second Round), +10 (R64)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), ATP Masters 1000 Canada [SUBENTRO]
-26 (R128), -15 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023) , Phoenix CH (13-03-2023)
Reset
50
49, -1
Best: 49
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 29.04.1994
1002
1008
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-16 (QF)
Prague 1 CH (01-05-2023)
Reset
51
48, -3
Best: 44
Marcos Giron
USA, 24.07.1993
1000
1015
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
52
56, +4
Best: 23
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 30.06.1990
957
927
+30 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Basel (23-10-2023)
Reset
53
53, 0
Best: 47
Daniel Altmaier
GER, 12.09.1998
951
961
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-20 (QF)
Puerto Vallarta CH (06-03-2023)
Reset
54
55, +1
Best: 21
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11.05.1995
945
935
+30 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Munich (17-04-2023)
Reset
55
52, -3
Best: 52
Facundo Diaz Acosta
ARG, 15.12.2000
943
963
+10 (R32)
Winston-Salem [SUBENTRO]
-30 (SF)
Santiago CH (06-03-2023)
56
57, +1
Best: 45
Yannick Hanfmann
GER, 13.11.1991
930
920
+30 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Munich (17-04-2023)
Reset
57
58, +1
Best: 57
Fabian Marozsan
HUN, 08.10.1999
929
914
+100 (Fourth Round), +7 (R16)
Indian Wells, Girona CH [SUBENTRO]
-75 (W), -17 (SF)
Antalya CH (06-03-2023) , Szekesfehervar CH (13-03-2023)
Reset
58
51, -7
Best: 45
Alexander Shevchenko
KAZ, 29.11.2000
924
1000
+30 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-106 (F)
Phoenix CH (13-03-2023)
Reset
59
59, 0
Best: 59
Mariano Navone
ARG, 27.02.2001
899
906
-
-7 (R16)
Vina del Mar CH (13-03-2023)
BEST RANKING
60
63, +3
Best: 62
Tomas Machac
CZE, 13.10.2000
891
868
+30 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Prague 1 CH (01-05-2023)
Reset
61
61, 0
Best: 1
Andy Murray
GBR, 15.05.1987
870
885
+30 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
62
62, 0
Best: 62
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06.05.2002
865
880
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (QF)
Szczecin CH (11-09-2023)
Reset
63
64, +1
Best: 49
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 23.03.1993
851
831
+30 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
64
66, +2
Best: 53
Christopher O'Connell
AUS, 03.06.1994
833
819
+30 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-16 (Q2)
ATP Masters 1000 Paris Q (30-10-2023)
Reset
65
67, +2
Best: 61
Pavel Kotov
RUS, 18.11.1998
823
819
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-6 (R32)
Phoenix CH (13-03-2023)
Reset
66
68, +2
Best: 37
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 16.04.1995
800
815
+10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte-Carlo [SUBENTRO]
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
67
71, +4
Best: 40
Max Purcell
AUS, 03.04.1998
795
796
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-11 (R16)
Seoul CH (24-04-2023)
Reset
68
69, +1
Best: 48
Aleksandar Vukic
AUS, 06.04.1996
791
801
+30 (Second Round), +7 (R16)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Gwangju CH [SUBENTRO]
-26 (R128), -21 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023) , Phoenix CH (13-03-2023)
Reset
BEST RANKING
69
81, +12
Best: 81
Jakub Mensik
CZE, 01.09.2005
781
751
+30 (Second Round (WC))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Bratislava 2 CH (09-10-2023)
Reset
70
72, +2
Best: 24
Yoshihito Nishioka
JPN, 27.09.1995
778
788
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
BEST RANKING
71
80, +9
Best: 73
Alex Michelsen
USA, 25.08.2004
776
754
+30 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-8 (SF)
M25 Bakersfield, CA (13-03-2023)
Reset
BEST RANKING
72
73, +1
Best: 73
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14.02.2002
771
787
-
-16 (QF)
Santiago CH (06-03-2023)
73
75, +2
Best: 52
Jaume Munar
ESP, 05.05.1997
770
776
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-16 (QF)
Girona CH (27-03-2023)
Reset
BEST RANKING
74
77, +3
Best: 77
Arthur Cazaux
FRA, 23.08.2002
769
769
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-
Reset
75
65, -10
Best: 65
Thiago Seyboth Wild
BRA, 10.03.2000
768
820
+70 (Third Round + Q.), +7 (R32)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Adelaide [SUBENTRO]
-75 (W), -54 (F)
Vina del Mar CH (13-03-2023) , Santiago CH (06-03-2023)
Reset
76
82, +6
Best: 22
Botic van de Zandschulp
NED, 04.10.1995
750
750
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
77
76, -1
Best: 58
Taro Daniel
JPN, 27.01.1993
742
773
+30 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-61 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
78
79, +1
Best: 48
Pedro Cachin
ARG, 12.04.1995
739
754
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
79
78, -1
Best: 70
Rinky Hijikata
AUS, 23.02.2001
724
754
+0 (Round 1 Q), +11 (R16)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Busan CH [SUBENTRO]
-41 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
80
60, -20
Best: 46
Nuno Borges
POR, 19.02.1997
722
887
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-175 (W)
Phoenix CH (13-03-2023)
Reset
81
83, +2
Best: 42
Arthur Rinderknech
FRA, 23.07.1995
720
720
+10 (R32)
London / Queen's Club [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
82
70, -12
Best: 3
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 28.03.1985
717
797
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
83
84, +1
Best: 56
Daniel Elahi Galan
COL, 18.06.1996
709
709
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
84
88, +4
Best: 71
Alexandre Muller
FRA, 01.02.1997
708
689
+30 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-11 (R16)
Oeiras 3 CH (17-04-2023)
Reset
85
86, +1
Best: 63
Luca Van Assche
FRA, 11.05.2004
693
696
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-13 (R32)
Dubai (26-02-2024)
Reset
86
74, -12
Best: 31
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 08.02.1992
692
782
-
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
87
90, +3
Best: 49
Federico Coria
ARG, 09.03.1992
687
687
-
-
88
89, +1
Best: 40
Pedro Martinez
ESP, 26.04.1997
671
687
+9 (R16)
Alicante CH [SUBENTRO]
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
89
85, -4
Best: 58
Hugo Gaston
FRA, 26.09.2000
662
704
+0 (Round 1 Q), +8 (Q2)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Wimbledon Q [SUBENTRO]
-50 (F)
Vina del Mar CH (13-03-2023)
Reset
90
91, +1
Best: 3
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 03.09.1993
655
655
-
-
91
96, +5
Best: 87
Jurij Rodionov
AUT, 16.05.1999
651
631
+20 (First Round + Q.)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve CH (22-01-2024)
Reset
92
93, +1
Best: 43
Brandon Nakashima
USA, 03.08.2001
650
645
+30 (Second Round (WC))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
93
100, +7
Best: 48
Constant Lestienne
FRA, 23.05.1992
645
606
+50 (Second Round + Q.)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-11 (R16)
Malaga CH (09-10-2023)
Reset
94
94, 0
Best: 39
J.J. Wolf
USA, 21.12.1998
640
640
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023)
Reset
BEST RANKING
95
123, +28
Best: 106
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06.08.2003
623
513
+110 (Fourth Round + Q.)
Indian Wells
-0 (R32)
Brest CH (23-10-2023)
Reset
BEST RANKING
96
101, +5
Best: 97
Sumit Nagal
IND, 16.08.1997
623
603
+20 (First Round + Q.)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Valencia CH (20-11-2023)
Reset
97
92, -5
Best: 85
Aleksandar Kovacevic
USA, 29.08.1998
616
654
+0 (First Round (WC))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-38 (QF)
Phoenix CH (13-03-2023)
Reset
98
97, -1
Best: 97
Thiago Agustin Tirante
ARG, 10.04.2001
615
616
+7 (R16)
Leon CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (SF)
M25 Tucuman (27-02-2023)
99
98, -1
Best: 9
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 14.04.1988
614
614
-
-
100
95, -5
Best: 45
Maximilian Marterer
GER, 15.06.1995
608
637
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-26 (R128), -3 (Q2)
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2023) , Phoenix Q (13-03-2023)
Reset



Marco Rossi

TAG: , , ,

