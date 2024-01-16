Challenger Tenerife, Buenos Aires 2, Indian Wells e Nonthaburi 3: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

Edoardo Lavagno ITA, 27-07-1998
CHALLENGER Tenerife 🇪🇸 (Spagna) – 1° Turno – Superficie: Cemento
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Pol Martin Tiffon
vs Alejandro Moro Canas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Q] Michael Geerts vs [2] Pedro Martinez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1/WC] Fabio Fognini vs Matteo Martineau (non prima ore: 14:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs [3] Benoit Paire
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Martin Damm vs Mikhail Kukushkin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Adrian Andreev vs [Q] Valentin Royer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [5] Felipe Meligeni Alves vs Dimitar Kuzmanov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Q] Denis Yevseyev vs Leandro Riedi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Q] Samuel Vincent Ruggeri vs Maxime Janvier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 6 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Vasil Kirkov / Luis David Martinez vs Alexandru Jecan / Nino Serdarusic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Raul Brancaccio vs [Q] Javier Barranco Cosano
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Abdullah Shelbayh vs [7] Otto Virtanen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Q] Guy Den Ouden vs [8] Antoine Escoffier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Buenos Aires 2 🇦🇷 (Argentina) – 1° Turno – Superficie: Terra battuta
Enrique Morea – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [Alt] Gianluca Mager
vs [WC] Nicolas Kicker
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Q] Hernan Casanova vs [4] Andrea Collarini
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3] Santiago Rodriguez Taverna vs Gustavo Heide (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1/WC] Mariano Navone vs [SE] Gonzalo Bueno
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 2 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Liam Draxl vs Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [SE] Dmitry Popko vs [Q] Carlos Sanchez Jover
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Murkel Dellien vs [6] Lukas Neumayer (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Q] Felix Gill vs Alvaro Guillen Meza
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 3 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Oleksii Krutykh
vs Alexander Weis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Q] Orlando Luz vs Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Q] Gonzalo Villanueva vs [Q] Damien Wenger (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Joao Fonseca vs [7] Edoardo Lavagno
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Indian Wells 🇺🇸 (USA) – 1° Turno – Superficie: Cemento
PC3 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Blaise Bicknell
vs [3/WC] Brandon Holt
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [4] Mitchell Krueger vs [Q] Matias Soto
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [6] Thai-Son Kwiatkowski vs Bruno Kuzuhara
Il match deve ancora iniziare
PC4 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Nishesh Basavareddy vs [WC] Murphy Cassone
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Strong Kirchheimer vs [Q] Ajeet Rai
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [PR] Paul Jubb vs [Q] Patrick Brady
Il match deve ancora iniziare
PC5 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Federico Gaio vs Omni Kumar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Q] Maxwell Mckennon vs Learner Tien
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Q] Stefan Kozlov vs [7] Gabriel Debru
Il match deve ancora iniziare
PC6 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Yshai Oliel vs [2] Marco Trungelliti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Q] James Tracy vs Tim Handel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Nonthaburi 3 🇹🇭 (Thailandia) – 1° Turno – Superficie: Cemento
Court A – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Dennis Novak
vs [WC] Kasidit Samrej
ATP Nonthaburi 3
Dennis Novak
6
6
Kasidit Samrej
1
3
Vincitore: Novak
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Samrej
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
D. Novak
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
D. Novak
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
K. Samrej
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 3-2
D. Novak
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
K. Samrej
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
K. Samrej
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Samrej
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
D. Novak
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [Q] Seongchan Hong vs Oriol Roca Batalla
ATP Nonthaburi 3
Seongchan Hong
3
7
6
Oriol Roca Batalla
6
6
3
Vincitore: Hong
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
O. Roca Batalla
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
O. Roca Batalla
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
S. Hong
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
S. Hong
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
3*-5
4-5*
5-5*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
O. Roca Batalla
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
O. Roca Batalla
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
S. Hong
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
O. Roca Batalla
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
S. Hong
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
O. Roca Batalla
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Roca Batalla
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
S. Hong
15-0
30-0
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
O. Roca Batalla
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
3. [WC] Thanapet Chanta vs [Q] Akira Santillan
ATP Nonthaburi 3
Thanapet Chanta
0
7
4
Akira Santillan•
0
6
1
Vincitore: Chanta
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Chanta
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 4-1
T. Chanta
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
3*-2
3*-3
4-3*
5-3*
6*-3
df
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
A. Santillan
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
5-5 → 5-6
A. Santillan
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
T. Chanta
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
A. Santillan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
T. Chanta
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Santillan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-0 → 2-1
T. Chanta
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
A. Santillan
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
4. Yu Hsiou Hsu vs [Q] Tennys Sandgren
ATP Nonthaburi 3
Yu Hsiou Hsu•
0
4
0
Tennys Sandgren
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Sandgren
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
T. Sandgren
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
T. Sandgren
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
T. Sandgren
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 1-3
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
T. Sandgren
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
5. [Q] Arthur Weber vs [7] Matteo Gigante
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court B – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Aziz Dougaz
vs [6] Vitaliy Sachko
ATP Nonthaburi 3
Aziz Dougaz
15
4
Vitaliy Sachko [6]•
0
1
Vincitore: Dougaz
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Dougaz
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
V. Sachko
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-0 → 3-1
V. Sachko
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
2. [1] Duje Ajdukovic vs Stefano Travaglia (non prima ore: 05:10)
ATP Nonthaburi 3
Duje Ajdukovic [1]
7
4
6
Stefano Travaglia
5
6
4
Vincitore: Ajdukovic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Travaglia
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-3 → 5-4
D. Ajdukovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
S. Travaglia
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
S. Travaglia
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
D. Ajdukovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
1-0 → 2-0
S. Travaglia
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Ajdukovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
D. Ajdukovic
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
S. Travaglia
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
D. Ajdukovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
S. Travaglia
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
D. Ajdukovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
S. Travaglia
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
D. Ajdukovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
S. Travaglia
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Travaglia
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
5-5 → 6-5
D. Ajdukovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
S. Travaglia
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
S. Travaglia
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
D. Ajdukovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
S. Travaglia
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
D. Ajdukovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
3. Gauthier Onclin vs [Alt] Clement Tabur
ATP Nonthaburi 3
Gauthier Onclin
6
6
Clement Tabur
4
3
Vincitore: Onclin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Onclin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
C. Tabur
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-2 → 5-3
G. Onclin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
C. Tabur
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
C. Tabur
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
G. Onclin
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Tabur
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
G. Onclin
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
G. Onclin
0-15
df
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
C. Tabur
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
C. Tabur
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
4. [LL] Nicolas Moreno De Alboran vs Francesco Passaro
ATP Nonthaburi 3
Nicolas Moreno De Alboran•
30
6
1
Francesco Passaro
0
3
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Moreno De Alboran
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Passaro
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
N. Moreno De Alboran
4-3 → 5-3
F. Passaro
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
N. Moreno De Alboran
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
F. Passaro
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
N. Moreno De Alboran
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
F. Passaro
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
N. Moreno De Alboran
0-1 → 1-1
5. [Q] Yan Bai vs [3] Sho Shimabukuro
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [8] Mattia Bellucci
vs Goncalo Oliveira
ATP Nonthaburi 3
Mattia Bellucci [8]
4
2
Goncalo Oliveira
6
6
Vincitore: Oliveira
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Oliveira
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 1-3
G. Oliveira
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Oliveira
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
G. Oliveira
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
G. Oliveira
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
M. Bellucci
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
2. Francis Casey Alcantara / Fajing Sun vs [WC] Pruchya Isaro / Maximus Jones (non prima ore: 05:30)
ATP Nonthaburi 3
Francis Casey Alcantara / Fajing Sun
4
6
7
Pruchya Isaro / Maximus Jones
6
4
10
Vincitore: Isaro / Jones
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
P. Isaro / Jones
1-0
1-1
2-1
2-2
3-2
3-3
4-3
5-3
6-3
6-4
7-4
7-5
8-5
8-6
8-7
9-7
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Casey Alcantara / Sun
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-4 → 6-4
P. Isaro / Jones
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
4-4 → 5-4
F. Casey Alcantara / Sun
3-4 → 4-4
P. Isaro / Jones
3-3 → 3-4
F. Casey Alcantara / Sun
2-3 → 3-3
P. Isaro / Jones
2-2 → 2-3
F. Casey Alcantara / Sun
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
P. Isaro / Jones
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
F. Casey Alcantara / Sun
0-1 → 1-1
P. Isaro / Jones
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Casey Alcantara / Sun
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
P. Isaro / Jones
4-4 → 4-5
F. Casey Alcantara / Sun
3-4 → 4-4
P. Isaro / Jones
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
F. Casey Alcantara / Sun
2-3 → 3-3
P. Isaro / Jones
2-2 → 2-3
F. Casey Alcantara / Sun
1-2 → 2-2
P. Isaro / Jones
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-2 → 1-2
F. Casey Alcantara / Sun
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
P. Isaro / Jones
0-0 → 0-1
3. Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi / Christopher Rungkat vs Joshua Paris / Ryan Peniston (non prima ore: 07:00)
ATP Nonthaburi 3
Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi / Christopher Rungkat
7
6
Joshua Paris / Ryan Peniston
5
4
Vincitore: Qureshi / Rungkat
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Paris / Peniston
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
5-4 → 6-4
A. Qureshi / Rungkat
4-4 → 5-4
J. Paris / Peniston
4-3 → 4-4
A. Qureshi / Rungkat
3-3 → 4-3
J. Paris / Peniston
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
A. Qureshi / Rungkat
2-2 → 3-2
J. Paris / Peniston
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. Qureshi / Rungkat
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Paris / Peniston
1-0 → 1-1
A. Qureshi / Rungkat
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Paris / Peniston
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
6-5 → 7-5
A. Qureshi / Rungkat
5-5 → 6-5
J. Paris / Peniston
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
4-5 → 5-5
A. Qureshi / Rungkat
3-5 → 4-5
J. Paris / Peniston
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
A. Qureshi / Rungkat
3-3 → 3-4
J. Paris / Peniston
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
df
2-3 → 3-3
A. Qureshi / Rungkat
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-3 → 2-3
J. Paris / Peniston
1-2 → 1-3
A. Qureshi / Rungkat
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Paris / Peniston
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
A. Qureshi / Rungkat
0-0 → 1-0
4. Jules Marie vs [Q] Giovanni Fonio
ATP Nonthaburi 3
Jules Marie
0
2
1
Giovanni Fonio•
0
6
4
Vincitore: Fonio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Fonio
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
J. Marie
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 1-2
G. Fonio
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Fonio
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
J. Marie
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
G. Fonio
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
G. Fonio
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
J. Marie
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2 commenti
Non mettete più l’articolo con tutti gli italiani impegnati nel circuito Challenger-ATP-WTA esclusi gli Australian Open?
Redazione.
12 (dodici) dei nostri in campo nei vari CH e non viene data evidenza nel titolo ?
🙁