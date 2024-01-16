Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Tenerife, Buenos Aires 2, Indian Wells e Nonthaburi 3: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

16/01/2024 07:56 2 commenti
Edoardo Lavagno ITA, 27-07-1998
Edoardo Lavagno ITA, 27-07-1998

CHALLENGER Tenerife 🇪🇸 (Spagna) – 1° Turno – Superficie: Cemento

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Pol Martin Tiffon ESP vs Alejandro Moro Canas ESP
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Q] Michael Geerts BEL vs [2] Pedro Martinez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1/WC] Fabio Fognini ITA vs Matteo Martineau FRA (non prima ore: 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA vs [3] Benoit Paire FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Martin Damm USA vs Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Adrian Andreev BUL vs [Q] Valentin Royer FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [5] Felipe Meligeni Alves BRA vs Dimitar Kuzmanov BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Q] Denis Yevseyev KAZ vs Leandro Riedi SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Q] Samuel Vincent Ruggeri ITA vs Maxime Janvier FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 6 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Vasil Kirkov USA / Luis David Martinez VEN vs Alexandru Jecan ROU / Nino Serdarusic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Raul Brancaccio ITA vs [Q] Javier Barranco Cosano ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Abdullah Shelbayh JOR vs [7] Otto Virtanen FIN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Q] Guy Den Ouden NED vs [8] Antoine Escoffier FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER Buenos Aires 2 🇦🇷 (Argentina) – 1° Turno – Superficie: Terra battuta

Enrique Morea – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [Alt] Gianluca Mager ITA vs [WC] Nicolas Kicker ARG
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Q] Hernan Casanova ARG vs [4] Andrea Collarini ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [3] Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG vs Gustavo Heide BRA (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1/WC] Mariano Navone ARG vs [SE] Gonzalo Bueno PER

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Cancha 2 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Liam Draxl CAN vs Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [SE] Dmitry Popko KAZ vs [Q] Carlos Sanchez Jover ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Murkel Dellien BOL vs [6] Lukas Neumayer AUT (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Q] Felix Gill GBR vs Alvaro Guillen Meza ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 3 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Oleksii Krutykh UKR vs Alexander Weis ITA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Q] Orlando Luz BRA vs Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Q] Gonzalo Villanueva ARG vs [Q] Damien Wenger SUI (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Joao Fonseca BRA vs [7] Edoardo Lavagno ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER Indian Wells 🇺🇸 (USA) – 1° Turno – Superficie: Cemento

PC3 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Blaise Bicknell JAM vs [3/WC] Brandon Holt USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [4] Mitchell Krueger USA vs [Q] Matias Soto CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [6] Thai-Son Kwiatkowski USA vs Bruno Kuzuhara USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


PC4 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Nishesh Basavareddy USA vs [WC] Murphy Cassone USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Strong Kirchheimer USA vs [Q] Ajeet Rai NZL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [PR] Paul Jubb GBR vs [Q] Patrick Brady GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


PC5 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Federico Gaio ITA vs Omni Kumar USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Q] Maxwell Mckennon USA vs Learner Tien USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Q] Stefan Kozlov USA vs [7] Gabriel Debru FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


PC6 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Yshai Oliel ISR vs [2] Marco Trungelliti ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Q] James Tracy USA vs Tim Handel GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare







CHALLENGER Nonthaburi 3 🇹🇭 (Thailandia) – 1° Turno – Superficie: Cemento

Court A – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Dennis Novak AUT vs [WC] Kasidit Samrej THA
ATP Nonthaburi 3
Dennis Novak
6
6
Kasidit Samrej
1
3
Vincitore: Novak
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Seongchan Hong KOR vs Oriol Roca Batalla ESP

ATP Nonthaburi 3
Seongchan Hong
3
7
6
Oriol Roca Batalla
6
6
3
Vincitore: Hong
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Thanapet Chanta THA vs [Q] Akira Santillan AUS

ATP Nonthaburi 3
Thanapet Chanta
0
7
4
Akira Santillan
0
6
1
Vincitore: Chanta
Mostra dettagli

4. Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE vs [Q] Tennys Sandgren USA

ATP Nonthaburi 3
Yu Hsiou Hsu
0
4
0
Tennys Sandgren
0
6
0
Mostra dettagli

5. [Q] Arthur Weber FRA vs [7] Matteo Gigante ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court B – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Aziz Dougaz TUN vs [6] Vitaliy Sachko UKR
ATP Nonthaburi 3
Aziz Dougaz
15
4
Vitaliy Sachko [6]
0
1
Vincitore: Dougaz
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Duje Ajdukovic CRO vs Stefano Travaglia ITA (non prima ore: 05:10)

ATP Nonthaburi 3
Duje Ajdukovic [1]
7
4
6
Stefano Travaglia
5
6
4
Vincitore: Ajdukovic
Mostra dettagli

3. Gauthier Onclin BEL vs [Alt] Clement Tabur FRA

ATP Nonthaburi 3
Gauthier Onclin
6
6
Clement Tabur
4
3
Vincitore: Onclin
Mostra dettagli

4. [LL] Nicolas Moreno De Alboran USA vs Francesco Passaro ITA

ATP Nonthaburi 3
Nicolas Moreno De Alboran
30
6
1
Francesco Passaro
0
3
1
Mostra dettagli

5. [Q] Yan Bai CHN vs [3] Sho Shimabukuro JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [8] Mattia Bellucci ITA vs Goncalo Oliveira POR
ATP Nonthaburi 3
Mattia Bellucci [8]
4
2
Goncalo Oliveira
6
6
Vincitore: Oliveira
Mostra dettagli

2. Francis Casey Alcantara PHI / Fajing Sun CHN vs [WC] Pruchya Isaro THA / Maximus Jones THA (non prima ore: 05:30)

ATP Nonthaburi 3
Francis Casey Alcantara / Fajing Sun
4
6
7
Pruchya Isaro / Maximus Jones
6
4
10
Vincitore: Isaro / Jones
Mostra dettagli

3. Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi PAK / Christopher Rungkat INA vs Joshua Paris GBR / Ryan Peniston GBR (non prima ore: 07:00)

ATP Nonthaburi 3
Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi / Christopher Rungkat
7
6
Joshua Paris / Ryan Peniston
5
4
Vincitore: Qureshi / Rungkat
Mostra dettagli

4. Jules Marie FRA vs [Q] Giovanni Fonio ITA

ATP Nonthaburi 3
Jules Marie
0
2
1
Giovanni Fonio
0
6
4
Vincitore: Fonio
Mostra dettagli

TAG:

2 commenti

Guest (Guest) 16-01-2024 09:50

Non mettete più l’articolo con tutti gli italiani impegnati nel circuito Challenger-ATP-WTA esclusi gli Australian Open?

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
pablito 16-01-2024 09:46

Redazione.

12 (dodici) dei nostri in campo nei vari CH e non viene data evidenza nel titolo ?
🙁

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!