Luca Nardi è solo il terzo giocatore, fuori dalla top 100, ad eliminare Djokovic da n.1 del mondo. Nardi entra nei top 100. Novak ed il mal d’Italia

Luca Nardi ITA, 2003.08.06 - Foto Getty Images
Luca Nardi, lucky loser di 20 anni, ha lasciato Novak Djokovic in stato di shock al Masters 1000 di Indian Wells. Il giovane italiano, numero 123 del ranking ATP, ha offerto una prestazione straordinaria lasciando a bocca aperta il serbo, avanzando agli ottavi di finale e entrando in liste molto ristrette con questa vittoria sul numero uno del mondo.
È da notare che Nardi è diventato solo il terzo tennista fuori dalla top 100 a sconfiggere Nole mentre era il leader della classifica mondiale maschile. Gli altri due furono Jiri Vesely, a Dubai nel 2022, e Juan Martín Del Potro, alle Olimpiadi del 2016.
Inoltre, è il quarto giocatore con il ranking più basso a battere un numero uno in un torneo Masters 1000. Il record è detenuto da Francisco Clavet (178°), che sconfisse Lleyton Hewitt a Miami nel 2013, mentre Thanasi Kokkinakis (175°) superò Roger Federer a Miami nel 2018 e Vasek Pospisil (129°) batté Andy Murray a Indian Wells nel 2017.
Novak Djokovic superato da Nardi ha confermato una recente tendenza: enormi difficoltà contro i tennisti italiani. È vero che c’è uno che predomina più degli altri (Jannik Sinner), ma una cosa è certa: cinque delle sue ultime nove sconfitte sono state contro giocatori azzurri, tutti molto giovani, tra i 20 e i 22 anni.
ULTIME NOVE SCONFITTE DI NOVAK DJOKOVIC
– 🇮🇹 Lorenzo Musetti – ottavi di finale di Monte Carlo
– 🇷🇸 Dusan Lajovic – quarti di finale di Banja Luka
– 🇩🇰 Holger Rune – quarti di finale di Roma
– 🇪🇸 Carlos Alcaraz – finale di Wimbledon
– 🇮🇹 Jannik Sinner – fase a gironi delle ATP Finals
– 🇮🇹 Jannik Sinner – semifinali della Coppa Davis
– 🇦🇺 Alex De Minaur – quarti di finale della United Cup
– 🇮🇹 Jannik Sinner – semifinali degli Australian Open
– 🇮🇹 Luca Nardi – terzo turno di Indian Wells
6 commenti
Bravo Luca continua così!
avete visto Annie?
spazio alle nuove leve
due leggende ritirate, il terzo in calo, il quarto big ravana nei primi 100
Entro qui e leggo questa notizia fuori dal mondoooo. Incredibile e c’era chi parlava di 6/0, 6/0. Azzzz
Facendo tutti gli scongiuri del mondo, direi che la sconfitta odierna di Djokovic apre scenari interessanti anche in chiave corsa verso la prima posizione. Lui in California e a Miami non aveva punti da difendere, per cui portare a casa da IW 50 miseri punti non è proprio quello che aveva in mente. A questo punto dubito fortemente che rinuncerà a giocare a Miami, come certe sue dichiarazioni di fine gara, dettate forse dalla delusione, potrebbero lasciare intendere. Semplicemente non può permetterselo, soprattutto se a vincere IW saranno Alcaraz o Jannik!
La verità è che Djokovic, quando vede il tricolore, si intenerisce e mette da parte il suo spirito guerriero. Probabilmente il suo breve trascorso italico, da rifugiato, ai tempi della guerra, deve averlo toccato nel profondo, da lì il suo debito di riconoscenza verso Italia e Italiani. Questa è la parte migliore di Djokovic. In questo senso il “mal d’Italia” di Djokovic è equiparabile in tutto e per tutto al ben più noto “mal d’Africa”. Dunque è bello e tremendamente simbolico che siano stati gli italiani a decretarne la fine sul campo da tennis. Un cerchio che si chiude. Bye-Bye Nole.